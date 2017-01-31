Givaudan's (GVDNY) CEO Gilles Andrier on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Givaudan SA ADR (OTCPK:GVDNY) Q4 2016 Results Earnings Conference Call January 31, 2016 9:00 AM ET

Gilles Andrier

Thank you. Dear ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon as well as good evening to Asia and good morning to the Americas. Welcome to this conference call on our 2016 full year end results.

For the first time, I will this call together with our new CFO, Tom Hallam, who was appointed at the beginning of this year. Tom joined us eight years ago as Group Controller. He had taken the additional responsibility of our business development activities, successfully handling the four acquisitions we made over the last two years, namely, Soliance, Induchem, Spicetec, and the latest one, Activ International.

I'd like to take this opportunity to thank Matthias Währen, for his dedicated engagement over the past 12 years. Many of you have already met Tom, whom I welcome as our Executive Committee Member on our journey to 2020, which has started with a set of solid results in 2016.

We will take you through the presentation before answering your questions at the end. The investor news on our full year results 2016 was published on our Givaudan website 7 o'clock Swiss Time this morning. This is where you will also find the slides for today's presentation. Along with the investor news, you will find also our 2016 annual on our website.

I'd like now to start going through the presentation and invite you to turn to slide number three, to go through our financial highlights. In 2016, we achieved a solid performance with a like-for-like sales growth of 4.2% in an ongoing challenging environment.

Both divisions as well as both mature and high growth markets contributed to this solid result. Our EBITDA improved by another CHF56 million and we maintain our high margin levels, while investing in growth initiatives to support our 2020 strategy.

Lastly, the free cash flow was fully in line with our expectations. We are on track with our 2020 guidance. These results are, again, a convincing demonstration of the continued value we bring to our customers across all regions and all segments.

While satisfied with the overall performance of 2016 and our confidence in our business model, it's resilient to deliver on our 2020 midterm targets. Our confidence allows us to propose that the AGM, a further increase of 3.7% in the dividend to CHF56 per share.

Let's turn now to slide four. In 2016, our sales were CHF4.7 billion, which represents a growth of 4.2% on the like-for-like basis and 6.1% in Swiss francs. In other words, we grew our sales by another CHF270 million over 2015.

A third of this absolute growth came from acquisitions, while the other two-thirds from plain organic growth, Swiss franc currency translation having an impact close to zero. On a like-for-like basis, our Fragrance division grew 5.6% and our Flavours division grew 3%.

I'd like to highlight some of the key growth drivers we have seen in 2016. We again saw strong growth with local and regional customers, an increase of 10% Fragrances and 5% in Flavours. This category of customers now account for close to 50% of our Group sales.

We also saw good growth in natural flavours. Givaudan as the rich palette of natural ingredients and today, natural flavours represent more than 40% of our flavour sales. Natural flavours have been going at an average of 8% over the last two years.

Our two latest acquisition; Spicetec in 2016 and Activ International in 2017 will add to our naturals and integrated solutions capabilities for Flavours division. Health and wellness flavours, namely, our TasteSolutions, which represent 15% of our Flavour division sales, continued to grow double-digit.

Finally, our high-tech encapsulated fragrances, our delivery system, again, strongly contributed to the good result of our Fragrance division with a high double-digit growth.

Let's turn now to slide five. Our presence in high growth market has always been a key driver for our growth and continues to be the largest growth strategy for 2020. In 2016, our sales in high growth markets increased by 6.4%, slightly below the levels of have experienced in the last few years.

High growth market make up 45% of our overall sales, lower than the 46% level of 2015. This is the result of the acquisitions we made in mature markets and the continued weakening currency situation in some of those high growth markets

The high growth markets of Europe, Africa, and the Middle East only saw a modest growth as weak consumer confidence due to the geopolitical situation continue to effect sales in Russia, Turkey, and the Middle East.

On the other hand, our Group sales in all other high growth markets saw an improved momentum for both divisions with double-digit growth in Latin America and an improving momentum in Asia, with India and Indonesia leading the way.

Our size and our operation's footprint give us a unique exposure to the growth diversity of these high growth markets in which we continue investing both with additional talent and new sites in China and in India.

In the mature markets, we grew 2.4% with a continued good contribution from the U.S., Korea, Japan, Spain, Italy, and Central Europe, while the rest of Western Europe remained flat.

Please now turn to slide six. I'd like now to highlight the sales development by region for the Group. Sales in Latin America increased by 13.2% on the like-for-like basis. All markets contributed strongly, but Colombia, Argentina, and Brazil led the way.

All markets of Asia-Pacific combined mature and high growth showed a growth of 4.6% with Korea, India, and Indonesia leading the way. China grew mid-single-digit along with the remaining markets, which contributed to the growth except for Vietnam and Oceania.

North America grew by 2.9% with an excellent momentum in Fragrances. In Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, we achieved the sales growth of 1.6% despite very difficult markets in France, Germany, the U.K., Russia and the Middle East.

Let's turn now to slide seven. The Fragrance division grew 5.6% on a like-for-like basis and 6.4% in Swiss francs. Fine Fragrances grew 7.2% in an overall flat market. This growth was driven by double-digit growth in North America and a solid performance in Latin America and the Middle East. Consumer products continued to grow strongly with 6.1% in both high growth and mature markets.

Local and regional customers in all regions contributed strongly to this result with a high double-digit performance. Segment-wise fabric and home care grew double-digit with a strong contribution from delivery systems.

Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty grew 1% with a good performance of recently launched Active Beauty Ingredients. The proportion of our Fragrance Ingredients volumes produced in Mexico and in China continued to increase which allowed us to stay price competitive.

On the reported basis, the Fragrance division EBITDA increased to CHF603 million, driven by one-off non-cash gain of CHF62 million. The underlying EBITDA margin stayed flat at 24.3%.

Now let's turn to the next slide number eight. Sales of the Flavour division grew 3% on a like-for-like basis and 5.8% in Swiss francs. Our strategic focus on health and wellness is selected 155 high-growth markets as well as targeted customers contributed well to the overall performance.

Asia-Pacific increased 5.1%, driven by the double-digit growth we have seen in India and Indonesia. Europe, Africa, and Middle East was flat as declines in the mature markets of Germany, U.K., and France were offset by Southern Europe some regions of Africa.

North America declined 1%, mainly as a result of the high comparable from prior year. Latin America increased 17.1%, driven by the double-digit growth in Argentina and Brazil supported by good growth in Mexico.

The EBITDA decreased to CHF523 million from CHF572 million, mainly due to a one-off non-cash gain of CHF32 million recognized in 2016. The underlying EBITDA margin decreased to 21.5% from 23.5% last year due to the impact of Spicetec acquisition and the investment made to support the 2020 growth strategies.

With this, I'd like to hand over to Tom who will give you more granularity on our financial results.

Tom Hallam

Thank you, Gilles. I would also like to welcome all of you to the call. As Gilles has taken you through the main aspects of the market and sales performance, on the following slides, I will focus on the operating performance, cash flow, balance sheet of the company.

Let me start with the financial highlights on slide 10. Group sales increased by 4.2% on a like-for-like basis, which excludes any currency impact as well as the Spicetec acquisition, which we completed in the second half of last year.

The EBITDA improved by 5.2% in Swiss francs and 3.7% in local currency to CHF1.126 billion, whilst the reported EBITDA margin declined slightly to 24.1% from 24.3% in 2015. We had a number of one-off items in both years, which I will come back to later.

The net income increased by 3.1% to CHF644 million. Our underlying investments were 3.8% of sales, slightly above 2015. The free cash flow was CHF597 million, or 12.8% of sales and our net debt was CHF930 million, which meant that our leverage ratio finished at 19%.

Thanks to the continued solid cash flow, the Board of Directors will propose to the shareholders at the next AGM a 3.7% increase in the dividend to CHF56 per share from CHF54 in 2015.

Please turn to slide 11, which shows the exchange rate development. This slide shows the comparison of the average exchange rates in 2016 versus the average 2015. Once again despite some significant currency fluctuations which occurred during the year, our operational and geographical spread continue to provide good, natural hedges and our EBITDA margin remains well protected against these currency fluctuations.

Please turn to slide 12 which shows the operating performance. The gross margin declined from 46.2% in 2015 to 45.6% this year, mainly as a result of the lower gross margin on the acquired Spicetec Flavors business.

The EBITDA increased by CHF56 million or 5.2%. When measured in local currency, the increase was 3.7%. This increase was driven by two factors keeping our underlying operating expenses under control whilst we made targeted investments to support our 2020 strategy.

We continue to invest in Asia and the Middle East, Africa and Latin and Central America. We also had a one-off gain in 2016 of CHF62 million. As a reminder, in 2015, we recorded a net one-off non-cash gain of CHF20 million.

The EBITDA margin was 24.1% in 2016 compared to 24.3% last year. Excluding the one-off gains, this year's EBITDA margin would have been 22.8% compared to an adjusted EBITDA of 23.9% last year. The operating income increased by 10.2% to CHF875 million, driven by the higher EBITDA and lower amortization charge.

Please turn to the next slide, slide 13. Financing costs were CHF51 million in 2016 compared to CHF61 million in 2015. In 2016, the Group continued to refinance debt at lower interest rates.

Other financial expenses net of income were in line with the charge in 2015. As a reminder, the main costs are either hedging costs or exchange losses in markets where currencies cannot be hedged.

Please turn to the next slide, slide 14, which shows the net income. The net income before tax increased to CHF784 million versus CHF696 million in 2015. The effective tax rate was 18% in 2016 flat versus the underlying rate in 2015.

As a reminder, last year, the Group's effective tax rate was 10% due to a change in the Swiss Accounting Law and a change in the Group's operating structure. The net income increased to CHF644 million or 13.8% of sales and basic earnings per share increased to CHF69.95 versus CHF67.89 in 2015.

Please turn to slide 15, which shows the free cash flow. During 2016, Givaudan generated a free cash flow of CHF597 million or 12.8% of sales versus CHF720 million or 16.4% in 2015. Total net investments were CHF175 million and as a percentage of sales were 3.8% slightly above the level in 2015. In 2016, we continued our investments to support the growth in high growth markets, most notably the start of the construction of an additional flavors facility in India.

Please turn to slide 16 which shows the debt profile. Givaudan continues to maintain a conservative debt profile, as a result of the refinancing activities completed during the last two years. We have significantly extended the duration of our debt profile. The average interest rate cost in 2016 was 1.9%.

At the end of the year, the net debt was CHF930 million. We have a well-balanced debt profile with interest rates which we have locked in at attractive rates. Our financial position remained strong and it provides the company with the necessary flexibility going forward.

Please turn to slide 17 which shows the leverage ratio. As you know, it is our objective to keep the leverage ratio below 25% in the medium-term. At the end of the year, this ratio was at 19% compared to 15% at the end of 2015. The main increase in the leverage ratio was the impact of the acquisition of Spicetec.

