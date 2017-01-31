Sun Bancorp's (SNBC) CEO Thomas O'Brien on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sun Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNBC)

Thomas O’Brien

Thank you. Good morning, everyone and welcome to Sun’s fourth quarter and full-year 2016 earnings call. As always, I'd first like direct your attention to the forward-looking statements and ask you to review those at your leisure.

It’s been an interesting year, but it seems virtually every big story got swamped by the presidential campaign and then the election. The day after the election, equity markets measured by the Russell indexes all went on a tear and it does look like we'll finally have some needed left in the rains. I suspect reality will set in but I'm hopeful that we will embark on a path to a more pro-growth, pro-job policy agenda.

We need to balance, we need that balance to return and no industry needs it more than banking, or we'll have to deal with an avalanche of constantly changing rules and regulations and policies. I'm a strong advocate for robust compliance but we desperately need to get banks back to their core business in order to allow for meaningful private sector growth.

This morning we recorded our fourth quarter and full-year earnings, I think it's probably best to bifurcate the discussion given the magnitude of the numbers. First, Sun reversed $53.7 million of its deferred tax asset at 12/31. The reversal follows eight consecutive quarters of improving quality and quantity of earnings. The methodology behind the reversal is spelled out in the release and our CFO will give you some additional color and the complex process behind that. Fundamentally however, the reversal cuts the remnants of the legacy challenges here at Sun and the dustbin of history.

I'll take a few minutes to discuss the quarter's operating results. We are reporting $2.3 million in net operating income but it's essentially all core. There were a couple of very modest non-recurring income and non-recurring expense items which essentially netted out to nothing. We've been able to further reduce our operating expenses to $15.4 million in the quarter, down over 7% from last year. Expenses in 2016 went down just under a 20% compared to '15.

And from the beginning of our efforts to rebuild some, operating expenses have been reduced a full 50% from the $130 million plus annual rate in 2013. We still have some room to go but obviously the magnitude of further efficiencies will be less dramatic. We saw some very nice long growth in the fourth quarter primarily due to a flurry of December long closings. There was a large spread between the period end and average loans but that builds well for first quarter net interest income. We saw a rebound in our C&I business and continued nice growth in real estate.

Asset quality remains very strong with non-performers at about 14 basis points on assets, we're just over $3 million and total classified launch at just over $6 million. While these remain very impressive levels, it's important for us to remember that this has been a relatively benign credit cycle for an extended period of time. So, most banks are enjoying low levels of problem loans. The real cast will come when economic conditions are more stressed and interest rates, cap rates and business conditions begin to pressure credit.

I believe that sounds more disciplined growth past year, terrible lower risk underwriting and comprehensive credit administration process to service well. We have room in our balance sheet for further sensible growth in most all commercial laps that classes and are not inappropriately concentrated in any one class.

Finally, our capital ratios remain extremely robust and provide us with true body armor. With all of our capital measures at strong levels, Sun has an expanded base, balance sheet capacity and clear opportunity to continue with progress. Prospectively for 2017, our goals are to continue to execute on building long-term sustainable profitability. We have plenty of work in that respect but that doesn't diminish these results nor the thanks I'd like to offer to people of Sun who have brought us to this point.

We have gone from losing $15 million a year pretax preposition to making 10. While we are far from content with the actual level of perhaps profit, this is an enormous swing by any measure. So, with that I'm going to turn it over to our CFO Tom Brugger and he can give you more details and color. Tom?

Tom Brugger

Thanks, Tom. Good morning, everyone. I just want to touch on a few topics here. First, the deferred tax asset. As Tom mentioned, we did a partial reversal of $53.7 million of the valuation amounts for the DTA. We removed the 100% of the VA related to timing differences and then we did an estimate of how much of the intervals could be used between now in expiration. And the method we used was to basically use a no growth earnings estimate.

If you looked at the recent trends, they supported earning stability at a probable level, but we need sustained growth overtime to support earnings growth for the purpose of this accounting calculation. The bank on a go forward basis will reassess the DTA as we still have $74 million remaining after the quarter's activities. As you know the Trump administration has proposed reducing the federal tax rate and that reduction will most likely result in reduction in the DTA. We provided a table in the press release to give you a little bit of background on the impact not only to the DTA but also the valuation allowance and what we can recruit.

It is important to consider that in the coming quarters as the bank demonstrates growth and earnings. It is possible that the tax rates could decline and also our forecasted income will grow up so the reduction in the DTA will be needed. Also starting in the first quarter of 2017, the bank will again to have record tax expense given that basically we've asserted now that we've recorded all the differed tax assets that we expect to use. So, the effective tax rate will trend somewhere in the range of 34% to 36% but it's dependent upon the amount of taxable income in the year.

On earnings without the DTA as Tom mentioned, we recorded $0.12 of earnings per share or $2.3 million, for the year we recorded $0.41 per share. Just to note, over the past eight quarters the bank has earned $17.9 million and reversed $53.7 million over the evaluation allowance. Over this timeframe, the tangible book values increased by $3.77 per share which is a 34% increase.

