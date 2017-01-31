GGP's (GGP) CEO Sandeep Mathrani on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

GGP Inc (NYSE:GGP)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

January 31, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Kevin Berry - SVP, IR

Sandeep Mathrani - CEO

Michael Berman - CFO

Analysts

Jeff Donnelly - Wells Fargo

Vincent Chao - Deutsche Bank

Alexander Goldfarb - Sandler O'Neill

Steve Sakwa - Evercore ISI

Michael Bilerman - Citigroup

Paul Adornato - BMO Capital Markets

Craig Schmidt - Bank of America, Merrill Lynch

Haendel St. Juste - Mizuho Securities

Jeremy Metz - UBS

Caitlin Burrows - Goldman Sachs

Michael Mueller - J.P. Morgan

Floris van Dijkum - Boenning & Scattergood

Wes Golladay - RBC Capital Markets

Linda Tsai - Barclays Capital

Ki Bin Kim - SunTrust

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the GGP's Fourth Quarter 2016 Earnings Conference Call.

Kevin Berry

Thank you, Andrew. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to GGPs Fourth Quarter 2016 Earnings Call hosted by Sandeep Mathrani, our CEO; and Michael Berman, our CFO.

Please note that certain statements made during this call may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Please reference our earnings press release and SEC filings for a detailed discussion.

Statements made during this call may include time-sensitive information, accurate only as of today, January 31, 2017. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the release and supplemental filed in Form 8-K with the SEC and also available on our Web site.

It's my pleasure to turn the call over to Sandeep.

Sandeep Mathrani

Thank you, Kevin, and Happy New Year to everyone. Effective last week, we formally changed our name to GGP Inc. from General Growth Properties Inc. The formal name change represents the evolution of our Company to a pure play owner of high-quality retail properties in the U.S.

When GGP was formed over 50 years ago, it was primarily a developer of grocery anchor shopping centers in the Midwest. Many of those open-air centers were later being closed and became regional shopping centers. Now, we are seeing open-air tenants like grocery stores come back to the regional shopping center as they seek to be located in the best retail real-estate.

As I turn to the 2016 full year results, we overcame a long list of headwinds in lines to our closures departmental closures. One really realizes what we have experienced in the last three years. Beginning in 2014, we have seen more than 40 national retailers declare bankruptcy, representing 950 leases covering over 3 million square-feet. On a monthly basis, these leases represent nearly $15 million of rental revenue. We’ve more than overcome the $180 million of aggregate rent loss and 6% of occupancy loss from these bankruptcies. The investors didn’t even feel a blip.

In fact, our 2016 results turned out to be little over $6 million of FFO for the better. In the scalable business, such as ours, we have demonstrated our ability to overcome the unexpected. Our same-store NOI growth of 4.4% and EBITDA growth of 9.3% prove this out. Excluding profits from our condor development at Ala Moana, the EBITDA grew 6.9% just as it has in each of the past five years. We increased our dividends by nearly 13% since the end of 2015 and paid a special dividend of $0.26 a share for the total of $1.06 per share dividends income attributable to 2016. Our properties are hubs for shopping, dining and entertainment.

Let's focus on the entertainment. We have over 50 movie theaters in our portfolio. We have 12 entertainment venues such as Dave and Busters and iFLY with another 17 entertainment users scheduled to open in the next two years. Fitness centers and supermarkets are increasing their presence in our portfolio. Why are all these users coming to our properties because that is where the customers are, that's what the retailers tell us, which leads to a discussion of traffic.

We've been adding traffic counters to the majority of our centers to measure ourselves because the declines in overall traffic, as reported by various sources and some retailers, are simply not consistent with what we've seen. We're not seeing declining traffic in our portfolios. In fact, the high traffic causes serious parking issues. Our recently introduced parking app is designed to have shoppers find the parking space and to remember where they've parked.

We measure traffic to our centers using four methods, cameras, parking app, Wi-Fi tracking and unique Web site visits. All four methods tell us that traffic has increased in our portfolio from 2015. During this past holiday season, traffic grew every Saturday after Black Friday, traffic of December 24th was the same level as Saturday after Black Friday despite contracted store hours and the start of the holiday. And traffic on December 26th nearly achieved the same levels as Super Saturday as customer uses observes vacation to shop, redeem gift card and entertain their families, which is why we saw actually in the month of December an increase in sales.

Overall traffic to the centers is up, the number of stores visited during each visit may be lower. The conversion rates are higher. The consumer -- they begin their shopping journey on their mobile device, but they're closing the purchase in the physical store. Of course, any traffic discussion leads to a sales discussion. Brick-and-mortar sales account for almost 93% of all retail sales in the U.S. That's $4.3 trillion in sales. The remaining 7% is online sales or about $430 billion, and about half is from pure play online retail users.

The other half is comprised of auction houses such as eBay, main order prescription drugs and shipping costs. So, once again pure play online retail is about $213 billion or about 3.5% of the total. Several pure play online retailers are coming to brick-and-mortar locations, a great example of an online retailer is standing into brick-and-mortar is Warby Parker. CEO Neil Blumenthal recently announced plans to open at least 25 stores this year, bringing the total store count to about 70. The CEO was quoted in last week's Wall Street Journal saying whilst e-commerce has been growing, the majority of retail still happens within our four walls.

By the way of sales, as I mentioned earlier, December was up 3% for small shop tenants on a per square-foot basis and 2% growth in total sales for all tenants, excluding department stores. These are pretty good numbers. Looking at total sales excluding department stores, internally we review seven major categories; sales are fixed in the categories which taken together account for about one half of all sales, increased 2.5%. Sales of the seventh category, which is apparel, were down about 1%.

Let me speak about the apparel category for a moment. There're obviously winners and losers within this category. The winners are retailers such as H&N, Zara, Old Navy, Victoria Secrets, a really long list. They're obviously losers as well without mentioning names at our closing stores but intern making space available for the winners. We actually have a shortage of inventory in our portfolio to meet the demand from retailers, and are meeting some of that demand by acquiring some real-estate within our portfolio.

I'd like to remind all of you that our top 100 malls account for 95% of our NOI. The NOI weighted sales in our portfolio is $677 per square foot. No discussion that sales has complete without a comment on lease spreads. We had been saying for the past 23 conference calls that spreads would be in the 8% to 10% range. One thing we do know, our quarterly lease spreads are anything but sequential quarter-to-quarter. For example, in the fourth quarter of 2014, we reported spreads over 18%, followed by spreads under 9% in the first quarter of 2015. There is not a straight line from a lease spread statistics to the same store NOI or EBITDA growth.

