Bankia SA (BNKXF) CEO Jose Sevilla on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Operator

Good morning, good morning, everybody. First of all, we apologize for the slight delay because we had the journalists for the presentation. It took quite a little longer so welcome to the Annual Results Presentation. The CEO Pepe Sevilla will be in charge of this presentation with the CFO, Leopoldo Alvear. After the presentation, we'll have a Q&A session. That, as in other occasions, we will give you the floor live. So without further ado, Pepe, go ahead.

Jose Sevilla

Thank you. Thank you, Cristina. We shall start with the results presentation. We're going to have, as always, two parts: one more generic one on the keys on the year 2016, and another more detailed part on the results of the last quarter. If we go to the more general part, I have to recall that for us 2016 is the year of the change in our positioning. Our positioning changes, which is reflected with three attributes: closeness, facility and transparency. What are we looking for these? Well, to focus all our organization, our bank to focus on customer service. Customer is king and we're looking for commercial offers as part of this positioning, meeting these requirements of being close, simple and transparent. I shall record in that sense that we have made many initiatives all through the year. Some of them we shall detail them with greater details such as initiatives on the fees. But we're also moving forward on personalized service to our customers, simplifying processes.

We look with all of that to make the experience of our customers better. I shall record that last year, 12 months ago, we launched the first campaign, a campaign which was very simple. Simply, with the revenues and the payroll, we are getting no fees. With this positioning of the entity, that with the fees have been extended June 2016 to some of the self-employed people, we've got online accounts also which is more focused on the young customers, our young customers, feeless. And at the beginning of 2017, we launched also a campaign to grow in the world of mortgages, mortgages without fees. So it is a campaign trying to retake those features of being close, simple and transparent. And when, just when taking out fees, as for the customer to meet the requirements of our scoring model and in exchange of getting direct debit of the expenses and the mortgages without fees of opening or anticipated amortization neither cancellation fees and that they do not require ex-ante requirements for the subscription of other products.

The experience that we're having of the pilot test we've done during the last quarter of last year has been very positive. We do believe it is a way to redesign these mortgage products, which is not aiming at reducing the yield of the product but we're looking for maintaining future yields that will be similar to the ones we might have in the mortgage world but with a commercial structure that, for the customers, is going to be easy to be understood and everybody in the cross-selling of products will be able to do so. The experience that I was saying that we have with the test done last year is that the level of final cross selling we get with the customers is very similar to the one we would have, had we required that cross sale of products ex ante.

What it is aiming at is improving the perception that our customers have on Bankia. This is the chart that you see. The left graph is an internal survey we do that we've been doing for long with a series of surveys, in which we see that year on year, semester after semester, Bankia is improving strongly its satisfaction index. Especially during 2016, as you can see in this slide, we've had quite a major leap forward and this changing in the positioning, we think that is really helping to improve the perception our customers have. The chart that you see to the right that we show Q-after-Q is the mystery shopper survey an external company is doing, which is measuring the commercial productivity versus the average of the sector. We have evolved favorably during the last years and more specifically during 2016, as the graph shows.

This is improving also our penetration capacity in the individuals' world, which was the objective we have with this new change of positioning. You see several examples here. In the world of credit cards, we are growing majorly in credit cards but also in debit cards. We're multiplying our growth rate more than 3.5 times, we're also increasing our market share in credit cards and, what is more important, we are accelerating our growth rate with regards to the sales paid by cards at shops. That growth rate translates into greater fees for this business.

To your right, you see other indicators. One, that for me is especially important, is evolution of the direct income deposits, which as you see in the whole of the year they've grown in more than 172,000. At closure September, we were talking about 109,000, 110,000, but this last quarter of 2016 has been very expansive in the growth of these direct income deposits. During the year, we have increased our stock by 7% almost. We still have a good growth rate in the life insurance world, 12%, as you see in the slide and another relevant element here is the point of sales volume in the terminal sales points in the individuals' world, but also in the shops world, where you see that we are growing at a rate of 20%. So, we're very happy with the change in the positioning of the Bank with regards to the evolution and the projection in the commercial dynamics of customers; that has also been seen during 2016 in a very positive evolution in the world of the new entries and the resurfaced attraction from customers.

Although very well that we have reduced significantly Q-after-Q the remuneration of deposits, we have increased deposits. It was strict customers' deposits in almost €2 billion, as I was saying. The growth of our mutual funds, you know, we have been talking about it Q-after-Q, you see that we're gaining market share here in mutual funds and we're growing at rates above the average of the sector. In the world of the investment, you shall recall that our strategic approach during 2015 and 2016 has been the growth in consumer and companies. During 2016 for consumer finance we've had a very good evolution with credit stock for consumer that has grown more than 17% -- more than 25% and that growth has allowed us to increase our gross credit stock by 67 basis points from 4.17% to 4.84%. We're thinking that Bankia still has room for growth in this consumer business, which is through the network, is not consumer business outside the network, it's with our customers based on a pre-allocated product that gives us facility to provide this credit.

