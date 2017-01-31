Heritage Oaks Bancorp's (HEOP) CEO Simone Lagomarsino on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Heritage Oaks Bancorp. (NASDAQ:HEOP)

Q4 2016 Results Earnings Conference Call

January 31, 2017, 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Brian Lace - Vice President of Heritage Oaks

Simone Lagomarsino - Chief Executive Officer

Jason Castle - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jackie Bohlen - KBW

Operator

I would like to introduce your host for today's conference call, Mr. Brian Lace, Vice President for Heritage Oaks. Mr. Lace, you may proceed.

Brian Lace

Good morning. Thank you for joining us today to review our fourth quarter results. Joining us this morning are Simone Lagomarsino, Chief Executive Officer and Jason Castle, Chief Financial Officer.

Our comments today will refer to the financial results included in our earnings announcement released last night. To obtain a copy of this release, please visit our website at www.heritageoaksbancorp.com.

As we announced in December, we have agreed to a merger with Irvine-based Pacific Premier Bancorp. We are excited about this merger which will transform both organizations which were more attractive commercial banking franchise with the geographical footprint which covers the California coast from San Diego to Paso Robles. The merger is currently pending regulatory and shareholder approval and therefore we will not be answering any questions regarding the merger during the Q&A portion of the call today.

Now, I will turn the call over to Simone Lagomarsino, Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Oaks Bancorp.

Simone Lagomarsino

Thank you, Brian. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today as we discuss our results for the fourth quarter of 2016. We will start by sharing some business highlights and then we will cover some key accomplishments that we achieved during the quarter. Jason Castle will then provide additional detail regarding our financial performance and an overview of the local economy. We will conclude the call by responding to your questions.

During the fourth quarter we are happy to report that we achieved the highest quarterly pretax income level in the company’s history. We also achieved strong quarterly loan and deposit growth which positions us well for the New Year.

Relationship banking activities remain our primary focus and during the quarter, new loan originations were 125 million up 12 million or 10.3% compared to the 113 million that we originated in the third quarter. For the year-to-date through December 31, 2016, loan originations totaled $464 million, up 73 million or 18.6% compared to the prior year.

Our loan growth was 3.2% in the fourth quarter, up from 0.7% in the prior quarter resulting in annual loan growth of $138 million or 11.1%. Loan growth for the fourth quarter came primarily from farmland, commercial and portfolio of single family mortgages.

Our loan pipeline remained strong at this time and we continue to anticipate between 2.5% and 3% growth in the first quarter of 2017. Loan payoffs were $33 million for the fourth quarters which were down slightly from the prior quarter and near our normalized range of quarterly payoffs that we have experienced since the first quarter of 2014.

We continue to originate loans with corresponding slot contracts during the fourth quarter which generated 200,000 in swap fee income during the quarter. We also continue to have a strong pipeline of loans for swap that we will work to originate during the first quarter of 2017.

Deposit balances grew by $53 million or 3.2% during the fourth quarter resulting in $119 million or 7.6% growth during the year. Deposit growth was concentrated in money market deposit accounts which contributed $44 million to our quarterly deposit growth. $35 million of this growth came from municipal and other public funds. The remaining growth came from public funds savings accounts which contributed $6 million to the quarterly growth and non-interest bearing demand accounts which grew by $3.7 million.

Non-interest bearing demand account deposits grew 11.5% during the year and comprised 34.1% of total deposits at year end, the highest percentage at any year end reached in the last ten years.

Our net interest margin expanded by 21 basis points to 3.71% for the fourth quarter of 2016 compared with 3.5% for the prior quarter. Accelerated purchase amount discount accretion and other non-recurring loan fee income were the primary contributors to the increase in the net interest margin compared to the linked quarter. We also received a special dividend from the federal home loan bank of San Francisco which helped to elevate our net interest margin for the fourth quarter.

Due to the non-recurring items which temporarily increased our net interest margin for the fourth quarter, we expect that net interest margin will decline during the first quarter of 2017, however we also anticipate that the recent rise in both short term and long term interest rate will positively impact the net interest margin by approximately 5 basis points during the first quarter of 2017. As a result, we project that our first quarter 2017 net interest margin will be within a range of 3.5% to 3.6%.