Please turn to slide 18. Over the last 17 years, the company has generated a cumulative CHF6.6 billion of free cash flow. Including the proposed dividend for 2016, Givaudan has returned over CHF3.1 billion to shareholders in the form of either dividends or share buybacks since its spinoff in 2000. This clearly underlines the strong commitment of Givaudan to return surplus cash to the shareholders. Based on the continued strong cash generation, the Board of Directors will propose a further increase of the dividend to CHF56 in 2016, an increase of 3.7%.

Please turn to slide 19 which shows the amortization of intangible assets. I have included this slide because we’ve shown it historically. I would not go into too much a detailed only to say that we have updated the amortization related to the recent acquisitions of Spicetec and Induchem. At this point, this does not include amortization for Active International.

Please turn to slide 21. Let me close with the brief summary of the financial highlights of 2016. As Gilles has mentioned, the company showed a solid financial performance in line with our 2020 guidance. Sales overall grew by 4.2% on a like-for-like basis.

We continue to have a good brief pipeline and a strong win rate. We continue to focus on leveraging the business, whilst at the same time investing for our 2020 strategy thus maintaining our high level of EBITDA margin. The net income is up by 3.1% and reached CHF644 million or 13.8% of sales.

Our cash generation remained strong. The free cash flow was 12.8% of sales in line with our mid-term guidance. As a result of this solid performance, we will propose a further dividend increase to CHF56 per share this distribution would be paid as a normal dividend.

With this I would like to conclude my section of the presentation and hand back to Gill.

Gilles Andrier

Thank you, Tom. In 2016, we have seen an overall improvement of our sales performance compared to 2015, both in mature and high growth markets.

Looking into 2017, we remain cautious. The geopolitical and economic situations remained uncertain. They have a strong impact on consumer confidence and therefore, their consumption behavior. Nevertheless, we are confident to achieve also solid results in 2017 since we are best positioned in the defensive industry, we flavor and fragrance products all around the world with the wide diversity of clients and which are consumed every day.

Our 2020 roadmap is centered around responsible growth, sharp success. Our ambitions and the roadmap for the next four-years seek to ensure responsible growth and sharp success for shareholders, customer and all key stakeholders. Building on the success of the 2011-2015 strategy, we want to create further shareholder value through profitable responsible growth with the additional the contribution of acquisition.

To create long-term value, we will capitalize on our market leadership and most importantly continue to build close partnerships. Continued ambitious financial target are part of the roadmap to 2020 and we aim to outperform the market by growing sales on a like-for-like basis by 4 to 5% on average over the next four-years, the next basically the five year from 2016-2020. In this period, we aim at delivering an average free cash flow as a percentage of sales of 12 to 17%.

Givaudan’s 2020 strategy is built on the pillars of growing with these customers, delivering with excellence and partnering for sharp success. As we close 2016, the first year of this five-year cycle, we are in line with all of our financial guidance targets as well as making acquisition and progress in building partnerships with our customers, our suppliers and with innovation parties.

Flavors and fragrances are consumed everyday around the world and they are an essential part of successful consumer products for our clients. I am confident about the Givaudan’s strength and our G&A built over the last 250 years to continue to create value for customers, shareholders and all stakeholders with the significant contributions Givaudan employees around the world make every day. I am convinced that we have the right people, the right strategies and plans in place to continue on our successful path.

Ladies and gentlemen many thanks for your attention, Tom and I look now forward for your questions.

The first question is from Celine Pannuti, JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Celine Pannuti

Yes, good afternoon. My first question to you Gill is on the growth rate you said that you remain cautious for 2017, you had achieved around 4.2% in 2016 and can you give us -- I mean what is your – like if you could give us a flavor of how you see the year unfolding and whether you see yourself within the 4% to 5% bracket? I know it’s not an annual targets, but if you could comment on that?

The second question is if you could help me with a breach on margin? In H2, I think underlying margin were down under 200 basis points you mentioned Spicetec, but it seems that both gross margin and EBIT were hit by raw mat and the extra investment, could you give us a bit of a flavor of the magnitude of each and how we should look at those building blocks as we model our 2017 profitability? Thank you.

Gilles Andrier

Thank you, Celine. I am happy to give you a flavor or fragrance on 2017 as you wish, but as you know; we don't give a specific guidance for given year. We obviously committed on delivering an average growth rate of 4 to 5% on the whole period, which is already a pretty narrow bracket.

Now, I can give you some more let say insight. Essentially, we are back at the early 2016, we have the same sort of the amount of uncertainty if you look again at the wealth. In all-in-all, we have many countries were consumer confidence is yet not back, however in 2016, we managed to grow 4.2% gaining market share and making some significant growth in different parts.

Going forward, what I can tell you is about what we control and what we know? So we have a very good the pipeline of brief but also a very good pipeline of new wins which is always a good sign of let say the health of our business and our ability to outgrow the market and to be delivering what our clients are asking for.

The other element I never control and I never committed to control is the erosion rate that we have on the existing business which all depends on how good our clients are doing as you know.

Obviously, if we look at some of the latest reports of our very large clients which is also an indication many are still missing and yet to be published, but it showed that we are cautiously – they are cautious about 2017 which obviously we take into account.

On the other hand as I mentioned, 50% of our sales are with international and global clients on which we have a good view of their growth and how they are doing. On the other half, locals and regionals almost none of them actually published any figures, but I can tell you we obviously did very well with them in 2016. So it will also depend on how well they do in 2017, but we have a good position with them.

