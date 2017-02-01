Colgate-Palmolive Is A Hold, But Keep One Eye On The Door

The performance of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in Q4 raises serious doubts about its ability to grow going forward. It's a hold at this point, but keep an eye on the door.

What were my concerns from last time?

In my previous article on CL, my main concern was that the shares were at too high a price given the value of the projected dividend stream. I also had some concerns about how the strong dollar was impacting sales and profits, but the latest quarter at that time had reasonable organic sales growth, which helped offset the loss from currency issues.

So for the 4Q report I want to see that it continues to have enough organic sales growth to offset losses for exchange rate issues. I'd like to see growing sales in the US, especially since these come without any currency headaches. I will also want to see continued progress on various cost cutting measures and an improvement in gross margins.

What new information do we have?

CL released its latest earnings report here. On balance I'd have to say it is mostly disappointing.

Right off the top is the 4.5% decline in global net sales versus the 4th quarter of 2015. That is with declines in unit volume and a negative effect from exchange rates only being partially offset with an increase in prices. The only good information here was the increase in gross margin.

Looking at North America, I see that net sales, unit volume, pricing, and organic sales are all flat. CL has been spending a lot on advertising and making a big deal of their efforts here, and in the US it clearly has yet to pay off. I was looking to this market segment to show me that CL was actually growing, so this lack of growth is very disappointing.

Latin America, outside of Venezuela, looks to be a bright spot. The area excluding Venezuela increased unit volumes by 1.5% and organic sales by 10.5%. Venezuela is a huge drag on operations for the region as including it in the total caused unit volume to drop by 16.5%! Net sales declined for the whole region by 10.5% despite a 9% price increase. With this region representing almost a quarter of CL's global sales, this is a major area for concern going forward.

Europe, which represents about a sixth of CL sales, also saw declines. As these declines were not just the result of a strong dollar but actual declines in volumes, I am concerned that CL is running out of areas to grow.

As for the Asia Pacific segment, I think it speaks volumes about CL when I say the bright spot was the unit volumes were flat compared with a year ago. It looks to me like it had to cut prices to just stay even, which again shows me that CL is having serious troubles growing and even having to work hard to not shrink.

For the Africa/Eurasia segment I can say that at least they were able to increase prices 10%. That wasn't enough to stop a net sales decline, even though here the exchange rates actually helped. Having pricing power and help from exchange rates and still not being able to stop a big decline, 12%, in net sales would raise even more concerns if this segment were a larger part of total sales.

At first look the Hill's Pet Nutrition segment appears to be a positive. But volumes are down, which is exactly offset by an increase in price. The increase in net sales is entirely due to help from currency issues. While it looks better than lots of other segments, it's not really a positive sign.

When I evaluate a company that I might want to invest in, I have a checklist of criteria I look at. The very first thing I look at is the market or markets that a company operates in and how it is doing it that market. Growing sales are required, by volume or price, is required to have the growing earnings that will fund the growing dividends I am looking to get from a company I invest with. CL looks to be having serious issues growing its sales at this time. It's a big enough problem that I can't recommend buying more shares at any price. While I am suggesting that the current holders of CL make sure they have a clear path to the door, I don't think the bad performance has lasted long enough that an immediate exit is required.

What does Simply Wall St say?

Simply Wall St has some very useful graphics that I think are summed up well by the summary/snowflake portion of its analysis. The snowflake shows how the company does in the areas of value, future performance, past performance, financial health and dividends. Each area has 6 checks, and the snow flake shows how many the company passed in that area. In the value, future performance and past performance area, CL passed only 2 of the 6 checks. In the financial health area, CL passed 3 of the 6 checks, and in dividends, CL passed 5 of the 6. The yellowy green color of the snow flake indicates that all is not entirely well with CL. That is right in line with the rest of my analysis.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here).

While I am not recommending anyone buy shares of CL now, determining its current value is still valuable.

The $60.10 is the value I calculated for the dividend payments in my last article on CL. This time rather than being the price I want to pay for the shares, this value is now the bottom of where I would hold the stock. If I sell the shares at a greater price, I get more money now than the value of the dividend stream. Since I am not suggesting that CL is a buy but rather that current holders make a plan as to when and how they will exit their position, the value of the dividend stream should play a role in those plans.

Can options help?

At this time I would recommend against buying anymore CL, so I would also not recommend writing any cash secured puts. Any options strategies at this point would be better directed at exiting the position with a larger profit, rather than adding to it at a better price.

I think writing covered calls with strike prices chosen to be higher than the value of the dividends is a good strategy to implement. At this time, I think the $66 call with a February 17th expiration date is a good contract. With the Delta at 0.32, there is about a 32% chance of the shares being called away, so this has a good likelihood of allowing the investor to write another call and collect more premiums in just 17 days.

What to look at going forward?

If an investor chooses to hold his CL position, careful monitoring going forward will be required. First determine a price such that if the CL share price drops below that you will sell (a limit order can be used for this purpose if you want and worry about the price dropping too quickly). Next, I would watch to see how the dollar performs against various currencies. CL is sensitive to that and likely will have a lot of problems if the dollar gets a lot stronger.

The final thing to keep an eye on is sales for CL. I would especially look for any news related to Venezuela or an acquisition.

Conclusion

CL put in a very disappointing performance this quarter. I wouldn't sell at this point, but I would make plans for selling if the bad news continues. Before this quarter, currency issues were the main issue, but now growth has become a major concern too.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.