Detour Gold's (DRGDF) CEO Paul Martin on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Detour Gold Corporation (OTCPK:DRGDF) Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call January 31, 2017

Executives

Laurie Gaborit - Vice President, Investor Relations

Paul Martin - President and CEO

Pierre Beaudoin - Chief Operating Officer

James Mavor - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Rahul Paul - Canaccord Genuity

Steve Parsons - National Bank Financial

Cosmos Chiu - CIBC

Dan Rollins - RBC Capital

Trevor Turnbull - Scotia

Anita Soni - Credit Suisse

Mike Parkin - Desjardins Securities

Don Blyth - Paradigm Capital

As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode, and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

Laurie Gaborit

Thank you, Operator, and good morning, everyone. I am Laurie Gaborit and welcome today to Detour Gold’s conference call and webcast. Yesterday after market we disseminated three news releases, our Q4 and full year 2016 operating results and 2017 guidance and update on the West Detour project and an exploration review for 2016.

Paul Martin, President and CEO will discuss the content of these new releases. Following this, Pierre Beaudoin, our Chief Operating Officer; and James Mavor, our Chief Financial Officer will also be available to answer questions at the end of the call. Today’s presentation is available for download both on this webcast and on the company's website, on the Homepage. All three news releases are also posted on the company's website.

Please note that certain statements to be made today by the management team may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and non-known risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For more information, we refer you to our detailed Cautionary Note on yesterday's press releases. Please know that all dollar amounts mentioned on this call are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

I will now turn the call over to Paul.

Paul Martin

Thanks, Laurie. Thanks for joining us this morning to discuss news release after market yesterday. And as you are aware, I always open up the call by commenting on our safety performance. And our safety performance measured on total recordable injury frequency rate average 1.7 in 2016, compared to 2.3 in 2015, a significant improvement year-over-year.

Although, the fourth quarter was disappointing, 12 recordable injuries, including three lost time accidents compared to the third quarter with five recordable injuries and no lost time accidents. This reverse on our positive trend to-date is a reminder of the continued need to be diligent in our safety practices and we can't use winter or any other excuse for not doing better. For 2017 we have an ambitious plan to further improve our safety processes and I am confident that we have the culture and the people in place to achieve these plans.

Gold production for the fourth quarter was 143,512 ounces, our best quarter of the year, bringing our yearly total to 537,765 ounces. The company sold 144,668 ounces in the fourth quarter at an average realized gold price of $1,210 per ounce. Preliminary all-in sustaining costs were $124 per ounce sold for the quarter, higher during this period as a result of higher capital spending mainly for accelerating on that $8 million of capital or equivalent of $55 per ounce sold.

On a full-year basis, all-in sustaining costs are estimated at $1,005 per also, which fell within the revised guidance. The company reduced its debt by $142 million during the year and finished the year with approximately $129 million in cash. The company had no gold hedges at year end and $161 million of zero cost collars to hedge its Canadian dollar costs, whereby it can sell U.S. dollars at a rate no lower than the $130 and can participate up to a rate of $140.

The mill had a record performance in 2016 with 20.8 million tonnes of ore processed, approximately 1 million tonnes more than in 2015. For the fourth quarter we processed a record 5.5 million tonnes of ore, averaging a throughput rate of just over 60,000 tonnes per day.

During the quarter, the test of screening low and medium grade fines by processing 700,000 tonnes of less than 2-inch material contributed approximately 15,000 ounces to our gold production at an average estimated grade of 0.79 grams per tonne. Head grade in Q4 averaged 0.9 grams per tonne, inclusive of the processed low grade fines, with recoveries improving as expected to 90% for the quarter.

Mining rates did not improve quarter-over-quarter and remained below our projections year-to-date, averaging 227,000 tonnes per day for Q4 and 239,000 tonnes per day for 2016. This translates to a 9 million tonne shortfall for the year against budget.

Following improvement in shovel availability in Q2 and Q3, the mine had four shovel availability in November. The mine has been battling shovel availability due in part to a recurring design flaw related to the frames on the CAT6060 shovels. We expect to replace with a new design all the frames on these shovels over the next 18-month period and as a result, we will -- we fully anticipate an improvement in their availability following their replacement.