So, all-in-all, for 2017 a good pipeline of brief, a good pipeline of new wins. I am confident in the business model that we have, I am confident in the diversity of our clients, diversity of our market. As you know, we never do as well as the largest customer doing extremely well, but we’ll never do as the as well bottom one, so this about the natural hedge that we have.

Celine Pannuti

Yes. One more follow-up on, that’s your main client so far all being saying that they be will unbalance between H1 and H2 we’ve seen both in Europe and U.S., is it something as well that could have impact you?

Gilles Andrier

Yes, but you know Celine, there is always a time lag between the sales of our clients and ourselves, so nothing happens at the same time, so we do not take that into account.

Celine Pannuti

Okay.

Gilles Andrier

The only thing I can say that everyone knows that we have a much higher comparable in the first half of ‘16 than the second half of 16, so for sure we will have high comparable for the first half of 17, that’s clear especially for fragrances, the two half’s of the flavors are actually more or less the same so there is no difference. It’s more on the fragrance side whether the difference is much higher between first and second half.

So, that’s for sure will have the difference in terms of comparable, but as you know we are always looking at the full year, trying to dissect every quarter and every half year, it’s from my standpoint not necessary the right thing to do. So may be on the margin, I will pass on to Tom who can give you more insight.

Tom Hallam

Yes, thank you Gilles. And again, I think, Celine, if you start to dissect the year into two, I mean you see that in the first six months, we have good growth, growth of 6.2%. So, we invested throughout 2016. Of course you see that there is more than impact in -- in the second half in terms of the EBITDA margin simply because our growth was lower.

The other thing, of courses, you mentioned is that we had the dilution all Spicetec, which impacts the gross margin and our EBITDA margin in the second half of the year.

On the on the raw materials, overall raw materials for the year was somewhere between zero and 1%. And if you look at our -- let's say, our raw materials as a percentage of sales over the last three or four years, it's in a band of somewhere between 37% and 38% of sales.

Celine Pannuti

All right. Can you give a bit more color on the investments that you made? If you look then at the all 2016 number, is there more to come in 2017 or do you think you are done? Its seems to me that there was an acceleration in the second half, perhaps maybe if you could comment on that.

And are there any savings program that you are looking to initiated to offset those investments?

Tom Hallam

So, I can certainly take the first part Celine. I mean if you look at where we've invested, you see in selling and marketing and R&D, both up for the full year. I mean, of course, it creates a certain baseline for 2017. But we also expect to know that the investments we made this year will on convert into topline growth in 2017.

In terms of let's say savings, I mean we have always been very, I'd say, cautious on spending, and I think that will suddenly continue into 2017.

Celine Pannuti

Thank you.

The next question is from Virginie Boucher-Ferté, Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Virginie Boucher-Ferté

Yes, good afternoon. Thank you. I've got three questions. The first time is on the timing of leveraging those gross investments. When should we start seeing an inflection in the growth trajectory? Are we taking mid-2017, late 2017 or is it more a 2018 improvements story?

Secondly on acquisitions, that's clearly a big part of the growth strategy, but so far you've only been doing small acquisition. Can you talk about your appetite for larger acquisitions notably in the natural spate? It's clearly a fast-growing area as we said early where some of your competitors have been very active. So, can you talk about the environment to make such acquisitions?

And finally was there any positive pricing in H2 related to LatAm FX related price increases? Thank you.

Gilles Andrier

So, Virginie -- so, basically -- yes, the timing of leveraging growth investments, just to give you -- that will compliment also to the question of Celine. Growth investment, this is not about the increasing our spending across the border, around the world and everywhere. Those investments are selected investments which can be between opening new labs and new offices in certain parts of the world to establishing a college [ph] with a new client, to making selected investments on resources to go after new sets of client for sample.

So, obviously, any of those investments it takes time because it means getting briefs [ph], it means winning those briefs [ph] and obviously there's always a timeline. So, for sure, we'll see the benefits in 2018 of those minimal investments.

As it relates to acquisitions, in the acquisition, certainly let's say Activ which is really in the space of savory and seafood type of natural flavours, 100% naturals, combined with the flavours that we have is a great acquisition to go after the naturals and Spicetec as well, which hits actually two purposes, one is to add to the palate of naturals, but also to be able to combine flavours with some of those spices to develop, sort of, integrated solutions.

So, it adds to the natural space. Though the Spicetec has been quite significant, you're talking a base of sales of CHF180 million. So, going forward, we'll always be looking at acquisitions not so much in terms size, but in terms of what does it add to Givaudan. So, natural is one space.

The second one is Active Beauty, Active Cosmetics and usually those acquisitions will be small. And the third one is potentially going broader with integrated solutions. The question is not again about the size, the question is, are we able to create sale synergies from that going forward.

But the appetite remains as long as again it creates values. You know that we have a very specific way of looking at acquisition, which is not just about growing EPS, this is really about creating value through either sales synergies or cost synergies.

On the positive side, I think maybe some -- yes.

Virginie Boucher-Ferté

Sorry, I just wanted to follow-up on Spicetec and Activ. Obviously, the margins are relatively low compared to the Group average; can you talk about the timing of the margin improvement or the synergies at the margin level? Should we expect to return to a Group average over about three years?

Tom Hallam

Virginie if I can take the end of that question and also the third question on the pricing impact of LatAm. So, firstly, on the Spicetec integration, I mean we really spilt into three phases. So, the first phase is what we call the one face to customer, which has been completed.

