Fibria Celulose's (FBR) CEO Marcelo Castelli on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fibria Celulose SA (NYSE:FBR)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

January 31, 2017, 9:00 am ET

Executives

Marcelo Castelli - CEO

Guilherme Cavalcanti - CFO & IRO

Analysts

Carlos de Alba - BTG Pactual

Marcos Assumpcao - Itau BBA

Roy Yackulic - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thiago Lofiego - Bradesco BBI

Lucas Ferreira - JPMorgan

Juan Tavarez - Citibank

Andrea de Luca - Barclays

Jon Brandt - HSBC

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Fibria's Conference Call to present the results of the Fourth Quarter of 2016. In case anybody needs a copy of the press release, please visit the Fibria Investors link at www.fibria.com.br/ir.

We would like to inform that this transmission is being recorded and all participants will be in listen-only mode during the Company's presentation. We will then move on to the question-and-answer session for the industry analysts where further instructions will be given. We inform that each participant will only be allowed to ask two questions with a five-minute time span. [Operator Instructions].

Before we move on, we would like to inform that any statements that may be made during this conference call related to Fibria's business prospects, forecast, and operating and financial goals constitute beliefs and assumptions of the Company's management, as well as information currently available. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as they refer to future events and therefore, depend on circumstances that may or may not take place. Investors should understand that overall economic and industry conditions as well as other operational factors may affect Fibria's future performance and lead to results that are materially different from those expressed in this forward-looking statement.

Mr. Marcelo Castelli, CEO, will begin the conference call. At the end, the conference call will be open for the question-and-answer session. Mr. Castelli, you may proceed.

Marcelo Castelli

Good afternoon everyone and thank you for participating in Fibria's earnings conference call for the fourth quarter of 2016. With me here today are Guilherme Cavalcanti, CFO and IRO, and other members of Fibria's Executive Board.

Before commenting on the results, I would like to mention that 2016 was marked by many achievements for Fibria. The Horizonte 2 Project remains on schedule and below budget, having reached 77% of the physical completion at the end of December and currently the project has already surpassed 80% of physical completion. The conclusion of expansion project will play an important role in helping Fibria further those units become one of the world's largest pulp production sites and will increase Fibria's total production capacity by 37%.

In 2016, we also began the process of distribution of pulp resulting from the contract with Klabin, which is strengthening our commercial strategy and significantly contributed to the working capital gains of service in our results.

In new businesses, Fibria has continued to seek identification of complementary initiatives in the value chain. One of the highlights of 2016 was the investment in the Canadian Company Celulose with the acquisition of 8.3% interest in preferred shares, for CAD5.3 million. Celulose is an innovative and divested Biomaterials Company, the world leader in the developing and production of Celulose nanocrystals a biodegradable and renewable technology that can be used in several applications.

In logistics, Fibria acquired the right to use the Macuco Terminal T32 in the port of Santos when it won the auction held by the National Agency of Water Rate Transportation with a bid of R$150 million. Fibria entered in a 25-years construction agreement for this area, with an annual shipment capacity of 1.8 million tons of pulp. With the Macuco Terminal, we are taking another step towards reinforcing Fibria's competitive advantage of logistics integrated with the forestry and industry areas since we export more than 90% of our production.

On the debt management front, the company can adopt three issues of agribusinesses receivable certificates, CREs totaling R$3.3 billion at a total weighted average cost of 97.8% of the CDI. With this each ones Fibria reinforces its strategy of seeking competitive funding sources through operations that may result in attractive conditions.

The company was the largest issuer of this type of funding in Brazil and we will like to mention that more recently on the general term for this year Fitch affirms Fibria's BBB minus rating with a stable outlook and Standard & Poor's confirm its Fibria's investment grade on November 6 when it lowered its outlook to negative. The outlook change was granted before several price increase as we will discuss further.

Of initiatives carried out in 2016 to improve its governance, it is worth nothing that the revision of the all company's corporate policies and internal regulations of the board of directors, the advisory committees, and the executive board. There were also improvements such as the recommendation of the competences for diversity of experience and now launching into composition of the board of directors.

On the sustainability front, Fibria was once again included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Award Index and the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index. In addition to having received the Gold Class Sustainability Recognition from RobecoSAM. We have also been included in other important industries such as BM&F, Bovespa's Corporate Sustainability Index, ISE, and recently the company has been present since its launch in 2005.

Despite the challenge mainly related to wood cost in 2016, we still have one of the most competitive production cost in the industry and we are focusing on reducing these non-recurring impact.