For 2016 capital and deferred stripping totaled $103 million. For the fourth quarter expenditures totaled $38 million, which included major component replacements of $10 million, tailings construction of $8 million and $16 million of advanced capital for three haul trucks and the first payment on the new camp.

We have refined our 2017 preliminary gold production guidance November 1st to now between 550,000 ounces and 600,000 ounces, and all-in sustaining costs of $1,025 to $1,125 per ounce sold. The dilutions assumption has remained at 6% and no recoveries at 90%.

Total cash costs are projected to approximate between $690 per ounce and $750 per ounce sold. The 2017 corporate, general and administrative expenses estimated at $21 million, which excludes share-based compensation of an additional $11 million. The company expects to incur interest expense of approximately $20 million in 2017 on its convertible notes.

And the budget utilizes the Canadian dollar exchange rate of 1.3:1, is estimated diesel at C$0.70 per liter and the electricity at C$0.03 per kilowatt hour, which are comparable to current market rates. And we have also reduced our gold price estimate from $1,275 per ounces to $1,200 per ounce for 2017, which is in line with street consensus.

And the guidance includes a few operational changes from the preliminary when issued last November. To increase the mining output we have added a CAT6060 hydraulic shovel, four haul trucks and the previously discussed ROM fleet starting in the second quarter of 2017. This will bring our total fleet to six large shovels and 32 haul trucks.

With this increase in mine equipment plus additional plan productivity gain, the mining rate is expected to attain 100 million tonnes which represents an increase of 13 million tonnes year-over-year and that increases is equivalent to the annualized capacity of a new CAT6060 shovel.

In the Campbell pit area, we are now targeting to mine six benches down to bench 148 instead of five benches as a result of the progress made in 2016 in this area and the addition of the mine equipment fleet in 2017. Succeeding in mining and processing the full bench 148 could potentially see the mine reaching the higher end of the 2017 guidance. And there is no processing of fine considered in the 2017 guidance as we will look to rebuild our engineered stockpiles for future use, and our grade profile will be lowest in Q1 and then increasing and stabilizing for the remainder of the year.

2017 updated capital cost expenditures for the Detour Lake mine are expected to total between $160 million and $180 million, which includes $78 million of mining equipment, inclusive of major component replacements, $40 million for tailings construction, including Cell 1 and the commencement of Cell 2, $6 million for the processing plant, including the lead nitrate oxygen system and $31 million for the category infrastructure, G&A and other, which includes $16 million for the new camp and $8 million of carryover from 2016.

As a result of negotiations with suppliers, approximately $23 million of this capital will be received in 2017 but paid for in 2018 and this capital to be clear is included in our 2017 all-in sustaining cost measure, as it more accurately reflects the capital available for use.

Capitalized stripping is estimated to be approximately $14 million in 2017. Additionally, the company is expected to incur non-sustaining expenditures of $5 million, primarily related to the permitting of West Detour.

So with respect to the permitting of West Detour, you will recall that back in November we made it clear that our preference was to have the support of all of our Aboriginal partners prior to filing the environment study report. We all refer to as ESR. Although, we engage with our Aboriginal partners during 2016, one of them was not in a position to comment on the ESR prior to year-end and we decided that the best course of action at that time was to defer the filing. While we have not yet obtained all their support, we filed the ESR yesterday in order to allow the provincial environmental process to commence.

As we said in November, we’re committed to completing the permitting process and we are equally committed to continuing to engage with our Aboriginal partners throughout the process and I have been advised by one of our Aboriginal partners that it is formally requested that the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency evaluate the West Detour project under the federal C process and this fact has also been confirmed by C.

And as many of you know, the federal environmental process takes longer than the provincial one, generally about twice as long. However, the underlying environmental protections remain very similar and both demand the high environmental protection standards are respected. It is also worth noting that regardless of whether provincial or federal permitting processes followed both levels of government participate in each.

While the environmental protections ultimately provided regardless whether there is a provincial or federal process are very similar. The federal process would include additional new departments that are not familiar with Detour’s operations that would need to be consulted and educated and their questions responded to. All of this would add time to federal process but not -- but in our opinion would not change the fundamental outcome.

We believe that West Detour project property resides under provincial jurisdiction. A conclusion also made in 2015 by the federal government. However, we also know that CEA is now obliged to consider the request made and this could take some time.

