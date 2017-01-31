Anixter International's (AXE) CEO Bob Eck on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Q4 2016 Results Earnings Conference Call

January 31, 2017, 10:30 AM ET

Executives

Lisa Meers Gregory - VP-IR

Robert Eck - President & CEO

Theodore Dosch - EVP-Finance & CFO

Analysts

Steven Fox - Cross Research

Shawn Harrison - Longbow Research

Jeff Kessler - Imperial Capital

Operator

Good morning. My name is Sharon, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Anixter 4Q 2016 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there’ll be question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Lisa Meers Gregory, Vice President of Investor Relations you may begin your conference.

Lisa Meers Gregory

Thank you, Sharon. Good morning and thank you for joining us today for Anixter’s fourth quarter 2016 earnings call. This morning, Bob Eck, President and CEO; and Ted Dosch, Executive Vice President and CFO, will review and discuss our fourth quarter financial results. After their remarks, we’ll open the line up to take your questions.

Before we begin, I want to remind everyone that we’ll be making forward-looking statements in this presentation, which is subject to a number of factors that could cause Anixter’s actual results to differ materially from what is indicated here. We do not undertake to update these statements and refer you to our SEC filings for more information.

Today’s earnings announcement includes both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results, the reconciliation of which is detailed in our earnings release and in the slides posted on our website. In conjunction with today’s call, please find the supplemental slide presentation that further details the quarter available at anixter.com/investor.

Now, I will turn the call over to Bob.

Robert Eck

Good morning and thank you for joining us for today’s earnings call.

This morning, I will provide an overview of our fourth quarter performance, and update you on our three segments, including our continued progress with Power Solutions integration and provide my perspective on the growth in each of the businesses. I'll then turn the call to Ted to walk through to our fourth quarter financial performance as well as provide more detail on first quarter and full year 2017 financial outlook.

As you saw from this morning's press release, we delivered fourth quarter 2016 earnings per diluted share of $1.09 versus $0.17 in the prior year quarter. On an adjusted basis, we delivered diluted earnings per share of $1.31, a 25% increase compared to $1.05 in the fourth quarter of 2015. Unless otherwise noted all comparisons I referenced refer to the fourth quarter of 2016 versus the fourth quarter of 2015.

Sales increased by 3.2% to a fourth quarter record of $1.9 billion driven by strong growth in our NSS segment in both the North America and Europe geographies and in our securities business. Adjusting for the favorable impact from the higher price copper and the unfavorable impact of the stronger U.S. dollar, organic sales increased by 4%.

With respect to copper, prior to this quarter we experienced 15 consecutive quarters of headwinds from lower average copper prices. It is important to remember that in the current environment where industrial demand is low the impact of higher copper prices takes several months to work through the supply chain.

The current quarter had 62 billing days, compared to 61 billing days last year. Adjusted for one additional billing day in the current quarter, organic sales on a per day basis increased by 2.3%, which was above the flat to up 1.5% outlook range we provided for the quarter.

Rate of growth in the fourth quarter was 300 basis points higher than the third quarter. As Ted will further detail, we delivered cash flow of $40 million in the quarter bringing our full year cash flow from operations to $279 million and enabling us to continue to reduce our debt.

Consistent with our priority to return to our strategic leverage and debt-to-total capital targets, we ended the year with our debt-to-total capital at 51.6%, a 660 basis point improvement from the end of 2015. We remain on track to return to our target range of 45% to 50% by the second half of 2017, as we have previously discussed.

That being said, let me now discuss sales in the quarter by segment starting with our Network & Security Solutions segment. Network & Security Solutions quarterly sales of $1 billion increased by 6%, reflecting organic sales growth of 5.3% on a per day basis, driven by strong organic growth in both North America and Europe and in our security business. This quarter marks the 13th consecutive quarter of growth in the segment.

As in recent quarters, we continue to see strong sales growth with complex global accounts and data centers. By geography, we delivered sales of $819 million in North America NSS, representing 6.3% organic growth on a per day basis, driven by broad based strength across the business.

Our EMEA geography delivered $91 million in sales, a very strong organic growth of 8.7% on a per day basis, continue to do well with global customers and delivered strong performance in U.K. and Continental Europe with softer demand in Middle East.