For 2017, spreads are over 8% on 1.8 million square-feet, taking occupancy. Included within that 1.8 million square-feet are five leases for 40,000 square-feet, one more time, we have five leases for 40,000 square-feet that’s excluded but includes the spreads of above 10%. Spreads are a function of what lease rates were years ago. What locations in the property are coming after renewal and what decisions we make with respect to merchandizing and occupancy, we acknowledge the fascination with spreads however we're all about rental and cash flow growth. In place rents are up 2% for all tenants of anchors and almost 3% for in line tenants. Let's not forget we are over 96% leased and have been for number of years.

If you look across the retail property spectrum in the U.S., today there is approximately 8 billion square-feet or 24 square-feet per person, significantly more than any developed country, including Canada with 15 square-feet per person, Australia with 10 square-feet per person, the UK with 5, France with 4 and Germany with only 2 square-feet per person. Over time, I believe the oversupply in the U.S. will come down, as lower quality assets are repurposed or demolished.

Given there is essentially no new supplier of retail space in the horizon and the U.S. population is expected to grow at almost 1% annually high quality assets would continue to take market share, reinforcing their position as the destination in their trade areas, this is where we had staked our strategy. We already control 100 million square-feet of the 1.3 billion square-feet of high quality retail real-estate or about 8%. Let me remind you the 1.3 billion square-feet is about 4 square-feet of retail per person out of the total 24 square-feet of retail per person. As an analysts mentioned in a recent report following a property tour in Southern California, high quality retail properties are in demand as retailers grow and expand.

We see this occurring in markets all over the country where the best retail real-estate wins. Let's talk about three examples that don’t necessarily come first in mind for investors. Park City Center in Lancaster, PA is a Class A center with over 1.4 million square feet, permanent occupancy has increased from 89% in 2012 to 93% today. We've improved the merchandizing of the centers and include new restaurants like BJ's restaurant and Blue House Bonefish Grill, retailers like Torred, Garage, LUSH, Apricot Lane, H&M, Michael Kors and Loft.

Retailers are moving to the best retail real-estate in the market. Park City Center has become the strongest recent shopping center in Central Pennsylvania. White Marsh Mall, Baltimore is a B plus center with nearly 1.2 million square-feet. Permanent occupancy has increased 86% in 2012 to 94% today. We’ve approved the merchandizing of the centers that include 21,000 square-foot H&M, a Garage, Cherne and a new Dave & Buster that will take place previously occupied by Sports Authority. An outlook center development was planned in close proximity to White Marsh, but project has been put on hold as retailer demand has not happened, tenants would rather be at our property.

Northridge Fashion Center, Northridge, Los Angeles is a cloud-base center with nearly 1.5 million square-feet. Permanent occupancy increased from 85% in 2012 to 96% today. We renovated the exterior and interior of the center to bring more restaurants like Yard House, Buffalo Wild Wings, Bar Louie, Red Robin. We recently signed a lease with Dave and Busters for the space of that Sports Authority. We improved the merchandizing of the center to include SEPHORA, Box Lunch, Mac and Pandora. Northridge Fashion Center has cemented itself as a retails dining and entertainment destination in the trade area, the list goes on.

The consolidation of tenants into high quality retail assets is occurring across the country. Tenants are agnostic at the property type, but they have a strong desire to be in the retail real-estate. Retailers that are delivering the product that consumer wants and marketing, selling and shipping to one channel are clearly willing today and the bricks-and-mortar store is at the core of their operations. Winners include jewelers like Alex and Ani, Pandora, Kendra Scott, apparel retailers as Zara, Primark, Old Navy, Lululemon, accessories as White Bond, Bath & Body, cosmetics, SEPHORA, Alta and let's not forget H&M, the list is long. And there’re a few losers like the Limited and Wet Seal.

Susan [Indiscernible] of the Wall Street Journal recently wrote about the Limited, which was one of several brands within Les Wexner’s portfolio that also included Abercrombie & Fitch, Lerner New York, Lane Bryant, and Express. Years ago, Les envisioned the changing retail landscape and spun-off or sold those brands, staking his claim on Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and White Barn. In 1995, the Limited had 700 stores. By 2007, the store count was only 260. It's all about having the right the product and customer experience. We’re not surprised by the Limited store closures the locations within our centers are excellent. Of the 40 Limited stores in our portfolio, 21 are already spoken for, 69 lease negotiations, and three are vacant. There will be some delay timing on the revenues but the locations are being leased. One thing these retailers have in common, location is everything. Tenant demand is strong the winners far exclude the losers.

We set our 2017 leasing goals at approximately 9.4 million square-feet, a level similar to last year. Today, we have completed nearly 65% compared to 60% complete at this time last year. Looking adjusted new leasing activity, we’ve completed about 60% compared to 55% at this time last year. In 2016, we opened approximately 700 new store fronts comprising nearly 3 million square-feet. So far in 2017, we have nearly 400 new store fronts comprising nearly 2 million square-feet set to open. We’ve made projections for 2017 that take into account where we believe will be a reasonable level of bad debt expense. Michael will get into the details later, but our same-store NOI growth for 2017 is expected to be between 4% and 4.5%.

I would like to move on to our redevelopment activities. We think this is the most strategic operating and investment element of our business. As you can see in our supplements, we have 1.3 billion of projects under construction or in the pipeline. We've made some relations that I'd like to review. I'd like to highlight changes made to the redevelopment of Staten Island Mall. The overall scope of the expansion and redevelopment has evolved to include AMC Theater, a Dave and Busters and a food hall. They are bringing entertainment and dining options to the center, which increase the estimated cost of the project while the stabilized yields remain sustained at 8%.

Department stores continue to make headlines, and we've continue to make great investments as we take the advantage of their evolving business model. We have been and plans to continue being very proactive in terms of acquiring real-estate from department stores in order to bring new and accretive users to our centers. We acquired 11 sitters in early 2012 and all have been replaced. The 12 sitters we owned the Seritage are in various stages of redevelopment, four are under construction. Of the five Macy’s we recently acquired three are being re-tenanted and two will allow us to commence significant repositioning of the asset.