Finally, in 2016, Fibria consolidated its leadership position in the global port market in an extremely challenging moment for investment in Brazil.

Moving to Slide 4, we'll now discuss the highlights of the quarter and the full-year of 2016. The company closed the quarter with net revenues of R$2.534 billion, EBITDA of R$800 million representing a margin of 36%, and a free cash flow generation of R$342 million.

In the full-year of 2016, Fibria recorded net revenues of R$9.6 billion and EBITDA of R$3.7 billion, and also a margin of EBITDA of 43%. The first quarter of 2016 was market by a recovering demand especially in Asia.

Fibria's sales volume increased compared to the same period in 2015 totaling 1,584,000 tons including the volume from the deal with Klabin. As a result, the company's inventory closed the year at 47 days.

This increased demand, combined with the scenario of depreciated prices during the year, and short-term prospects for new capacity more balance than we expect has allowed the company to announce three price increases for China and one for Europe and North America.

On the debt management front, we closed 4Q 2016 with a leverage ratio of 3.3 times in dollars in line with our expectations and within our financial policy parameters. In Reais we closed the quarter with a leverage ratio of 3.06 times. Fibria's physical cash position closed the quarter at a strong R$1.442 billion reinforcing that the company's refinancial risk is new.

Net debt came to R$3.590 billion impacted by the Horizonte 2 CapEx implementation. It's worth mentioning that at the end of December, 77% of the works were complete, while final execution stood at 57%. Currently the project has already surpassed 80% of physical completion. Horizonte 2 CapEx to be disbursed amounts to $1 billion and we have $0.8 billion in funding available.

Moving now to Slide 5, we will now discuss the pulp market in a little more detail. The operating rates stood at 104% in December and hardwood inventories at 37 days. Another factor was looking into the growth of the eucalyptus pulp demand up to December reaching 33% in China and 7% in the world.

In 2016 shipments to Europe accounted for 36% of the net revenue, followed by Asia with 32%, North America with 22%, and Latin America with 10%. Fibria sold 1,584,000 tons of pulp in the 4Q 2016, the highest quarterly sales volume in Fibria's history consolidating its leadership position in the pulp market.

At the beginning of 2017, demand for eucalyptus pulp is very high in Asia and inventories are low. Given these solid fundamentals, another $40 per ton price increase has already been announced for February in other regions.

Now I would like to turn the floor over to Guilherme Cavalcanti, who will continue the presentation.

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Good afternoon everyone. On Slide 6, we will discuss our fourth quarter results. Castelli already mentioned, the good sales performance which was also favored by Klabin's volume, I will begin by discussing our production volume.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2015, most of the 6% decline in production was related to the increasing effect of the scheduled maintenance downtimes. Net revenues totaled R$2.534 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016, the year-on-year revenue decline was a result of 18% reduction in the average price of pulp in dollars and the 14% devaluation of the average dollar against the Real which was partially offset by the increase in sales volume.

Adjusted fourth quarter 2016 EBITDA totaled R$804 million, with a 36% pro forma margin excluding pulp sales from Klabin agreement, as this agreement is not aimed at generating EBITDA. In the quarter-on-quarter comparison, the EBITDA increase was due to the higher sales volume and the appreciation of the dollar against the Real, partially offset by a decline in pulp price in dollars. On the other hand, year-on-year EBITDA reduction was strictly due to the 30% decline in the average net price in Reais.

Now let's move to Slide 7, where we will talk about Fibria's production cash cost. The increase in production cash cost in relation to the fourth quarter 2015 was due to the higher non-recurring cost of wood as a result of increased average additions including wood brought from Losango as was already disclosed to the market on other occasions and to the exogenous effect of inflation and the reduced utilities result due to lower energy prices. Excluding the impact of the scheduled maintenance downtime, the production cost increased by 4.5%, period inflation measured by IPCA Consumer Price Index came to 6.3%.

In 2017 this pulp edge are only scheduled for Veracel, Aracruz, and Jacarei. in addition there are still opportunities for reducing the cash cost of wood by reducing the share of third-party wood and average radius which stood at 286 kilometers in the fourth quarter 2016. Third-party wood accounted for 35% of the total in the fourth quarter 2016, down from 43% in the same period in 2015.

Moving to the next slide, we would like to talk a little about our debt -- indebteness. In the fourth quarter 2016 Fibria's gross debt increased mainly due to the new disbursement of R$835 million by the BNDF, R$269 million by ECA Finnvera, and R$109 million by FDCO all of which tied to the Horizontal 2 project. The company also carried out a new issuance of CRAs, agribusiness receivables certificates totaling R$1.250 billion pursuant to the CVM Instruction 400, partially mitigated by period amortization. It is worth noting that the interest on the investment of the proceeds from the class is higher than the cost of its front.