Given this uncertainty and timing and without a clear view in today's political environment to the ultimate outcome of the federal permitting request, we have determined that the only prudent course of action is to defer West Detour and to prepare mine plan that provides flexibility.

We have concluded that the next best window for West Detour will be no earlier than 2021. However, we are contemplating an earlier start on Phase 3 pushback and also the option of starting the North pit in 2019 if permits are received. I should emphasis that from a planning perspective the North satellite pit is a simple add-on that can be moved as it can be developed by the contractor.

In the meantime, we’ll continue to engage with our Aboriginal partners and determine amongst other things, if alignment is achievable on matters related to the permit request without having to proceed through the federal EA process. In either events, we are confident that the mine plan will be capable of handling the timing of the provincial or the federal permitting process.

As a result of this, we are committed to completing an updated life of mine plan and National Instrument 43-101 technical report prior to the end of March. The mandate of the team completing the updated life of mine plan is to optimize the strip ratio while taking advantage of the capacity of our large processing plant without relying on a reduction of the cutoff grade and we believe we will be successful at this.

I will focus -- we’ll focus on increasing the mine output from 100 million tonne as guidance for 2017 to 120 million tonne and this increase in the mining rate will first focus on the main pit as it is required to access or needed to replace ore feed previously projected from West Detour.

As you may recall from the 2014 life of mine plan, the gold production dropped post-mining in Phase 1 and the introduction of West Detour in the 2016 life of mine plan mitigated the impact of this drop. We know that there will also be a similar reduction in gold production in the updated life of mine plan in 2019 and 2020, and we are continuing to look at the -- at optimizing these two years and we will provide full clarity on the updated life of mine plan.

Capital and operating costs will also need to be updated mainly to reflect the changes in the mining schedule. And our plant performance which have exceeded design throughput can now be more confidently projected.

Following the positive results on Zone 58 North, the company plans to continue its drilling program in 2017, a 30,000 meter infill program commenced earlier this month to better define the deposit between 250 meters and 450 meters, and an independent study on the cost and timeframe to complete a full underground exploration program estimate the cost of this drilling and underground access at between C$30 million and C$50 million and this work would require an advanced exploration permit prior to preceding.

So what this all mean for Detour Gold and more specifically our notes which mature at the end of November. Our balance sheet improved in 2016 with the buying back of $142 million in debt and this resulted in a relatively low net-to -- net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.4:1 in 2016.

And as you know our preference has always been to pay down the notes from cash and cash flow to the extent possible and to refinance the remainder with bank debt. And while this remains our preferred approach, we are evaluating our options in light of where we are today and the need to consider the impact of the delay of the West Detour deposit.

What we do know is that our bankers will require the up -- require the updated life of mine plan, as well as an updated five-year plan in order to assess our borrowing capacity. At this point in time, it is reasonable to assume that we may need to supplement the amount of bank financing and our other preferred options include the use of our equipment manufacturer unless covenant driven debt.

Our plan will become much clearer in Q2 2017 with the outcome dependent on completing the new life of mine plan, the mine's near-term performance and of course the gold price and exchange rate at that time. And we are keenly aware of the interest everyone has in this new life of mine. The team remains committed to completing the update as expeditiously as and prudently be done with a heart outside date at the end of March. The mandate has been set and I reiterate that I am confident in the outcome and the timeframe.

In the meantime I do want to emphasize that we are not in a position to be responding to specific questions about the new life of mine plan beyond what is in the news release yesterday and I would ask that you respect that.

And with that, Operator, I will open up the call for questions.

Rahul Paul

Hi, everyone. You mentioned that one of your first nations partners has requested the federal E. I am just wondering if you could talk a bit about what the issues are or why they may have done that. Specifically, I am wondering, is there any opposition to the project, do they just think that you should be doing more?

Paul Martin

No. I think they are -- Rahul, it’s Paul. The first nations have the opportunity to raise concerns whether it would be on impact on fisheries or footprints or cultural significance. So that in itself is not surprising. But, perhaps, there is a perception that the federal process is more fulsome one than the provincial process. And but, no, at this point in time there is not opposition to the project. There is a keen eye on the environmental impact of it. As you would expect from us and our Aboriginal partners that we ensure that there is a tight environmental control and not a long-term legacy from the project.

