5 Reasons To Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation Stock

But investors should take a closer look at this undervalued stock which also offers the highest dividend yield among all large-cap oil and gas producers.

Occidental Petroleum stock is still at the same level as a year earlier, despite the ~50% increase in oil prices.

Oil's strong comeback in 2016 has pushed a number of exploration and production companies higher. But Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) has lagged behind its peers. The weakness, however, could be a buying opportunity.

Occidental Petroleum, with a market cap of $53 billion and more than 600,000 boe per day of production, is one of the largest independent oil and gas producers in the world. The company has significant operations in the US as well as international markets, but the jewel in its crown is that it is leading operator and oil producer at the Permian Basin, which is the most prolific and lowest cost oil producing region in the US.

Like all other oil and gas producers, Occidental Petroleum has struggled in the downturn. The company has reported negative core earnings (adjusted losses) in the last four quarters. But the global oil market has been slowly rebalancing, which has pushed crude oil higher and improved the outlook of oil producers. Shares of about every shale driller have rallied, but not Occidental Petroleum.

Over the last one year, the prices of benchmark WTI and Brent crudes have posted gains of more than 50%. The shares of exploration and production companies, as represented by SPDR Oil and Gas Exploration and Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP), have risen by almost 41%. But Occidental Petroleum stock is at $67.88 at the time of this writing, roughly the same level as it was 12 months ago.

Thanks to this underperformance, Occidental Petroleum stock is undervalued. As per data from a recent Oppenheimer report emailed to me, the company's shares are priced just 8.7-times 2017 EV/EBITDA estimates, making them cheaper than its large-cap peers whose shares are trading at an average of 9.86-times.

Also, due to the underperformance, Occidental Petroleum stock comes with an attractive yield of 4.5%, which is the highest among all large-cap oil and gas producers. In fact, no other oil producer comes even close. Occidental Petroleum's rival and the largest independent oil producer ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) offers the second highest yield in this space of just 2.1%.

The above mentioned yield is backed by an under-levered balance sheet. Like most of its peers, Occidental Petroleum has seen its debt climb significantly in the downturn. At the end of the third quarter, the company carried $8.3 billion of long term debt, which was 22% higher than last year. But that is still low for a company as large as Occidental Petroleum. The debt translates into a net debt ratio of just 19% - which is one of the lowest among all independent exploration and production companies. By comparison, the net debt ratios of Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL), EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), Apache Corp. (NYSE:APA), ConocoPhillips and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), is more than 30%.

Moreover, Occidental Petroleum is well positioned to benefit from the surge in oil prices since the company is highly exposed to the commodity. The company produced 605,000 boe per day in the third quarter, of which 457,000 barrels, or 75%, was liquids. More than 80% of the total liquids output was crude oil, while the rest was natural gas liquids, though NGL prices also closely follow oil prices. Due to the liquids-focused production mix, Occidental Petroleum's cash flows are highly sensitive to oil price movements. The company has estimated that every $1 change in WTI oil price impacts its operating cash flow by $100 million.

Note that Occidental Petroleum was already generating enough cash flows to fully fund its capital expenditure. In the third quarter, the company reported $656 million of cash flows from continuing operations, which was enough to cover capital expenditure of $642 million, leading to free cash flows of $14 million. That FCF came at a time when WTI crude's spot price averaged $44.85 a barrel. Since then, oil price environment has improved, with WTI spot price averaging $49.14 in the fourth quarter and more than $50 a barrel this year. That should boost the company's free cash flows. Theoretically, a $6 increase in oil prices should lift Occidental Petroleum's cash flows by around $600 million. That should allow it to fund its dividend payments of $575 million with the free cash flows.

Conclusion

I suggest investors consider buying Occidental Petroleum, an undervalued oil and gas producer that offers best-in-class dividend yield of 4.5%. The company has a strong balance sheet, underpinned by low levels of debt. The strength in oil prices should lift this oil-focused exploration and production company's already strong cash flows, which could allow it to self fund its capital expenditure as well as dividends in the future. The stock under-performed last year, but as oil recovers, this oil-focused exploration and production stock should do well in 2017.