We anticipate spending approximately $300 million to $400 million annually acquiring, redeveloping anchor boxes. Great things happen to great assets. Finally, we recently acquired 605 North Michigan Avenue in a lifetime exchange. We have mentioned previously that any acquisition that we make will be triggered by 10/31 or a tax deal. The property is located at several blocks from Water Tower Place and also as near-term upside given the vacancy on the ground floor. SEPHORA is sole- retail tenants along with several office tenants on the upper floors. We recently entered into the level of intent with the National Institution for the vacant space at grade that will allow us to take the yield of the asset to between 4% and 5%. It was fantastic piece of real-estate on the Miracle Myers on Michigan Avenue.

To conclude, I'll reemphasize that our business fundamentals are strong. As I mentioned earlier, the list is still openings is long and still count rationing by retailers as timely occurring in lower quality centers. And these department stores provide an opportunity for us to redevelop the space with an accretive return. The fundamentals of our business haven’t changed, remaining as strong as ever and position to continued delivering the 4% to 5% EBITDA growth.

Finally, I am very happy about Shobi Khan's promotion to President and Chief Operating Officer. Shobi joined the Company in mid-2011 and has been an integral team member as we ridded the ship, congratulations Shobi. To each and every one of my colleagues, together as a team, we have overcome obstacles together and keep setting the bar higher. I am humbled by our selected performance. Thank you.

Michael will now take you through our results and outlook.

Michael Berman

Thank you, Sandeep. Good morning everyone. I'll begin with few brief comments on the fourth quarter and full year results, followed by some comments on 2017 before we open it up for questions. As always, please remember the guidance numbers are intended to be points on a range.

Let's begin with the fourth quarter, as already mentioned we had a growth rate of a little over 5% against our expectation of 4%. The 1% change is about $5 million to $6 million, and as a result, we reported a little over $0.43 FFO per share, about a $0.50 better than we expected. For the full year, same-store NOI growth was 4.4%, about 15 basis points higher than our expectation. Our EBITDA growth was almost 7% without any contribution from the condo project, and our full year FFO per share was a strong $1.53. All-in-all 2016 was a strong year, and consistent with our long term business plan, a 4% to 5% operational growth.

Let's move onto 2017 guidance, the midpoint of our range is $1.59 FFO per share. We expect same-store NOI growth of 4% to 4.5% or approximately $95 million. For perspective, this is about the same amount of same-store NOI dollars of growth we experienced in 2016. Non same-store growth, excluding the condos, contributes about $10 million of growth. Company NOI is therefore growing approximately $105 million, which is over 4%, excluding the condo project. Net G&A is a cost of approximately $150 million, an increase of approximately $15 million. The bulk of the increase is due to the gain we recognized on our Seritage position in the first quarter of 2016. Keep in mind that our net G&A costs averaged $150 million for 2015 and 2016.

EBITDA, not yet including the condo project, is up around $90 million or over 4% growth to approximately $2.21 billion. Adding in EBITDA from the condos of approximately $35 million to $40 million and netting out the remaining items of of the costs of $720 million results in an FFO of approximately $1.53 billion, equating to about $1.59 at our midpoint.

Moving onto the first quarter, we expect FFO per share of $0.35 to $0.37. Finally we have two loans maturing in 2017 for a total of approximately $100 million. We've almost $2.3 billion of total liquidity from the line of cash of hand and borrowing capacity. And now let's open it up for questions.

Jeff Donnelly

Maybe, just if I can start with you Sandeep, and maybe this is an overarching question, but just retailer profits are under enormous pressure right now between the sales stagnation and investment in omni-channel and just frankly furiously competitive pricing on online retailers. It just does not seem like a sustainable environment for retailers. And while GGP might own better properties that doesn't necessarily mean you guys are immune to their headwinds. So I'm just curious where in the retailers model do you feel -- believe ultimately emerging for retailers, because I don't think it can go on forever. But on the other hand I'm curious where you see the cure if you will?

Sandeep Mathrani

I actually think it's going to be a flight to quality. And if you speak to the retailers, you're seeing that their most increase in sales occurs in the better assets, so there won't be a rationalization of the portfolio. There'll be the flight to quality. And what we see is in our eight centers the sales productivity increases the fastest. I think the faster they rationalize their portfolio, the faster we will likely start to see the flight to quality. And we think is actually quite sustainable, because sales growth in the best centers are pretty attractive.

And let's not forget, no one has figured out the last part of distribution, and one more time 90% plus of all retail sales that occurs in a shopping center. The mix in the shopping center can continue the change. For example restaurants in our portfolio five years ago was about 6%, today it's about 13%. And our restaurant sales in the portfolio are over 670,000 square foot. So there is an evolution, which will continue, but there is a flight to quality and let's not mistake that.

Jeff Donnelly

That was actually my second question, I was curious in light of the bankruptcy you mentioned and subsequent re-tenanting. How has the merchandizing mix in your portfolio shifted -- is it more away from fashion? Or do you even see shifts within fashion?

Sandeep Mathrani

No, I think you see both. You are seeing fashion, fast fashion retailers that occupy a lot of square footage like HNM, like Zara. I mean, these retailers came in opening 10,000 square feet stores. Today they have 20,000 to 25,000 square feet. We're just starting to see Prima come into the market. Old Navy continues to perform incredibly well. So, you're seeing a shift into fast fashion. We're also seeing, by the way 2016 to be a fantastic year for luxury. Our luxury tenants performed incredibly well. So, where there is a high-low business that’s going on, I can’t tell you. But apparel sales is about 50%, it was let's say 60% five years ago, it's down to 50% today and the other uses have gone up to 50%.

If you're in Europe and you want to open a new regional shopping center, you open it with a hyper-market on one end and a Primark on the other end. There is no discussion of department stores. And if I look at the department store apparel sales 20 years ago it was something like 10% of all apparel sales, and the last count I think in 2015, the apparel sales in department stores is 1.6% of total apparel sales. So there is an evolution. There is always been an evolution. We've had retailers -- I can give you name of the 50 retailers that are non-existent today that existed 10 years ago. But the share amount of leasing that we've done with the bankruptcy that have occurred since 2014 should speak volumes as to the demand that’s available in the portfolio that continues to be 96% leased.