Finally, in our emerging markets business, the sales of $131 million organic growth on a per day basis declined by 2.5%. While the Latin America region remains challenging, we experienced 8.2% organic per day growth in the fourth quarter, driven by projects and strength in select countries. This continues an improving trend from last quarter.

Our Asia-Pacific business which is relatively small was impacted by a project that is delayed until the first quarter of 2017 and a challenging sales comparison due to a large project in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Looking at the security portion of our business, NSS security sales up $410 million or approximately 40% of segment sales increased 5.1% from the prior year. Adjusting for $3.3 million of unfavorable foreign exchange, NSS security sales increased 5.2 -- excuse me 4.2% on a per day organic basis. Based on conversations with our suppliers and supported by published market survey data, we believe we maintained and gain share in both our network infrastructure and securities businesses in all of our major geographies.

In fact, based on recent survey of independent distributors that reported a 2.2% decline in the Datacomp market in the fourth quarter 2016, we feel very good about our 6.3% organic growth per day in our North America NSS business.

In addition to succeeding with US-based multinationals, we are increasingly gaining non-U.S.-based multinational customers as a result of our differentiated model as the unique global support capabilities we provide are helping our customers lower costs, reduce risk and improve their supply chain. Based on current trends and drivers in the business and supported by the backlog in the business, we're optimistic that we can continue to achieve solid growth in this business again in 2017.

Moving to Electrical & Electronic Solutions. Our fourth quarter sales of $507 million increased by 9/10 of 1%. Adjusting for the favorable impact of higher average copper prices and the unfavorable impact of stronger U.S. dollar organic sales reflected at 1.7% increase. On a per day basis organic sales were flat.

The fourth quarter 2016 marked the fourth consecutive quarter of an improving year-over-year organic sales growth trend on a per day basis as challenging industrial markets begin to recover. By geography, North America sales of $406 million were flat on a per day organic basis with improved trends in Canada. While U.S. industrial markets remained challenging the trend improved in fourth quarter of 2016.

We also continue to increase sales to our legacy Anixter customers of the low voltage products acquired with the Power Solutions product portfolio and continue to build strategic alignment with core electrical product suppliers.

Outside of North America, our EES EMEA sales of $53 million increased 0.5% on an organic per day basis. We experienced solid trends in the U.K. which were offset by weaker trends in the Middle East.

Our EES emerging market sales of $48 million reflected a 0.5% decrease on an organic per day basis, plus by weak sales with industrial customers as a result of the weak mining industries causing lower construction and industrial capital spending. Following over two years of macroeconomic headwinds that began with weakness in our mining end markets, and followed by weakness in oil and gas and other industrial markets, we are beginning to see evidence of our recovery.

The improving trends we are observing are supported by improved macroeconomic indicators we track including the AVI, ISN and copper prices. Given recent trends in our stronger backlog, we're optimistic that our EES segment will achieve full year organic growth in 2017.

Finally, our Utility Power Solutions segment achieved sales of $348 million in the current quarter. Excluding the negative impact of currency, organic sales declined by 2.8% on a per day basis. As we experienced throughout 2016, UPS sales were adversely impacted by weakness in oil and gas regions in Canada, the timing of utility customers in major projects spend.

We are pleased to end the year with a very strong month of December and experienced two consecutive quarters of improving trends. As we disclosed in our third quarter 2016 call, we are extremely pleased that we’ve been awarded a five-year contract estimated to represent accumulative $750 million of revenue, the largest in Anixter's history to distribute utility products and services supporting one of the largest investor and utilities in the nation.

Turning to other previously announced wins in the segment, recall in the second quarter, we discussed the majority of the decline in sales was attributable to four customers. This included two large customers, we had a temporary decline investments spending and two new customer wins that would replace the sales run rate of a customer contract that was not renewed.

Consistent with what we indicated in our second and third quarter earnings calls, we exited 2016 with a run rate for these two new customers equal to the volume of the contract that was not renewed. These recent successes validate our belief that the value created through the combined capability of the Power Solutions Utility business and our legacy Anixter business is resonating with our customers to give us further optimism and the opportunities we can create for our customers, suppliers or stakeholders.

I’d like to now update you on synergies. As a reminder, our goal is to deliver $40 million in cumulative run rate EBITDA synergies by 2018 which include $15 million from Triad and $25 million from Power Solutions. The majority of the synergies from both acquisitions will be driven by product cross-selling opportunities and purchasing, with a smaller amount resulting from cost savings through our previously announced restructuring.