Rahul Paul

Okay. Perfect. Thanks. That’s fairly helpful. And then, just looking at your 2017 guidance and 2018 as well, essentially in line with what you previously gave us. And in the past you had indicated that it all depended on what progress you made in Q4 and it sounds like based on the recent progress you are really confident you can attain these number. Question here is, I mean, have you -- do you have all the information that you needed to confirm those numbers or is there a chance that 2017 and ’18 could change a little bit when the mine plan comes out?

Pierre Beaudoin

Well, I'll answer that, for 2017 I think it's pretty clear and as far as 2018 goals, one needs to keep in mind that most of the gold production from both 2017 and 2018 most of it, not all of it are actually coming from Phase 1. To keep things in perspective, in 2017 the mining rate from Phase 1 is approximately 60% of the overall rate and this percentage is going to be dropping in 2018. So, there's a large part of our mining rate in ‘17 and ‘18 that is actually to develop the mine for ‘19 and ’20. So I would suggest that a large part of our gold production for 2017 and 2018 is almost not linked to the overall capacity of the mine.

Rahul Paul

Okay. That’s great. Thanks, Pierre, and all that I had.

Operator

The next question comes from Steve Parsons with National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Steve Parsons

Yeah. Good morning. Thanks. Just quick question, is there a prescribed timeline or precedent for the CEA to make a determination on whether West Detour qualifies for a federal review?

Paul Martin

It -- generally, Steve, it would be 45 days, but there always is a process to go through. So we will have to interact on answering their questions and be a function of how long that takes.

Steve Parsons

Got it. And now that the ESR has been filed but the problems -- can the problems go ahead with their technical review or did they have to start, did they have to wait for the feds to make their determination before they can start consultation and technical review?

Paul Martin

So as you are aware it already was determined via provincial process, so they can start and then await the outcome of the second process.

Steve Parsons

Is there any part of the process they have to hold back and wait for the federal decision?

Paul Martin

Well, as you can imagine the permit -- generally provincial permit is roughly 12 months. So and we have just said it’s a 45-day. So we should hopefully know early in the process whether we are staying in the provincial arena.

Steve Parsons

Great. Okay. Last question and why don’t you provide some color on the North satellite pit, just the resource, the grade, the strip ratio?

Pierre Beaudoin

Unfortunately, Steve, I cannot get into that kind of detail. As you know the North satellite pit, with its name is just north of the West Detour pit. We have done a lot of work and we’re planning to update the market on that work somewhere in March and the deadline is absolutely March 31.

Steve Parsons

Okay. That’s it for me. Thanks a lot.

Cosmos Chiu

Hi. Thanks Paul and team for the call. May be my first question on mining rate here, sounds like there were some issues in Q4 2016 but that's been worked out and you're adding new equipment in 2017 to get to 100 million tonnes per annum. But I just want to take it a step further in terms of how you are going to get to 120 million tonnes per annum I believe in 2018, is that, how big of a challenge is that to take that next leap and would you need new equipment and if you do what does that mean for CapEx in 2018?

Paul Martin

Okay. I can answer a part of your question but not all of it.

Cosmos Chiu

Thank you, Paul.

Paul Martin

Okay. First of all, we didn’t say that we would raise the mining rate, we would increase the mining rate 120 million tonnes in 2018. We said that the mine needs to increase to 120, okay, so that's…

Cosmos Chiu

Okay.

Paul Martin

… keep in mind.

Cosmos Chiu

Okay.

Paul Martin

As far as the impact on the capital, the new life of mine will provide more insight into this. But I think it's fair to say that, at this point, with the 2017 investment we made, we have actually more trucks than we are planning to use in 2017. So what we did is, we took advantage of some of the equipment that was already available on the market and we bought them ahead of time, because that was actually a pretty good deal.

So what's going to happen with the trucks that the -- three of the four trucks that we’re going to obtain in 2017, at this point we plan to part them and to use them only in 2018. You can -- if you want to use the rule of thumb each of these trucks has the capacity to move roughly 4 million tonne a year.

Cosmos Chiu

Okay.

Paul Martin

And that would extend in perspective for the future. So in 2017 we think we’re going to need approximately an average of 28 trucks. It’s going to vary between 26 and 29. And so, there's a large part of our fleet stack. Actually it’s going to come to work only in 2018.

Cosmos Chiu

And then on topic trucks, it sounds like 2016 the issue was the shovels, would you -- do you have overcapacity with the shovels as well?