Jeff Donnelly

Just may be one last question is one the share repurchase, you made a small buy in the fourth quarter. Just curious how much capacity remains under your authorization? And may be can you talk a little bit more to tell about the resources you might be prepared to commit, and now you’re assessing that versus other investment alternatives?

Michael Berman

I’m pretty sure we have about 450 left. Look we evaluate the stock price for long-term purchase. We put that again capital that we need for or development program, debt amortization, CapEx, I mean, it's all in a mix. So, we’ve shown an indication of buying the stock around the $24, $24.5 level with something that we have on our radar screen on a regular basis, Jeff.

Vincent Chao

Sandeep, I just want to go back to the comment you made on tenants and they’re sort of diagnostic to property type, just looking for the best quality. Just curious if you could maybe frame-out how they are defining best quality today? Obviously, they want to maximize their sales productivity. But are they looking at things like -- I mean, what are the key factors they’re looking at when they measure that quality?

Sandeep Mathrani

Location of the real-estate, access, demographic, reach, let's not forget that the reason a lot of the open-air retailers could not come into being close regional shopping center was because the anchor locations were given to department stores. As we’ve been able to recapture this anchor location that is actually the best located real-estate within the property for a big box they are seeking to come into the shopping center.

Generally, regional shopping centers have the best location. We have the best access. And what I think is the most important part which is completely overlooked is the reach of regional shopping center is 5 mile to 10 mile versus the community center, which is 2 miles. They give them access to more clients that make the single visit. Its evidence by what we’ve accomplished. We’ve signed six supermarket leases in the last few months. We opened a supermarket in Ala Moana that does telephone numbers on a weekly basis. You would never imagine, Ala Moana to have 64,000 super-market where lease negotiations with 11 supermarket in our properties.

So it seemed that flow of retailer is seeking out the best real-estate. Once again I’d say the best, it could be a community center, it could be a power center, it could be a life start center, or it could be a regional shopping center. They seek the best. Just to remind you, of the 8 billion square-feet of retail-real estate in America, there is only 1.3 billion that we consider best. And of that 1.3 billion, 40% is in the regional shopping center space and 60% is in the open-air center space.

I'm going to make one more comment. Of the 8 billion square-feet of retail real-estate in America only 1 billion square-feet is in the regional shopping center space, and 7 billion square feet of everything else. So, we have this huge fascination. But of that 1 billion square-feet 40% is in the high quality retail real-estate. So, there’s a huge tilt in the regional shopping center space towards the best retail real-estate in America.

Vincent Chao

And you did mentioned the location, but I guess when I think about grocery shopping and I think about the convenient sector, I mean I don’t typically think of the malls. But I guess how does that weigh into those decisions because you’re attracting grocery to your mall, so it's not impacting you completely. But just curious how people are weighing that sort of getting closer to the population density as opposed a mall which has bigger reach, but maybe a little bit further or mid below -- convenient further building shopping centers?

Sandeep Mathrani

Just maybe the customer and the retailer are happy making that extra trip okay they get the best quality there across shoppers as family and to get the reach. The reach is really important. As their productivity gets less, they need less stores, bigger stores maybe more convenient stores that have a bigger reach. So you'll get that different factor. And all I can tell you is this is highly attractive, highly attractive to the grocery stores, the sporting goods store, that we’ve 31 big sporting goods deal. I think we may be the larger or the second largest big sporting goods landlords over the last five years.

Vincent Chao

And just maybe one other question on the guidance, so for the first quarter, it seems a little bit late relatively to our expectations, I think consensus as well. And I was just wondering is there anything, Michael, in the first quarter that’s maybe depressing numbers relative to what folks were expecting? Or you think we’re just often on our quarterly breakouts?

Michael Berman

Well, I would never say anybody is often at quarterly breakout, because I don’t have a chance to look at your models. But in looking at our comparisons, there is a couple of things that I think maybe are just timing, one is the level of G&A between in the quarters, just not a straight forward divide by four depends on when we a bonus pools, I know how much the bonus pool is. I don’t know if folks remember the Seritage event that occurred in the first quarter. It could also be how the condos are being modeled versus how we're modeling it again without going through every line item of everybody’s model. I look at it and go, we all came to $1.59, so lot of smart people are looking at what we’re doing and confirming it, whether or not it's the quarters per sequentially it's a hard thing to say.

Alexander Goldfarb

Sandeep, first just going to the -- in the release you guys talked about December sales being up, obviously. I think that was your guys’ way of just showing versus the retail headlines. But just sort of curious, was that across the portfolio? Or was that driven by perhaps certain malls or certain retailers that were really driving that December increase?

Sandeep Mathrani

Alex, the path is large whenever there is special things that are driving it, we try to make that known. We looked at it and felt are very comfortable with how things were going. There are no adjustments to those December numbers, those are the pure numbers they just came through the portfolio. And we felt, just given the headlines, we wanted everybody to understand that the Christmas season did pretty good.

Michael Berman

And I’ll just add to that, it was across the portfolio. And if you attract retailer sales, which I'm sure all of you do, October was not a very good month, proven out in the headlines was the holiday season, which is from Thanksgiving to Christmas seem to be a good month which is about -- is short about 3.5% rise in sales for all. And again, our portfolio performed in the month of December at that 3% level. So we were just trying to show that we will not be immune from the October sales of the retailers but we would definitely thought of the rebound as they were during the holiday season.

Alexander Goldfarb

And then as far as you mentioned that you installed four different types of traffic counters to try and get a better lay of the land, what's going on at your centers. Do you feel that this -- I guess, one; what's the reaction from the tenants; and do you feel that this changes in the negotiation or with leases with the tenants? Or your view is that the tenants that were doing well aren’t going to -- they already know this and the ones that aren’t doing well it's just further reinforces? I'm just trying to understand if this is new news to the tenants, or they already knew this so the traffic that you’re reporting is net-odds with what they are internally looking at as you guys sit down for negotiations?

Sandeep Mathrani

So I think it's little bit of the latters. I think the retailers that do well never talk about traffic, it is appreciative of over 200 retailers in any regional shopping center and we keep listening to the same five retailers that talk by traffic. The retailers that perform never talk about it, but retailers that don’t perform talk about it. But I think what it does do for them is to reaffirm the fact that if the regional shopping centers traffic is actually flat or increasing and their traffic is actually decreasing, they’ve a business model issue. It's got nothing to do with us bringing in the customer into the shopping center. As is evidenced that basically a customer today makes the same amount of clicks, if not more, they just shop less stores because they're doing their research online. And therefore, the conversions are higher and the sales productivity reflects that.