We are now in in the second phase, which is really the back office and SAP implementation. As I said this is ongoing and going well. And then the next phase would be the optimization of the supply chain, which would be starting towards the second -- at the end of the second half of this year and into 2018.

If you look at margin aspirations for this business, you know that within Flavours, different business units or business segments have different margins. So, if you look at segments such as beverages, the margins are higher than a segment just as snacks.

We would aim over the long-term; let's say for the next 18 months 24 months to have Spicetec and Activ at the same level of EBITDA margin as our existing comparable business.

On the LatAm pricing, so we got most of the benefit in H2 2015 and H1 2016. If you look for the full year of 2016, about 25% of the growth was -- let's say this pricing impact and 75% was volume growth.

Virginie Boucher-Ferté

Okay. Thank you very much.

The next question is from Heidi Vesterinen, EXANE BNP Paribas. Please go ahead.

Heidi Vesterinen

Hi, so the first question is on Fragrances. It appears to have slowed towards the end of the year, was that due to comp or is it this dollar pricing mechanism that we discussed in the past?

And you rightly pointed out that comps are tough as we go into 2017, is it possible that we might see negative organic growth in the first half just because of the comps and with the recovery in the second half?

And then second question on Spicetec, so you've disclosed that the EBITDA margin was 11%, I wondered in the second half, were there any special M&A effects, like sometimes you have an inventory step-up or something that compresses the margin? Or is 11% the underlying level? Thank you.

Gilles Andrier

Okay. Maybe Tom you answer the second question.

Tom Hallam

Yes, so Heidi I'll take the Spicetec question first. So, you're right that we had a step-up in inventories as part of the purchase price allocation and this impacted the EBITDA margin in 2016.

We also had integration cost in the second half of the year, so this also has depressed the margin in the second half.

Gilles Andrier

Yes, as it relates to Fragrances, let me just comment a bit of color on Fragrances. It's true that -- I mean first we have had really a very good growth for both businesses -- the main two businesses which are Fine Fragrances and Consumer Products.

To comment on Fine Fragrances, this has been very much the effect of a strong, let's say, performance in the U.S. led by numerous new wins in U.S., but as well as SAMEA, for example, which accounts now for a good portion of the Fine Fragrance business and continuous strong growth that we have in LatAm.

So, this Fine Fragrances business, obviously, because of the timing of new launches and has very typical of fine in the case of 2016, you basically had big part in the first half of 2016 and the lower part in the second half of 2016 in addition to a difference in comparables in the 2015, very low comparable for first half of 2015 and high comparable for 2015.

So, again, I don't think any point analyzing too much the difference between first half and second half, but clearly the whole comparable play most of the explanation.

On Consumer Products as well as very good performance, 6.1% is clearly a very good performance in the market. So, there we have seen not as much of the sort of timing effort as for Fine, but clearly in Asia, we have seen a very strong growth, especially in China, in the rest of Asia at the beginning of 2016, again due to timing of launches, timing of clients, which had a big effect on the -- again the timing of sales for Fragrances, combined again with the same story as comparable, low comparable first half 2016, high comparable 2016.

So, going forward, to say that we'll have a negative for Fragrance in the first half, much too early to say. We have a strong pipeline of new wins for Fragrances in both Fine and CP, so in any case, we look at the full year in total going forward.

Heidi Vesterinen

Sorry, just to clarify, so there's no impact from dollar pricing then that's--

Gilles Andrier

Because as Tom mentioned, the dollar pricing was higher was in the first half of 2016 and lower in the second half of 2016, but that does not explain the difference in terms of growth rates between the two period. The main differences are due to what I said no Fine in the U.S. and CP in Asia.

Heidi Vesterinen

Okay. Thank you.

The next question is from Patrick Rafaisz, UBS. Please go ahead.

Patrick Rafaisz

Thank you. Good afternoon. A few follow-ups, I still am struggled to understand how the Spicetec integration could impact the gross margin at such a large extent in the second half. Can you maybe still talk again about potential impacts from raw materials according to the annual report, raw materials and consumables increased almost 8% year-on-year on a full year basis? Maybe that explains part of the delta as well here.

And then also you mentioned -- at least on Reuters, there was a comment that you expect higher raw material costs in the area of 2% to 3% in 2017, but you have already taken action here, can you talk a bit about the lag effects, when will these price actions become effective or is it more on the raw material mix you're working to offset the inflation?

And then the last question on the base for 2017 in terms of EBITDA, we had CHF62 million one-off in EBITDA this year in 2016, should we assume a clean base without any such one-offs for 2017 or do you already see in accounting something coming up, but again add few million to EBITDA? Thank you.

Gilles Andrier

Maybe I'll give you some answers to first two questions. I mean Tom answered more or less on the raw material. The percentage of raw materials on sales has not changed dramatically. We're in the bracket of 37% to 38%.

If you look indeed at the line in the annual report of an 8% growth in raw mats, don't forget that is in Swiss francs. Our sales grew 6.1%; our raw mats grew 8%. So, again, this is Swiss francs and in there you have some effect of the slight dilution of Spicetec to explain the difference between the sales growth and raw mats growth. So, again, this is in Swiss francs.

Then going forward for raw mats, yes indeed, we are giving an indication of the raw mats increase that we foresee for 2017 of 2% to 3% that we have already taken actions to compensate for in absolute terms by working with our clients on price increase as of January 2017. As it relates to -- so this really about your question pricing and raw mats.