Let’s now turn to our financial performance. Net income available to common shareholders increased by $367,000 to $4.6 million or $0.13 per diluted common share as compared to the linked quarter results of $4.2 million and $0.12 per diluted common share. Net income increased in the fourth quarter as compared to the linked quarter due to increases in net interest income and a $500,000 reversal of provision for loan and lease losses which offset increases in merger related expenses and income tax and a decline in non-interest income. Jason will discuss the details of these variances later on in our call.

Credit quality metric was somewhat mix during the fourth quarter with both modest deterioration and improvement in various metrics. However, the overall credit quality of the company’s loan portfolio remained very strong.

Classified assets declined by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. We also recorded net recoveries for the tenth consecutive quarter. Non-performing loans however as a percentage of gross loans increased from 0.36% in the third quarter to 0.49% at the end of the fourth quarter, however this still represented the lowest year end levels in the last [indiscernible] year.

The $1.9 million increase in non-accrual loans during the quarter was primarily attributable to three loans totaling $2.3 million that was classified as non-accrual trebled [ph] at restructuring. However, these loans are classified as nonaccrual loans; the borrowers for all three loans are currently making payments. All three loans were originally lines of credit which were restricted into either full or partial turnouts. These loans will be taken off non-accrual status if they perform under these modified terms for six months.

We continue to monitor the drought conditions in the California central coast region and to date, we haven’t seen any deterioration in any of our agro business credit nor have we had any drought related loan losses materialize at this point. We have however provided $1.9 million or 11% of our total $17.2 million amount for loan and lease losses or possible drought related losses.

This equates to roughly 14 basis points of total growth loans and 85 basis points of our agro business loans. In addition, we performed property inspections of all agro business loans between 500,000 and $2 million and third party inspections for all our agro business loans in excess of $2 million which includes verification of water resource availability.

There have been some positive finds of drought recovery over the last month in our region as well. According to a recent report in the Tribune, due to the recent storm some local reservoirs on the Central coast have risen substantially. For example our North County reservoir Santa Margarita Lake is now 67% full however there is still some below 50% of their capacity. In Santa Barbara County the Gibraltar reservoir began filling overflow waters into one of the driest lakes in that region, Lake Cachuma, however Lake Cachuma remains at only 11.6% of capacity.

The return on average assets was 90 basis points and the return on average tangible common equity was 9.69% for the fourth quarter. We are pleased to announce a $0.06 per share dividend which represents 1.8% annualized deals based on our closing market price as of January 30, 2017 and a 45% payout ratio based on fourth quarter earnings. Dividend will be paid on February 28th to common shareholders of record as of February 15.

Now Jason will discuss additional details about our financial performance and he will conclude with an overview of the local economic trends.

Jason Castle

Thank you, Simone. Our net interest margin increased by 21 basis points during the fourth quarter. As Simone mentioned, much of the increase can be attributed to accelerated discount accretion and other non-recurring loan interest income received in the fourth quarter.

The accelerated accretion in non-recurring income contributed 13 more basis points to our margin in the fourth quarter than it did in the third quarter. During the fourth quarter, we also received $300,000 special dividend from the federal home loan bank at San Francisco. The special dividend contributed approximately 6 basis points to the net interest margin for the fourth quarter.

The average loan and deposit to the average deposit ratio also increased from about 81% in the third quarter to about 82% from the fourth quarter. Furthermore, average loans represented a larger portion of the total earning assets in the fourth quarter. These trends had a positive impact on our earning asset mix and the net interest margin for the fourth quarter.

The yield on our bond portfolio also supported a higher net interest margin increasing by 5 basis points on a linked quarter basis. Loan payoff and refinancing activity continues to impact our loan yields. And on average accounts for a one to two basis point decline in our net in every quarter dependant on the relative size yield of our origination of payoff loans.

During the fourth quarter the yield on new loan originations average 4.15% while loan payoffs averaged 4.68%. Our funding profile on an average quarterly basis was largely unchanged from the third quarter as a nominal increase in the cost of interest bearing deposit was offset by decline in cost of borrowings and a 2.4% increase in average non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Both the cost of funds and cost of deposits for the fourth quarter were unchanged from the prior quarter at 33 basis points and 22 basis points respectively. During the fourth quarter, net interest income increased by $1.2 million or 7.6% at the linked quarter. The increase in net interest income was primarily driven by $600,000 of increased accelerated loan discount, accretion income and non-recurring fee income as compared to the linked quarter the $300,000 special FHLD dividend and the additional interest income generated from a $30 million increase in average loans.