In the world of businesses, it's been a year that has been quite special with regards to the sector, because for the first time we have seen that new loans to the business in the sector starting from the second half of the year. These were all here small companies, those companies where we have loans below €1 million. They have been very dynamic, even more than big companies, and their credit invoicing has been above €1 million, those big companies. This is first time in many, many years that we see that within the total new flow of the system, more than 50% of this new flow has been allocated to small companies, as defined before, below €1 million, and big companies have represented less than 50%, or they have represented less than 50% of the new loans in the system. I think that the dynamics of the middle-sized and big companies during 2016 have been affected by multiple factors. Deleveraging factors, opportunities to fund themselves in the capital markets and we think that in 2017 we will see growth that will be more similar to the ones of SMEs than in big companies.

In any case, our market share for businesses, as you see in this chart, has increased slightly during last year and what I would highlight here is the world of the working capital. The working capital that has been very dynamic during 2016, very dynamic both in middle-sized and big companies, but also in small companies, and it that world the evolution we've had in the year has been very favorable, even better than what we have foreseen in our budget. I'm talking about everything that refers to the growth of the trade financial market share, commercial discount, reverse factoring, and these have been very dynamic in this sector and I would say that especially this has been true for Bankia. In this context and, as we were saying in the searchlight of the presentation, we are maintaining our positioning trying to move on in the multichannel approach, with a clear objective trying to service any customer in the same way through any channel they have access to Bankia. So, the experience that this customer gets will be the same no matter which channel he or she might use.

These channels are not just internet, which is very important, but they are also channels such as the remote manager, what we call the connect with your expert channel. We started working with this at the end of 2015 and, as you can see here, we've got more than 300,000 users or customers of the bank that use this connect with your expert remote manager.

The experience we are having here is very positive, both from the side of the customer, the surveys we have got on customer satisfaction tell us so, but also from the sense of productivity. The customers that are using this channel of connect with your expert are more productive; 20% higher productivity than the rest of customers, but is also very positive for our staff. People working in this connect with your expert channel feel very satisfied with the progress they are seeing in this channel. In the digital world, you see how customers, the multichannel customers continue to increase. By the end of last year we had 37.6% and you see that smartphone transactions are also growing more than 30% of the total of our transactions in the bank are done through smartphones.

We see here the income statement that we will see afterwards with greater detail, with a net profit of €804 million, which compared to the €1,040 million of last year, it is true that €1,040 million they had the effect of the sales of the City National Bank, but without that effect they would have been €878 million. Afterwards we will see this in greater detail and we will see the reasons or the origins of this income statement evolution and we will all comment on it with more time. I simply here shall recall in this slide that the leverages or the strengths that Bankia has versus the rest of our national competitors are the same ones. We have lesser weight of the operating expenses measured over RWA, risk-weighted assets, we've got 1 absolute term point in operating expenses.

We also have an advantage in loan loss provisions, as you can see in the slide, over risk-weighted assets and these two factors allow us to remain a profitability that is higher than the ones our competitors have. These levers will be key in the future for us still. Another major factor, as we have been explaining in our previous presentation, is our growth in capital. To your left, you see the evolution of the CET1 fully loaded ratio, 76 basis points in the year, overcoming 13%. And that growth could have been higher, at 46 basis points higher, had we not had the effect of the closure in the last quarter that Leo will explain that has reduced our capital estimates, and we expect to offset it during 2017. Independent to that one-off impact we can see, if we take a perspective in the last years, our capacity, or the capacity that Bankia has had to generate capital that has been very important, since the end of 2012, we have seen the recapitalization done during 2013 as done in 2012.

And the growth in capital ratio we would have had with CET1 fully loaded ratio would be more than 600 basis points. This capital strength is what has allowed us, despite having a year with reducing profit as we've seen, but we proposed to the shareholders' meeting to approve a dividend that is 5% higher than the one we had last year. So, that would represent €317 million up in cash divided for our shareholders. In case if it were to be approved at the shareholders' meeting it would be paid by April, depending on when we stratify it by the shareholders' meeting. That would allow us to have a period of published benefit of around 40%, which to us we think it allows us to have a dividend sustainable policy on the mid and long run. That was the introduction.

Now I shall give the floor to Leo so he can present the evolution results of the last quarter.

Leopoldo Alvear

Thank you, Pepe. Good morning, everybody. As always, we show on the one side the annual evolution versus 2015, 2015 excluding constant parameter of what the City National Bank contributed and, in this section, we're going to focus in the evolution of the quarter. If we go to the quarter, we compare the Q3 with Q4, we see a good evolution of the upper side of the income statement. The net interest income and fees have been affected by the seasonality of the quarter. That makes the basic banking business, the one done of net interest income and fees to advance 2.5%.

Gross margin, this cannot be fully comparable because in Q4 of the year, as every year, we have the guarantee fund deposit. We see a good evolution in the reduction of 2.8% in the quarter and 3.1% in what we expect at the beginning of the year, and a significant reduction of the provisions with the extraordinary provision of 65 million net, 93 million gross, because of the mortgage floor clauses. That gave us to an annual result of €804 million.