Cumulative EBITDA synergies for the year including both Triad and Power Solutions exceeded our goal of $17 million resulting in incremental EBITDA synergies of over 10 million $10 million compared to 2015.

As we enter 2017, we are energized and encouraged by the broad-based momentum of the business. Following several years of challenging industrial end markets we're optimistic that the underlying economic environment is slowly improving reflected by recent increases in numerous forward-looking indicators.

While the external environment has improved, we believe the most important factor in our success and our outlook is that we have successfully repositioned our business through our recent transformation. We have discussed in detail the strategic rationale underpinning the actions and after two years of very hard work across the organization benefits of our approved platform are becoming impairment in our financial results as well.

By segment, we expect the broad-based positive momentum in our NSS segment to continue driven by strength in projects of global customers. This business benefits from it's exposure to end markets with continued growth in daily usage, demand for mobility and requirements for physical security remain secular tailwind.

While our EES segment continues to experience weakness related to industrial and market exposure, we were pleased to return to organic growth in the fourth quarter. With an asset recovery in the industrial economy and the recent increase in copper prices we're optimistic that this business will continue to improve as we move through the year.

Finally, we ended the year in a very strong note in UPS. The combination of new customer wins and robust pipeline should result solid growth in 2017 for this segment as well. As we enter the year, we are expecting first quarter 2017 organic growth in the 1% to 3% range with improving growth as we go through the year. We expect full year 2017 organic sales growth in the 1% to 4% range. Overall, we feel very good about our opportunity of organic growth going forward as we continue to leverage the benefits created through our repositioned platform.

With that, let me turn the call over to Ted for a more detailed analysis of our results and actions on the cost side of the business.

Theodore Dosch

Thanks Bob and good morning everyone.

Today's earnings release includes a schedule which reconciled the GAAP financial results with the non-GAAP results. We believe the non-GAAP measures we disclosed excluding non-cash expenses and other items provide the best representation of our ongoing operational performance. All of the following comments this morning including year-over-year and sequential comparisons are based on continuing operations only and on an adjusted earnings basis. As we do each quarter, the presentation has been posted to our website with more detail to explain our results.

As Bob highlighted, we reported fourth quarter 2016 earnings per diluted share of $1.09 and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.31, a 25% increase from prior year adjusted EPS of $1.05. Let me review the items we have excluded from our adjusted EPS. Detailed in the schedule on page 12 of our earnings release and in the appendix of the accompanying slides posted on our Investor Relations website. Each quarter we exclude intangible amortization, along with acquisition and integration costs, which were $9 million and $800,000 respectively in the current quarter. The combined net income impact was $7.6 million or $0.22 per diluted share. We have not excluded any other non-recurring or one-time items.

Now let me review the key drivers of our adjusted earnings performance versus last year. After 15 consecutive quarters of lower copper prices, copper prices moved higher in the fourth quarter. On a year-over-year basis, the increase in copper prices increased our sales by $6.1 million.

The stronger U.S. dollar relative to our foreign currency exposure remains a headwind, decreasing sales by $20.3 million. Together, copper and currency had a favorable impact on earnings of less than $0.01 per share.

Now, I will go into more detail on our results. As I've also mentioned, our record quarterly sales of $1.9 million, increased 3% compared to last year, driven by strong growth in our NSS segment in both North America and Europe as well as in our security business.

Adjusted for the favorable impact of higher average copper prices and the unfavorable impact of currency fluctuations, organic sales increased by 4% versus last year. On a per day basis, organic sales increased 2.3%, which was up 300 basis points improvement from the growth rate in the third quarter.

Fourth quarter gross margin of 20.4% compares to 20.2% in the prior year quarter, and 20.3% in the third quarter of 2016. The increase compared to both periods reflects segment and product mix combined with favorable vendor rebates driven by a strong fourth quarter performance.