Looking at the margin and net interest income, earning assets were stable a little over $2 billion, margin was also stable at 293 and net interest income increased slightly to $14.8 million. The average commercial loans in the quarter grew 8% annualized and the consumer loans ran off, so the annualized loan growth was only 1%. But the period end loans, if you prepare the period end loans to the average loans they were $38 million higher.

So, as Tom mentioned going into the first quarter that that will provide a lift to net interest income in 2017. As we talked about on previous calls, the margin once we use up some in extra cash which trend around 310 to 315. Another comment on period end loans. If you looked at the quarter, the annualized loan growth in commercial loans was 21% and we also had next to the loan run off, so we have 11% annualized loan growth in the fourth quarter.

The C&I both grew 13% in the fourth quarter and then our investor commercial real-estate grew at 40% annualized run rate. Over the year, commercial loans grew 11% led by 19% growth in investor commercial real-estate and 2% growth in C&I. We did achieve an important milestone in the fourth quarter that we saw C&I loan growth. As you recall over the previous couple of years, we saw runoffs in our C&I both due to planned runoff in some of our specialty lending; the back crossed over in the second half of the year.

So, going into next year we should see mild growth in C&I, continued good growth in commercial real-estate and then the consumer portfolios are getting smaller, they're down to about 20% of total loans.

Looking at expenses. We hit a new low in recent years of $15.4 million. The fourth quarter expenses were 7% below the year ago fourth quarter and most of the change we've seen in the last year came from reductions in insurance expense, that was the FDIC insurance reductions, the corporate insurance, all those due to risk reduction efforts in the previous few years.

One reminder is we do have seasonality in our expenses and we tend to see first quarter and second quarter expenses were a little bit higher in Q3 and Q4 are lower, but overall we expect expenses to continue to drift down over the coming quarters. So, with let me turn it back over to Tom.

Thomas O’Brien

Okay, great thank you. Operator, we can take questions now.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Let me. [Operator Instructions] And we'll take our first question from Mark Fitzgibbon with Sandler O’Neill. Please go ahead.

Mark Fitzgibbon

Hey guys, good morning.

Thomas O’Brien

Hi Mark, good morning.

Mark Fitzgibbon

I wondered if you could help us think about the timing and conditions that would need to be met for the reversal of the remaining evaluation allowance.

Thomas O’Brien

Yes, basically for the estimate that we did, we assume that basically our balance sheet state flat going forward from now until the expiration of the NOL. So, that’s in the 2030-2031 timeframe. So, obviously the bank has plans to grow earnings overtime, so as we demonstrate successfully that we could grow earnings, we will adjust that model. So, if you look at each quarter of this year, we'll look at every quarter and if we see a material shift, we would then record it at that time.

Mark Fitzgibbon

Okay.

Tom Brugger

And Mark, in this time but I think I had to say also as Tom mentioned, we'd look at each quarter and I just emphasized a material shift which were reflected in the quarter but the real work will be done annually.

Mark Fitzgibbon

So, you can't sort of project out that you'll have the recapture done realistically some point during 2017, you think it could take much longer than that?

Thomas O’Brien

I think it have to be a little more clarifying than any of us are.

Mark Fitzgibbon

Okay.

Thomas O’Brien

But it's I wouldn't say at '17, I think in on conditions that we have today with kind of conservative expectations, it would be incrementally over several years.

Mark Fitzgibbon

Okay. Secondly, Tom Bru, you had mentioned the margin would be in that 310 to 315 range when cash balances were sort of welled down to normalized levels. How long you think it will take to get there is that a quarter or two or is it longer than that?

Tom Brugger

Yes. We are getting to the end of that process, so in the next couple of quarters also we've talked about this in the past but it's reached just up, it helps us as well. But again, we just have to see that actually play out in the markets that reach movement, we deploy the remaining amount of cash. But again, when you look at the fourth quarter, we are pleased with the growth we saw.

Mark Fitzgibbon

Okay. And then lastly, given that your capital ratios are optically high now, would you consider a share repurchase program?

Thomas O’Brien

If the economics made sense, sure.

Mark Fitzgibbon

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we'll take our next question from Collyn Gilbert with KBW. Please go ahead.

Collyn Gilbert

Thanks. Good morning, gentleman.

Thomas O’Brien

Good morning, Collyn.

Collyn Gilbert

Just back to the NIM discussion, Tom. I guess I'm sure, I would have thought that maybe you'd see a little bit more of the pickup in the NIM here over the past couple of quarters. Is there other prepay fees that is, that are starting to wind down or there are other dynamics that are going on that may be or not necessarily is obvious for us to see the moving parts or may be if you help us with the role-off yields versus the new yields just putting on. Just trying to dig into this NIM trajectory a little bit more.

Thomas O’Brien

Yes. A couple of things to look it the actually the prepaid penalties have been pretty decent. The last few quarters, the new team after the restructuring, they were very disciplined with putting prepaid penalties in new deals and also collecting all the fees that are due to bank and the payoff or refinance activity. So, we're running around $2.5 million a year and fees through the margin and that’s been pretty consistent throughout the year.