If we go and see the net interest income, we see first the evolution of this in annual terms, the annual performance. We started with the net interest income in 2015, excluding City National Bank constant parameter, we see that we've got the first impact of €158 million coming from the lesser contribution of these SAREB bonds to the income statement. In 2016, we shall recall that we had €17,300 million that had contributed only with €22 million, so the constant impact of reduced reduction of the yield is close to being extinguished. Additionally speaking, we have also had the re-appreciation of Euribor by 90% of our credit portfolio is at variable rate and that is an impact of more than €200 million. We have lesser contribution because of these mortgage floors that we took out in September 2015, three quarters then that represent €32 million negative and the others are in the income statement that have had a negative impact of €78 million. These include on the one side the re-appreciation of the portfolio, the ALCO one. This year we've had the maturity of €7.5 billion and a positive aspect has been the re-appreciation of deposits and lastly the evolution, the rest of the evolution or the credit book depending on the operations that have carried out.

That takes us to the annual net interest income of €2.148 billion. The quarter evolution is more positive, because we see that the main negative impacts are almost over. We have little impact of the SAREB bonds Q-over-Q and minor impact of Euribor that will remain during 2017 and a positive impact of the rest of factors I was mentioning before that include evolution of the portfolios' yields on loans and a reduction of funding costs are what takes us to an improvement of 1.9% in the net interest income in this quarter. This advance is, as we were saying, fully supported by the evolution of the gross mortgage of customers, the net interest income that reduces, or stabilizes or slightly increases the credit yield, an average yield that has been effected during the year as we were saying before, by the reappreciation of Euribor that affects 90% of our portfolio. In Q4, we saw that it improved slightly, this credit yield of 1.65% we consider that in general terms should be, more or less, the rate we should have for the year 2017. It is true that, very possibly, this yield will be going upwards.

We also are advance reducing our liabilities that reduces in the quarter by 4 basis points and that makes for the margin to move on to 1.49%, that's 8 basis points. A very positive news in that advance is that, as you can see, the yields of the credit front book is very stable at around 2.77% for the full year, above 2.80% in the last two Q's. These minor variations are not reasoned by prices, because they are stable, but because of the change in the mix of the production quarter after quarter. The good news here is that credit front book is very stable at around 100 basis points above the loan yield of the back book. Finally, the average cost of term deposits is at 47 basis points, while the new deposits in Q4 have been slightly below 8 basis points. So, there's a part of reappreciation of liability that will make these 47 basis points to meet the entry prices that will have a positive influence in the net interest income for 2017.

In terms of fees and commissions, we have seen a certain stability during the year and even with a certain peak in Q4 that tends to be seasonal because of some fees that are paid in Q4. We have seen a good evolution also in the fees coming from payment methods, as Pepe was saying before; fruit of the good evolution of the payment channels, in the fees increase and a certain improvement in the fees coming from mutual funds and the sales of insurances. Now, as we see, we still have a good pressure on expenses, operating expenses; that is key in this environment of negative rates that, in the upper side of the P&L account is feeling quite a lot of pressure. We see that in Q4 we have reduced expenses by 2.8%, 3.1% in intra-annual terms, year-on-year terms. We have beaten the budget we had at the beginning of the year. You will recall we were saying that we expected to have this line quite flat, but we have managed to reduce it by more than 3%. This is transferred to efficiency ratio that have been below 50%, 48.9%, and mainly in the cost to income ratio, the recurrent cost-to-income ratio where we exclude the volatile operations of the income statement, which is at 53.2%. We are very convinced that the cost-to-income ratio is going to be the best one in the Spanish sector and that gives us a greater profitability that we always take into account when we analyze these cost-to-income ratios versus our competitors.

The cost of risk has improved versus 2015. In Q4 we had certain volatility stemming from the changes in the estimates due to the Anejo IX with the Bank of Spain annex, but cost of risk during the year has remained at an average of 24 basis points; quite below the one we had in 2015 that was 43 basis points, and below also our first estimate that we had in the budget that was putting cost of risk between 30 and 35 basis points. We will see afterwards the evolution of the asset quality, but what's true here is that all the parameters related to that are evolving very, very positively. With this cost of risk reduction, we have had a letter provisioning for loans and foreclosed assets at 31.4% versus 2015. With this we get to the bottom side of the income statement, the attributable profit, where we see there are two major impacts.

First, the pressure that remains over revenues, fruit of the evolution of the interest rates and the curves; and, on the other side, the good evolution of the bottom side of the income statement that has allowed us to compensate that upper pressure, despite the extraordinary provisioning of the mortgage floor that we were talking about that has represented €93 million. With both factors, we have managed to have the attributable profit slightly above €800 million. If we review the credit quality, the NPLs and NPL ratio, we see that before the implementation of the new estimates of Anejo IX, the NPLs were reduced by €2 billion, fully in line with the budget we had, and at €11 billion as a figure with a coverage ratio of 58.7%. After the Anejo IX, some refinanced loans are NPLs because, according to Anejo IX, these periods extend so these loans would have been, under the other regulation, seen differently with lesser time.

Now they need more time to be seen as fully performing. This has represented an increase of almost €500 million this, together with the reclassification of part of the credit foreclosed assets, makes this coverage to reduce at 55.1% as you see. This we do estimate is going to be the best one in the sector, a coverage ratio that in this transfer we have done of foreclosed assets that has made to increase these by 5% up to 35%. We see the year-on-year evolution, we see a clear and positive evolution of both variables that affect the cost of risk.