Operating expense of $306.1 million, or 16.2% of sales, compares to prior year operating expense of $305.6 million, or 16.6% of sales. Excluding the operating items, I outlined earlier, adjusted operating expense of 296.3 million compares to prior year adjusted operating expense of $279.9 million. Current quarter operating expense was 15.6% of sales, a 40 basis point increase from the fourth quarter of 2015 driven primarily by segment mix combined with higher incentive compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA of $101.7 million or 5.4% of sales compares to adjusted EBITDA of $101.8 million or 5.5% of sales in the fourth quarter of 2015. Buy segment, NSS adjusted EBITDA of $81.9 million compares to $75.5 million last year, an 8.3% increase and increased 3.5% versus the $79.1 million reported in the third quarter.

The corresponding adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.9% reflects a 20 basis point improvement versus fourth quarter of 2015 and a 40 basis point improvement versus the third quarter of 2016. The improvement versus both periods reflects strong sales trends combined with operating expense discipline resulting in adjusted EBITDA leverage of 1.4 times.

EES adjusted EBITDA of $25.6 million compares to $24.7 million in the prior year period and $31.4 million in the third quarter of 2016. The corresponding adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.1% compares to 4.9% last year and 5.9% in the third quarter of 2016.

The 20 basis point improvement in margin versus last year reflects a recovering sales trend combined with operating expense discipline resulting in adjusted EBITDA leverage of 4.2 times. The decline in margin versus the third quarter reflects typical seasonal trends in the business.

Utility Power Solutions adjusted EBITDA was $19.2 million or 5.5% of sales. This compares to $20.8 million or 5.9% of sales in the fourth quarter 2015 and $21.1 million or 5.7% of sales in the third quarter of 2016. As Bob commented, we exceeded our 2016 goal of $17 million in cumulative EBITDA synergies from Triad and Power Solutions.

Based on recent wins, our backlog and our pipeline activity, we continue to track ahead of our 2017 goal of $30 million in cumulative EBITDA synergies. As we move down the income statement, interest expense of $19 million decreased by $2.1 million year-over-year. The decrease in interest expense as a result of strong cash flow used to pay down outstanding debt. The current level of interest expense is a reasonable estimate for quarterly interest expense for 2017.

Other income and expense of $3.4 million compares to an adjusted $4.3 million in the prior year quarter. Assuming current foreign exchange rates, a range of $3.5 million to $4.5 million would be a reasonable estimate for quarterly expense for 2017. Our fourth quarter GAAP effective tax rate is 37.2%. This compares to 84.9% in the prior year quarter which included the establishment of $11.8 million in deferred income tax valuation allowances in other tax items.

Our full year GAAP effective tax rate of 38.7% which includes of $3.2 million net tax benefit related to the prior year tax positions, partially offset by the establishment of deferred income tax valuation allowances of $1.1 million. For 2015, GAAP effective tax rate was 47% which includes the items just mentioned.

Excluding the net tax benefit in the current year and the tax expense in the prior year, our full year effective tax rate of 39.8% decreased from 40.5%. Our 2016 adjusted full year tax rate from non-GAAP earnings of 37% compares to our 2015 adjusted full year tax rate for non-GAAP earnings of 40.5%.

The largest driver of the change from the prior year effective tax rate was a change in the country mix of earnings. With country mix of earnings continuing to be the biggest driver of our effective tax rate change, we would expect our 2017 tax rate to be approximately 38%. Our Q4 diluted share count 33.8 million shares is likely to grow to approximately $34 million over the course of 2017.

For the full year, we generated $278.8 million in cash from operations which compares to $91.9 million in 2015, driven primary by working capital efficiencies. Our working capital as a percent of sales improved 260 basis points to 18.8% for the quarter, reflecting our relentless efforts to drive more efficiency in our cash to cash management processes as we more fully integrate the recent acquisitions.

Partially offsetting the working capital efficiency was an additional $10.5 million contribution to our pension plan and inventory stocking for our new utility customer contracts. For the full year, we invested $32.6 million in capital expenditures which will slower than our original plan.

Looking forward to 2017, we expect to generate approximately $180 million to $200 million in cash flow from operations for the full year while investing $45 million to $55 million in capital expenditures.

At the end of the year, our debt to capital ratio improved to 51.6% which compares to 58.2% at the end of 2015, reflecting the continued repayment of borrowings to fund Power Solutions acquisition. With our debt-to-capital ratio outside of our target range of 45% to 50% and the leverage ratios of approximately 3.5 times trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA. Our first priority remains to pay down our debt, the cash flow generated from operations.

