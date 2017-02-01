U.S. Oil Production Being Grossly Underestimated By Energy Department

The Energy Information Administration (NYSEMKT:EIA) reported that actual crude production for November averaged 8.904 million barrels per day (mmbd). This was an increase of 97,000 b/d from October and the first monthly increase in a row.
Production had peaked at 9.627 (revised) million barrels per day in April 2015. Production had bottomed this cycle at 8.567 mmbd in Sepetmber.
The largest gain (90,000 b/d) was in the Gulf of Mexico (NYSE:GOM). As I previously discussed, the EIA has forecast that GOM production will rise by more than 400,000 b/d to 2 mmbd by the end of 2017.
The November figure is a whopping 454,000 b/d higher than projected in the EIA's October 2016 Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) for November. In the week ending December 9th, the EIA had "rebenchmarked" its weekly numbers reported in EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report (WPSR).
It appears that another such upward revision will be reported soon bbecause the latest January weekly figure (8.961) is just 57,000 b/d higher than the November estimate. The interpolated value (8.691 mmbd) I derive from the WPSR is 213,000 b/d lower than this monthly figure.
I have compiled a listing of EIA's figures from the Petroleum Supply Monthly (PSM) to compare against the interpolated values from its WPSR since the beginning of 2015. The EIA's misestimates for July and August were among their highest.
|
Change
|
WPSR
|
Diff
|
PSM
|
Jan-2015
|
9379
|
9180
|
199
|
Feb-2015
|
9517
|
138
|
9278
|
239
|
Mar-2015
|
9566
|
49
|
9398
|
168
|
Apr-2015
|
9627
|
61
|
9381
|
246
|
May-2015
|
9472
|
-155
|
9431
|
41
|
Jun-2015
|
9320
|
-152
|
9599
|
-279
|
Jul-2015
|
9418
|
98
|
9520
|
-102
|
Aug-2015
|
9384
|
-34
|
9324
|
60
|
Sep-2015
|
9423
|
39
|
9121
|
302
|
Oct-2015
|
9358
|
-65
|
9126
|
232
|
Nov-2015
|
9304
|
-54
|
9182
|
122
|
Dec-2015
|
9225
|
-79
|
9189
|
36
|
Jan-2016
|
9194
|
-31
|
9222
|
-28
|
Feb-2016
|
9147
|
-47
|
9117
|
30
|
Mar-2016
|
9174
|
27
|
9041
|
133
|
Apr-2016
|
8947
|
-227
|
8922
|
25
|
May-2016
|
8882
|
-65
|
8769
|
113
|
Jun-2016
|
8711
|
-171
|
8630
|
81
|
Jul-2016
|
8693
|
-18
|
8484
|
209
|
Aug-2016
|
8744
|
51
|
8514
|
230
|
Sep-2016
|
8575
|
-169
|
8490
|
85
|
Oct-2016
|
8807
|
232
|
8505
|
302
|
Nov-2016
|
8904
|
97
|
8691
|
213
|
Average
|
9,164
|
9,048
|
116
|
Standard Dev
|
137
|
95% Confidence Int
|
269
EIA's Flawed Model
According to EIA's Drilling Productivity Report (DPR), The EIA's model projects production based on one input alone: drilling rigs. One problem is that well completions have exceed wells drilled, and drill rigs used for completion are not counted in the drilling statistics. This would explain why the EIA has been underestimating production.
Another factor is the flaw in the EIA's approach. By using prices (lagged) and recent production (to account for legacy production), I get an r-squared of 95% (goodness of fit) in explaining U.S. production.
Conclusions
The EIA continues to greatly underestimated U.S. crude oil production. In my opinion, the U.S. crude production will offset OPEC's cuts much faster than the EIA has forecasted.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.