That's an evolution that's really closely related to the macroeconomic terms of the economy of Spain and, in our case, the good evolution of the unemployment rate. We see on the one side that the NPLs ratio reduces by 2 billion before the implementation of Anejo IX. The net entries reduced by 1.23 billion. We have very little write offs, 0.32 billion, and sales of portfolio that are represented almost the same amount than the net entries. On the other side, we also stress the reduction of the gross entries, a reduction that represents 36.4% in the gross inflow that affects the cost of risk, the current one but also for the coming quarters. This good evolution makes us to be optimistic for the cost of risk for 2017, which we estimate despite any macroeconomic changes that we are not able to see, should be below the cost of risk we have had in 2015, this gross inflow of NPLs.

In terms of asset quality, the rest of NPAs foreclosed assets, it has been very the foreclosed asset performance we have reduced year on year the net volume of these foreclosed assets, reaching 16.4% of reduction, €440 million, which will go to the evolution of into the peak they have reduced by more than 20%. We have also sold 20% of the stock, more than 9,100 units, and we estimate this positive as very positive, especially when we bear in mind that those sales had no negative impact in the impact statement. Another way to see the positive evolution of the problematic assets, is the problematic assets over own funds. The impact that these problematic assets had by December 2013 they were 104% of our own funds, they have reduced more than 40% and they represent 60% at the yearend 2016.

Lastly, in terms of liquidity and solvency, all the ratios have a good evolution. We see that the loan to deposits is firmly below 100% at 97.2%, this is the fruit of the very good evolution of the commercial gap, which in the year reduced by 75%. We continue maintaining liquid assets that represent 1.4 times the total of wholesale maturities that we've got in the market and, in the terms of appeal to the European Central Bank, we have no NRO and our positioning is a long term one, or the one related to the TLTRO program. In terms of rating, as expressed during the year, we have made an advance with the two major agencies with one notch. Fitch and S&P have increased our investment grades. In terms of solvency, we have a very good evolution of the year and as organic evolution in the quarter we see in fully loaded only the organic evolution is 24 basis points, reaching 13.48% and this evolution we've had to reduce the impact here of the market risk, which has represented 46 basis points.

As Pepe, was explaining, the market risk in Bankia is measured under advanced methods and with these methods we're migrating the tool we use for these calculations to a more advanced version. During these migration process, we estimate that this tool should be working by March this year and it will be reviewed and approved later on by the regulator. The regulator has asked us to set the measurement of this risk under the standard method, setting up a floor of 75%. That has represented an increase of €2.5 billion in our RWAs that, once we have the new tool approved by the regulator during the year 2017, the second half very possibly we will be able to recover those €2.2 billion. It is important to mention that, as you know and as a consequence of the restructuring plan, we cannot have negotiation portfolios. So, the real risk that the income statement has in terms of market risk is very, very limited.

We can also see that in any case, the buffers we have regarding the regulatory requirements, such as the SREP, represent almost 700 basis points as buffer as in CET1 terms and more than 460 basis points in terms of total solvency. Lastly, in terms of our profitability ratios, we see that the return on equity, the ROE, is at 7.3% if we add the mortgage floor clauses and here, in this slide, there's another exercise that we're doing to normalize the surplus of capital, the surplus of equity we've got versus our competitors. In order to estimate the ROE in the equity side, if we were to take into account CET1 fully loaded, the average one of our competitors by September was 11%, we would see our ratios, ROE ratios, in 1% reaching 8.3%.

I shall now give the floor back to Pepe, so that he can make the conclusions.

Jose Sevilla

Thank you. So, short conclusions before going to the Q&A session. I shall recall that this year has been the year for our change of positioning. For us, it is the major element for the commercial dynamic of the details for the future. We still have that advantage in the costs and risk management and these competitive advantages versus our sector. We generate capital organically, we think that we still have that capacity to increase capital and that has allowed us to propose to the shareholders' meeting that increase by 5% of the dividend versus the previous year. Without further ado, let's go on to the Q&A session. Thank you, yes. I would kindly ask you to be brief and just two questions per analyst. Questions, as in other occasions, if you're in the Spanish line please ask in Spanish and if you are in the English line, please ask in English. We will reply in Spanish because we have got the translation into English. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Francisco Riquel, you have now the floor.

Francisco Riquel

I'd like to ask on the asset quality and provisions where we've got several questions. One, the NPL the organic, non-performing that was risen by €300 million, €500 million, can you explain the evolution of the quarter, because there has been no reduction here? In the impact of Anejo IX, other banks have had a limited impact. I wanted to know if there's anything special in Bankia with the restructure versus the rest of banks? Could you explain also the change in provisioning in the quarter? Insolvency is at €00 million and we see that there is an increase of about €100 million in the P&L. In general, could you talk about your perspective for the asset quality evolution for 2017 and cost of risk you mentioned in the presentation that it could be below the one we had last year, even despite the provisions of the quarter? Thank you.