We continue to make progress for our goal of returning to our target debt levels which included the debt-to-capital ratio of below 50% and the leverage ratio below three times adjusted EBITDA by the second half of 2017.

Our weighted average cost of borrowed capital of 5.1% compares to 4.8% in the prior year quarter. Our liquidity position remains strong with total available liquidity under revolving lines of credit and security accounts receivable and inventory facilities of $570.2 million at the end of the quarter.

As we enter the first quarter of 2017, we expect positive momentum in our NSS segment to continue driven by broad-based strength including projects of global customer's, security solutions, our day-to-day business along with our growth initiatives. Supported by our backlog, our book-to-bill ratio in project pipeline we have reasonable confidence that current trends in this business will continue through the first half of this year.

In our EES segment, we see solid growth in the OEM side of the business and are delivering on our revenue synergy goals related to the low voltage portion of the business as well as beginning to see indications that our industrial customers are beginning to recover. Combining that with the higher backlog we're optimistic that EES will deliver organic growth in 2017.

In our utility segment, we faced similar challenging markets from a macroeconomic perspective, driven by the relative weakness in utility capital spend levels combined with general weakness in Canada. The $750 million five year contract that we discussed has an estimated $150 million per year in revenue of which over $100 million is incremental on an annual basis. And on an annual basis once we are fully ramped up with all of their operated companies.

We began purchasing inventory for this customer in Q4 and had a very small level of sales in the fourth quarter. We expect to achieve run rate level sales by mid-second quarter. Also keep in mind that there is seasonality with this customer as there is with most utility customers, which results in first quarter sales typically being lower than second and third quarter sales. Overtime, the return profile should be consistent with the overall investor-owned utility business. However, we will have some incremental startup costs in year one.

Based on previously discussed contract wins and a robust pipeline, we believe our UPS segment is very well-positioned for growth into 2017. As you think about the first quarter and full year 2017, I'd like to update our framework for modeling currency and copper based on current rates. Based on the current value of the U.S. dollar against other currencies, we currently estimate our first quarter 2017 sales headwind of $10 million to $15 million, and a full year sales headwind of $60 million to $70 million.

Based on recent copper prices of approximately $2.65 per pound, compared to first quarter 2016, average price of $2.11 per pound and full year 2016 average price of $2.20. We estimate the impact of copper price on sales will be in the $15 million to $20 million in the first quarter and in the $50 million to $60 million for the full year.

Now that we have owned the Power Solutions business for an entire year, we have updated our copper pricing model. Based on what we have experienced with product mix both in this newly acquired business and in our legacy EES business, we estimate that for every $0.10 change in copper price, it will have an impact of $3.25 million on revenue, approximately $700,000 on gross profit and a little over a $0.01 per diluted share. The estimated combined favorable impact of copper and currency on 2017 EPS would be approximately $0.02 to $0.03 for the first quarter and $0.08 to $0.10 for the full year.

To summarize our outlook for the first quarter of 2017, you're looking for organic growth in the 1% to 3% range. We expect the net income of copper and currency to be relatively minimal. While we continue to the drive efficiencies in our cost structure, our first quarter OpEx will include a normalization of incentive compensation expense and we will continue to make operating expense investments in our systems and supply chain capabilities to support our growing business.

Let me conclude by saying that we were pleased by solid results in our NSS business and improving trends in our EES and UPS segments. All businesses finished the year with strong and are heading into 2017 with solid momentum. While we continue to experience challenges related to the industrial economy and macro conditions in CALA, we are beginning to see signs of stabilization. This is due to be aggressive actions taken in 2016 to ensure our cost structure is aligned with our business.

We remain focused on successful integration of our acquired businesses and maximizing synergistic value, while we continue to improve our working capital efficiency. Together, we expect these efforts to result in significant free cash flow generation that will support our balanced capital allocation strategy to benefit all of our stakeholders.

With that, we will now open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Steven Fox from Cross Research. Your line is open.

Steven Fox

Thanks. Good morning. First question on NSS. You mentioned some more success with global OEMs and projects, and also the day-to-day business. I was wondering if you could parcel that a little bit more, whether for example the day-to-day business, keeping up with overall organic growth, and how that should trend versus projects in the next couple quarters? And when you talked about growth how would it compared to what you just posted in terms of organic growth in Q4? And then I have a follow-up.