Non-interest income was $2.9 million for the fourth quarter, down $464,000 from $3.3 million reported in the linked quarter. The decrease in non-interest income was largely due to a $9000 decrease in gain on sale of investments and securities and a $215,000 refinance swap fee income.

Mortgage banking revenue declined about $45,000 or 5% during the fourth quarter as production remained strong through the end of the year. The small loss on security sales during the fourth quarter is attributable to the repositioning activities we took during the quarter. While we continuously monitor our existing security portfolios relative performance even changes in the economy and the shape of the yield curve the amount of resulting security sales can vary significantly from one quarter to the next and can result in gains or small losses at times. Security sales volume decreased from $26 million for the third quarter to $6 million for the fourth quarter.

We continue to identify swap opportunities and we anticipate that we have additional swap fee income during the first quarter of 2017 as well at a level similar to potentially higher in our fourth quarter results.

As we disclosed in our earnings press release that we published yesterday we have decided to exit the consumer mortgage business in order to allow our customers to continue to have access to residential mortgage products and the same level as customer service they are accustomed to. We’re in the process of establishing a referral arrangement with another vendor.

Exiting the mortgage business will allow us to focus on our efforts on our core business relationship banking. For the purposes of illustrating go forward impact and determination of mortgage business, the amount of revenues for the fourth quarter, including the gain on sale of mortgage loans, origination fee income and interest income on mortgage loans held for sale was $925,000 and the amount of direct expenses including salaries and benefits occupancy equipment and other non-interest expense was $829,000 resulting in free cash net income attributable to the mortgage business of $95,000 for the fourth quarter of 2016.

After applying the fourth quarter 2015 effective tax rate of 42.7%, the net income attributable to consumer mortgage business was $55,000. We anticipate that due to the decline in originations attributable to wind down of the consumer mortgage business, we will have approximately $500,000 less non-interest income during the first quarter of 2017.

Given our bond portfolio strategy and expectations for both in loan originations with swap and the impact of wind down on mortgage banking activity, we anticipate that our non-interest income for the first quarter of 2017 to be approximately $400,000 to $500,000 lower than fourth quarter results.

Non-interest expense increase by $183,000 during the fourth quarter as compared to the linked quarter, due primarily to $840,000 or merger cost attributable to the announced merger with Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. as well as a $329,000 increase in salaries and employee benefit expense.

These increases were largely offset by decline in professional service expense of $509,000 and $250,000 decline in other expense and smaller decreases in several other expense categories.

The increase in salaries and employee benefits was due primarily to an increase in incentive planning expense attributable to final assessment company performance results as compared to target performance metrics at year end.

Base compensation declined during the fourth quarter as full time equivalent employees declined from 308 at September 30, 2016 and 302 at December 31, 2017.Professional services expense decline during the quarter compared to the linked quarter due to the reduction of reliance on temporary consulting staff utilized for the remediation efforts performed regarding our bank secrecy and money an anti-money laundering program consent order.

As previously announced, the consent order was terminated late November and our remediation efforts are now substantially complete. We anticipate that BSA related-consulting costs will decline further to approximately $100,000 for quarter and the next couple of quarters as we wind down some final enhancement projects.

Other expense declined due to lower operating losses, a decline in provision for mortgage repurchase reserves and solid increases in several other expense categories. During the first quarter of 2017, we anticipate that the ongoing cost, mortgage operations, some of which shall cease on February 1, 2017 were – be approximately $400,000 while our total one-time termination cost be approximately $440,000 resulting in total expense for the first quarter of 2017 that is similar to the amount for the fourth quarter of 2015.

During the first quarter we expect that non-interest expense exclusive of merger expenses will increase by $100,000 to $200,000 as compared to the fourth quarter results. This increase is primarily attributable to small projected increases in several expense categories such as other expense, information, technology and marketing expenses.

Income tax expense increased by $798,000 during the fourth quarter and the effective income tax rate grows from 38.9% for the third quarter to 42.7% for the fourth quarter. The increase in the income tax rate for the fourth quarter was primarily due to $840,000 from non-deductible merger expenses attributable to the announce merger with Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. and an increase in pre-tax income.