Tom Hallam

Yes. And maybe I just take the last point and also just to confirm on the raw mats. So, you're if you look at our raw materials in 2016, they increased by 7.7%. We're basically buying in mixture of currencies. We're not naturally hedged at the gross margin level; we're actually naturally hedged at the EBITDA. So, there might be currency mix between the sales that we made, which grew at 6.1% and the raw mats that we purchased and used, which grew at 7.7%.

Again, just to come back on the Spicetec, so there is an impact on the gross margin. As I mentioned on the previous question, we, actually, as part of the accounting have to markup the value of the inventory to market value and then this is amortized as we sell this inventory.

Of course we sold this inventory in the second half of 2016 and that has an impact on the gross margin as well as the integration costs that would have also impacted some elements of gross margin.

If you talk about now the baseline for 2017, I'm certainly not aware of any accounting one-off that will impact in 2017. So, you can start with a clean number of CHF106.4 million [ph].

Patrick Rafaisz

Okay. And is it fair to assume that the Spicetec contribution on EBITDA will be easily more than double the CHF7 million we saw now for the second half?

Tom Hallam

I mean we have a clear ambition on these acquisitions. I mean as Gilles has already mentioned it's our ambition to create value for shareholders. And I've already given you some indication of where we would expect margins to go for Spicetec in the medium to long-term.

Patrick Rafaisz

Okay. Understood. Thank you.

The next question is from Theodora Joseph from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Theodora Joseph

Okay. Thanks for taking my questions. I've got three short ones. So, the first Gilles, you mentioned about the weaker outlook for the slowdown in volumes coming from declines in Flavours this morning. Is this a trend that you're seeing industry wide even for local and regional clients? Can you also elaborate on your strategy to win market share within, is there more to do there and how is that progressing?

And then my second question is on growth. So, you mentioned that first half 2017 should be weaker because it's slapping strong comps. And your end clients, as they are talking about slowdown in the first half of 2017, which if we account for six month lag would impact the second half 2017 as well. So, it seems overall a much weaker climate for 2017. Is this a fair assumption?

And the last point is on your current underlying margins. So, you have mentioned that has been impacted by your investments made in 2016. Can we assume that these investments will continue into 2017 and 2018, so that Givaudan's success with margin improvements that we've seen since 2011 is now more a thing of the past until you can actually get your Spicetec and Activ margins back up to Group level margins? Thanks.

Gilles Andrier

Okay. So, basically, on the first questions, yes, suffice to be noticed to say on the big clients because only some of them have published their figures, but the outlook, again, no different than the outlook that they gave at the end of -- at the beginning of 2016 is cautious.

Despite that we've seen a clear market share gain with large clients for Fragrances and Flavours in 2016. So, we were able actually to again market. If you look at the actual growth of Flavours and Fragrances in volumes compared to the volumes growth of our clients, we actually grew faster.

So, whether its market share gain or its basic investing more into consumer staples in Fragrances and flavours, clearly, we had higher growth rates. As it led to locals and regional, we'll show if we look at the capital of last year, they grew faster than the figure the big ones and we grew actually -- and we were able actually to capture this faster growth with locals and regional.

Going forward in 2017, they don't have the same sort of specific as you seem to mention for 2017. So, again, we have a wide exposure to both types of clients. We deliver value to those clients and I think we can derive a general statement on the whole industry of Fragrance and Flavours based on just some comments with the clients. We just have to be cautious.

But we are -- there we'll position again to grow and gain market share. We are the leader in this industry in both Fragrances and Flavours. We have a good pipeline of briefs, a good pipeline of wins which indicates that we're in a good position.

You are mentioning now a slowdown in second half. I mean basically the guidance I gave is for the full year. Yes, we have a high comp for Fragrance not for Flavours, but for Fragrance in the first half, but it’s a big assumptions you're making to say that over the timeline, we'll have a weaker second half. That -- why it doesn't really work as simply as that in terms of arithmetics.

And then on -- maybe on the underlying EBITDA, Tom you can--

Tom Hallam

Yes, thank you, Gilles. So, I've already commented on the investments that we made in 2016. It creates a certain baseline for 2017 and we will continue to invest where we believe that we have opportunities to win market share or we have a wide spot in our strategy.

If you look our commitment is a free cash flow of 12% to 17% between 2016 and 2021. One year we've already delivered on that free cash flow target that still means that we have four years to go and the EBITDA margin is the biggest component of that long-term guidance. So, clearly, we're focused on the EBITDA margin over the next three to four years as well.

Theodora Joseph

Okay. Thank you.

The next question is from Adam Collins, Liberum Capital. Please go ahead.

Adam Collins

Yes, afternoon Gilles and Tom. I have three questions. First one maybe is for Tom, you talked about the 3% to 4% input cost inflation expectation for the coming year and the discussions are already underway with customers about repricing. Could you just confirm whether that's going to have an impact on 2017 EBITDA to the extent there is a lagged impact before you can recover? That's the first question. Maybe we can do this in turn.

Gilles Andrier

So, you want to start with this one?

Adam Collins

Yes, start with that.

Gilles Andrier

We didn’t say 3% to 4%; we said 2% to 3%.

Adam Collins

Okay.

Gilles Andrier

So, that's the first thing. The second one is that -- so we are well-prepared to do those -- to implement those selected price increase which I mentioned for the most part which have already been implemented as [Indiscernible] 2017.

So, this is really to recover the absolute -- at least the absolute amount of raw mat increase in terms of price increase with our clients.

Adam Collins

Okay. So the second one was on topline growth potential of the acquired businesses, Spicetec and the Cosmetic Ingredients businesses. So, firstly on Spicetec, you acquired a business which largely captive to ConAgra and it appears to be potential to broaden the customer footprint over time.

