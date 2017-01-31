What's Happening With CBL?

Background:

CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL) is a small-cap retail REIT, founded in 1978, holding mostly retail assets across the US:

CBL is one of the cheapest REITs currently trading in the US, with shares currently trading for ~4.3 times its FFO/share. To put this in some context, on average, retail REITs are currently trading for ~17 times FFO/share.

So CBL is trading for a valuation 75% lower than that of the average retail REIT, in valuation terms (based on this metric).

Broadly speaking, the case against CBL, used by those justifying current valuation, is that it holds inferior assets in inferior locations, with lower cash creation ability (in terms of sales per sq.ft) and lower growth prospects, all with the backdrop of e-commerce supposedly about to terminate all brick and mortar retail.

Over the past several years, CBL has been engaging in a portfolio transformation process, the target of which is to dispose of less attractive assets:

Source: company data

So currently, of 26 tier 3 malls owned in 2013, only 8 are still owned, and only 7.2% of NOI comes from tier 3 malls. That's not much and doesn't seem to be a big factor, all things considered.

CBL's portfolio has exhibited a very high level of stability in terms of occupancy over the years:

Source: company data

In addition, sales per sq.ft have been on the rise in recent years.

Source: company data

Sure, in terms of sales per sq.ft, CBL boasts figures lower than that of tier 1 mall owners such as Simon Property (NYSE:SPG), Macerich (NYSE:MAC), and General Growth (NYSE:GGP), but that in itself is not a problem, since CBL is not at all a competitor of the above-mentioned REITs. It targets other asset types, with other traits, one being that the assets create lower sales per sq.ft. In other REIT sectors, this is in a way like STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) not competing with Prologis (NYSE:PLD) and in the office sector like Hudson Bay Properties (NYSE:HPP) not competing with Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP). These are different flavors of companies operating within same sub-sectors, and they all have a place; comparing them may lead to sub optimal investment decisions.

CBL has underperformed the general REIT market substantially over recent years, bringing it to current levels:

Valuation:

As mentioned above, CBL trades for a valuation that is quite incredible: given current market price, an investor now buying shares is expected to gain his/her entire investment back, in 4.3 years (in terms of FFO/share). Doesn't that sound like the real estate deal of the decade?

Of course, the reason that the current market price is where it is is that investors are obviously concerned that there's a good reason why it's there (someone said "e-commerce" again?). Being cheap doesn't equate to being attractive.

As of the end of Q3 2016, the market price of CBL's shares implied a ~10.6% cap rate on CBL's assets (as of this writing, the implied cap rate is slightly below 10%). Perhaps it's worth it to have a look at the implied cap rates of some of CBL's peers (not competitors):

Source: CapitalIQ

CBL's assets must be absolute garbage based on the above. CBL stands out with a very high implied cap rate (bear in mind that only 8 of 139 assets are tier 3 malls).

What's an implied cap rate? Simply put, the implied cap rate is an asset's (a REIT in this case) net operating income (NOI) divided by the value of the asset, as implied by the market (equity market value + preferred share value + total debt). As real estate trades in the private non-listed realm, the implied cap rate of a REIT can then be compared to the prevailing cap rates in the private market to try to assess whether a current given market price makes sense.

Normally, it's not straightforward to pull the "right" cap rate to be used as a comparable to the implied cap rate, so assessing value this way (much like assessing value in any way) isn't simple.

The latest transaction by CBL

Yesterday, 1/30/2017, CBL announced the closing of a sale and leaseback transaction on 7 assets, all located in CBL-owned malls. The details of the transaction are as follows (all data taken from CBL's press release on the matter, here):

Assets bought: 5 Sears department stores, 2 Sears auto centers, in 7 different malls.

Total consideration paid: $72.5 million.

Lease term: 10 years, with Sears liable for paying common area maintenance charges, taxes, insurance and utilities.

Initial income: $5.075 million per annum.

Other: CBL will have the right to terminate each Sears lease at any time (except November through January), with six months' advance notice. Sears will also have this right, but ONLY after varying lockup periods (ranging from 1-4 years).