Our share repurchase program was not active during the fourth quarter and was terminated during December concurrent with the announcement of the merger with Pacific Premier Bancorp. The bank exceeds the regulatory capital ratios as far as generally be considered as well capitalized.

The economic indicators, shows the mix data since the last quarter for the counties in which we operate. The unemployment rates vary across the region we operate in September. In San Luis Obispo County, the November unemployment rate decreased 3.8% to 4.2% in September.

Santa Barbara country rose again just slightly to 4.7% and the 4.6% for quarter in September. Ventura County decrease to 5% from September’s 5.5%. All three counties are well below California’s November unemployment rate of 5.3% which was unchanged since September.

The median home values as of December 2015 continue to show year-over-year increase in all three counties. San Luis Obispo County increased by 2.4% while Santa Barbara County increased by 3.6%.

And then Ventura county increased 4.6% over the same months in 2015. The commercial vacancy rate showed mixed results. In San Luis Obispo County, the rate decreased to 1.6% for 2016 from 2.3% of 2015.

At the end of the third quarter, South Santa Barbara County declined to 1%. And in Santa Maria, the rate was trending down in the second quarter from 2015 to 3.2%. In Ventura County, the overall commercial vacancy rate at the end of the year declined, in third quarter declined to 3.8%/

I will now turn the call back over to the Simone.

Simone Lagomarsino

Thank you, Jason. During the fourth quarter of 2016 we made two very significant announcements, first we reported that the BSA consent order that we’ve been operating under prior two years was terminated and then two weeks later we announced our plan to merge with Pacific Premier Bancorp.

We are excited about the next chapter and we believe the merger that we announced for Pacific Premier will create a highly attractive commercial banking franchise, a wider geographic footprint and expanded product offerings and greater lending capacity all of which will benefit our customers and in addition we believe the merger will provide significant value and added liquidity for our shareholders.

At this point, we will open the line for questions. So Vince, will you please explain the process.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Jackie Bohlen of KBW. Your line is open.

Jackie Bohlen

Hi. Good morning, everyone.

Simone Lagomarsino

Hi. Good morning, Jackie.

Jackie Bohlen

I just wanted to clarify something in the expense line items. You'd guided to roughly around $100,000 increase in expenses, and does that include the $440,000 roughly in mortgage banking wind down costs?

Jason Castle

Yes, it does.

Jackie Bohlen

Okay. Okay, and so is it fair to assume that that would just be a one-time cost in 1Q and then wouldn't repeat in 2Q, so we would see that trend further as well as from the reduction in staffing, which I know that -- I think the press release had mentioned of February 1, that those individuals might move over, so just the full quarter's impact of that in 2Q?

Jason Castle

The large majority of that will be in the first quarter. There will be little bit in the second quarter much smaller number than the $40 [ph] that we mentioned.

Jackie Bohlen

Okay. And then just looking to the yields on loans, the yield on the new loan improved quite a bit in the current quarter, and if I'm remembering correctly I think that some of the swaps that were booked in the third quarter had impacted some of the new loan yields, was that part of what drove the increase in 4Q, was just fluctuations in swaps or was it more mix driven?

Jason Castle

Swaps had a big impact on that. There was some element of mix and also turn. We had some ten-year fix rate lending in the fourth quarter that help augment the yield.

Jackie Bohlen

Okay. And what are you seeing in terms of pricing now just given the movement of rates in the fourth quarter and then the bump up that Feds funds in December. How are those comparing in say January than where they were in October?

Jason Castle

I think they are improving modestly; obviously the competition will keep or rein in the rates from moving kind of one to one with what happens in the yield curve. But we definitely are seeing some pick up and we’ve looked at the recent raise in both short term and long term rates as contributing about five basis points to our margin.

Jackie Bohlen

Okay, and that's all in that $352,000 to $360,000 guidance, the [Indiscernible] driven?

Okay, great. Thank you. I’ll step back now.

Simone Lagomarsino

Thank you, Jackie.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] I see no other questions in the queue. I’ll turn it back to management for any closing remarks.

Simone Lagomarsino

Thank you. Okay, thank you for participating. That’s concludes Heritage Oaks fourth quarter 2016 investor conference call. Thank you all very much.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today’s conference. This concludes your program. You may now disconnect.