Robert Eck

Okay. So Steve, I think the way we would characterize where the growth came from is a bit of a mix between both global accounts and local business. We always highlight that we've particular strength in global accounts and that of course would've been true again in the fourth quarter and it would be a big part of our expectation for 2017. But we do a fair amount of local business as well. As you know, we keep one brand segments in North America specifically focused on local business and so we saw a lot of strength in the local business as well.

We've had a small and medium business initiative and emerging markets in Europe that also had growth. So our growth is coming from a mix of both the global accounts and the local business. And I'll jump ahead to a follow-up and say it's also coming from a mix of both horizontal land and data center, probably skewed a little bit towards data center but fair amount of horizontal land business as well.

So as we look forward into 2017, our expectation is that the kind of growth we've experienced based on the strong backlog coming out of December would be consistent with what we would expect in 2017.

Steven Fox

Not to put words in your mouth, Bob, but it sounds like you're not relying heavily on project business to drive the growth in this year?

Robert Eck

Well, we’re always reliant on project business I think. One of the things we used to talk quite a bit about inhabit probably in recent years is that projects create upward variability when we are in on a more strong macro. And the day-to-day business maintains kind of a base that holds us up when the macro gets week. So projects are always relevant and definitely create the growth opportunity for us. So when I talk about local business, the local business is coming from smaller projects in fact.

Steven Fox

Okay. As a follow-up, I will try to keep this question shorter. Can you give us some examples of what you're seeing in the industrial markets, that make you think there somewhat of an uptick going on? Besides, I know you mentioned the macro indicators that you're looking at, but what else can you point to within your customer base, that gives you confidence in the industrial rebound?

Robert Eck

We are seeing more projects in our pipeline. And I've said again in past years, pipeline can be a little bit misleading when you're at an inflection point in the economy particularly if you're inflicting down. But we're seeing more activity in pipeline on industrial projects and we have had some or project wins on activity that's now on the backlog and hasn't been delivered yet. And that's why we are feeling a little bit better about the industrial economy. But I would caution that we see it as improving, but not dramatically improving.

So I wouldn't get too far out ahead and say that there's going to be strong growth coming out of the industrial economy. And if I were to add one more thing it would be that I think the growth we're seeing is certainly subject to fluctuation. It could come out of the macro. So we are being a little cautious.

As you listen to some of this, you might say Gee why are you suggesting a 1% to 4% annual growth rate and the reason is we do you think there is risk in the macro. There is certainly risk in the energy market. There is risk that's been driven by politics currently, so all those things temper our outlook a bit.

Theodore Dosch

One thing I would add and maybe as a point of emphasis is part of the strength that Bob is referring to, if you think of it by product category, not just by customer or segment, is a direct result of this acquisition with the lighting switchgear, transformers et cetera. So remember as we talk about the synergies being primarily revenue driven and so we feel very good about the experience we had in these last couple of quarters as well as within the pipeline which is a direct result of that synergy focus on those additional product categories that we now have.

Steven Fox

Great. That's all very helpful, and I appreciate the color. Thanks very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from Shawn Harrison from Longbow Research. Your line is open.

Shawn Harrison

Hi, everybody. Nice quarter. Following on some of Steve's questions, but if 1% to 4% organic for the year, you're implying that the NSS would be above that range, and the follow-through is that industrial and UPS would be at the lower end of the organic growth range. I just want to make sure I'm triangulating how you have spoken about 2017 so far.

Robert Eck

I think that's a fair way to characterize this.

Shawn Harrison

Okay. As a follow up, on the UPS business, obviously the competitor where that business was won from has talked about price point being low. Wondering if you could maybe elaborate on the margin impact to your business in 2017? Do UPS margins grow year-over-year as you ramp the business? Maybe how much of a drag, and anything you can talk about on the longer-term returns you have on that program win?

Robert Eck

Yes. So, Shawn, maybe what I will do is step back to how we build our programs, because I think that's constructive and why we are confident that this is not low margin business for us. We have a process that we use across all three segments. And I guess for understanding, we have levels of authority that require Ted and I to sign-off on projects over $5 million and volume of programs that are little bit higher threshold.

But below us the business unit has use the same process and our process is that we actually pro forma model these programs over the life of the program. And we pro forma model working capital and fixed capital investment to support the program.