Alexander Goldfarb

And will this be something Sandeep that you'll be putting in the press release so that we can track it? Or is this something on ad hoc basis you're going to let us know?

Sandeep Mathrani

We're going to give it to you. As I do on my earnings call, we're not going to issue the actual numbers, we're going to tell you if it's up or down, flat and I've been doing that now for several quarters because we've had indications of traffic for quite some time. And we'll continue to give you an indication of which direction the traffic is going.

Steve Sakwa

Sandeep, I guess, with kind of the back and forth between brick-and-mortar and online and retailers kind of using stores to help perpetuate some of their online business. I'm just wondering how these tenants are maybe thinking about occupancy costs, and whether the traditional sales metrics that we're all looking at for malls, I wouldn't say is completely outdated. But how should we think about that in kind of cost of occupancy and what retailers I guess are willing to absorb within the stores?

Sandeep Mathrani

I think that's excellent question. I think the retailers the more they become one channel and they become channel agnostic and start to look at bricks-and-mortar as a point of distribution, it becomes a lot less important what the occupancy cost is, because they've got to holistically look at the cost of distribution of their online purchase and the last mile of distribution. We know that in the best centers occupancy costs can be over 18%. If 95% of my NOI comes from my top 100 malls and my occupancy is 14% in the top centers, I've a long way to go. And there's plenty of growth available.

And so I think the faster the retailers start to rationalize their portfolios and the faster they get into a one channel, a distribution model and are able to distribute from the store, the more the developments of the store becomes. And that's actually pretty simple. I'm going to bore you guys with some math, because I love math being an engineer. The return rate is 23%, so if you're a pure play online retailer or your net sales are $0.77. If you can get the customers to buy it online and return it in the stores, the net sales grows from $0.77 to $0.95. If you can get the customer to buy it online, pick it from the store and return in the store, net sales grows from $0.77 to $1.07. The math is very clear, this is why online retailers pure play are opening bricks-and-mortar stores and bricks-and-mortar retailers are trying to get their customers to browse online and pick it up in the store.

Steve Sakwa

And then I guess just as it relates to the redevelopments, I mean you've been pretty active, the buying back box is taking back stores. How are you just thinking about the pace of that activity, and what is your sort of appetite or capacity to do that on an annual basis?

Sandeep Mathrani

So, we looked at our entire portfolio of department stores, we have little less than 400 department stores. We’ve immediate need for over 50. So, we actually feel a pace of 50 to 20 recaptures a year, if it can happen, it's a pace we're very comfortable with.

Michael Bilerman

It's Michael Bilerman here with Christy. Sandeep you’ve talked a lot about the focus on the best centers, and then as retailers evolve that’s where their focus is going to be. And I'm curious is where you think that line will be drawn right in centers, a lot of discussions -- well the top four malls will service, and profit to you why 400. Could it be 300? And the flipside of it is as you’ve talked about your portfolio, the top 100, what do you do about that bottom part of your portfolio generally it's 5% of the NOI, not longer term, probably is not within that category of incentives that the retailers want to be?

Sandeep Mathrani

Michael, what I did say was that after 1.3 billion square-feet of the high quality retail, 40% is regional shopping center sector. It doesn't mean that 14% would be the only one that survives. Of the 8 billion square-feet guide, even if half of its gets wiped out, which I could only wish happens tomorrow, because that would nirvana for GGP. We’ll be left at 4 billion square-feet, and of the 4 billion square-feet I'm just going to throw a number out, at least half of it will be regional shopping centers and if its 2 billion square-feet of original shopping centers, do the math, that’s probably 800 shopping centers not 400 in the first systems. So, the 1,100 regional shopping centers can get down to a number of 800, so that’s the clear of what I said.

I also went to say that we own 100 of the top 500 shopping centers in the country, which accounts 95% of our NOI. The balance 18 or so overtime, we've been very disciplined, we’ve been selling three, four, five a year, we will continue to sell three to four, five a year as the market allows us to sell them. We want to be an owner of that 105 regional shopping centers in the country that reduces 95% of our NOI, and that gives us a weighted average of sales productivity of over $650 a square-foot, I think $677 is what I said in my call.

Michael Bilerman

And then I just want to come back, you’ve made a comment about lease spreads. And I think you had said you can't draw dotted line between lease spreads and the same-store. And I wanted to sort of come back to the sense of understanding that quarter-to-quarter volatility happens, especially when there could be certain leases within that quarter which get impacted which happened this quarter. But I guess just at the top down level, the only things that can impact same-store NOI are the embedded bumps in your leases, any redevelopment that you're doing, any operating expense savings you have relative to TAM and then what the rent change on roll-over is? So how -- I guess are you implicitly saying that the rent change on roll-over of the lease spread is just not a big factor within those four [multiple speakers] An update whether you can see it's -- especially occupancy is flat as we said at 96%?

Sandeep Mathrani

So, Michael, we at every investor presentation, we actually break-down a 4% to 4.5% growth. And if you look at our chart, which has been the same for, I don’t know I'm guessing three, four years, is demonstrated how that 4% to 4.5% or 4% to 5% growth is broken down. And spread that account for a small part of it now in quarter-to-quarter, year-to-year the proportions may vary. But generally, we've given an indication that of that 4% to 5% the spreads account for a very small portion of it.

And again the point of making a comment on the illogical, sequential increases in spreads when I gave you number for fourth quarter 2014 to first quarter 2015, I really picked that only because it was in the rear view mirror. And when we look forward to ’17 and ’18, we think that 8% to 10% is sustainable. Again I said that on 23 conference calls and we’ve maintained our level of growth. And we have been confident about our level of growth in 2017 and 2018.

Paul Adornato

I was wondering if you could give us an update on the Norwalk ground-up development in terms of leasing activity. And also if you could comment on since you have the opportunity to build the ground up in this omni-channel edge what design features you were able to change from existing malls as well.