Paul Martin

Well, we always said that, with five shovels we should be able to do 100 million tonnes and unfortunately we came short of that in both 2015 and 2016. Eventually we certainly plan to get there, but for 2017 we could no longer take that risk and that's the reason why we decided to acquire another shovel early on. And so at this point, using the assumption or the productivity rate and capacity of the shovel, we've been seeing over the last two years, all we did is apply the same productivity for 2017 and so we have the shovel capacity essentially that we need to for 2017 to do 100 million tonne.

Cosmos Chiu

Great. And my other question is on the decision to file the environmental assessment with the provincial authorities here. Is that somewhat of a change in approach, because Paul as you mentioned previously, you -- at that point in time earlier you wanted to sort of every party to be on side, you want the support of the different parties and but now you've gone ahead, it doesn’t sound like you have the support of all the different parties yet or at this point in time, but now you’ve gone ahead and filed it with the provincial authorities. Does that -- is there a risk that this could, I would say, introduce conflict into any kind of relationship?

Paul Martin

I guess, there is always risk in everything you do. But, no, I think, we spent 12 months last year engaging with all three of the banks and at some point you have to get to the point where you don't have enough runway, you strive for the goal, getting alignment prior to filing and that was absolutely our goal, but at some point you have to start the [inaudible] (29:28) so that any matters that are left to be resolve on this need a timeline by which they have to be resolve. So that’s what filing the permit does, as well as supporting the federal government to make their decision by making all the information available.

Cosmos Chiu

Okay. And does help like in terms of what you have done to provincial level, does that help if you -- you actually say you need to get the permit, permitting done at the federal level, what you have done at the provincial level, does that help in terms of timing on -- at the federal level as well?

Paul Martin

It will, as I said, both government levels participate in either of the processes.

Cosmos Chiu

I got it.

Paul Martin

Yes. So anything that will be get done in advance all the matter.

Cosmos Chiu

Okay. Great. Thanks. Thanks. That’s all the questions I have.

Dan Rollins

Yeah. Thanks and good morning. I was wondering if you might be able to provide a little bit more color on the environmental assessment and which other federal departments now need to get involved in that process?

Paul Martin

Yeah. So, Dan, we thought about more fulsome script and we decided not to. But we would have environment Canada involve in that, and again, as well -- so as well as CSO. You end up -- when you look at it, we look at certain areas of it, you will get two, three levels of participation in the federal EA, whereas in the provincial, you would have the provincial department with the federal department in the case fisheries as an example, so it just as this multiple layering of going through different departmental reviews to get through the process.

Dan Rollins

Okay. Where are these -- would any of these parties be new to the original permits that were done on the joint provincial federal side?

Paul Martin

No. As you recall back the original permit for the project was joint provincial and federal…

Dan Rollins

Okay.

Paul Martin

… permitting process.

Dan Rollins

Just to ask, is there any, what's the two difference between the federal and provincial, is there a greater need to engage with first nation partner and local stakeholders under federal level versus provincial or is it really just checking the boxes on more or as you said a view of that the federal side is a more fulsome review than the provincial?

Paul Martin

No. Our perception is that, our belief is that they are very similar processes, one which has a longer timeframe.

Dan Rollins

Okay. And just a quick question, looks like you’ve been having very good success upgrading the low and medium grade fines. Obviously, you are not doing that this year to basically get your engineered stockpile. Is the hope to bring that back into the mine plant to give you additional flexibility beyond 2017 or are you still looking at the cost benefit trade-off on that process?

James Mavor

Yeah. I think it's fair to say at this point that we’re very satisfied with the results of this. But in light of the delay on West Detour, we now need to look at that as it is and it is a reserve for the future and we need to see how we can best integrate that to the life of mine.

Dan Rollins

Okay. And just one last question, sorry, two more, one, the North pit that is currently permitted under the existing permits?

Paul Martin

No. It is not. That is part of the -- this bulk permit that we are doing.

Dan Rollins

Okay. And then if the federal government would come back and say, no, this gets pushed at the provincial level and the province gives you the permits by the end of the year. Is your ability to change and go back to West Detour project at greater flexibility or you sort of having to draw a line in the sand as of today and say, West Detour is now early in 2021?

