U.S. Oil Production Being Grossly Underestimated By Energy Department

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that actual crude production for November averaged 8.904 million barrels per day (mmbd). This was an increase of 97,000 b/d from October and the second monthly increase in a row.

Production had peaked at 9.627 (revised) million barrels per day in April 2015. Production had bottomed this cycle at 8.567 mmbd in September.

The largest gain (90,000 b/d) was in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM). As I previously discussed, the EIA has forecast that GOM production will rise by more than 400,000 b/d to 2 mmbd by the end of 2017.

The November figure is a whopping 454,000 b/d higher than projected in the EIA's October 2016 Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) for November. In the week ending December 9th, the EIA had "rebenchmarked" its weekly numbers reported in EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report (WPSR).

It appears that another such upward revision will be reported soon because the latest January weekly figure (8.961) is just 57,000 b/d higher than the November estimate. The interpolated value (8.691 mmbd) I derive from the WPSR is 213,000 b/d lower than this monthly figure.

I have compiled a listing of EIA's figures from the Petroleum Supply Monthly (PSM) to compare against the interpolated values from its WPSR since the beginning of 2015. The EIA's mis-estimates for July and August were among their highest.

Change WPSR Diff PSM Jan-2015 9379 9180 199 Feb-2015 9517 138 9278 239 Mar-2015 9566 49 9398 168 Apr-2015 9627 61 9381 246 May-2015 9472 -155 9431 41 Jun-2015 9320 -152 9599 -279 Jul-2015 9418 98 9520 -102 Aug-2015 9384 -34 9324 60 Sep-2015 9423 39 9121 302 Oct-2015 9358 -65 9126 232 Nov-2015 9304 -54 9182 122 Dec-2015 9225 -79 9189 36 Jan-2016 9194 -31 9222 -28 Feb-2016 9147 -47 9117 30 Mar-2016 9174 27 9041 133 Apr-2016 8947 -227 8922 25 May-2016 8882 -65 8769 113 Jun-2016 8711 -171 8630 81 Jul-2016 8693 -18 8484 209 Aug-2016 8744 51 8514 230 Sep-2016 8575 -169 8490 85 Oct-2016 8807 232 8505 302 Nov-2016 8904 97 8691 213 Average 9,164 9,048 116 Standard Dev 137 95% Confidence Int 269

EIA's Flawed Model

According to EIA's Drilling Productivity Report (DPR), The EIA's model projects production based on one input alone: drilling rigs. One problem is that well completions have exceed wells drilled, and drill rigs used for completion are not counted in the drilling statistics. This would explain why the EIA has been underestimating production.

Another factor is the flaw in the EIA's approach. By using prices (lagged) and recent production (to account for legacy production), I get an r-squared of 95% (goodness of fit) in explaining U.S. production.

Conclusions

The EIA continues to greatly underestimate U.S. crude oil production. In my opinion, U.S. crude production will offset OPEC's cuts much faster than the EIA has forecasted.