Jose Sevilla

Thank you, Paco, thank you for your questions. I'm going to try and be brief when replying. The last quarter really entries have been higher than in the other quarters and the recoveries have been slightly lower. Last quarter was quite conditioned by the new accounting norm. I have to recall that we have got a change, in order to simplify it, it's the period for our refinance operation classified as an NPL becomes, is no longer an NPL, it's larger this period. It was six months for mortgages, it's now 12 months. When you do that change into the new model, some recoveries that we had because of these changes in the NPLs, they do become slower and there are some effects that we might see at the closure in the first and second quarters of 2017. But these are more or less affected our accounting ones, we don't see a change in the quality of the credit.

On the contrary, what we see is that the behavior of the mortgages in companies has improved. And during 2017 in the macro environment that we have, we'll continuing improving this for the clean-up period. That that has affected, we've been affected by new Anejo IX in the NPLs of the year. What we have seen is that some refinancing that were classified as NPLs we have increased the clean-up period and some other issues, additional issues that have become more demanding when classifying the refinancing as becoming an NPL or not. That has made us to increase by €492 million the NPL ratio in the quarter. From that amount of around €350 million corresponds to mortgages, refinancing operations that are under clean-up period but they changed their criteria because it's larger with the new Anejo IX. And the other figure would correspond to the business portfolio and where we had some refinancing operations classified as normal or non-NPLs with the new method have become NPLs because this period is not over for technical, because of technical periods. So that's because of the new norm.

So by the yearend, provisions the re-clarification of these, well what we have seen at the yearend is that we have classified 130 million of provisions of this credit portfolio to the foreclosed assets. Because this new Anejo IX, this new circular of the bank has make us that when we see the full year summarizes very well what has €500 million for the full year. Out of this €500 million there are €130 million that are one offs. And that's because of the change of the foreclosed assets portfolio. So, it's not that we have released it's that we have transferred credit provisions of foreclosed assets. And those greater needs for the foreclosed assets correspond to a change in the requirements because of the new Anejo IX in the coverage of the foreclosed assets. And the last question was referring to the view for the coming year.

I think that 2017 in asset quality terms, we should continue to see improvements, because the repayment capacity of the customers, individuals and businesses is improving. And I expect that this will also translate into lesser needs of cleaning up in 2017. So that would also reduce the cost of risk as provisions for credits over credits. I don't know if you want to say anything.

Leopoldo Alvear

Well, maybe these NPL ratio reductions has got other impacts such as the sales of portfolios or the NPLs that drags the provisioning. But there has been nothing material that could make us think that there is a change in the asset quality. Therefore, for the cost of risk for the coming year shall be worse than this year. No. On the contrary, we are slightly optimistic in that sense.

Cristina Daza

Please two questions for analysts because we have got many, many people trying to make questions. Thank you.

Operator

Next question by Ignacio Ulargui. You have the floor.

Ignacio Ulargui

Just one question, how do you think that the commercial strategy may affect in terms of fees? Have we seen the bottom this year or do we expect somewhat of growth in the fees line for 2017? Thank you.

Jose Sevilla

Thank you, Ignacio. Thank you for just making one question. The fees for 2016 were affected by two things; first, the new positioning that we were seeing that there would be €40 million of fees for the whole of the year. And that is more or less, what has taken us to change our positioning in 2016. And there is another series of factors that explain the decrease of fees between 2016 and 2015. A major one is what we were saying before. We've had a credit environment for SMEs, sorry for middle and big companies that has been less optimistic than what we fore saw at the beginning of the year. And that is also reflected in lesser fees in the credit world with syndicated operations, credit, new credits for companies, for businesses that has been below what we had foreseen at the beginning of the year. And another effect has been the world of mutual funds and how market volatility at a certain moment in time has influenced in an environment in which volumes have growth but the average fee of these funds has had more pressure than what we thought at the beginning of the year. So we cannot relate just the fee evolution to the change of the positioning because we've had another series of factors that have influenced in its evolution. For 2017 we expect -- we think that our fee level is sustainable at around the ones generated in 2016, you see Q4 has been slightly better. And we are going to see if we remain at this figure with these dynamics slightly above €200 million so the whole of the fees is similar to the one of last year. But we will -- we've got here the volatility from the credit market from the dynamics of the capital market, mutual funds etc., etc. So we think that one of the dynamic factors in terms of fees for 2017 will come from payment methods. Payment methods, the growth we are having in credit cards in terminals for sale points that will bring better fees for 2017 that is what we are expecting.

Operator

Next question from Andrea Unzueta, you have the floor.

Andrea Unzueta

The treasury situation for volume and the contribution NII I think that there have been reallocations between what we've got available for sale and maturities for the quarter. There has been a reduction of bonds. Could you comment on your expectations there?

Jose Sevilla

You mean bonds?

Andrea Unzueta

Yes. Thank you.

Jose Sevilla

Yes, what we are seeing is we are doing the renewal of portfolios since quite some time. We are trying to minimize the risk. We are reducing the exposure we have in the ready-to-sell portfolio, our available-for-sale portfolio so the new renewals are under covered portfolio or maturity portfolio limiting the fluctuations we might have in the future of the curves. The main impact in these portfolios was 2016 as a consequence of those €160 million less of the SAREB contribution, which last year we contributed only with €20 million will not be material. And on the other side because we had €7.5 billion of maturities in the ALCO portfolio. Next year we have €2.5 billion that get to their maturity and 2018 also €2.3 billion. It's true that part of the renewals in 2016 there have been already seen in six months will go to 2017. In general terms, I think that we are more or less following the guidance that we provided at the end of Q3.