Sandeep Mathrani

We’ve been very disciplined, as we said that we would effectively start construction, around 50% preleased, we’re at about 50% preleased. And we also said that we would look to start construction sometime in the spring-summer of 2017 that is still our indication to start in the spring summer of 2017. Again, from an omni-channel world, we just want to make sure that the ability of the retailer to have enough backroom to be a point of distribution is available, and there is enough pick-up areas. I think we have been cognizant of what buy online pick-up in-store both of this works on the shopping center.

Paul Adornato

And it looks from the rendering looks like very dancing very mix uses that -- is that fair to say?

Sandeep Mathrani

I like your description, but they’re probably mixed use effective, it just has a hotel component, which is being sold to a third-party.

Craig Schmidt

I was wondering looking past Staten Island, are you working on any possible larger redevelopment projects? And is there enough tenant demand to support these larger projects, or will you be mainly focusing on the repurposing of bankers?

Sandeep Mathrani

There’s couple of things. We believe that there is one larger redevelopment project, which is Tysons, which is the acquisition of our Macy’s box. In Stonestown Galleria, which we also acquired at Macy’s box that will be a redevelopment of that box, not a addition. We have shown discipline of not starting these projects until we are almost fully leased. So we don’t take lease at risk. Staten Island was unique, but we actually did not take lease at risk, but we changed our direction to include a movie theatre and a Dave and Busters and a food hall, which we thought were unique uses that will again distinguish that mall from all the other retail on the Island. It's just the only regional shopping center on the Island. So, again, Tysons is the only large scale project, the remainder are generally redevelopment of the boxes. We don’t take leasing risk before we start development.

Craig Schmidt

And then I know Marvin Ellison of Penny’s has talked about considering closing stores this January. Have you been in any talks with JC Penny of any potential store closings there?

Sandeep Mathrani

We have not.

Haendel St. Juste

First, I guess, the question on sales and traffic but in your more terrific centric markets, just curious on where you’re seeing in maybe New York City, South Florida, any signs of perhaps abating of the tourism headwinds?

Sandeep Mathrani

As I mentioned on the last quarterly call and that sort of has reflected recently, we've been starred in Florida for many tourists declined and I think that would probably be because our centers are generally not tourist focused. I mean, Merrick Park, did Miami is not tourist focused, Pembroke Lakes is not tourist focused, is more domestic population, so we have not been hurt by lack of tourism. Ala Moana had started to rebound, which is good to see, they just are still impacted by tourism. And so I would say somewhat of a mix-bag New York City. Again, our exposure is very small but I think tourism and the president's home will definitely have a short-term impact.

Haendel St. Juste

And I'm curious about the asset sales market as well, noticed any discernible change in cap rates or investor demand, over last couple of months since you sold your 50% stake in fashion-show in Vegas. Any sense of fewer buyers or any change in cap rate you are seeing of note?

Sandeep Mathrani

I'm going to have Shobi answer that question since that really comes under his preview.

Shobi Khan

The demand for Class A assets in the regional shopping center is still very-very robust. Institutional capital is unrelated to this sector. And the ability of obviously the public returning a large ownership there underweighted and lot more exposure to the class. So the demand and cap rates are still up very firm from where we did last year.

Sandeep Mathrani

Am I sort of add to that, I was on a panel at a conference recently with the Head of J.P. Morgan Asset Management's U.S. based for real-estate group, and he actually sort of gave the returns of each asset class. And he basically said that the best return over a long-term period has been the regional shopping center space. It outpaced every other asset class yields. I thought that was very interesting. And his aspect to sit back and say if we could get our hands and as many regional shopping centers we would do that. So, there is a complete disconnect in the private and the public markets.

Haendel St. Juste

Shobi if I may kind of follow-up on the B-malls side, and I hope that you guys aren’t necessarily actively looking to sell B-malls per se today, but just curious as you have some in your portfolio that you can get over period of time, you would be open to selling. Just curious if you’re seeing or hear anything on that piece of the marketplace?

Shobi Khan

The B-mall space is a wide spectrum in terms of not only quality but then pricing. It's very dependent on where the asset is relative to its competition in the marketplace, financing and the recent has been an issue. But I think we've seen we've sold 20 one-offs in the last several years and cap rates have been from 7% to low double-digits. There is a wide spectrum, because based on not only the quality asset but the financing and the sponsor.

Haendel St. Juste

Okay, you’ve got nothing to share relatively in the last three-six months of any perceived change in demand or pricing?

Shobi Khan

We obviously have not had any products. We closed all our transactions by the fall. So as we test the market, we'll give you updates as we proceed.

Haendel St. Juste

Sandeep one last one for you since you brought up the president, curious of what a mall REIT CEO talk to the president about, understanding the sensitivity. But I was wondering if there's anything retail related or anything maybe you can share?

Sandeep Mathrani

Let's go onto the next question please.

Jeremy Metz

Sandeep, you had mentioned the focus for retailers on the best through real-estate being channel agnostic. So I was wondering if you could talk about how you see this influencing the direction of GGP in the next few years. I mean, obviously, you're taking and adding traditional open-air tenants. Do you see your street retail exposure increasing, or would you at all consider buying power centers or even open-air shopping centers if that was the best real-estate and having for growth in the same market?

Sandeep Mathrani

I think you've raised a very good point. I think at this stage with the next call it 12 to 18 months, we're going to be very focused on demonstrating to you that retailers are channel agnostic. And once we demonstrate to you beyond just words, because I think we've demonstrated up to this point by the number of supermarket deals being done and entertainment deals been done, but we’ll continue down that path. We'll be open to acquisition of the best retail real-estate. We've shown that when we bought street retail, we've bought the best corners, and we'll be disciplined about best regional real-estate. At the stages of our game, over the next 12 to 18 months, we're very focused on continuing to recapture departments of boxes and repurposing them with the types of retailers that are found generally in open-air centers.

Jeremy Metz

And just one clean-up question, I think, in terms of 2017 commencements I'm not sure if I heard this correctly. But were they just 40,000 fee in total driving down and the spreads are nearly 10% to 8.4%?

Sandeep Mathrani

Yes, we five deal 40,000 square-feet.

Jeremy Metz

I guess, just on the surface that doesn't seem like a lot of space. I was just wondering that I think they're renewing those or just letting those go vacant, and just strategic relationships or if anything more to think about that?

Sandeep Mathrani

It's the space we have, it's really out space. It could be a department store that was paying lower rent that continues to pay -- the new replacement tenant pay low rent. But again the pointing being of that is that all space is not equal. And the whole point of showing is that only 40,000 square-feet can have that kind of an impact, can drag down returns doesn't have with -- it's not reflective of the business.