We run the model all the way through on operating earnings line and return on invested capital line. So that when we sign-up for program like this we have a pretty clear understanding of what the expected return is based on the volume, and we do what if scenarios around the volume. We typically assume a lower volume that the customer has indicated in the RFP, because our experience is that customer projections in RFPs are overstated for – I would say obvious reasons.

So, I guess the first – the point I'm trying to make is we have a very meticulous process and how we price big programs and honestly we rarely get surprised over the life of these programs. So going back to how this program impacts earnings frankly from a total company standpoint, it's not going to be a significant impact one where or the other from a UPS standpoint because of start-up costs.

It's probably a short-term drag in the first half of the year and it probably later in the year becomes accretive and I think as you've said, I shouldn't say accretive, it becomes equivalent to what we would expect in the UPS business, so the drag goes away as the program matures. That's what we modeled and it's what we expected.

So I would love to do a program like this to be a positive contribution to return on invested capital. We certainly get leverage across the operating -- the fixed operating expense of corporate overhead, et cetera.

So in that sense, ultimately a program like this is accretive. So we're very confident. This is a good program for us, in spite which you might be hearing from others. And remember, that when a customer makes decision, the decision gets made on several points. And this did not come on the market over price.

Shawn Harrison

That's extremely helpful, Bob. And as a brief follow-on Ted, OpEx dollars, expectation for either the March quarter or for the year, considering you probably have to make some investments as you ramp this program?

Theodore Dosch

Yes. I think if you look at where we were OpEx here ending the year. We talked about in my comment about that having a little bit higher incentive comp, but still for the full year, our incentive comp would’ve been lower than what we would consider a normal year in that regard.

When you combine that point with the fact that, we do expect to continue to invest some more dollars and some of our supply chain capabilities and our IT systems that we're rolling out some upgrades this year and so forth, I would expect to see that OpEx number in addition to just what I would call the normal inflation taking in consideration at 60% of our OpEx is salary benefit related. I’d see that OpEx ramp up year-over-year probably in the range of 2.5% to 3% exclusive of volume – the variable impact of volume.

Shawn Harrison

That's extremely helpful. Thanks so much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Jeff Kessler from Imperial Capital. Your line is open.

Jeffrey Kessler

Thank you. Can you break down the - I know you went into some detail on the segments. Can you break down a little bit where the strength, and perhaps where you see the weakness coming from in NSS, given that when you add it all up, it seems to be strong? And also talk a little bit about if Canada is able to produce a bit more oil, and if that is dependent on oil pricing, what types of assumptions are you making there for 2017?

Robert Eck

So starting with NSS where the strength and weakness is were the -- the best way to look at it frankly is geographic. We had strong performance in North America more so U.S. and Canada, but strong performance in North America. Strong performance in the U.K. and Continental Europe. Weaker performance in the Middle East which is very much macro driven in that geography, all around oil and gas market. When we look around the world, we had better performance in Latin America. We're seeing some improvement there, but I would say still a tough neighborhood so to speak.

The major economies Mexico and Brazil are still challenging places, but we are seeing improvement there. And we are starting to anniversary some weaker comps which make the growth rate look better. Although in absolute terms we would say -- we'd like to see more out of Latin America that we have.

In Asia Pac, again because of the relatively small size of that business, the variance was more project timing driven, but if you're parceling out NSS that would be more of the weaker part. As you think about the data infrastructure versus security, security continues to be strong, data infrastructure was a little bit stronger in the quarter, but broadly we would say we see strength in both parts of the business.

Jeffrey Kessler

Okay. If you're looking at things like data centers versus enterprise installation, taking data centers alone, was there any real change in the trends that we've been seeing through 2016? In other words, would the commercial strengthen a little bit more than it had been in the last part of the year?

Robert Eck

No I don't think the trends are changing match. We've talked about a bit of a shift towards cloud providers and we are still seeing that shift. For us that's a question that, how do we address a couple of cloud providers which we have a specific program in place for. So we are capturing that. But I would say there's not been a significant trend difference in data centers.

Jeffrey Kessler

Okay. And the question on Canadian oil?

Robert Eck

Yes. We don't try to specifically model Canadian oil in our business. Frankly, we wait to see what happens tar sands oil is the most expensive oil to recover, so my expectation would be a slower recovery in Western Canadian oil production and related CapEx then we would see for example in Shale in the U.S..

