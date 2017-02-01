This British Pound ETF Is Your Best Post-Brexit Play In 2017

FXB is a great investment vehicle and a good investment fund for those who want to bet on the growth of the British pound indirectly.

The CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXB) is a fund that specializes in taking long positions in the British pound. I believe the fall of the British currency in 2016 on fears that the country's economy will take a hard hit after Brexit is over. The softened monetary policy from Bank of England shows us that the British pound might recover very soon, and FXB looks like a great long opportunity for those who want to invest indirectly in UK currency. There are a couple reasons why I think so.

One of the major catalysts that holds the pound on its current levels is the positive macroeconomic statistic of the UK. For example, the retail sales in the country continue to strengthen. In November, we saw a growth of 5.9% Y/Y. The growth came mostly thanks to the tourism sector, which attracted new consumers into the mainland to purchases different products such as jewelry and watches at cheap prices.

In addition, the recent decisions of the Bank of England, which used different monetary tools, helped to stimulate the British economy and stabilized the country's financial situation. For example, in August, BoE lowered its interest rate from 0.5% to 0.25% and expanded its program of buying government and corporate bonds. These decisions helped the pound to become the best-performing currency in the G10. Also, the growth of inflation in the country shows us that the regulator knows what to do in uncertain times and is a great friend of investors who have assets in pounds.

Also, according to BNP Paribas, the dynamic of speculative net positions in the British pound among asset managers continues to be low. In addition, after the Brexit referendum, the majority of hedge funds didn't increased their short position on the currency, and this could be read as a sign of trust from the industry in the UK.

In 2017, the British pound will receive a boost from the government, which recently approved a new £500 billion infrastructure plan. In my opinion, this decision will help the UK to lower the unemployment level and improve business activity in the construction industry.

Besides that, I believe the British economy will continue to attract new investors, due to the fact that uncertainty in the eurozone is not over. Later this year, we will have elections in France and Germany that might further destabilize the region with anti-globalization movements. At the same time, the strong leadership of UK Prime Minister Theresa May will help the country to soften its exit from the EU and negotiate new, probably better, terms of trade between two parties.

Conclusion

In my opinion, we are not going to see a more hawkish approach to the monetary policy from BoE in the upcoming future. And that's why I believe the British pound has all chances for growth in the near term. The new infrastructure program, along with trust from the asset management industry, will help the UK to stabilize its economy and continue to show strength. So, for these reasons, I believe FXB is a great investment vehicle and a good investment fund for those who want to bet on the growth of the British pound indirectly. My first target will be $124 per share, since the stock shows great momentum at the moment and could have strong support at that level.