Net debt in dollars totaled R$3.509 billion had increased mainly due to the CapEx related to H2 project. The average maturity of the debt increased to 51 months and its average cost in dollars stood at 3.6% per year considering debt in Reais adjusted by the market swap curves at the close of the period. The 0.3 percentage point increase in the cost of debt was due to higher market curves LIBOR and coupon.

Leverage measured by the net debt to EBITDA ratio closed the quarter at 3.06 times in Reais and 3.3 times in dollars in line within our expectations and within the limit established in the financial policy. As disclosed to the market on other occasions the company has initiatives involving CapEx in working capital to manage its leverage which may be implemented if necessary to adjust its indebtedness. Some of the initiatives are in the implementation stage in accordance with the company's policy.

On January 11, Fibria announced to its shareholders and the market in general, the international issue of green bonds with a 10-year maturity in the principal amount of $700 million with a coupon of 5.5% per annum. The proceeds from the issue will be used in investment in the projects with environmental benefit that will help the company achieve its long-term sustainability goals; it is worth noting that the green placement accounted for 40% of these bonds a market record for this kind of issue and the book-to-bill was five times higher than the demand.

Now let's go to the Slide 9 where we annualize the company's liquidity. The growth in company's cash position in the fourth quarter 2016 further strengths the solid liquidity of its balance sheet. The company's fiscal cash which includes the market-to-market of hedging instruments closed 2016 at $1.447 billion which added to the lines to be received related to the financing of the H2 projects totaling $800 million and a recent bond issue of $700 million is sufficient to cover this project to remain in CapEx and debt amortizations. And through the end of 2019 the company also had $541 million in unused revolving credit facilities leaving total liquidity of $1.988 billion. Another source liquidity is represented by its free cash flow which will begin to benefit the Horizontal 2 revenues as of the last quarter of 2017.

Now let's move on to the next slide where we'll talk about Fibria's 2016 net result. In 2016 the company posted net income of R$1.664 billion partially benefiting from the non-recurring impact of the quarter three financial results due to the devaluation of the dollar against the Real whose effect were mainly felt by the exchange variation on the debt and the variation in the market-to-market of hedge operations.

As the company recorded this positive net results, the proposed mandatory minimum dividend to be disbursed is totally R$393 million which will be submitted for approval by the Annual Shareholders Meeting scheduled for April.

Now let's talk about free cash flow in the fourth quarter 2016 which you can see on the Slide 11. Fourth quarter free cash flow excluding Horizonte 2 CapEx pulp logistics projects and dividend payments totaled R$342 million, representing R$216 per ton or $66 per ton. Positive working capital was partially due to streaming of the working capital investment arising from the agreement to stop pulp producers by Klabin, in 2016. Even excluding the impact of Klabin, free cash flow generated by the company's operations totaled over R$1 billion Reais.

On Slide 12, we will discuss the Horizonte 2 project. As Castelli mentioned, at the beginning of the presentation, currently more than 80% of the works of this project were completed and its start off is expected for the beginning of the fourth quarter 2017. The financial execution remains below the original disbursement schedule with a total disbursement of R$4.3 billion by December 31, 2016, representing only 57% of the total scheduled disbursement.

To finalize its worth to mention that 60% of the currency mismatch from revenues involved in cost in Reais are protected with zero cost operations for the next 12 months.

I will now hand you over to the operator to begin our question-and-answer session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. The floor is now open for questions from investors and analysts. [Operator Instructions].

Our first question comes from Mr. Carlos de Alba from BTG Pactual.

Carlos de Alba

Good morning everyone and thanks for the opportunity. My first question is in relation to cost, if you could give us a little more color on the trend that you expect in the next quarters and when we should expect the more material decline on this line, it will be very helpful? And secondly on Horizonte 2 today what are you expecting in terms of the ramp up of the plant, do you have any notion of the level of shipments that you foresee for 2017 and when do you expect to complete the ramp up in 2018? Thank you.

Marcelo Castelli

Okay. Hi Carlos, thanks for the question, this is Castelli speaking first regarding to the cost. I would like to really take away a message that the worst is gone, I mean especially if you remember the third quarter with a curve that we launched and we are all the time updating the last one which was in the Fibria Day in New York. So 2016 was really the worst year and from now on, we are going to go down following the curve that we gave to you.