Caitlin Burrows

I just have two quick ones, so first is on the street retail topic. I was wondering if you could give an update of the status at 685 Fifth Avenue and 522 Fifth Avenue, which were both 2014 acquisitions?

Sandeep Mathrani

685 Fifth Avenue has 900 square feet vacant wherein lease negotiations, I fully expect that to be fully leased in the next three months or five months, but it's where lease negotiations. 522, I believe we sold. So at a healthy profit so that's behind us.

Caitlin Burrows

And then in terms of same-store NOI expectations for the year, I know you mentioned 4% to 4.5%. I know in 2016 the first and fourth quarters ended up being above 5% and the second and third were 4% or under. So just wondering if you had any feelings for how the different quarters of the year could under-playing in terms of leases that are expiring or expectations for occupancy over the course of the year?

Michael Berman

With respect to occupancy, we're hoping for some gains with respect to financial impact of that. It's generally fourth quarter weighted. In the individual quarters on the same store NOI, that’s a tough one. Clearly, last year was a big number, so the comparisons might be a little more difficult. But again, in terms of the overall business, same dollars of growth, same sources of growth, I mean business is pretty good.

Michael Mueller

Just a couple of quick ones, first of all, for the condo gains in 2017. How do you see those being spread out throughout the year? And then just looking at the plant redevelopments, they went up a couple hundred million dollars versus the third quarter. Is that just a bunch of little projects or does that include something that could be larger such as Tysons, Macy’s box, that you mentioned?

Sandeep Mathrani

Michael, I don’t have the quarterly numbers on the condos with me. There is a lot of factors that going to have those come into the quarter, it depend of the sale, the spend, to even give you numbers at this point is like, I'm probably going to be wrong. With respect to the development projects, I mean, nothing huge is going on just the normal business of continuing to invest.

Michael Mueller

And just on the condo gains, is there anything significant in the first quarter that you know of?

Sandeep Mathrani

No.

Floris van Dijkum

Question for you on your 45 million square-feet of non-owned anchored space. Sandeep, maybe if you could comment on what is that going to look like three to five years from now, and what is that going to do to the growth of the business going forward?

Sandeep Mathrani

I'm of the opinion that if you compare the U.S. to the rest of the world, 46% of the retail GLA is owned or occupied by the departmental sector. In the UK, that number is 27% and in Asia that number is 15%. So, I firmly believe that even though we invented the shopping center concept, we have become obsolete in the merchandizing of our big boxes. And as that process goes along, I do believe that we will approach 50% on where we are today, which we will be a lot like the UK. So, we have $400 million or so department stores today. I definitely think in three to five years, we will be at $300 million if not slightly below $300 million. And that actually means that we will be an owner of more GLA, because we need to buy them or if we own them, we will continue to own them. So, our portfolio size will actually increase organically.

Floris van Dijkum

And do you think that has an impact on your future growth rate?

Michael Berman

When we talk about $300 million or $400 million a year of investment, that’s generally where the dollars are going. And again depending on the project you look at in any way of order or magnitude, 8% returns, 9% return that’s order of magnitude $30 million of incremental development that we think comes in, again not necessarily specifically every year Floris, but overtime and that’s 1% to 1.5% again depending on the year, depending on the moment. Part of our same-store and NOI growth, it's just comes in on a regular basis. We’re not putting projects in, taking projects out, we just -- it's all the mix.

Sandeep Mathrani

And also, we have enough of a pipeline for ’18 and ’19.

Floris van Dijkum

Can I have one follow-up question obviously of all the spaces it's always important to be able to control that yourself. I know that Hudson Bay is potentially spinning out its real-estates maybe in as fair time as like transaction, or taking that public. And they hold a bunch of boxes in your mall. Have you had discussions with them about maybe having saying what happens at those boxes, the Lord & Taylor or Saks locations?

Sandeep Mathrani

We have not.

Wes Golladay

A real quick question for you Sandy regarding the future of the mall with all the groceries coming in and some potentially larger tenants, are you just kind of absorb the in-cap anchor mall this repositioning or will we see consolidation of some in line space?

Sandeep Mathrani

I think it will be predominantly taking all of the big boxes, the department store space, I don’t anticipate it taking any of the in line there.

Wes Golladay

And then one quick one, we heard I guess at ICR some of the struggling retailers were talking about co-tenancy clauses. I imagine this was probably more of a B and C mall phenomena. Is that what you would agree with?

Sandeep Mathrani

Well, what we see is there is no -- there is virtually no co-tenancy risk with the announcements of the six Macy’s that we’re acquired, the announcement of the three Sears that are closing. We’ve actually started our 400 department store portfolio, looking at sales, demographic, location. We think there may be an explore of about 18 department stores, and we’ve the studied the co-tenancy clauses for those 18 department stores and the financial risk in $3.3 billion revenue company is very easily manageable.

Linda Tsai

In terms of the struggle facing with the soft line environment, you sound pragmatic in real-estate, but also confident in terms of your comment regarding flight to quality. That said, what do you see as a primary risk to your outlook in 2017? Or do you feel pretty confident that these headlines are overblown and people don’t really understand that backfilling your spaces and your Class A malls is not really an issue?

Michael Berman

It's interesting to -- that question is one we have half ourselves numerous times over the last 30 days, 60 days, 90 days. The reality is that last year at this time, as Sandeep has mentioned early on we were facing headwinds. There was a number of retailers that were threatening bankruptcy, shutting down, winding confessions. Frankly, the lift between last year and this year in our portfolio in terms of the exposure is pretty similar, which is why we’re not necessarily -- you never guarantee any results but why we feel comfortable with what our guidance is.

Sandeep Mathrani

And just to add to that I think maybe this year we've actually seen some come to life early in the season. Normally, you don’t hear it by Jan 31st you tend to hear it by February or March. I think limited and the rumor on Wet Seal has come early in the game. So, I think those headlines show-up. But, again, if you think about 200 retailers in a shopping center, I don’t view H&M to be, or Zara to be retailers who don’t understand their business, and they continued to grow within United States and continue to take market share. We see Lululemon’s little results, and they continue to taking market share as an example.

