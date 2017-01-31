Realty Income: The Truth Hurts

As good as that is, higher interest rates are likely going to be a formidable headwind in 2017.

Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O) is one of the best income stocks on the Street. The Real Estate Investment Trust has consistently increased its monthly cash dividend and has handed shareholders a generous 6 percent dividend raise in January. While there is nothing to criticize about Realty Income's robust dividend growth, I see obstacles for price appreciation in 2017, and I continue to see high value dividend stocks as overvalued.

Almost every income investor who is building a nest egg for retirement or who has set long-term financial goals will be very familiar with Realty Income. The real estate investment trust has grown its dividend like clock work over the last two decades, making stable, consistent dividend growth synonymous with "The Monthly Dividend Company."

Realty Income acted on this implied promise to grow its dividend payout in good and bad times and, expectedly, increased its monthly cash dividend in January. Realty Income's board of directors increased its dividend from $0.2025/share to $0.2105/ share, marking a 6 percent increase in its monthly common stock cash dividend. Frankly, I expected Realty Income to hike its dividend rate by about 3-4 percent, consistent with its dividend raises in previous years. A 6 percent increase in the cash dividend was a positive surprise and certainly more than welcomed by income investors around the world.

Based on Realty Income's new dividend rate, the company will pay (at least) ~$2.53/share on a run-rate basis as opposed to $2.43/share based on its previous dividend rate.

As much as I love Realty Income and the announcement of a higher dividend (who wouldn't?), I still see formidable obstacles in 2017 that could hurt REITs, or at least slow the rate of price appreciation down significantly. The biggest reason, probably, is that the Federal Reserve is on track to hike interest rates three times this year, which could be a negative catalyst for REIT valuations.

The Truth Hurts, A Lot Of REITs Are Overvalued Right Now

A lot of contributors including me have said repeatedly that Realty Income is overpriced at today's valuation, and that the reward-to-risk ratio is not in favor of income investors.

Realty Income's shares are selling for ~21x Q3-16 run-rate AFFO, which continues to be a very proud price to pay. Some investors will say that a company with such a high quality and consistency in terms of dividend growth like Realty Income deserves a premium, and I would agree. That said, though, Realty Income has become overvalued nonetheless, no matter how one wants to look at things. I happen to think that a lot of the top shelf commercial REITs are overvalued by about 10-20 percent on a run-rate A/FFO basis, and that much more compelling entry prices are waiting for investors in 2017.

Your Takeaway

I don't think Realty Income's reward-to-risk ratio is compelling at today's price point, even when considering that Realty Income increased its monthly dividend payout by more than what was expected in January. Realty Income continues to be overpriced, and a market correction (that is overdue by the way) should afford income investors with a much better opportunity to gobble up some shares of Wall Street's premier REIT at a much more competitive valuation. Wait for a drop.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.