We see that the portfolios' contribution must reduce, must decrease by around €200 million if we add SAREB, ALCO and non-ALCO. And we expect to recover part of that as a consequence of the reduction of the financial cost of deposits. In the year, this represented 46 basis points. And the front book is at eight almost 35 basis points should be recovered during 2017 despite the fact that on the credit side we have a slight impact however this is coming from Euribor. But we think that the gross margin of customers must increase. On the one side, we will see the banking business consolidating and increasing. But we will have a negative impact of the bonds portfolio. The total net, as we were saying at the end of Q3, should be at around minus €150 million. In general terms, the NTI should be at around €500 million per quarter. But in the different quarters, as we always say, we've got different seasonality's.

Cristina Daza

Thank you. Next question.

Operator

Next question from [Martha Romero]. You have the floor.

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon. Thank you for taking questions. The first one is for capital. How do you explain for the bank to have 100 basis points more than Pillar 2 required versus peers? And with regards to this could we expect a cash payout of 40%? Is it going to increase? And for M&As do you think that DK com and LSB will allow you to use all that capital surplus? Or do they have to be capital neutral by day one?

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Marta. Why our P2R is higher 100 points, it's 50 points. Well it's still higher, it's still, we do agree with what you said but it's not 100 points. We've got a P2R ratio of, it was 100 last year and this year our competitors are at 150 at least to the ones we aspire to compare ourselves. So I think that's what we said last year. I think that we've got a capital normative ratio, which is slightly higher than what we should have. We have reduced more than the rest in 2016 in 2015 with two requirements. And we are optimistic because we are being able to transfer this supervisor and to explain that the risk level of the entity reduces and improves our objective is to converge to our competitors in the mid-term. What's a mid-term? Well, that will depend on the supervisor's pace because to us we think they could be fast, he could, the regulator could be faster.

Once having said that, I think that this does not condition the payout policy. As you know, the European Central Bank has a dividend policy that enters into consideration when the capital levels fully loaded are not over the requirements of the European Bank as we are very far away from those requirements. So we still have the dividend policy that we deem reasonable. On the mid-term, yes, depending on the evolution of the capital we might have we might think that by 2017 we should be capable of having another capital point in fully loaded terms, especially if we recover as we expect that temporary limitation imposed in the calculation of internal market risk models. And we should also think about the policy in dividend terms I mean. That is linked with your comment on Mare Nostrum. What we should also see here is that if we've got this possibility or not to have an operation with Mare Nostrum as we've said in other Qs.

We think that we are capable to have an integration process. It's industrially logical to include Mare Nostrum to Bankia's perimeter. But we should also first see if it's possible, if the or if ROB thinks that it's a good strategy and a recommendable one. And if it's got financial logic. If the numbers meet the requirements to create value to the shareholder, which is in the end, what we are looking for. And all these will condition our capital policy during the coming quarters, of course. I'm sure that you've anything to say. No? Oh, okay.

Cristina Daza

Next question please.

Operator

Next question comes from Mario Ropero. You have the floor.

Mario Ropero

I've got a question on expenses. I know that here there's little to do, but I'd like to know if we can extrapolate Q4 and can we expect minus 3% for the year? And another question on TLTRO 2 which is 11 billion. Are you going to take more? And how much more do you expect to take in this case? Thank you.

Unidentified Company Representative

TLTRO 2 you do and I will go on expenses. During 2016 we said that the deviations of over budget in fees that we've commented would will try to offset them with a great operating expenses. And during the year, this has worked. The year closure for expenses has been good. And 2016 for expenses has worked well. For 2017, it's very difficult. We think it's difficult to have a decrease of 3% in expenses. First, because we have closed the collective bargaining that makes us, if you change nothing your staff costs will increase by almost 3%. So we are starting the match with a de-favorable situation, unfavorable situation. So we are going to continue managing expenses but with the objective for 2017 of growth zero for expenses as an objective, initial objective. In terms of TLTRO2, we've got 11.3 and that's the maximum we can require, so we won't increase that.

Cristina Daza

Thank you, next question.

Operator

Next questions comes from Javier Echanove. You have the floor.

Javier Echanove

Two questions, the first one related to the income margin and the credit portfolio. Could you provide details on what are the credit segments that are the ones that are contributing more to that increase in the credit yield portfolio yield sorry? And the capital issue, I know that's quite a hypothetical question that I'm going to make, but if nothing happened on M&As if you didn't have any operation would you consider paying out another dividend this year? Thank you.

Jose Sevilla

Well, the credit portfolio and profitability per segment what has contributed to this improvement in the last quarter? I'm sure that Leo has more details, but what we are saying in the presentation we are including credit Q-after-Q with a mix that is providing 2.8% more or less of the new credits. And that change in the mix consumer credit and business credits have greater weight than our historical portfolio. And that should allow us during 2017 to have those same levels between 61%, 65% of this yield. Leo, I don't know if you want to add anything credit.