Pierre Beaudoin

We -- that's a very good question and the answer to this is, the line in the sand was actually January 1st of this year. So we're beyond that now and our focus is now on Phase 2 and potential pushback on Phase 3. So, as far as we're concerned West Detour will be pushed in no earlier than 2021 and but essentially the North that is offering a very, very nice tool to fill the gap, okay. So that's the reason why, Paul said that, we're looking at the North pit to be develop by a contractor. So our main equipment is focusing on Phase 2 and the potential pushback on Phase 3 and in parallel with this using a contractor we can fit in the North pit whenever we have the permit. So it allows for a lot of flexibility in the permitting process.

As an example, if everything was going very positively on the permitting we could start earlier and if for some reason the permitting is being pushed two and half years then we could push that North pit a little without changing what we’re about to disclose on the new life of mine.

Dan Rollins

Okay. Great. Thanks for answering the questions and we look forward to new life of mine in March.

Trevor Turnbull

Hi. Just to make sure I completely understand about the North pit. You just finish saying, Pierre, that it’s part of the tools that you have to fill the gap between now and when West Detour is ready. But I'm confused is it part -- is the North pit potentially could be caught up in the federal permitting?

Pierre Beaudoin

Yeah. The answer is yes. It could be caught up in the federal permitting, absolutely.

Trevor Turnbull

So in a worst-case scenario it took two and half years so that ’17, ’18, so it could be kind of mid ‘19 in that worst-case scenario, which certainly is better than West Detour, but it's still quite a ways out if it had to go to the federal process?

Pierre Beaudoin

That is correct. That is absolutely correct.

Trevor Turnbull

Okay. And just can you remind me, what is the cut-off grade that you're currently using? Paul mentioned you're not seeing any changes in that, I just can’t remember what it is?

Pierre Beaudoin

The -- as you -- if you go back to the technical report you are going to see that. The company is using an elevated cut-off grade of 0.5. The real cut-off grade of the operation is probably around 0.38, 0.4, but we always refrain from actually using such a low cut-off grade and the mandate that we’ve given the team looking into the new life of mine is to keep it that way.

Trevor Turnbull

Okay. With respect to the new plan is the throughput at the mill, the levels that you’ve been getting almost 60,000 tonnes a day. Is that expected to be steady state? You are not looking to change throughput?

Pierre Beaudoin

I think, Paul, was pretty clear in his comment on this Trevor. The mandate of the team going forward is to make sure that we optimize the strip ratio. That -- that’s the first thing. The second thing is to take advantage of our large processing plant. And the third part of this mandate is to make sure that we do that without changing the cut-off grade. So, yes, going forward, in the life of mine what we said is that, in the previous life of mine what we said is the plant is capable of doing 23 million tonnes when it stabilize our operating time and our milling rate are both in check and we do not plan to change that.

Trevor Turnbull

Okay. So, I guess, when we go back and look at the mine plan as it existed prior to West Detour been incorporated and we understand West Detour was a great exercise in terms of de-risking and smoothing out the production profile. But before that you obviously had a pretty good depth coming in 2019, 2020, 2021 in that old mine plan. Does that mean that we look at that and you obviously want to address that depth without the benefit of West Detour? It seems that things like the fines program that you're not pursuing, one gets the impression you're going to want those stockpiles as a way to keep the mill for, is that inappropriate to think that way?

Pierre Beaudoin

I don't think it’s inappropriate but I am going to leave it at that.

Trevor Turnbull

Okay. Thanks, Pierre.

Anita Soni

Hey. Good morning, guys. Thanks for hosting this call. Just one question, actually two questions, but the first one, just on Detour West, when you're doing your 43-101, there is no thought right now to having to -- it will remain in the reserve, right?

Paul Martin

Yes. The West Detour will remain in the reserve, absolutely.

Anita Soni

All right. And then the second question, as we look at the old mine plan for Detour West was incorporated. By 2017, 2018 you would have developed and done some Phase 2 stripping and you would been revealing Phase 2 one with pit ore at that point, is that the way like that 1.04 over 1 gram per tonne material, that was sort of the bottom of Phase 2 ore right? And then 2019 and beyond just sort of starting to lay back in Phase 3 is that not correct?

Paul Martin

I think you are referring from the 2016…

Anita Soni

2014.

Paul Martin

…2014.

Anita Soni

Yeah. 2014.

Paul Martin

Well, in the 2014 life of mine West Detour was not there.