Especially on top of it, we are going to -- when we start up the Horizonte 2 project that mainly was the most competitive project in this industry is going to help us as well to really to start to decrease the cost.

We gave a structural guidance that in 2021, if we consider the average effects of 3.19 we're going to decrease the cost of the total Fibria to $155 per ton, that considers both effect the third quarter will decrease and the Horizonte 2 project starting up.

So we believe that from now on we are going to the trend goes to the right direction, okay. We cannot give you the right numbers in the short-term because we don't give guidance except of those points that I mentioned that it was not new for all of you. But the worst is gone.

Horizonte 2 we have completed in -- at the end of 2016, 77% and I would like to update that we have reached more than 80% of our physical completion in the end of January today let's say. We expect to start up in the first days of the last Q 2017. We have our forecast that we can produce around 400,000 tons let's say more or less depending on the learning curve et cetera. And part of that production of course we intend to sell I would say that to fill up the pipeline normally we're going to reduce 100,000 tons of we produce that goes to fill up. So if we produce 400,000 tons may be 300,000 tons will be sold to the market.

The learning curve of course will be completed along the year of 2018. On 2018 combination of are result to stabilization after the ramp up of the curve plus of the trend of the third-party wood percentage we will really reach what we call the triple change for us heavily in 2018.

And we are going to reach according to the expectation we believe for you as well in Fibria's 300 will be sold to the market in 2017. That means about 400,000 tons will be produced, 300,000 tons will be sold and we are going to reach of course the nominal capacity of the learning curve. But for 2018, we produced 1.74 million tons to be sold, okay that means more production -- I mean this is the production effect for 2018, 1.74 million tons. The 1.95 or even further will be along the 2019s and 2020.

Operator

Okay. Thank you. Our next question comes from Mr. Marcos Assumpcao from Itau BBA.

Marcos Assumpcao

Hi good morning everyone. Two quick questions. First one on inventories could you comment a bit on how are you seeing inventories in China right now and given the tight market that you are seeing strong buying in China and also potentially lower inventories from the producers side, if they can keep in the same pace could we see another -- is there any room for another price increase eventually in March? Second question on the production side, could you comment a bit on your production guidance for 2017, and also what is your nameplate capacity following the boron exit you already did last year, thank you.

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Well thank you for the question; obviously speaking I'm talking about the inventories in China. According to the discussion we've been having with the customers since the beginning of this year, we understand we are quite sure of course we have no number but we are quite sure that the inventories of our customers are quite low. I mean the way they have accepted all the price increases that we announced, the fact that we heard that few paper machines in China were down lately and when I say lately I'm referring to the beginning of January, we have some paper machines shutting down production because they were lacking pulp.

And looking at the fact that some Chinese paper producers are also managing through increased paper prices, all these data together gives us a very strong belief that there is no inventory building of pulp in China.

And with regard to your question about the possibility of a new price increase in March, I mean let's focus first on the one that we have announced for February. And as I said in the previous call, we are quite confident we will implement it very quickly and then of course, we will see how things develop after Chinese New Year. But as we already explained we are quite confident about the demand during the first quarter and even at the beginning of the second one. So, we never know I'm not saying yes, I'm not saying no, that it's right that this market has been incredibly demanding since the beginning of I would say last quarter.

Marcelo Castelli

Marcos, this is Castelli speaking. We have produced roughly 5 million tons. That if we consider our in fact recent history, you will see that the normal rent for the existing plant is around 5.2 or 5.25, 5.28 knowing that we have the installed capacity of 5.3, this is our normal rent.

What happened to really to produce in 2015 and 2016 lower volumes? 2016, we have invested the time to do our retrofit on the recovery boiler B together with the new C shutdown on the beginning of 2016 already as announced that you already know that. This is represent a roughly a half of this volume production decrease of 2016 compared to the normal rent, okay.

Those are the numbers. The rest will be more affected by the different use of the third-party wood that affect especially Tres Lagoas on Aracruz and some others shutdowns on production losses and one investment we consider more than a half of that excluding the retrofit. They are no recurrent. So we expect to return to the normal production level, if we consider be as this asset capacity. We have to add that the production that we will start from the resulted too. So in this normal range of 5.2 or something million tons that we expect to recover in 2017, we must do the production -- expected production from the resulted too that will be around 300, 400,000 tons. So this is will be the range this scenario for 2017.

Marcos Assumpcao

Okay, thank you very much. Can you just a give a follow-up question on the production side what are you expecting? You just mentioned how much you're expecting or production for Horizonte 2, do you have any number in your mind for the additional capacity for may be this year.

