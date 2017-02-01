Apple's Earnings: I Am A Skeptical Bull

I still bet on AAPL in the long term, but caution about a stock price that may have run ahead of itself tonight.

Since about this time last year, I have been an avid advocate of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Street hasn't always agree with me, punishing the stock harshly in 2Q16 in the wake of a deteriorating iPhone business. The stock quickly became unpopular, only catching up with the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) in the end of the summer.

Now, at the close of the January 31st trading session, Apple reported solid F1Q17 earnings that sent shares up +3% after hours. Investors rejoiced as revenues grew YOY for the first time since F1Q16 and EPS beat consensus expectations by the widest margins since F2Q15.

In the earlier part of 2016, I made my case for why China should soon become Apple's growth engine, as the smartphone market matured fast in developed countries. The company had plans to nearly double the number of Apple stores in China in 2016, to 40 from 25 in the previous year. With a thriving middle class expected to represent 75% of the total Chinese population by 2022, I believed Apple could use the region to drive robust top-line growth, even if the rest of the world failed to perform.

Revenues in China instead dropped sharply in 2016, in part due to a strong dollar and softness in the Hong Kong market. Although the region seems to be recovering from the slump, growth in F1Q17 was still significantly lower than F1Q16, down -12% YOY. It is still early, therefore, to count on a more sustained pick up in sales in the country, at least in the short term.

The chart below illustrates how revenues in China have progressed since F1Q15.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company press releases

Another important pillar of my investment thesis pertains to the high-margin, fast-growing Services segment. Apple delivered impressive numbers from this division in FY16, when most analysts kept focusing on hardware sales.

CEO Tim Cook projected that Services would reach the size of a Fortune 100 company by 2017. iTunes picked up the pace, as Apple pressed forward with the monetization of iTunes Radio. Meanwhile, Apple Pay "saw more transactions in the month of September (2016) than across all of fiscal 2015." And in the quarter ended June 2016, App Store revenue rose 37% with strength observed in iCloud and AppleCare, while Music revenue growth reached 22% in the quarter ended September 2016.

But what we saw in F1Q17 was the slowest growth rate in the Services segment since at least F1Q16. As the graph below indicates, the 18.4% YOY improvement in service revenues compares negatively to the growth rate a year ago by nearly 8 percentage points. And while this trend is somewhat expected, given the size that Services has reached up to this point (9.2% of total revenues in F1Q17, vs. 7.9% in F1Q16), the growth rate slowdown is certainly not comforting, considering how well the segment performed last quarter (up +24.4% YOY).

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company press releases

Lastly, while revs and EPS beat expectations in F1Q17, the outlook for F2Q17 does not quite paint a very rosy picture. Not only is the mid-point of the revenue range 3% below consensus expectations, it looks like EPS might come in $0.25 below current consensus of $2.09, assuming no change in shares outstanding - see table below. It looks like gross margins could contract next quarter by a full percentage point, while opex is expected to rise by about 10%. Apple, therefore, is once again on track to deliver a YOY decrease in EPS next quarter.

In aggregate, between this quarter's EPS beat of $0.14 and next quarter's potential $0.25 miss vs. current expectations, it does not look like Apple will outperform expectations in the first half of the fiscal year.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company press release

Summary

Despite a few weak spots in Apple's F1Q17 results, I have not changed my long-term views on AAPL. I still believe that the stock is an excellent buy for the long haul. However, I believe the results and outlook that have sent share up to a fresh 52-week high in after-hours trading are not as impressive as they seem.

I continue to support AAPL as a long-term play. But I also caution investors or traders with a shorter time horizon about a stock price that may have run ahead of itself, given tonight's less-than-exciting earnings release.