The other thing is, if you look at the next through the quarters, we saw a little bit of a cash build late in the third quarter entirely fourth quarter, which hurt the margin a little bit. We've also seen a little bit of a shift in the deposit mix where we saw a little bit of CD growth versus a little bit of runoff in some of the lower cost category, so that pushed the margin down a few basis points.

But real rough if you have a $100 million, we had about a $100 million of excess cash in the fourth quarter, so whatever assumptions you want to put on that, you deploy that at 3% that's $3 million a year. You had that into the net interest income, that's how you kind of get close to the 310 margin. But thinking ahead, if you look at our the construct of the balance sheet you have primarily deposit funded company with shorter duration commercial loans. So, as interest rates go higher we do better overtime.

Collyn Gilbert

Yes, okay. Do you have kind of an impact in the NIM with every 25 basis points hike in rates, do you forecast that out?

Tom Brugger

We do. We put some of the disclosures in our filings on the interest rate risk, which we kind of showed that we are asset sensitive on the net interest income sensitivity. But having the bigger component for us in the next few quarters will be the mix taking the cash, deploying it into loans and that the business mix provides a nice enhancement as well.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay, that's helpful. And then just kind of tie into that in terms of just sort of how you are seeing the deposit rate, yes you've changed the mix of some of the deposit categories intentionally. Do you think you can kind of hold your current deposit cost or will there be some sort of continued upward pressure from here as you continue to shift that mix?

Tom Brugger

Well, market interest rates been higher, the cost of funds will drift higher for a number of the categories, but it definitely lags the loan side. But the market competition really hasn't changed dramatically, so we are not seeing any craziness in the marketplace but just the last couple of years we went through a pretty large reconfiguration of our products for retail set. So, we've seen a lot of shifting between accounts.

That's why if you look at the trends on that, it'd just bring DDA's and money markets then you see a lot of accounts shifting. So, that whole thing is settling out. So, going into next year, we spend a little more time in the last six to nine months on CDs to try to retain you set as a lead to get other products. So, lot of those efforts are coming to a close so that shift we're seeing there should end in the next couple of quarters where we'll see little bit better growth on the core deposit side.

Now that we bid in the marketplace, selling to our customers the new product set. It takes a few quarters to get the message out.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay, that's helpful. And then just maybe bigger picture on the capital management strategy. So, yes, as might point it out obviously, you guys have, you got a sluggish capital now. Is the strategic and financial intention to grow into that, are you guys, I know you said Tom when it makes economic sense you look at share repurchases but just trying to sort of see where you think the optimal level of capital is and time of the time frame we get there would you think consider a special dividend or increasing the dividend or to take, kind of a broader capital management question I guess is what I am asking.

Thomas O’Brien

Yes Collyn, it's really a kind of a luxury that we have now. It's only relatively kind of recent origination here. So, we have to look at the various alternatives that are out there in the way of dividends buybacks and growing into it. There is certainly enough capital there where we could entirely do walk through it and still have excess capital. I suspect as we get into '17, we'll continue to look at the dividend and then we just -- this is I think the dividend declaration in this release is the third one in the history of the bank.

So, we'll probably as we get into the middle of '17, begin to look at the dividend. Buybacks are really strictly on the economics up and systems. If the works makes sense on a earnings basis and in a pro forma capital basis come out for them and I think there will be plenty of opportunities for us to grow into it. So, I wouldn't prioritize one over the other except growing into it allows us greater profitability and then greater utilization and faster utilization of the deferred tax asset which then allows us to more quickly recapture the balance.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay, that's very helpful. And then just one quick thing Tom, on the I know you indicated 1Q, 2Q seasonally higher on the expense side, can you just remind me, what the occupancy tends to jump a lot in the first quarter. It can't just be just a rumor. What's going on in there? Is that I guess like a 50% increase we've seen not only in quarter basis in the past, is that what we should be thinking about for our first quarter this year?

Tom Brugger

That's most have snow removable, so it's been a mild winner. So, so far that should be favorable.

Collyn Gilbert

Maybe you need to renegotiate your snow removal contract.

Thomas O’Brien

Well, I'll tell you what we did to the column. When I first joined the bank, the very first, I am one of the seller consultant, I think was the first whatever release out here for the snow removal crossword 5 million, two, three, four, something like that. But our crack team here actually for this year negotiated five year fixed rate contract. So, we have to have fixed the cost of snow removal not withstanding what the winter snowfall might be.

So, my guess is that's probably predicting no snow for the next five years but we have fixed it. And there is some kind of normal seasonality expenses but the kind of I mean obviously they have done a lot more than where at. I think we're probably at this time next year probably looking at a run rate that would be maybe 10% below where they were for 2016. So, maybe it crack.

Collyn Gilbert

For the full operation expense you are talking about?

Thomas O’Brien

Yes. As the run rate at this time next year. Not we have got some stuff to run off, yet but my guess is in the fourth quarter will, we could be in a rate that cracks $60 million a year going forward.

Collyn Gilbert

Yes, got it, okay.

Thomas O’Brien

I don't know that it gets much better than that.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay, that's great. Thank you, `very much.

