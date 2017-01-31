Futures Strategies For All Sorts Of Oil Bulls - Brent Vs. WTI Spread In Focus

The last three years lack of capex investments in combination with strong demand growth has driven oil into a cyclical uptrend since February 2016. The OPEC/NOPEC production cuts should drive oil prices further from here when the cuts physically materialize this spring. Furthermore, we are entering a cyclically positive period in the medium-term going into the summer. I expect the Brent price to move toward its full cycle cost of production for the marginal producer this summer/fall, to the $70-$75 per barrel range (approximately Russia, the North Sea and the Oil Sands full cycle production costs). As I am writing this the WTI price stands at 52,7 USD per barrel and the Brent price stands at $55.24 USD per barrel. The current spread between the two oil prices is $2.58 USD per barrel.

Some have stated that my bull case will be killed by Trump's potential energy policies. In my perception, he is actually positive for the Brent price in the medium term. A border tax on imported oil from Canada to the U.S. would be devastating for the Brent price and super bull for the WTI price. Therefore, OPEC/NOPEC will do all in its power to avoid the tax. The only efficient method for OPEC/NOPEC to avoid the tax is by increasing the oil price through further supply cuts. The higher price will hurt US workers at the pump, resulting in Trump scraping the border tax in order to avoid even higher prices (and a lower approval rating).

If you have the courage for it, you should go long oil futures now. You could either buy near-term contracts and rollover or you could buy contracts with expiration this summer/fall as the futures curve currently is reasonably flat. I am currently doing both. I am expecting this oil bull market to climb a wall of worry, and I am sure that some of you out there are bull on oil, but you do not feel comfortable going all-in long. There are two bullish hedging strategies that you can implement if you want to take a less volatile bet on oil prices using oil futures only: You could either go long, long-term contracts and short, short-term contracts, or you could play the Brent vs. WTI spread.

The calendar spread trade has been described diligently by the Seeking Alpha author General Expert and you should read his article in order to understand the trade. The main risk of the trade is that the market may go further into backwardation as storage drains and prices appreciate, and not towards contango as suggested by the author.

As for the spread trade, since 2005 Brent has tended to trade at an increasingly larger spread to WTI as prices appreciate. This is increasingly true from 2010 and onward. Please note that this is generally true, but not always (graph No. 1). You may capitalize on this tendency by going long Brent and short WTI. By locking in this trade you may be taking advantage of a asymmetric risk situation as the current spread is narrow compared to recent high oil price periods, in combination with the fact that WTI tend to trade at a narrow premium at low oil prices, while Brent tend to trade at a huge premium at high prices. Furthermore, the trading distribution of the spread over time since 2005 has favored a large premium on Brent to WTI (graph No. 2).

It should be noted that a Trump tax on imported oil to the U.S. would be devastating for this trade, so please be careful out there. Please also note that you may in the short term manage to locate a better entry point to this trade than today, as the spread currently is close to a short-term high (graph No. 3). (Note: The oil price source for all the graphs is EIA; Oeistein Helle, CFA prepared the graphs.)

Graph No. 1: Brent minus crude oil spread (delta) 1987 to current

Graph No. 2: Brent minus crude oil spread trading distribution 2005 to current

Graph No. 3: Brent minus crude oil spread (delta) since February 2016

Conclusion

The last three years lack of capex investments in combination with strong demand growth has driven oil into a cyclical uptrend since February 2016. I expect the Brent price to move toward its full-cycle cost of production for the marginal producer this summer/fall to the $70-$75 per barrel range. If you have the nerve for it I would recommend you to go long oil, if not you may consider trading a hedged futures strategy, where you go short WTI and long Brent oil. Brent oil has historically traded at an increasingly greater spread to WTI as prices appreciate. By locking in this trade, you may be taking advantage of a asymmetric risk situation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OIL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long oil futures