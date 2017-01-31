Natural Gas Storage Figures For This Week

The 2/3 week storage should come in above five-year average with current supply/demand.

We revised lower our estimate by 3 Bcf from last week Friday.

We expect a -88 Bcf draw in the storage report for the week ended 1/27. A storage draw of -88 Bcf would be compared to a -169 Bcf draw last year and -166 Bcf for the five-year average. Our storage draw forecast was revised 3 Bcf lower from last Friday after physical storage data was higher than our forecast.

Our storage forecast this week is slightly higher than the consensus estimates we've seen, and ICE settlement data pins the 1/27 storage draw at -83 Bcf.

As of the latest weather forecasts, our April EOS storage has gone up considerably from 1.62 Tcf to 1.73 Tcf. The result of the increase came on the back of bearish weather forecasts for most of February. HDDs are projected to be 10% below the 10-year average, but the structural imbalance will help cushion most of the difference in storage draws. Currently, February storage draws are expected to be slightly below the average.

Natural gas fundamentals for this week so far look much more supportive. Heating demand has averaged above 47 Bcf/d so far with power burn demand returning to 22+ Bcf/d after falling below 20 Bcf/d last week. Mexico gas exports averaged 4.2 Bcf/d with LNG demand remaining around 1.9 Bcf/d.

On the supply front, US gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) production hovers around 70 Bcf/d with Canadian gas imports recently rising to 5.3 Bcf/d. Total supplies were up slightly from the week before.

Storage draws for the week ending Feb. 3 should end up higher than the five-year average and last year's.