Marcelo Castelli

Let me answer this one honestly speaking, I mean I would like to make reference to the presentation we made in New York in December I mean our estimate is around 1 million tons of pulp and actually we haven't changed this position so far.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mr. Roy Yackulic from the Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Roy Yackulic

Hi, good afternoon everyone. Thank you for the questions. I have two questions the first one for MC follow-up on the previous comments you made, could you also provide an update on the price positions you're seeing outside of China where we've seen a bit more of a challenging scenario and if you think this can be reversed during the coming months. And the second question is Guilherme in line with your comments regarding working capital, have you commented, you see further room for decline in working capital still under clubbing effect and if there is anything you can work in working capital this year with an improved free cash flow? Those are my questions. Thank you.

Marcelo Castelli

Okay, answering your question about the price outside of China as I was mentioning before I mean the European buyers, they came back from holidays on the third week of January. And as always I mean January is a very low month in terms of demand in Europe and this is one of the reasons we manage always to close the year with very low inventories which would be -- wouldn't be the case if we have to deliver too much pulp in January. But the thing is first of all we're starting to see an inclination of the things in Europe between the second and the third week of January. So this is a good sign that this market is global, as you know. So even if most of the demand comes from China, you will see impact from the prices in Europe and in the U.S.

The other thing is of course the rate wises will behave are different and in Europe, there is a much more of a newness than in Asia. For the following reasons some of the contracts that in the case of Fibria they have a one month delay implementation. So we continue to invite other price of the previous months and you have also other contracts which in case of a dispute, in case we don't agree on the price we may be related to picks or formula related to picks.

So answering your question this market is global, you will see prices going up also in Europe and in the U.S. but of course at a different pace not before, not because they will not be acceptance of the price but because there is a different dynamic in the price making of those contract. Did I answer your question?

Roy Yackulic

Yes, it's perfect. Thank you.

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Hi, in terms of working capital probably this year we will still release working capital; have them invest in working capital again. Basically we got, we still have considering the ramp up of the clubbing deal we still have around $170 million of working capital to be released only because of the clubbing deal. We also have new receivables discount program and we're also working in other postponement of suppliers including shipping for example. So these initiatives broadly leaves us again to release working capital this year but of course it depends a lot as well on the effect in pulp price. But that's -- but again I think it's going to be another year, good year for working capital release.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mr. Thiago Lofiego from Bradesco BBI.

Thiago Lofiego

Thank you. I have two questions. The first one on the Horizonte 2 project, you think to be ahead of schedule correct me if I'm wrong. I just would like to check the possibility of you starting out the project earlier than October and how you're balancing that possibility with the pricing side of the equation so just I'm trying to understand if there is a possibility and if you would go for it or not? And the second question on the SG&A front we have saved expenses per ton increasing 8% sequentially and then also G&A increasing 9% Q-on-Q. I'd just like to understand how recurring those new levels are, you mentioned for G&A there is more third-party services is this something that we expect to be, we should expect to be in for 2017. And then on the sales side you mentioned on the terminal cost if you could give us more color on that that would be helpful. Thank you.

Marcelo Castelli

Hi, Thiago this is Castelli regarding to the Horizonte 2 you are right, we are coming up better than we expected on the physical completion. We have completed 77% last year this is the official figures and the more update on the end of this January month I mean today we are more than 80% following our current. We do see potential, yes we do see potential and we are pursuing if we can start up earlier than we expected. Remember that from the beginning we say we should start up on the -- within less Q 2017 than we anticipating and we officialize that we will be on the first days of October.

Yes, we can anticipate but it too soon to confirm and to say because we need to improve at certain level. And frankly speaking the management is committed to pursue certain anticipation, when we're going, if we're going to disclose that to the market. On the end of March because the end of March we are going to cross the rain season here in Brazil and we're going to cross the end of year the vacation, we have a lot of recruitments that must be special transported from the port to the new site. So several I mean risks that we are managing that they are going very well so far but we need to take more time and we are not going to anticipate without condition properly this project. So we have a potential but we cannot affirm so far. What's the time and again the end of March may be in the beginning of April we are going to really to affirm or to assure or to make a real base for the start up.

Guilherme Cavalcanti

In terms of the SG&A, the increase is mainly on selling expenses, the first recently the fourth quarter because of the higher volumes of sales we of course we have higher selling expenses and also because the high demand in our -- on the fourth quarter causes some personnel expenses in case because we are shipping higher volume and decreasing our spots very quickly in the fourth quarter.