Anita Soni

No. I know. That's what I am saying, as we back to all the about Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3.

Paul Martin

Yeah.

Anita Soni

When we were like we deviate from that plan, right, in -- from 2016 and beyond, right?

Paul Martin

Yes.

Anita Soni

So I am, yeah, and so, and how much -- I guess, one question I would have is, how much of the Phase 2 stripping have you done to-date, how much that material has been moved on the West -- on the West side?

Pierre Beaudoin

Yeah. It’s extremely -- this is very difficult answer to -- a question to answer Anita with -- and I can’t provide you that that level of detail. Unfortunately, I don't have the 2014 life of mine plan in front of me. And our focus is really at this point to trying to optimize what we have in front of us. And one thing that might helps you is that, when we do these life of mine, the first two or three years are in pretty good shape, okay. We can go in more detail. And most of the time after that after four, five years there are nothing that level of detail and they're not as optimize as the first two or three years. So when we revisit this plan two or three years later like we are doing now, right, 2014, 2017, it always us to actually optimize the plan with the reserve we have and that's the reason at this point why, Paul, suggested that, we obviously needs to focus on things too, but we are also contemplating an earlier pushback on Phase 3 that you would not necessarily have had in past.

Anita Soni

Okay. Just looking at your, the plan that you had last year that you had, with contemplated Detour West, right? So in 2019 to 2020 there is about 400,000 ounces of ore coming from the main pit and then eventually there is a -- that's when you would have completed the -- during that period also you're doing some stripping on phase on the Detour Lake pit and eventually get up to almost close to 700,000 ounces from the Detour for the next three years? Is it fair to say you are optimizing that six years to try and get the -- minimize the strip ratio and get the most tonnes and ore out is possible, is that what we are looking at for next…

Pierre Beaudoin

Like, I will have to just reiterate what Paul said, the mandate of the team is to maximize the strip ratio or to optimize the strip ratio should I say, while keeping the plant fed, but without doing the sin of reducing the cut-off grade. So the team’s mandate is quite clear. We need to keep the plant fed and we have already informed the market that we think that we’re going optimize this mine approximately at 120 million tonne. Quite honestly you have a lot of information there to be able to drive what’s going to happen.

Anita Soni

Yeah. I guess, the missing [inaudible] (43:24) how much of the stripping that you need to catch up on and how -- what the strip ratio that we’re dividing on 20 million tonne per annum is like that, I think, we are all trying to drive that, but I will leave with that…

Pierre Beaudoin

Well, we already told you that we plan to keep the plant fed, so you've got 120 and you've got the plan, so not sure where the strip ratio issue is.

Anita Soni

All right. Okay. Thank you.

Mike Parkin

Hi, guys. Just couple questions, is my math correct, you had 28 haul trucks in operation in 2016 and if that is the case, were they operational, Pierre, I think you added a couple trucks kind of midyear, if I wasn’t mistaken but you safe guard the capacity for those trucks to do 4 million tonnes per year. Is that like a world-class standard or maybe back a couple years you guys use to talk about world-class standard of your equipment and you always use the conservative assumptions of that that’s why you get a sense of where -- what is that forming tonnes based on, is that what you are operating at or a world- class standard?

Pierre Beaudoin

That's a good question. The -- our trucks over the years have done on average roughly 3.6 million tonne each, okay. And with oxy thing and a few improvements we are planning to make, I think, it's reasonable at this point to use, a tonne stock of 4 million tonne. This being said, I might, with times and speed all distances going to change and you're not going to be able to use that all the time. But in the short-term I think it's a reasonable assumption. I want -- and I just wanted to put some flavor into the capacity of these four trucks. That’s what I wanted to say with this comment about roughly 4 million tonnes per truck per year.

Mike Parkin

Is it fair to assume because you have those troubles with the frames of the shovels, that's why you're at 3.6 and with that being improved, that's one of the biggest drivers of getting north of 3.6?

Pierre Beaudoin

Well, I think, it is a reasonable assumption to make.

Mike Parkin

Okay.

Pierre Beaudoin

Yeah.

Mike Parkin

And in terms of the North pit, I am not sure if you can tell us just the North, but what would be the total amount of tonnage of like pre-stripping that contractor would have to do to have it ready for ore or whatever position you want it delivered to or they are being thought as to like where you would want to the pit to look set up for when you take it over?