Leopoldo Alvear

No, it's mainly that. Q4 always has certain seasonality, because we've got lesser maturities of mortgages. The volume of maturities is concentrated at the end of the quarter so the impact is bigger in Q1. It happens the same with Q2 and the Q1 and Q3 because what Pepe said, because of the mix of the new production. And in a hypothetical world, as you were saying, with no M&As non-organic operations we should think about our capital strategy because we don't want to accumulate capital just per-say. But above certain levels of around 12% fully loaded CET1 we feel comfortable. So we -- I think that I don't know in which way, I don't know if it would be a payout or anything we should channel that. But for this we must have more visibility of 2017 and more specifically we should have more visibility about having that non-organic operation that will create value for shareholders or not.

Operator

The next question by Jose Abad. You have the floor.

Jose Abad

Two questions, one on cost to risk. In the environment of the real estate sector, which is recovering, prices are going up between 4% and 6% we should expect the expected loss in the real estate to decrease in its portfolio. And I think, Pepe, we've said that you expect for the cost to decrease but not much more. I don't know if I'm reading too deep or maybe what you're saying is that the coverage will decrease less than what the expected loss will be. Were that to be the case what will be the reason for the supervisor or the Bank of Spain wanting the banks to get a cautious position? Would that be the case? Or is that going to be decreased as expected and the cost to risk will be around zero or even negative. And the second I think that one of the takeaways of this season, at least in Spain, is that maybe credit demand is in better shape than what we thought if we compare with central quarters of the year. And the rates seem to be also good, may be due to the change in the mix. Could you explain more about the shape of the credit demand? Thank you.

Jose Sevilla

There are quite a few questions here. And the answer has to be short, so it's quite difficult to answer. But, yes, I think that, as we were saying before the payment capacity of customers is improving. You focus on real estate, which as for us is not a relevant sector because our presence is very limited after the transfer of the assets to the SAREB.

So we are more affected by the world of mortgages, individuals and businesses excluding the real estate world. But in general, terms, I think that there is a dynamic that is improving and that will remain during 2017. That should allow us to have a total volume of health that is below €500 million, €494 million that we've had this year adding credit portfolio and also foreclosed assets portfolio. And this shouldn't affect the credit portfolio coverage, which is at 55%. And I think that during 2017 if anything it should increase. I don't know if this is a reply but this is the view we have. For the credit demand world, well, I think that we expect for the credit demand for 2017 it will improve. And it will improve in those segments where we didn't meet our expectations for 2017, which is a segment of mid-sized and big companies.

As I was saying before with regard to the statistics of the Bank of Spain 2016 had a few of new demand of the new loans to mid-sized and big companies decreased versus 2015, 14%, 15% decrease. We have the figures. I don't know where. But that is surprising because 2015 had improved over 2014. And in the environment of economic recovery one tends to think is that as in consumption or in SMEs that should be increasing, but it hasn't been the case. We think that by 2017 this is going to improve. Yes, and we think that is going to improve. But the credit demand depends on factors that we cannot control, that banks cannot control. And I've also understood something about the competitive environment. I think that refers more to the appetite for growth of each entity and that related to prices. I do expect that once we have a major decrease in credit prices in Spain in the business side these will be more stable from now on. And I think that they might even increase slightly.

Operator

Next question from Alvaro Serrano. You have the floor.

Alvaro Serrano

Hello. Two questions, one is a comment. For foreclosed provisions as we, you do it per expected losses. Why are we not to expect a significant reduction of provisions for foreclosed if we see that prices are increasing? And in principal there is, why should they not decrease? Can you explain? And the second question is on the margin. The forward curve has improved in the last months, weeks even. And you have maintained the guidance despite that the curve has improved. Could you comment beyond the coming 12 months, because they might not be affected but in the mid-term depending on the curve which could be the curve? And that's on 100 basis points that you were commenting on before.

Jose Sevilla

Thank you, Alvaro. Well, in the world of the foreclosed assets, I'm not sure that the foreclosed assets have provisioning criteria of expected losses. Where we should all be and the norm is a criterion of appraisals that are updated. In the new circular, it's much more demanding in the potential versus statistics appraisals. So, this makes us to be more conservative than in general terms. It's true that the future those appraisals will improve. So we will have lesser need of provisioning when these appraisals increase. Anyhow, our volume of foreclosed in relative terms is relative 2.2 billion net of provisions which is the lowest figure by far amongst the big banks in Spain, because we transferred almost everything to the SAREB. And the stuff that we've got in the foreclosed is finished houses that are under recovery of mortgages. And it's very probably that these houses, these portfolios will improve its appraisal its value. But we foresee that for 2017 and 2018 the provisions that are needed for foreclosed assets will be very scarce. And that's why we think that the total of those €400 million, the addition of credit and foreclosed should reduce in 2017. And if you need more information, we can reply afterwards. Leo is that okay?

And the forward curve, yes, it's true that it has improved. But it has improved beyond the term of 12 months. So the forward curve of the interest rate short term that is relevant for us with Euribor at one year it has improved but more from the or has a greater effect for 2018 and 2019. The change we've had in this forward curve for 2017 is a minimal one. It is true that it's good to have that change in the curve, because that allows us to think that the expectations we have for 2017 and 2018 is a more favorable short term interest terms. And that will improve in our income statement for 2017 and 2018. But for 2017 the changes of these short term interest rates does not change significantly versus what we have today in the spot market. So both things are true. I do believe that this confirms the expectations for the new forward curve. And it might even increase and that will be beneficial for us in this year and the coming year with but though the effect in 2017 very scarce.

