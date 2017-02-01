IBM: A Record Number Of Patents In 2016

A closer look into patents, and estimates of where IBM and its associated industries will be in the future.

Digital innovation is a huge indication of a long-term plan, and IBM is at the forefront of those developments.

Analysis of patents can indicate where a company will be in the longer term in comparison to competitors.

When we discuss the benefits of a digital business model, International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) is at the forefront of progress. Not only has this company been running for a century, it has also spanned its services over Global Technology Services (GTS), Global Business Services (GBS), Software, Systems Hardware and Global Financing.

In previous articles, I have discussed the importance of patents, however, for many investors, the true meaning of what patents represent on a macro scale could be potentially overlooked, and their direct influence on revenue in tomorrow's market.

The questions remain; how do IBM's patents affect my investment choices? How does R&D investment affect earnings?

IBM's strategic plan is transformation

In IBM's 2015 report, there is a clear strategic directive to transform their business sector, to adapt to their stakeholders' changing needs. IBM discusses creating high-value, innovative products, and strategically working towards reinventing the hardware industry. In 2015, IBM invested $5 billion purely in strategic management, and they are preparing themselves to become fully digitized, which is forward thinking and a sure win for the digital intelligence industries of the next few years.

Revenue growth has not been as positive as expected, and the 5-year sales have declined -5.7%. However, the operating margins have been better with 14.4% and a sector average of 4.8%, and whilst comparing industry averages, the net margin of the industry was higher over the last year. IBM has high debt, $42B, with a debt/equity ratio of 2.29; however, the price per sale (2.1) is similar to the industry average (2.4). With a good dividend yield of 3.09% (as of Jan. 26, 2017) and a good return on capital invested being at 15%, resulted in a return on equity being 73.3%.

These results are positive figures, but an unclear view of whether this could be a proficient longer-term investment. Although it is successful within its industry, and in comparison to major competitors, the huge debt can be concerning, which only seems to be growing, with little change in sales; but is there a method behind this growing debt?

IBM recorded 8,088 patents in 2016 from all of their sectors of business. This is essentially protecting, at an incredible rate, ideas for the next few years that cannot be touched by competition for a regulated time (patent life-line). This is the 24th consecutive year that IBM has topped the list of U.S. patent recipients.

That's 22 patents a day, with an annual investment of $5.4 billion into R&D. In 2014, they earned seven times more patents than the previous year, and 31% of them were within cloud, analytics and cognitive sectors.

Nicely, this also has meant 20 consecutive years of increased dividends, and 100 years of providing one for shareholders.

IBM has spoken about how important innovation is to their corporate ethos and productivity. This includes messages such as 'without effective innovation, other areas of business are left obsolete' which paints a clearer picture of the environment IBM has built.

This results in innovation being the center of operations, and the company has no physical limitations depending on their attitude to innovation; the more quality products or ideas that they can patent and discover, the more they can sell today and tomorrow.

Patents translated to revenue; Mega Licensing

The term 'mega licensing' is used when a larger corporation finds it more financially efficient to patent numerous key discoveries that are used in high-volume products. This does require a large strategic portfolio (which IBM has), and high volume sales of products, which can be assumed when estimates of cognitive computing will go from $8 billion in 2016 to $47 billion by 2020 (predicted by IDC). This is a powerful strategy, but leaves individual patents difficult to value.

Alternatively, patents can be used as leverage, as was seen between IBM and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), when they transferred 750 patents as part of a licensing deal and litigation settlement. This is a new type of currency that, when looking at corporate behavior can indicate how much strength a company has within the industry, if it owns a very large number of intellectual property.

Although I believe that patents are hugely important within IBM's strategy, and that this makes them an infallible competitor, the quality versus quantity discussion is prevalent, when one considers that 3-5% of patents in a larger portfolio would actually be considered 'valuable'.

To actually value a patent would require evaluating the quality of the invention, its likelihood of being replaced or designed more efficiently, and planning of how to actually make money from this patent.

Ultimately, a large number of patents can have great implications for a steady future if IBM can use them as leverage, currency and products. If, however, IBM stopped creating their patents, their future would be unstable, as each patent adds to the valuation of the research being done. The chances of IBM moving away from patents is very low (in my opinion), as it is the direct output of their innovation strategy, and the center of their corporate body.

IBM Watson Health and the IBM Watson Internet of Things (Powered by the IBM Cloud)

The global IT market (IT spending growth) has transitioned from -0.6% in 2016 to 2.7%, which is where it remains for 2017. This leaves IBM with opportunity to lease and license patents to competitors and allies for a profit.

In 2015, IBM's data and analytics business was the industry leader, generating $18 billion. IBM is also the world leader in cognitive technology, holding the most patents within this sector, beating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Watson Health is a preliminary example of patents that are estimated to make huge profits. The initial project was funded with $1 billion. In 2016, IBM invested $200 million in the Watson AI business. This is designed to manage companies in all ways and on all devices.

Big data and business analytics alone are estimated to go from $122B in 2015 to over $187B in 2019, which is an increase of over 50%.

89% of the cognitive early adopters are more profitable and more innovative than their industry peers.''

With quotes like that, the race for companies to become more digitally focused is a sure win, and a company that is working to protect and patent tools utilized for this expected growth will profit hugely, as estimates have shown.

Summary

In summary, with the predictive figures regarding the cognitive intelligence industry, and the steps IBM have taken to grasp a considerable share of the market, it may be worth considering the idea that IBM will resurface better than ever.

IBM has heavily invested in their future through patent-procurement strategy, and understood that although not all patents are necessarily valuable individually, strength in numbers means leverage in negotiations, and if needed, a form of currency.

We have seen examples of future estimates for markets, particularly in the cognitive computing industry, and we see huge research and development within that sector from IBM, and a larger number of patents within that sector.

This is a stock to hold now if you own it, and consider buying in the near future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.