Thiago Lofiego

Yes Guilherme, thank you. But what I mentioned was the sales expenses per ton right, so I understand the volume, higher volume imply higher sales expenses but just on a per ton basis, we saw increase as well but I will just try and understand how if that is recurring if there wasn't anything big involved?

Guilherme Cavalcanti

It is no recurring because as I mentioned the higher volume on the fourth quarter causes some removals which is delay in shipments, in the shipping environment and this presented this increase but the non-recurring effect.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mr. Lucas Ferreira from JPMorgan.

Lucas Ferreira

Hi good afternoon everyone. Thanks for lining up the questions. Guilherme, my first question on prices, do you think there could be more room for any price hike above $30 in February, in other words were you guys conservative you announced just $30 in your view, will there be room for may be $40 or $50 announcement in February that would be my first question and the second question also Guilherme do you see any risk for pulp supply given the wildfires in June. Thank you.

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Lucas, thank you for your question. I mean your question if I understood correctly I mean in my view could we have announced $40 instead of $30. Of course you can always announce higher than you had, you did it, but I mean if there is room for more increases we will see in March and April and then if there is still this room and of course we might be announcing other price increases. So it's not the point of getting the maximum in one month, I mean we have to think it in a sustainable way as you could see I mean we have three increases of $20 almost in a row and then we decided to go for $30, we could have increased may be from the beginning $30 but at the end of the day what is important is to make sure that the price increase is implemented and on the sustainable way.

So instead of answering your question is above the $40 in the February I would say the question will be can we increase one more, two times more I would say in March, April may be we will see. Again as I said we should see, how the market behaved after Chinese New Year we are quite confident but again this is all we have to make sure that the market see the same way. And your question number two was about sorry can you repeat?

Lucas Ferreira

Yes, about the forest fires in Chile, did you see global pulp supply?

Guilherme Cavalcanti

According to our market intelligence, I mean the two big players in Chile have not been affected heavily, I mean they lost few hectares, I mean 10,000, 20,000 hectares each of course this is never good news when you lose such kind of a forest but it's nothing that should impact the production of pulp, I would say.

Operator

Our next question comes from Juan Tavarez from Citibank.

Juan Tavarez

Hi thank you, good morning everyone. I guess my question just a follow-up there on pricing as well fourth quarter in Slide 6 where you showed that your average in net price was actually slightly lower than 3Q. I'm curious if you can help us understand what happened there, was it simply that you sold more to China and the net price was lower in China. And if that's the case could you just give us an update where is your net prices sit globally are we stable now after these recent hikes in China and if may be a little color on how is the discussion going in terms of price discounts, I know you mentioned that there is a different dynamic in terms of contract pricing now, curious if that's just a reference to potentially higher discounts. And then lastly may be you can give us a view of this improvement in inventory that you have had internally there at EBITDA, is this comfortable level for you or should we start to see over the next few quarters a ramp up of that inventory number? Thanks.

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Thank you for those questions, I mean starting from the end I mean this level of inventory is not sustainable as far on an operational standpoint. I mean we need to get at least 52 days to make sure that at the end of any quarter, I mean the end of the year is different, it's pretty much related to the fact that January is normally a month with low demand, low sales, so we can afford ending the end of the year at very low level but this is not sustainable.

Coming back about your comparison between the prices first quarter versus third quarter, I mean actually if you take I'm not saying that the PIX is fully in line with market price and with Fibria price but that's a good reference for this kind of exercise, I mean if you look at the average price of PIX in Europe during third and fourth quarter, it went down by $16 and in Asia it increased only $7, so you had the decrease of $16 in Europe and an increase of $7 in Asia.

As you can see, we are still selling more in Europe than in Asia might not be the case in the next few years but this is still the case in 2016, so of course the decrease of $16 that we sold again taking the reference of PIX, I'm not saying that is exactly Fibria price but of course this has a heavy weight and weighted average I mean our price was lower than during the third quarter and you had a question about inventories, if I'm not mistaken, Juan.

Juan Tavarez

Yes in terms of just pricing discounts and what are you seeing there in those negotiations, are you starting to see implementation requiring the higher discounts, just kind of get a sense of what net pricing is actually doing versus list prices?

Guilherme Cavalcanti

We have two different realities between Asia and Europe. Of course you will see rebates increasing in Europe, this was the result of the very tough negotiations we had at the end of last year, when the market was thinking that 2017 would be a disaster, there would be a Tsunami of Eucalyptus, I'm afraid a lot of top producers reacted negatively and of course the negotiations were better for buyers than for the sellers.

