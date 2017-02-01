Market Challenge: U.S. Steel Delivers

Update: Results are in.
- Buy - this stock is headed higher in 2017 - 57.8%
- An accommodating Trump Administration good news for U.S. Steel - 16.7%
- On a fence - this business is volatile - 12.7%
- Sell - U.S. Steel may see challenges ahead - 12.7%
Thanks to everyone who participated in today's poll. We're back tomorrow with more Market Challenge!
*****
Maybe steel really is back?
U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) reported a strong fourth quarter, topping EPS estimates and coming inline on revenue. The company also issued strong guidance for 2017 and delivered good news on its dividend.
Your thoughts on U.S. Steel after fourth quarter earnings? Is the stock a buy or sell?
Offer your ideas below!