Pierre Beaudoin

Well, I have all these answers at this point, but if I give you this answer, I think, I am going to make a little ride in Julie’s office after this call and be in trouble.

Mike Parkin

Okay. No. That’s fine.

Paul Martin

[Ph] He is fearing (46:28). That answer is not long to be forthcoming.

Mike Parkin

Okay. And then keeping the mills full, like you have obviously done a phenomenal job on the mill showing the capacity of its well above the nameplate, as you plan to keep it out only at that 55,000 tonnes with the nameplate or higher than that?

Pierre Beaudoin

Maybe you didn't pick up that answer, but I already answered this and what we’re planning to do going forward within that life of mine is to bring the plant back to what we said in 2016, which is this plant we believe is capable of doing 23 million tonnes per year and it is still our intent within that life of mine to do the same.

Mike Parkin

Okay. Sorry, I missed that. All right. That’s it for me. Thanks.

Paul Martin

Okay.

Don Blyth

Hi, guys. Good morning. Most of my questions have been answered already. But just on the shovels, so you believe you can do 100 million tonnes in 2017 with the six shovels? And you commented early on you will be replacing the frames on the shovels during the year, so I assume that will make allowance for the downtime to do the maintenance? Do you believe that the frame replacement when completed on all the shovels should improve the availability to achieve that 120 million tonne rate?

Pierre Beaudoin

Okay. So you’ve got a bunch of questions there. We think that the availability on the CAT6060 will improve after we have changed the frame. But to suggest at this point that six shovels will do 120 million tonnes, I think, it’s a stress that I'm not ready to do.

Don Blyth

Okay. Thank you.

Dan Rollins

Thanks. One follow-up question, Pierre, I’ll give you a break here. Paul, Jim, I was wondering if you might just be able to touch base on what you sort of conceptually thinking now on the financing, Paul, you mentioned, maybe not taking as much bank debt, but could you throughout some potentially ranges of bank debt that you're looking at and then sort of what the additional debt could look like on a dollar basis?

James Mavor

Dan, Jim here. I guess, at the end of the 2015 $358 million in debt outstanding. And I would say we would hope that we would have to refinance no more than $300 million by later this year, clarifies that between some free cash flow that would generate in 2017 in our existing cash balances that we can pay down another $58 million between now and maturity. So that kind of cut our debt down to $300 and you take a look at the really the earnings generation of this company, our net leverage is about 1.4 times currently, that would put us, I would say, in the lower end but our peer group as far as leverage.

So I hope that between first our banking partners that have been with us for the last four, five years, that’s the first thing [ph] to say (50:12) what the five years plan looks like and how much debt they are willing to prepare to lend us or how much -- how larger credit facility. But it will be certainly larger than the C$135 million that we have outstanding and really they are just waiting for us to finalize our work on the labor mine.

And then secondly, we’ve had a really great -- a good relationship with cap finance over the years and they are prepared to do a new equipment lease facility when things that’s been sort of hanging up over the years, it’s just been some of the restrictions on these convertible notes. So that’s what one of slides quotes at the end of the presentation that that we would be looking to do debt that has fewer either restriction or covenants whether it’s from the bank market or the -- from the cap finance and then, I guess, the last result would be from the capital markets would be our third choice in that way.

Dan Rollins

Okay. So at this point of time you are not looking at refinancing any of the converts with the existing holders or issuing new converts, it’s -- to look at bank debt and then free financing and then fill the gap with other forms of debt, but preferably not a convertible, is that the assumptions we should be making now?

Paul Martin

No. I think that is still one of the items in our tool books and…

Dan Rollins

Okay.

Paul Martin

We need to go down the stairs, right. We start with the bank.

Dan Rollins

Yeah.

Paul Martin

And we go to equipment and then we look at maybe it’s a combination that we will have to see.

Dan Rollins

Okay. That’s great. Thank you.

Paul Martin

Thank you, Operator, and thanks, everybody, for participating today. We filled up almost the full hour and I appreciate your patience and I will leave with -- leave the call just with one safety share, one that we use in the office recently, that people check their -- the operational functioning of their fire alarm and CO2 detectors. I checked mine and they are older than 10 years and having them replaced today. So I will leave that thought with everybody. And with that, everyone have a good day.

