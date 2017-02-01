U.S. Oil Production Being Grossly Underestimated By Energy Department

by: Robert Boslego

Summary

November actual 454,000 b/d higher than EIA projected.

Proof of on-going under-estimation.

Reasons for flaws.

The Energy Information Administration (NYSEMKT:EIA) reported that actual crude production for November averaged 8.904 million barrels per day (mmbd). This was an increase of 97,000 b/d from October and the first monthly increase in a row.

Production had peaked at 9.627 (revised) million barrels per day in April 2015. Production had bottomed this cycle at 8.567 mmbd in Sepetmber.

The largest gain (90,000 b/d) was in the Gulf of Mexico (NYSE:GOM). As I previously discussed, the EIA has forecast that GOM production will rise by more than 400,000 b/d to 2 mmbd by the end of 2017.

The November figure is a whopping 454,000 b/d higher than projected in the EIA's October 2016 Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) for November. In the week ending December 9th, the EIA had "rebenchmarked" its weekly numbers reported in EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report (WPSR).

It appears that another such upward revision will be reported soon bbecause the latest January weekly figure (8.961) is just 57,000 b/d higher than the November estimate. The interpolated value (8.691 mmbd) I derive from the WPSR is 213,000 b/d lower than this monthly figure.

I have compiled a listing of EIA's figures from the Petroleum Supply Monthly (PSM) to compare against the interpolated values from its WPSR since the beginning of 2015. The EIA's misestimates for July and August were among their highest.

Change

WPSR

Diff

PSM

Jan-2015

9379

9180

199

Feb-2015

9517

138

9278

239

Mar-2015

9566

49

9398

168

Apr-2015

9627

61

9381

246

May-2015

9472

-155

9431

41

Jun-2015

9320

-152

9599

-279

Jul-2015

9418

98

9520

-102

Aug-2015

9384

-34

9324

60

Sep-2015

9423

39

9121

302

Oct-2015

9358

-65

9126

232

Nov-2015

9304

-54

9182

122

Dec-2015

9225

-79

9189

36

Jan-2016

9194

-31

9222

-28

Feb-2016

9147

-47

9117

30

Mar-2016

9174

27

9041

133

Apr-2016

8947

-227

8922

25

May-2016

8882

-65

8769

113

Jun-2016

8711

-171

8630

81

Jul-2016

8693

-18

8484

209

Aug-2016

8744

51

8514

230

Sep-2016

8575

-169

8490

85

Oct-2016

8807

232

8505

302

Nov-2016

8904

97

8691

213

Average

9,164

9,048

116

Standard Dev

137

95% Confidence Int

269

EIA's Flawed Model

According to EIA's Drilling Productivity Report (DPR), The EIA's model projects production based on one input alone: drilling rigs. One problem is that well completions have exceed wells drilled, and drill rigs used for completion are not counted in the drilling statistics. This would explain why the EIA has been underestimating production.

Another factor is the flaw in the EIA's approach. By using prices (lagged) and recent production (to account for legacy production), I get an r-squared of 95% (goodness of fit) in explaining U.S. production.

Conclusions

The EIA continues to greatly underestimated U.S. crude oil production. In my opinion, the U.S. crude production will offset OPEC's cuts much faster than the EIA has forecasted.