In addition to the details given in the press release, there are a few other assumptions and thoughts that seem reasonable:

First, both sides of this transaction are very knowledgeable: Sears has been occupying and owning real estate assets for decades, and CBL has been a mall landlord for decades. Both sides have been involved, over the years, in hundreds (if not thousands) of real estate deals.

Second, the terms released (granted they were released by CBL) seem to be favorable for CBL and give CBL higher flexibility with regards to the assets.

Third, the deal is an arm's length transaction - a transaction in which the buyers and sellers of the asset act independently and have no relationship to each other.

Fourth, no side of the deal is distressed. While arguably both sides aren't in the best of shape and have known better times, neither is distressed in the legal sense. (If anything, Sears with its massive recent cost-cutting measures is much closer to being distressed than CBL, which would have given CBL much more bargaining power in the negotiations for the deal.)

Lastly, and very important - all assets bought are located in CBL-owned malls.

Some thoughts on the recent transaction

The transaction is essentially a NNN deal, wherein Sears is liable to all on going expenses, making the income from the asset to be very closely equal to the net operating income (NOI). Given that, the transaction done reflects a cap rate of 7%.

Given the above assumptions, namely that both sides are knowledgeable, that the deal was done in arm's length and that neither side is distressed, it's fair to assume that the pricing of this transaction is representative for the geographic area (generally South-East USA), at this time. If this weren't the case and the price requested by Sears for the assets was completely out of whack, relative to current prevailing pricing, it's reasonable to assume that CBL's management wouldn't have signed the check.

Furthermore, and perhaps most importantly, all the assets are located in CBL-owned malls, so this pricing is in CBL's assets, and given the above, thus should be somewhat representative of the value of spaces in these CBL malls, at this time.

As mentioned above, current share price of CBL implies a ~10% Cap rate. As discussed, the recent transaction with Sears reflects a Cap rate of 7%.

What ought to be the share price of CBL, if it were to trade at an implied cap rate of 7%? $32 per share.

Below is a graph of CBL's share price under different cap rate assumptions (the dashed line shows current share price):

At what valuation (Price/FFO) would CBL trade, if shares were to trade at a 7% Cap rate x11.4 FFO. Still very low, relative to all retail REITs, which as mentioned, trade for an average x17 FFO. Below is a graph of the P/FFO of CBL's shares, under different cap rate assumptions:

Summary

CBL's valuation is the lowest within the US retail REIT space and has been this way for a while. Current valuation reflects an implied cap rate of ~10% for its assets.

Yesterday, CBL has released data on a $72.5 million transaction with Sears, the details of which shed some important light on the pricing environment in CBL-owned malls in the Southeast (7 separate malls, in NC, Wis., Tenn., Ohio, Ky., FL.). The deal with Sears reflects a cap rate of 7%.

Although the fact that the deal is of a diversified portfolio of assets across several states strengthens the basis to assume that this pricing is representative, this isn't necessarily so, and it's fair to assume that it's not perfectly representative of CBL's entire portfolio (which consists also of other asset types).

However, due to the fact that 90% of CBL's NOI comes from malls and that 7 assets were sold/bought, in CBL-owned malls for this pricing level, also weakens the case to claim that a 10% cap rate is a fair price target for CBL as whole.

What's the "correct" Cap rate then for purposes of valuing CBL's assets? That's tough to say - it's not an exact science. Looking at a range is perhaps more useful.

But in order to give some perspective as to the extent of the potential upside, at a cap rate of 9% (still substantially higher than the cap rate reflected in the recent transaction), CBL's share would trade for $13.7/share - 35% above current price and at a then-valuation of x5.8 FFO, still cheaper than nearly all.

The markets sometimes have very unique ways to show one is very wrong, and it's possible that there's something missing, which would make current valuation seem very plausible. However, the data released on this recent transaction doesn't support such claim and in fact supports the opposite: that currently shares are deeply undervalued.

At the current valuation levels (and given the new data from the recent transaction), buying CBL today seems like a reasonable bet, for the patient investor. For making this very unpopular trade, the investor is rewarded by an oak-solid dividend yield of 10.4% per annum (with only a 40% payout ratio).