So, what would you think is the organic growth potential over the next three years of that business? And then on the Cosmetic Ingredients side you don't split out the growth rate of CI from Fragrance Ingredients, but it looks to be rather sluggish at this stage given the combined entity had a like-for-like of 1%.

Again that would be potential to increase the customer footprint and the area would appear to have great organic growth potential overtime than your Co-F&F business. So, why isn't it growing faster at this stage? And what's the potential mid-term for that area?

Gilles Andrier

Okay. So, happy to talk, yes, so the first one is really about Spicetec. The Spicetec acquisition is interesting in three ways, which we are working on. One is as you say Spicetec was captive with ConAgra, so already within the U.S. by being allowed in the way to go after other bakery and food and beverage in the U.S. beyond ConAgra is something that we are obviously working on, which will give a growth opportunity.

The second one in terms of opportunity is actually to see how we can combine flavours with some of those the spices, which Spicetec. So, now we have really what I called creating value at the bench, combining spices with flavours, so that there is a better solution for our clients and that is something that obviously is part of the way we welcome the integration so that we can do that more and more.

And the third one is to leverage the Spicetec thick acquisition around the world, so that's going to be further out in the years, but clearly to see we can leverage the Spicetec naturals in addition to fuel sales beyond the U.S.

To give your growth figure on just Spicetec, I won't do, but clearly, if we have made this acquisition, it means we're confident it can create sale synergies so that we can create value.

So, as Tom mentioned, the integration, the client-facing activities have been completed. This is about now putting SAP in place and working on those three fronts in terms of expanding the sales of Spicetec.

And it relates to Active Beauty, Active Cosmetic, this is combined with the Fragrance Ingredients, though the -- let's the Active part is quite small compared to the total of the Fragrance Ingredients business. So, that's why despite the fact that we're happy with the growth that we had, very stronger than we are in 2015 and going into 2016, we have launched, let's say, new Active, which will have a positive impact on 2017 going forward. So, we're happy about the combination, we're happy about the combination of Soliance and Induchem going forward.

This is certainly promising business, at the same time very much dependent on the number of Active we're able to create. Last year we assigned a whole development partnership with Amyris to develop new Activ, which again will complement the portfolio of Active Beauty.

Adam Collins

Okay. And the third question was about the Coty acquisition of the P&G cosmetic businesses? I think I have asked in the past whether the --

Gilles Andrier

So, you did not ask this -- maybe you did in mind, but you didn’t ask this question, so can you --

Adam Collins

Well, I think I might have, but you said it was too early. So, now perhaps it's having some sort of impact, usually these large acquisitions perhaps some opportunities and threats.

Gilles Andrier

You mean the Coty acquisition of the P&G, fine. Yes, I don't comment on specific clients, especially when they are course of integrating their businesses. The only thing I can tell you is that we have a stronger history and relationships with both Coty and P&G and so very confident to help and support them developing Fine Fragrances going forward.

Adam Collins

Okay. All right, thanks Gilles. Appreciate it.

Next question is from Adam Kindreich, Morningstar. Please go ahead.

Adam Kindreich

Yes, hello. I have couple of questions on first of all, the mix and then secondly on integration costs. So, to start with mix, I don't think you mentioned mix, you did touch on the beverage margins being higher than snacks, but you didn't specifically say whether there has been significant mix deterioration in second half last year, maybe if you can answer that one first please?

Gilles Andrier

Yes, I mean if you look at the margins between the various business segments, there are some differences. It's not enormous when we talk about the difference. And overall there was no impact of mix in 2016 either first half or second half.

Adam Kindreich

All right. Good. And then on the integration cost, I believe that you account for these as part of a underlying profits, so they're not split as exceptionals. And therefore, could you perhaps give us some indication of their amount that you're talking about for first half 2016, second half 2016? How much you expect as a residual in 2017 based on the two acquisitions that are still being integrated?

Gilles Andrier

So, I mean you're right we don't spit them out for many reasons in the end where we have a commitment on a free cash flow target over the five-year period, which includes both the integration cost and benefits that those acquisitions bring.

To be also very transparent with you with four acquisitions over the last three years, it kept difficult to stop the spilt out every single one and communicate every single one to you given by the phasing that we have on each of the acquisitions.

So, the only thing that I can reiterate is that we have a very good and focused integration plan for each of the acquisitions. Phase one is typically customer-facing, phase two is what we call the back office and leveraging our SAP system and three -- phase three is really looking at the supply chain optimization.

Adam Kindreich

Yes, I would just maybe follow-up on low the Spicetec acquisition here because is it not perhaps a little bit optimistic to expect the EBITDA margin on that acquisition and perhaps the later one to be at Group levels within 18 months.

I mean, obviously, I don't think you would divulge the profitability, so I don't know what the starting point is. So, I think you are giving precise guidance, but you're not allowing us to judge for the -- how realistic that guidance is, because you don't provide a starting point?

Gilles Andrier

So, actually I didn't say that we would be after the Group level in terms of margin; I said that both the Spicetec and Activ, we would expect to have similar margins to our existing business segments over the next 18 to 24 months.

Adam Kindreich

Quarter is a difference; you mean you would get them up to the existing margin today?

Gilles Andrier

Sorry, can you repeat the question?

Adam Kindreich

Yes, I don't understand when you say the margins of these two businesses will come up to the existing Group level of EBITDA?