So you will see some significant increase in rebates let's say, we cannot say the contrary, the fact of the matter is how much the volume to Europe will be compared to Asia, because in the case of Asia that's the contrary, I mean at least at the beginning of this year, you see that whenever we announced price increase on the growth side $20 or $30 this is basically implemented on a net price, so you have two different dynamics, in Asia a reduction of discount in a way and in Europe an increase.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mary Philthy [ph] from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Hi this is Mary. If I'm calling about your hedging policies, I think you are very sensitive to effects in stock price; you have a hedging policy in place to counter that?

Marcelo Castelli

Yes, we have hedging policy that first it states that we cannot leverage any hedge it has to one-to-one but we bring [indiscernible] instruments, so this is all according to our risk policy. And then we can hedge up to 75% of our currency exposure which just means the difference from our revenues in dollars and costs and expenses in Reais. And this can be up to 18 months of going forward however because of the project H2, we increased this limit to 85% of the exposure and we expanded a few when to get all this project big leverage within this timeframe. So to-date we have 60% of our currency exposure for the next month hedges and we are using zero cost instrument which means that we've protected on FX 3.36 and we give up the upside only when the effect is above 5.5. So this currently the FX is at 3.13. We have positive adjustments on our -- on the puts that we bought, but it is -- it comes on our financial income line, it doesn't effect that business. Okay.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mr. Andrea de Luca from Barclays.

Andrea de Luca

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. I just want to follow-up on some comments that you had over the last couple of months which are related to short-term initiatives which could improve your leverage by about 2 tons of return. And I was wondering you mentioned their working capital issues which continued to flow through into 2017, but could you help us understand how many of these initiatives, the short-term initiatives have been deployed in the fourth quarter and then following up on that if you are looking at the other initiatives that you've mentioned, can you just clarify these are still under the announcement stage or any of them beginning to be approaching to the implementation stage. Thank you.

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Okay, first we on the fourth quarter we implemented in working capital in terms of new rather discount receivables program of $35 million and we also implemented an invoice at the port of the Brazil which means that we got with of the inventories while in the water and is in the -- in Europe so just for one client, this releases $82 million in working capital in the fourth quarter. We also postponed now -- I'm now talking about 2017 we said that we have flexibility on this 82 project capital expenditures in terms of Reais we think that we could have up to R$500 million in postponed this CapEx we already did well half of that we postponed to 2018 already. So we always give update on the -- on how much of the pricing too will be expanded in 2017 and 2018. So part of the expense of 82 we already postponed to 2018 which was one of the initiatives that we mentioned.

Andrea de Luca

Okay, great. Thank you and those are just the short-term initiatives correct?

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Yes.

Andrea de Luca

Great. And can you just provide an update on the other longer-term initiatives that you mentioned that I think that's about $530 million that you could use to improve left in the near-term?

Marcelo Castelli

Yes, in terms of the suppliers we -- is just the decision that we've to make because we have the financial cost. So the suppliers when the finance we're not implemented, yes because we don't need in fact given our cash position and because we are not that worried about leverage since we negotiated our governance and we are still investment grade. And in terms of pre sale of energy, we have been receiving proposals for -- or to anticipate that the excess energy that we sell to the market for the next years but it all depends on price. Currently the price of energy it's very low because it has been heavily rains in Brazil and because the economy downturn. So that’s why decision seems we don't need that much we are still thinking we could sell the energy in advance or not.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jon Brandt from HSBC.

Jon Brandt

Hi, good morning guys, good afternoon. Guilherme I'm wondering if I couldn't ask you just about the help of your client particularly in Asia are they from a profitability standpoint are enable to absorb these massive price hikes that we've seen over the past few months and I expect this year in February. And you mentioned that there was some price hikes in China tell me it is more from a task force or increasing demand that's causing these prices. So I guess sort of an overall update as to where the paper segment in China stands from a help and demand perspective. And secondly again I'm wondering if I could ask you about the net debt and the covenant levels, could you just remind us where those covenant levels are and where do you expect to peak on and do you expect to peak on a net debt to EBITDA level. And can I, if I could just follow-up on the previous question on 2017 production, I noticed in your downtimes, you have two less downtimes this year than you did last year, how much is any of will that increase production in 2017. Thanks.

Marcelo Castelli

Yes. Thank you for your question about our Chinese customers. I mean we don't have any major concern; we don't have any concern at all above the financial health of our customers in Asia. First of all, we work only with letter of credit. So at least the payments are secured but not only that if those customers are being grown to those letter of credits that means that in principle they are not in a very bad financial situation.