So we continue to see that there are winners and losers as I said, and there are more winners and losers. And that's why this business is a four plus percentage growth business, and I can't think about any business as I grow 4% plus, I think people just forget that.

Linda Tsai

And then hopefully I heard this correctly, but I think you said 60% of the leasing is for 2017 is complete versus 50% at the same time last year, and it's in the 8%. So the 40,000 square-feet drag down ’17 so far. Does that mean that the remainder of leasing for ’17 could be higher than 8%?

Sandeep Mathrani

I think as every quarter comes along, you will hear the results. And the point of me making a comment that sequentially quarter-to-quarter there will be variability, it doesn’t affect the long-term results.

Ki Bin Kim

What's level of retail bankruptcies are you making into guidance, and maybe more particular at the level of reserves?

Michael Berman

We don’t have a specific reserve. We had talked about that last year. We decided not to do that. Again, this year, we see the bad debt expense number to be similar. We look at the recovery that we think we’re going to get. I mean there is a lot of factors that go in. So, to isolate these tenants are going bankrupt and this is a dollar amount, at this point in year, is really is beyond the normal guessing that we would do.

Ki Bin Kim

So just to be clear, you are baking in reserves, but [multiple speakers]…

Sandeep Mathrani

No, I don’t know what that means, the baking reserves. We have a very robust forecast process. We forecast space-by-space, property-by-property to the extent the leasing group feels that they have a tenant that's an issue, there is a backup plan at every space. So I wouldn’t say like a special pot inside of our guidance that we are keeping on the side that says if a tenant goes bankrupt hit that pot, we’re just not doing that. And I think more important thing to think about is, as I gave you color on the 40 limited stores. To talk about having 37 locations open for out of 40 within call it two week of an announcement of a liquidation, talks about the strength of the portfolio and the depth of the leasing. So, we didn’t have a timing issue. They are not having a long-term revenue issue or a lease up issue.

Ki Bin Kim

Just a couple of quick ones here. Where are you signing new leases in terms of occupancy cost? So what is the occupancy cost ratio in general for just new leasing activity that you are doing?

Sandeep Mathrani

I think, again, there’s this whole fascination with occupancy costs. And I have to say that. Apple pays, I don’t know, a small occupancy cost and a jeweler can pay Y occupancy cost, and Victoria's Secret can pay Z occupancy cost. So, there is no formula, it's an average. And we’ve actually said over and over again on many calls, the average occupancy cost is 15% where we've been signing leases. They can stem from small number to a very large number all depends on the productivity of the leasing.

Michael Berman

The space, the property, I mean there's a lot of factors that go into it.

Ki Bin Kim

And just one quick one, did you mention what the going in yield was for the assets in Chicago you purchased?

Sandeep Mathrani

With the leasing we expect it to be 4% to 5%, and the lease is signed effectively.

Michael Bilerman

I had heard Trump said you’re fired and that's why they promoted Shobi?

Sandeep Mathrani

Thanks for the levity, Michael, very appreciative.

Michael Bilerman

So, Sandeep you've rebrand a company focused on retail real-estate company, focused on the best real-estate, I'm curious you've had the focus on street retail and urban locations. Has the Board or have you given any thought to saying there's a lot of high-quality, best-in-class grocery anchored centers. There's a lot of high-quality, best-in-class power centers. And there's a lot of high-quality, best-in-class lifestyle urban centers. And whether you want to start diversifying your retail holdings into any of those and with any of -- there's obviously a lot of public companies, a lot of private companies that would fit that mold?

Sandeep Mathrani

So, Michael as I mentioned, I think, another analyst asked a similar question. The next 12 to 18 months, I think we're very focused on proving out our thesis of only best-in-class retail real-estate, and seeing the re-tenanting of the boxes that we acquired and hope to acquire through the year with the retailers that are traditionally found in open-air centers. It definitely does open up the possibility in another year where we could debate where the acquisition of our assets will go to, whether it'll be power centers, great community centers, and so on and so forth. I don't think it's off the table. But I don't think it's on the table for 2017.

Michael Bilerman

And then just a question you talked about the traffic and I recognize you are not going to tell us the numbers and you'll just say it's up, down, flat. But is there anything that you’ve been able to draw out of that traffic data that does have somewhat of a tie to sales in terms of any predictive nature? Is there anything regionally that you’ve been able to see or productivity wise in terms of a center or the types of retailers that are seeing more traffic in certain parts of the center? I guess getting this data, what is it telling you and how is it leading to potential changes?

Sandeep Mathrani

Since we've just started gathering all the data and starting to put it all together, we're in the process of trying to figure out what all that means. Whether we can make a co -- we used to build a bigger co-relationship between the number of people, the medium households income, the amount of competition, we could pretty much predict what the sales productivity for shopping center could be. And now we're going to tie that into what traffic means, and what does that mean for growth. So, I think as time goes on and our analytics group thinks into the information, we'll be able to better make these co-relationships, which will be important to talk to retailers about the traffic. We're not there yet. We are working on that part of the equation.

Christy McElroy

Maybe a little, maybe high level a little premature, but just wonder if you could provide your initial reaction and your thoughts on the potential implications of the proposed cash reform on the REIT industry, specifically with regard to the cost recovery and removal of interest deductibility, as well as the potential impact of border adjustments on the retail industry?

Sandeep Mathrani

So I am going to talk about the border adjustment tax a little bit. I think the retailers are looking at this holistically as tax reform. They are looking at the strength of the dollar, the border tax, the corporate income tax. And if you look at all these things putting together, I think there is a likelihood that you will see pricing go up. I think there is also the fact that personal income tax is looking to go down, which should give the consumers little bit more disposable income. I think combining all these factors, we think that GGPs ability to collect rent should actually not be impacted. If anything at a constant recently and the topic came up that if pricing goes up, will our percentage rent actually go up. So, the retailers were concerned. If they sit back and say, hey even though, we may be net neutral, our leases call for percentage rent. And don’t forget up to this point, we’ve all made headline increases, the retailers have made sales increases, the owners have demonstrated increases, all in an environment effectively of deflation. And the power trade that’s been deflation. No one factors that into the equation, and a little bit of inflation may not be a bad thing for real-estate.

Sandeep Mathrani

Thank you for joining our call this morning. We look forward to seeing many of you over the next couple of months. Please contact Michael or Kevin with any questions you may have. Have a great day.