Jeffrey Kessler

Okay. And finally with regard to the utility power area, how far are you into being able to provide or train your people to start truly cross-selling, and is that getting any traction yet? You have talked about some backlog increase. Is that backlog in fact due to projects that were already out there for a couple of years, or is that backlog due to the fact that there are some add-ons that you're beginning to get from the cross-selling?

Robert Eck

Definitely some add-ons in the UPS business both in securities and in wiring and cable products, so sort of legacy Anixter, wire and cable products being sold into the utility market as well as security projects. Now security projects, very likely get build in the NSS segment because they weave the opportunity. But the UPS sales team finds the opportunity. We pay both sales teams on those opportunities to ensure that we create them at the right pace, but we're definitely seeing progress with new projects on the pipeline in both of those areas.

Jeffrey Kessler

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have a question from Shawn Harrison from Longbow Research. Your line is open.

Shawn Harrison

Hi. A couple follow-ups if I may. Thinking about just border tax adjustments, if you could just speak to your exposure of any imports that across the business, are you net importer of record anywhere that if something was implemented, you would see a headwind?

Theodore Dosch

Shawn, let me try to answer it. Despite as you all know there are more questions than answers relative to how this might be implemented and what the potential impact would be. Our business, yes we are a net importer in excess of what we export out of the U.S. I think as everyone knows imports and exports to this topic are only relevant here in the U.S.

As you might imagine, we have certain categories where 100% of what we buy and 100% of what our competitors buy our imports, specifically when you think about the electronics, video cameras and those types of things, pretty much 100% import.

So assuming and this is a huge assumption that the impact of the border tax on an importer such as Anixter, we translate into us raising our price to our customer and realizing that then if theory would have no negative impact on our bottom line, but I think that's an overly simplistic way of thinking about it without taking into consideration, one, alternative sourcing, two, kind of retaliatory actions by other countries and what impact that that may have.

So I think it's very, very premature to try to put a number on what the potential impact would be. I think the other thing to keep in mind Border Tax is getting certainly a lot of attention especially in light of the Mexico discussions over the last 10 days. But keep in mind the house plan as proposed is really the starting point for what the houses working on and it includes other aspects that don't get nearly as much attention like the elimination, the interest expense deduction and some other things.

So there's a lot of interrelated pieces to that proposal that we believe will take a while to sort out, could possibly have simply decided before year end but in all likelihood not be effective for fiscal year 2017.

Shawn Harrison

That was a good walk-through, Ted. And the second follow-up was, last year your cash flow was a bit more front-end loaded than I would characterize as typical. With a forecast this year, how would you expect that to ramp as 2017?

Theodore Dosch

I would expect 2017 to be much more consistent with our normal seasonality which would be more backend loaded. This year you're right, we were much more front-end loaded which was a direct result of the – say, low hanging fruit and efficiencies we were able to get from the acquisition which allowed us to drive a lot of that improvement earlier in the year combined with the fact that our top line growth rates were lower in the first part of the year, which meant we were able to reap some of that working capital translate some of that working capital in to cash which we then needed to invest a little bit in Q4 which was our highest growth rate quarter of the year.

Shawn Harrison

Perfect. Thanks so much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we have a question from Jeff Kessler from Imperial Capital. Your line is open.

Jeff Kessler

Quick question on the utility power solutions. Is there anything on the horizon with regard to implementation of either new FERC, or NERC, either mandated or suggested policies, with regard to better utilization of utility use, that would mean an increased use of wire cabling and/or security products that might be required for those power stations?

Robert Eck

So I don't think there is any new regulations that we're aware of. I think that NERC FERC requirements around securing substations are pretty well known. And that certainly drive some of the security stuff, I’d referred to earlier that are in our pipeline.

In terms of how the T&D grid is built out, that's very much a local utility-by-utility sort of decision. So those capital spend decisions are being made very much by each utility based on their own characteristics and what the local utility boards will approve in the rate base. We don't see any significant changes in that from past experience.

Jeff Kessler

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Robert Eck

Thanks. That concludes today's call. Thank you for all of your questions and for listening to today's call. If you have additional questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to Ted or Lisa, and as always, thank you for your interest in Anixter.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.