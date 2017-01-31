Valero Or Phillips 66?

Today I'm going to compare two of the largest independent refiners in the U.S.: Valero (NYSE:VLO) and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Both companies also have significant midstream operations and have formed MLPs (Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) and Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP)) to monetize midstream assets and generate tax advantaged distributions. Both companies also have excellent shareholder-friendly management.

Valero is America's largest independent refiner and operates 15 refineries, including one in Canada, one in the U.K., and eight on the U.S. Gulf Coast:

Source: Valero January Presentation (available here).

Phillips 66 has 13 refineries, including one in Germany, one in the U.K., and three on the U.S. Gulf Coast:

Source: Phillips 66 November presentation.

The table below list some relative valuation metrics for both companies:

Valero vs. Phillips 66: Relative Valuation Metrics

VLO PSX Share Price $68.23 $82.33 Market Cap. $30.9 Billion $42.1 Billion Debt $9.0 Billion $8.9 Billion Cash $5.9 Billion $2.3 Billion Net Debt $3.1 Billion $6.6 Billion Net Debt-to-Mkt-Cap 22% 21% Enterprise Value $34.0 Billion $48.7 Billion Refinery Throughput 3 million bpd 2.2 million bpd Dividend (Yield) $2.80 (4.1%) $2.52 (3.1%) P/E 14.4 21.6 MLP Market Cap $3.2 Billion $5.9 Billion Shares Outstanding 458 Million 521 Million

Source: Google Finance, VLO Q3 EPS, PSX Q3 EPS

Observations

Both companies have solid investment grade balance sheets. Even though Valero is the larger refiner, PSX is the bigger company with an enterprise value roughly 40% larger than Valero. That is because Valero's ethanol business and its 50 MW wind farm do not match Phillips 66's larger midstream and chemicals businesses. Phillips 66's dividend yield is a percentage point lower than VLO, while its P/E valuation is 50% higher. The valuation premium is likely due to PSX's better diversity through its higher margin midstream and chemicals businesses as well as significant growth projects that will be coming online over the next couple years. In addition, PSX's MLP - PSXP - has a much higher and long-term growth trajectory based on the plethora of midstream assets owned at the GP level.

Exports

With eight refineries on the Gulf Coast, as compared to three for Phillips 66, Valero is likely in a better position to benefit from increased refined product exports. In Q3, Valero exported 329,000 bpd of combined diesel and gasoline products. For PSX, refined product exports in Q3 were 141,000 bpd, versus 174,000 bpd in the prior quarter.

Phillips 66 Freeport LPG Export Terminal

However, in December PSX announced its Freeport LPG Export Terminal was open for business. Freeport can simultaneously load two ships with refrigerated propane and butane at a combined rate of 36,000 barrels per hour. Supply is sourced from the Phillips 66 Partners' 100,000 bpd Sweeny fractionator and its 7.5 million bbl Clemens storage facility, which is connected by pipeline to the Mont Belvieu Hub. This is a truly integrated midstream infrastructure that leverages the fee-based MLP.

The strategically located deep water terminal at Freeport, TX, has an advantage compared to exporters located deep within the congested Houston Ship Channel to the north.

Trump

President Trump is threatening to slap a border tax on imports. That would obviously and negatively affect refiners like VLO and PSX that import significant amounts of crude oil feedstock. With more refineries located on the Gulf Coast, my assumption is that VLO is more exposed to an import tax. That said, PSX's mid-continent refineries use Canadian oil sands feedstock, so the import tax may be a push.

Trump, through his advisor Carl Icahn, is thought to be considering removing the biofuels mandated RIN program (see my article on Icahn's CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR)). In Q3, Valero reported $198 million in RIN related expenses. But of course that is somewhat counter-balanced by VLO's ethanol business. PSX has no ethanol business, so I would assume, net-net, abolishing the biofuels mandates would be more beneficial for PSX.

Shareholder Returns

Both companies have shareholder friendly managements that have demonstrated robust dividend growth and share buybacks programs.

Since PSX was spun-off from ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the spring of 2012, the quarterly dividend has grown from $0.20/share to $0.63/share (315%). During that same time frame, Valero's dividend has grown from $0.15/share to $0.70/share (466%).

Since PSX went public, the stock is up 122% while Valero is up 182% (see chart at the end of this article).

Summary And Conclusion

Valero appears to be the better value based on the P/E ratio and dividend yield. The company also is in an excellent position on the Gulf Coast to benefit from the "Shale USA Renaissance" by increasing refined product exports.

On the other hand, PSX has a big advantage: diversity. The refining sector is a very cyclical business and is generally regarded as having lower normalized margins as compared to midstream and chemicals. As a result, PSX has been moving away from refining and investing heavily in its midstream and chemical businesses. Many of these new projects will be coming online soon and of course the Freeport LPG Export Terminal will show its first full-quarter of results in Q1 2017.

Although Valero has demonstrated better total returns since PSX went public, I'm going to give the nod to PSX going forward. I like the better diversity and the fact that refining will soon account for only around 50% of PSX's total EBITDA. In addition, PSX has a much larger inventory of midstream assets to be dropped-down to the MLP.