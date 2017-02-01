Enterprise Products Partners Connected To Hydrocarbon Export Growth

As the U.S. continues to produce large volumes of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas, midstream firms located in the many U.S. basins stand to profit. Large-cap midstream Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) recently reported its year-end results. Faced with the headwinds of the industry downturn, increasingly to its back, it expects to be returning to better days in the latter part of 2017.

Interestingly, Enterprise's "connectivity" approach becomes increasingly relevant in an environment where U.S. hydrocarbons are competitive and demanded.

Following the trends

The U.S., as hydrocarbon exporter, is seeing increasing volumes of an array of hydrocarbons leave its shores. Enterprise Products is well positioned to leverage the trends of moving, processing and storing hydrocarbons.

The Gulf Coast is the largest demand center in the U.S. for natural gas. Sources of this demand, potentially 12-18 billion cubic feet (bcf), include petrochemical facilities, LNG export facilities, Mexico and power generation. For reference, the Marcellus-Utica is expected to produce 22.5 bcf in February. This southward moving gas also is needed in South Texas to move gas to Mexico and other areas (We need to cooperate with our Mexican trading partner, as the energy opportunities for U.S. firms with Mexico are considerable and becoming increasingly intertwined).

Besides the operational Sabine Pass LNG project of Cheniere (NYSEMKT:LNG), five other LNG projects are expected to be in operation from 2018-2021.[i] They include:

• Freeport LNG, with owner Freeport LNG;

• Lake Charles LNG, with owner Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) and Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE);

• Corpus Christi LNG by Cheniere;

• Cameron LNG by Sempra (NYSE:SRE), ENGIE (OTCPK:ENGIY), Mitsui (OTCPK:MITSY), Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MSBHY) and Nippon (OTCPK:NPNYY); and

• Golden Pass LNG by Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and Qatar Petroleum.

With regard to industrial demand and export opportunities, Enterprise sold the first polymer-grade propylene export cargo for delivery in Asia. Chief executive Teague notes the size of the cargo and the export value chain in which Enterprise participates:

"At 160,000 barrels, that cargo was more than double the typical propylene cargo size and is the largest cargo (of) propylene that we've ever loaded. With that we continue to be focused on being able to export virtually everything we touch."

At Enterprise, NGL fractionation and storage assets continue to grow and break records, it notes in the earnings call. This year, the hydrocarbon marketing group had the "first very large ethane cargo loading" on a ship that loaded 750,000 barrels. The firm cites an increase in the fourth quarter of its LPG cargoes going to Asia and the overall market - LPG exports are expected to grow over the next several years, with Enterprise having the lion's share of the U.S. export market.[ii]

After announcing an isobutane dehydrogenation project at its Mont Belvieu complex, Enterprise has approximately $6.7 billion of growth capital projects under construction for completion between now and 2019. The new project is part of a butane value chain play. In 2016, it completed growth projects that included two new cryo plants in the Permian's Delaware Basin and an ethane export terminal on the Houston Ship Channel.

Some financials

Chief executive Jim Teague noted the following highlights in a press release:

• 11.7% volume growth for NGL, refined products and petrochemical pipeline and marine terminal assets to a record 4.6 million barrels per day;

• 7.3% decline in volumes on onshore crude oil pipelines and marine terminals compared to 2015 (These declines were however offset by the volume growth above); and

• cash flow generated from fee-based businesses, new assets, expansions and cost control more than offset the decrease in cash flow from crude oil, natural gas and commodity-sensitive businesses.

A few financial measures follow:

• Gross operating margin was $5.2 billion in 2016 compared to $5.3 billion for 2015.

• Distributable cash flow, sans asset sales proceeds, increased to $4.1 billion compared to $4 billion in 2015.

• Distributable cash flow provided 1.2 times coverage.

• Distributions were $1.61 per unit annualized, a 5.2 percent increase over 2015.

• Debt leverage ratio 4.5X as of the third quarter 2016.

The stock has held up relatively well compared to most peers. Its annual dividend yield is 5.64%.

In conclusion

While the pressure of volume declines has hurt the midstream space, Enterprise has made up some of the difference with other value-creating initiatives. Also noted in the earnings call, while the Permian is a capital magnet, the Eagle Ford and Haynesville hold opportunities as the industry recovers and by virtue of proximity to demand centers.

[i] EPD, UBS conference 1/10-11/17 (slide 21)

[ii] Ibid. (Slide 26)