Gilles Andrier

No, they would come up to the existing margins of the comparable business service. So, if it's in snacks and savory, then we have slightly lower margins than our average flavour and average group margin. If it's acquisitions and other segments, the margin profile is maybe high.

Adam Kindreich

I see what you mean. So, you're not comparing to the existing Group average, you're comparing to the strong segment within which the acquisitions are operating?

Gilles Andrier

Yes, absolutely, you're correct.

Adam Kindreich

I see. That's it. Thanks.

Gilles Andrier

Okay.

The next question is from Fintan Ryan from Berenberg. Please go ahead.

Fintan Ryan

Good afternoon Gilles, good afternoon Tom. And I think most of the questions been answered, a quick follow-up on Q4, that's probably the first quarter and at some period of time, it appears that the developing markets were negative below that of mature markets. So, this is just a timing effect, or was there something based on the comps versus something that could be going into the first half of 2017.

And then in terms of capital and cash, could you give us a sense of guidance around what the organic CapEx is for 2017? And on top of this, would you able to give any idea in terms of potentials, so the M&A pipeline or firepower that you see yourself having for future acquisitions given the step-up its Spicetec and Activ recently? Thank you.

Gilles Andrier

Okay. So, let me talk about the -- I will talk the -- your question about the high growth market. So, yes, if you look at the Q4 2016 growth in high growth, obviously it was lower than the previous quarters.

I would say two or three reasons. One is we fell back to what Tom has said, the dollar pricing effect of LatAm was significantly lower than the one we have seen in the previous quarter and especially going back to Q4 2015.

The second reason has a lot to do with comparables, not so much for Flavours because again the comparable between the past quarters or across half year Flavours between 2015 and 2016 is very similar. Different in Fragrances where the comparable for Fragrances in high growth markets for Q4 2015 were actually quite high. I explained the difference.

And then the third reason which is again more to do with the Fragrances, we had a very strong, let's say, inflow of or outflow of new launches especially in Asia-Pacific and the China in the beginning of 2016. So, the spread and distribution of sales in Asia for Fragrances was not balanced between the different quarters and especially looking at the fourth quarter.

I don't believe -- we don't believe that there is no -- that there's any indication of any trends going forward that retraced [ph] to high growth markets so far.

Tom Hallam

Then your question on CapEx I can take, generally, we expect our net investments so that our CapEx and our intangibles somewhere to be between 3% and 4% of sales. It depends a lot on the timing of the projects. So, if you looked at least over the last two years, we've been somewhere between 3.5% and 3.8% of sales. But as I said it depends very much on the timing, but that 3% to 4% is a good indication.

Then if we just talk very quickly on M&A, I mean -- again we’re not going to talk about individual targets and Gilles, I think has covered very well we're looking for. I mean clearly we're looking for acquisitions that in the end bring value to our customers, and brings -- ultimately bring value to our shareholders.

The market is extremely competitive, but we have a strong balance sheet, a very strong financial discipline, and as you've seen over the last three or four months, we've been able to finance at very attractive rates should we need to.

Fintan Ryan

Okay. Thank you very much.

Gilles Andrier

Okay. So, we'll take the last question.

The last question comes from Gunther Zechmann, Bernstein. Please go ahead.

Gunther Zechmann

Hi, good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions. Gilles the 2% to 3% raw material cost inflation that you were quoted on Bloomberg this morning, is there any particular area you'd highlight or is it a broad based increase you see across the business?

And also you mentioned that you've started selectively increasing prices and having those discussions with customers in January, but you also mentioned it's only flat to 1% up for 2016. So, is that on the back of a very steep increase at the end of last year? Or are you proactively increasing prices in anticipation of higher raw material costs this year? So, that's my first question.

And the second one, could you put some light around the increase in inventories to sales that we've seen. I think it's been up about 60 bps year-over-year? Thank you.

Gilles Andrier

Okay. On the raw mats, 2% to 3% increase for this year. As you know we buy 11,000 different ingredients across the world for -- amounts us to CHF1.6 billion. So, I would say that the for the most part, I would say that's always very much into the natural space and for a way different -- I won't name them obviously, but for a number of naturals where we see most of the increase.

And then how do we deal with this, considering that we have zero to 1% in 2016, we expect 2% to 3%. So, it's not -- I wouldn't call that a very steep increase, but this is a substantial increase for sure. So, this is really about doing proactive the pricing putting the proactive pricing with our clients based on what we already sort of incur in terms of processing.

Don't forget that there's always a time lag. When I say proactive, it's -- there's always a time lag between the price you actually pay a raw mat and the time when it goes into the P&L which allows us to demonstrate to our clients the reality of the price increase and then you see that in the P&L. That's why we are able to do that in the latter part of 2016.

Tom Hallam

I can just take the inventory one, so the inventory depends very much as on things like crop cycles. As Gilles mentioned, we buy 11,000 raw materials, some of them are naturals and so when the crop is available, we take the crop.

I think if you look we tend to focus more on working capital as a percentage of sales. And if you look in 2016, we had a slight decrease actually in working capital as a percentage of sales and over the long-term, we target somewhere between 23% and 25% of sales in terms of working capital.

Gunther Zechmann

Okay. Thanks very much gentlemen.

Gilles Andrier

Okay, this ends our conference call. I'd like to thank you for your questions and we hope seeing you on 11th of April here in Geneva for our Q1 conference. Thank you.

Tom Hallam

Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen, the conference is now over. Thank you for choosing Chorus Call and thank you for participating in the conference. You may now disconnect your lines. Good bye.

