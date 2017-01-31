Apple: Is It Profit Taking Time?

After the bell on Tuesday, technology giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) reported results for its fiscal first quarter. The headline numbers showed a strong beat on the top and bottom line, sending shares towards $125 in the after-hours session. However, the overall report was not strong enough in my opinion to keep the rally going moving forward.

Revenues of more than $78.3 billion were a quarterly record, but don't forget there was an extra week in this period. This number was above estimates and also the top end of Apple's guidance range. On the bottom line, Apple smashed estimates with $3.36 per share, more than a dime ahead of expectations.

The iPhone was definitely strong, with more than 78 million units sold. Additionally, average selling prices were up about $4 over the prior year period, meaning a mix of more expensive phones offset the cheaper SE as well as some currency issues. The Mac line did well in terms of units sold and selling prices, while the iPad was again a big disappointment. The services segment showed another 18% growth, but the other products category came in short.

The income statement is where things get interesting. Despite a strong revenue figure and better-than-expected iPhone sales, gross margins of 38.51% came in basically at the top end of Apple's range but below street estimates. I would have expected a better figure given nearly 70% of revenues coming from the iPhone. Apple also came in more than $130 million below its operating expense midpoint, and other income items were more than $420 million ahead of guidance. These two items alone represented a significant portion of the bottom line beat.

The main problem I had with the report is that guidance confirmed my fears about calendar 2017. Apple came in at $51.5 billion to $53.5 billion in revenues, half a billion below the range I was expecting. Despite analysts taking down their average by over $750 million during January, they were still expecting almost $54 billion. This goes to show that while Q1 was strong, consumers may slow up their iPhone purchases more than normal waiting for this year's big launch. Also, weakness in the iPad may not be able to be overcome, even if we get a decent refresh in the coming months. While the revenue figure shows low single-digit growth over last year's period, gross margins are forecast to decline, along with more operating expenses and a higher tax rate.

In the end, Apple announced a decent quarter, but I'm not sure it will be enough to keep shares going. Gross margins could have been better, and cost cuts and other income items contributed a sizable portion of the earnings beat. Guidance was below expectations and may signal a sales slowdown until later in the year. With the stock up more than 20% since its September low, it might be time to take profits and return when we get more clarity on lower taxes and repatriation or closer to the next iPhone launch.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.