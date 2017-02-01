Enterprise Products Partners: One Remarkably Resilient MLP

Many energy infrastructure master limited partnerships have struggled with declining cash flows and shrinking coverage during oil's two-0year price rout. But Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), one of the largest midstream energy MLPs, has shown remarkable resilience in the face of the severe downturn.

US shale drillers responded to the slump in oil prices by cutting exploration and production expenditures. That led to a drop in liquids production, which meant that there was less oil and NGL flowing through pipelines. As per data from the EIA, the US crude oil production fell from more than 9.2 million barrels per day in the first week to 2016 to under 8.8 million barrels in the final week. That drop was accompanied by decline in NGL production, which closely follows oil.

Despite the challenging environment, Enterprise Products, which is a liquids-focused MLP, has recently released its fourth quarter and annual results which show that the MLP's earnings, gross operating margins and distributable cash flows held their ground.

Last year, Enterprise Products' adjusted EBITDA clocked in at $5.26 billion, largely flat from $5.27 billion in 2015 as well as from pre-downturn level of $5.29 billion in 2014. The MLP also reported $5.25 billion of gross operating margin for 2016, down just 1.7% from last year and almost flat from 2014. On the other hand, its distributable cash flows, excluding the impact of asset sales, continued to grow. After posting record $4 billion of DCF in 2015, the company managed to further grow this to $4.1 billion in 2016.

Thanks to growing DCF, Enterprise Products has turned out to be one of the rare MLPs that increased its distributions by 5.2% in 2016 to $1.61 per unit, following 5.5% increase in 2015, but still ended last year with a solid coverage ratio of 1.2x. The partnership retained $709 million of DCF, which will be reinvested on growth projects.

Enterprise Products also generated decent levels of cash flow from operations of $4.07 billion in 2016, which was enough to fund almost the entire capital budget of $4.1 billion. Note that the capital budget also includes $1 billion of payments related to 2015 acquisition of EFS Midstream. If it weren't for the one-off charges, Enterprise Products would have reported free cash flows.

That strong performance was attributed to the resilience of transportation volumes which slipped by just 4.6% in 2016 to 8.3 million boe per day. The liquids marine terminal volume, on the other hand, actually increased by 8.7% to 1.32 million barrels per day.

Enterprise Products also brought three facilities online in 2016, representing investment of $2.2 billion, which helped offset the negative impact of tough business environment. This includes two cryo plants at Delaware Basin and the ethane export terminal on the Houston Ship Channel. In 2017, however, the business environment has improved considerably, and Enterprise Products is in a great position to capitalize on this.

The oil prices have moved to more than $50 a barrel after averaging $45 in Q3 2016 and around $49 in Q4-2016. A number of US shale drillers, such as Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), seem confident about this recovery and have been putting rigs back to work. The US oil rig count has now climbed to 566 units, its highest level since Nov. 13, 2015, as per latest weekly data from Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI). That's fueling the revival of US production which has climbed to 8.96 million barrels per day for the week ending Jan. 20, up from last year's lows of 8.4 million barrels seen in early July. Analysts and industry experts, including the management of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), are expecting a surge in exploration and production expenditure in the US in 2017, which should continue to drive production growth. Enterprise Products itself has also projected an uptake in crude oil and NGL production in 2017.

In addition to this, Enterprise Products will bring even more projects online in 2017 than last year. The MLP is gearing up to start up $2.9 billion of projects in 2017, which includes its largest project - the PDH facility located at the company's Mont Belvieu complex that will begin commercial operations from mid-2017. Moreover, its ethane export terminal will make a major contribution this year. Although the export project began operations in Q3 2016, it has been largely warming up for 2017 when volumes are expected to surge to around 180,000 barrels per day by the end of the year from a few thousand barrels in 2016.

Conclusion

Enterprise Products has exhibited the strength of its business model in the downturn. The MLP, unlike many of its peers, did not report a large drop in earnings and DCF while its coverage ratio remained strong at more than 1x, even though it increased distributions. Enterprise Products is now well positioned to post meaningful growth in volumes, earnings and DCF on the back of improvement in business environment, ramp up of existing projects and startup of new ones. This should allow the company to accelerate distribution growth. For these reasons, I expect Enterprise Products units to outperform in 2017.

Note that Enterprise Products debt levels are slightly high. At the end of last year, the MLP had $23.9 billion of principal amount outstanding. With adjusted EBITDA of $5.3 billion, this translated into debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.5x. But as earnings improve in 2017, I expect the leverage metric to fall to a more comfortable level of under 4x. This should have a positive impact on Enterprise Products' valuation.