And as you mentioned I mean it's been the reality for quite a long time that paper prices in China have been increasing and this seems to be completely related to the, let's say the restart of the consumption in China I mean we've been hearing that the economy in China have increased during the fourth quarter of last year and this is good for of course for the paper industry. So answering your question, we don't have any major concern about this the health of our customers in China.

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Hi, Jon in terms of the providence, we have $1.5 billion of bilateral with bank and around $500 million with DCA that has expense. Those while we have investment grades in fact we don't have providence. So when we -- if we keep the investment grade by at least two rating agencies, we have no limit in terms of leverage ratio. If we lose, if we stay only with one or less rating agencies with the investment grade then we will get limit of 4.5 net debt to EBITDA. But last year because we didn’t know how low could be the effect and we didn't have -- we didn't put the price increase yet last year, we just renegotiated and that's the waiver from the banks and they just gave us the waiver without any cost.

And from the second, third, and fourth quarter of 2017, this limit was increased to seven and for 2018 this limit was increased to six and it comes back to 4.5 on 2018 and beyond in case we lose investment grade. Now the pick of the leverage that's happened over the second or third quarter of 2017 is very hard to say the level that is going to reach, because it depends a lot on FX and pulp price. But probably to be much lower than seven times in 2017 and much lower than six times in 2016. So gives us a plenty of room. Those numbers of seven and six is nothing be behind this, what this just numbers that we have to choose for because we have to put some numbers for clarity analyst of the banks but there is no scientist and no initiatives on major because like to be seven or six. Okay.

Marcelo Castelli

Jon, regarding to the production as you mentioned we have lower less term shutdown schedule planned for 2017. We were talking in a question -- in the previous question that if you look to our history, I'm talking about SEs aspect price did not include Horizonte 2 project the new line. The 5.3 million tons of installed capacity we can vary easily from 5.25 million tons per year up to 5.28 okay, this is the range for maximum efficiency. We expect to recover and to reach very close to that level in 2017 as we have a lower less shutdown plant and also as we don't have any kind of retrofit or special intervention in any kind of equipment in our asset basis. Of course you should also consider the ramp up of Horizonte 2 that we have mentioned something about from 300,000 tons up to 400,000 tons.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ms. Monica Fernando Harsha [ph] from Morgan Stanley.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, hello thanks for the questions. May be linking into the previous question now probably on the leveraging side. So how do you guys see once you start upgrading the new plans, how fast you believe you will be able to leverage and get back to more normalized net debt to EBITDA levels. And then as I may on the second point again also heading towards you guys are heading towards the conclusion of your project by the end of this year, so are you now maybe starting to look more closely at M&A and consolidation within the sector and is there still the consolidator in the market? Thank you.

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Okay. In terms of the leverage decrease just remember that as you already mentioned we expect 400,000 tons through this year and may be sell 300,000 tons but meaning when full capacity probably when we full ramp up by 2018, our production we will spend in 35%, 37% but because with cash cost tons at around $100 per ton depending on the effect the EBITDA expense around 50% and because the maintenance CapEx also grows not proportionately, our free cash flow increasing around 85%. So this deleverage comes very fast, so we expect that of course depends a lot on the effect in pulp price but we expect by the end of 2018 to come back to levels for sure below three times net debt to EBITDA of course depending on effect in pulp price but we expect that this deleveraging happens very fast in order for we reach the end of 2018 with leverages of three times.

Marcelo Castelli

Okay. Regarding to the consolidation after we start and we established the Horizonte 2 and also we deleveraged the company, yes, so we always we prefer consolidation rather than organic growth and the preference of the management of the company is the first to consolidate capacity, the second to make a commercial agreement to have a more go-to-market is there and last but not least if nothing happened if the market allow us and we had a good chances to pursue organic growth. Those are the sequences that we understand that are more value creation for the company.

So the company has changed, your question is really good because many talks about consolidation, we will be absolutely much stronger and we will be one of the best vehicle to survive in a consolidation just after we startup the Horizonte 2 project. That's going to be favorite to Fibria, the relations the calculations, the value of the company. So we are driving value and there seems to be that we are very close to be ready to start to have some growth price and our shares along we are reaching the startup.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes the question-and-answer session. Now I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Guilherme Cavalcanti for any closing remarks. Mr. Guilherme, you may proceed.

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Thank you for your interest and participation. If you have any additional questions, please feel free to contact our Investor Relation team.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes Fibria's fourth quarter of 2016 results conference call. You may disconnect your lines now.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.