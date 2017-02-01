AT&T: The Great Correction Of 2017 Looms

AT&T (NYSE: T) is one of my largest positions currently. My investment in the company is based on the fact I believe the stock represents a great long-term total return opportunity. Nevertheless, the current macro market state of affairs has my contrarian instincts keyed up. Trump's overly protectionist policies could overpower his pro-growth agenda and cause a major market correction. In the following article we will discuss what these developments mean for long-term dividend growth and income investors in AT&T.

What Happened?

AT&T's stock has shot up significantly over the last couple of months along with the entire market since Trump was elected.

Current Chart

Source: Finviz.com

Many are pounding the table that Trump's pro-growth platform will be highly favorable to AT&T and others attempting to perform mergers and acquisitions based on his stance that business is currently over-regulated.

The bad news is Trump seems more concerned about the protectionist arm of his platform than anything else at present. What's more, there was some chatter out of Bloomberg that Trump told a confidant he's against the company's $85 billion acquisition deal with Time Warner (NYSE:TWX). The bottom line is uncertainty is at all-time highs, which is never a good thing. Let me explain.

Trump uncertainty factor

With uncertainty and the markets idling near all-time highs, the odds of a major correction are also at an all-time high as well I surmise. The simple fact of the matter is you can calculate risk, but not uncertainty. You can not take anything Trump says at face value just one week in to his term. He seems to always start off by asking for stars and then settling for the moon.

Even so, his protectionist rhetoric and talk of border taxes and tariffs may start a trade war whether he wants one or not. The fact he came out and stated that the market will not go down frightens me. Old timers on Wall Street never say such things. Trump may have just jinxed himself. In fact, the market appears to be rolling over as we speak. My choice to ride out the potential correction is AT&T. Here is why.

AT&T is one of the top high yielding dividend aristocrats with a solid 4.69% yield, making it a solid income investment. There are some signs of stress currently, though. EPS growth is below the industry average, while the payout ratio is considerably higher than the industry average or peers. Nonetheless, the yield makes the reward worth the risk.

Furthermore, the stock stands to gain substantially if Trump is able to get his pro-growth tax reform and deregulation plans pushed through. On top of this, an impending correction would most likely be triggered by Trump's protectionist platform. AT&T has little exposure to the potential headwind so many may turn to the stock as a safe haven play. Nevertheless there are always downside risks.

Downside Risks

The strong dollar, the Fed's ZIRP program and no appetite for risk have created the perfect environment for AT&T's stock to flourish in 2016. Investors have piled into high yield plays such as AT&T in droves. This has driven AT&T's share price to the highest levels in years. As of now, the stock is trading just a couple of percentage points off its all-time highs. Moreover, with the stock trading at nosebleed levels, I submit it is priced to perfection.

The company is coming off of a banner 2016 year, making comparisons going forward tough. Finally, complex integrations like that of AT&T, DirecTV and potentially Time Warner are inherently risky. Often, hidden costs materialize while expected synergies vanish. Yet, I am ready to add to my position on any weakness. I expect any weakness in the stock will be transitory. Let me explain.

Contrarian mindset

Times of market turmoil often present the best buying opportunities for savvy dividend growth and income investors to buy stocks at a discounted price. Contrarians find their best investment opportunities during times of panic. Our innate instincts encourage us to depart a sinking ship. This survival tactic impacts the way we invest. When market panic creates opportunities to buy stock in solid companies with sound prospects, hopefully you have powder dry and take advantage. The bear market of 1974 gave Warren Buffett the opportunity to purchase a stake in the Washington Post Company (WPO). This one investment subsequently provided Buffett with more than a hundred-fold return. One of Buffett's famous quotes is:

"Look at market fluctuations as your friend rather than your enemy; profit from folly rather than participate in it."

I completely agree. Let me ask you this question. How many times has the stock market roared back after a correction? The answer is every time. Those are pretty good odds, wouldn't you say? If you told someone in 1987 on Black Monday that the Dow would be almost 20-fold higher within 30 years' time, what do you think they would have said to you? That person most likely would have called you crazy. Nonetheless, you would have been correct. For me, that day was the genesis of my contrarian roots. So even if there is a correction of 20%, it is nothing to fear essentially. If you don't buy on margin and have a long-term outlook, you will be fine. This indicates that over the long haul you will win out if you stay the course and hold for the long term.

The Last Word

I say the risk/reward equation still favors staying long AT&T at this point. The positives vastly outweigh the negatives in my book. There may be more volatility in front of us. A 10% to 20% drop in the market may occur in the near term. The market has averaged one 10% correction per year since its inception.

Nevertheless, history has proven these types of occurrences are transitory in nature. The market inevitably digs itself out of the hole and trudges its way higher every time. History is on my side. Presently, I'm keeping my powder dry and looking to add to my AT&T position on any dip. If I was looking to start a new position, I would wait for the dust to settle. Even then, I would layer in to a full position over a significant timeframe to reduce risk. To open a new position you must have courage in your convictions. A market correction provides opportunity to buy great names at a discount price, yet will almost surely test your conviction.

Final Thought

Those are my thoughts on the subject. I look forward to reading yours. Do you think we are heading for a major correction in the near term? Is AT&T currently a buy? Would you buy the dip if it occurs? If you found this article interesting, please click on the follow button below. It would be greatly appreciated.