Cristina Daza

We can now go to the English channel.

Operator

Britta Schmidt. You have the floor.

Britta Schmidt

Yes, hi there. I've got two questions if I may. The first one is coming back to the real estate assets. Could you tell us how much of the provisioning in 2016 was for calendar provisions under the old Bank of Spain circular? And could you also tell us whether you are applying internal models to the provisioning?

The second one would be on the fee outlook I guess regarding to flat fees for 2017. But to what extent do you think there is a threat from further consumer organization actions? There has been some talk about the mortgage arrangement fees potentially coming under pressure. There has also been some talk about the fees on past due amounts. Any ideas to what extent that is? Just kind of, talk in the market versus arrears that you -- the fee outlook in the future.

Jose Sevilla

Real estate assets, do you want to go, Leo, or shall I? Well out of the total of -- I have a slide with €194 million. There is a slide in the presentation where we've got that figure. Q4 it was for the whole of the year €268 million for foreclosed assets and €226 million loans. For the €494 million we have foreclosed assets €268 million and loans €226 million. €100 million of these foreclosed assets correspond to the change in the norm. So that's a one-off element due to the change in the criteria of the norms. I don't know if this is clarified. For calendar and appraisals purely calendar appraisals is around €65 million for the year. That's right. That's the amount and another element is the one related to the view for the environment of litigations, lawsuits in the sector etc., etc. Yes, this is something that has gotten complicated in the last quarters. And the main question we have now, right now on the table in the sector is the mortgage floor clauses. Our view here is, and after the experience we've had in other similar processes, because they have been massive lawsuit processes independent to being right legally or not, when there is a question, which is pre-solved by the courts the possibilities to recover or to win some of the lawsuits, is minor.

In fact, we've got another factor, which is in that in these legal procedures that are atomized or fragmented legal costs are very high. Because legal costs have a franchise a minimum no matter the amount of the lawsuit, and that makes -- we saw the case of the compensations because of the IPO in the retail trade section. These legal costs represent 50% or even more than the quantity, you have to pay a customer. And we also believe that in this legal environment, bearing in mind the situation the best thing, and this morning we said it, the best thing is that depending -- with the decree of the government we want to have a parallel quick agile process, allowing the customers to recover the money from these mortgage floor clauses preventing legal costs. Because we think that going to lawsuits, going to the courts make this more expensive. It also produces the situation of a bad image for the customers. And we think that the best for our shareholders is to take the decision of paying back customers in an agile way, in a transparent way avoiding legal costs. With this that we are, we shall mitigate any other possible legal procedure and will reduce our exposure to this phenomenon of legal claims that what we are living in Spain.

Cristina Daza

Thank you. Last question from the English line please.

Operator

Stefan Nedialkov. You have the floor.

Stefan Nedialkov

Hi guys, good morning. It's Stefan from Citi. I've got two quick questions. On the TLTRO for how long of the fourth quarter did you accrue the minus 40 basis point cost? Was it for the full quarter or was it for a portion of it? And my second question, your restructured loans your, performing restructured loans declined quite substantially around €12 billion. And you mentioned that that is according to ECB EBA guidance as well as some other Bank of Spain guidance. Could you just provide some more detail on what made you reclassify those from restructured to non-restructured? Thank you.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Stefan. You go for the tier and I go. With regard, TLTRO if you recall in order to benefit from those 40 negative basis points or you must beat the benchmark, which is increasing the amounts of TLTRO 2 you can take by 2.5% between the beginning of 2016 and January 2018. Particularly speaking, that would be the amount of consumer credit and business loans. And we've overcome that 2.5% of increase. We've overcome that benchmark. So we are taking into account that those minus 40 basis points for the full of Q3 and Q4. The second part of the year has included that. With regards to restructured credit or refunded credits, the new decree has a major change, which goes in line with the EBA's recommendation. At some moment in time, the restructured credit is no longer restructured.

With the previous norm in Spain, restructured credits were restructured for the rest of their lives. They were always restructured even if they had 10 years gone by and their payment was done they were labeled as restructured and they were reported as restructured credits in our accounts. That made us to have an inflation effect in the figure of restructured credits that we had in our balance sheet. Now with the new norms a restructured credit, which is restructured as a foreclosed is 24 months. And after 24 months of sustained payment, the credit is no longer considered as a restructured one. A credit, which is restructured from NPL, spends a whole year as an NPL. If it's paid, it goes under special vigilance, and it will sit 24 months under special vigilance. After 36 months of continuous payment, the credit is no longer an NPL. In that case, we eliminate around 50% in big figures of the restructuring we had because these were formal restructurings many of them from the mortgage portfolio effected in 2011, 2012 and 2013. And according to this criteria, they have been paying regularly and sustainably during last year's, so they no longer have been reported as restructurings. That also made for the weight of the restructurings in Spain when compared to other countries in Europe to seem higher than what they really are or were.

Cristina Daza

Thank you. With this, we are finished. Any additional questions or comments you might require the IR question will be at your disposal. Thank you. Thank you, good morning.

