Telenav's (TNAV) CEO HP Jin on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

January 31, 2017 5:00 PM PT

Executives

Michael Look - Investor Relations

HP Jin - President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Strambi - Chief Financial Officer

Hassan Wahla - President, Automotive

Analysts

Josh Nichols - B. Riley & Co., LLC

Steve Dyer - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Chris Van Horn - FBR & Co.

Michael Latimore - Northland Capital Markets

Greg Burns - Sidoti & Company

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to today’s Telenav Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 Conference. Today’s conference is being recorded.

And at this time, I’d like to turn the floor over to Mike Look, Investor Relations for Telenav. Please go ahead.

Michael Look

Thank you. This is Mike Look, Telenav’s Investor Relations and I’m pleased to welcome you to Telenav's conference call to discuss its second quarter 2017 earnings release. Joining me today is HP Jin, President and CEO; Mike Strambi, CFO; and Hassan Wahla, President Automotive. After the market closed today, Telenav issued a press release through Globe Newswire. The release is available on Telenav’s website at telenav.com.

During the course of today’s presentation, our executives will make forward-looking statements, including statements regarding, among others, the Company's expected financial performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2017, anticipated sources and mixes of revenue, expected profitability, product and business strategies and strategic relationships. We wish to caution you that such statements are just predictions based on management’s current expectations or beliefs and actual results may differ materially.

We refer you to documents we filed on the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings. These documents identify important risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements. We assume no duty to confirm, update or revise the financial forecast for the quarter or any other forward-looking information on this call as a result of new developments or otherwise.

Today, we will be discussing our results on a GAAP as well as non-GAAP basis. These non-GAAP results include billings and adjusted EBITDA, also sometimes called pro forma results, exclude stock-based compensation expense and assume that our preferred stock was converted for common stock on the date of issuance for calculations of earnings per share. We use these additional non-GAAP measures as we believe they give useful operating information in addition to the GAAP results.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of billings versus revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding GAAP revenue and evaluating billings together with revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP, as well as considering whether we’re likely to satisfy the criteria required to recognize revenue to convert deferred revenue into revenue.

We provide visibility to investors to understand how we define billings by providing a reconciliation of billings to revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial statements is available in our press release and on our Investor Relations webpage.

Let me now turn the call over to HP Jin, Telenav's President and CEO.

HP Jin

Thank you, Mike. Good afternoon and welcome to our second quarter fiscal year 2017 earnings call. On our call today, I will provide a brief overview of our Q2 financial results, followed by an update on the progress we made in our automotive and ad businesses. I will then share with you the three major themes we promoted to the auto OEMs at this year's Consumer Electronics Show before turning the call to our CFO, Mike Strambi.

For a detailed review of our financial results, as well as our financial guidance for our fiscal third quarter. As you can see from our press release, issued early today, we continue to execute our strategy growing our revenue and total billings while extending our partnerships with key global OEMs. Total revenue for the second quarter grew 15% year-over-year to $52.0 million, while total billings increased 23% year-over-year to $59.7 million. We also introduced adjusted EBITDA for billings, which is a positive $1.3 million.

You will recall that we view billings as an increasingly more important indicator of the true growth and health of our business as we continue to broaden our offerings with a more value-added and connected services such as GM Remote Link, Toyota Entune 3.0 and Ford MapCare. This services which are provided over an extended period of time result in their revenue being [rub amortized] and recognized over that period. Mike will go into additional detail regarding the revenue recognition policies and new profitability metrics discussed above.

Let me provide an update on our progress with our auto OEM partners, starting with Ford. Well it is early in the SYNC 3 lifecycles we are encouraged by the reported volume that Ford is being in the North American market. Early indications suggest that take rate from Ford SYNC 3, higher than the take rate with Ford SYNC 2. Although, it is early in the rollout, we're being cautious about drawing any long-term conclusion.

We will continue to cultivate our strong relationship with Ford to develop additional features and increased functionality in future products. For example, Ford's decision to offer seven years of MapCare service to it’s European customers beyond their previous launch in Australia and New Zealand have strengthened and extended our relationship as well as result in increased total revenue opportunities for Telenav in the future.

This will however, result in our GAAP revenue from Ford Europe being amortized over the seven years of service and result in our near-term job over the next couple of quarters in our revenue due to the change in accounting treatment, which Mike will get into the details shortly. We are excited to work with Ford in providing more extended solutions and services including MapCare in Europe and our previously announced connective services.

Turning now to GM, We remain on track to launch our invalid and connective solution and anticipate that it will happen in the next couple of months. We also believe, GM will launch entry level embedded navigation in select lines of their vehicles for the European market in the first half of calendar 2017.

As a reminder, GM controls the timing of product loans and therefore our estimates are subject to their internal decision making. As we have said before, we anticipate GM will start to generate revenue in fiscal 2017 with global deployment to commence in fiscal 2018. We will continue to work with GM on their future product roadmap focusing on additional advanced features that leverage the flood connected car.

And finally at Toyota, we announced earlier this month that Scout GPS Link has been chosen for next generation Toyota vehicles equipped with Entune 3.0 starting in model year 2018. The new Scout GPS Link we introduce more advanced features as Toyota demonstrated at the CES in January.

Toyota has announced that Entune 3.0 including Scout GPS link will be extend our equipment on all 2018 four cylinder and hybrid Camry, which will result in a higher volume than our previous offering. This is a new multiyear award with Toyota that's provides an additional revenue streams. Televav will continue to work with Toyota on additional opportunities for future model years and products.

With regards to our existing key partners GM and Toyota, we are happy to continue to broaden and deepen our relationships by providing innovation with additional services to delight their customers. We are also aggressively promoting our innovative technology and vision to new OEM partners globally as we have shown at the CES.

Next, let me share with you the three major themes that we promoted to the auto OEMs at this year's CES, which have become the showcase for high-tech Company in the auto industry. At CES, Telenav showcased all our navigation capabilities are evolving to our location-based platform that empower broader spectrum of driving and transportation expresses.

Our first theme was end-to-end mobility and navigation. We demonstrated the vision of leveraging our technology to bridge the gap between the smartphone, connected car and the connected home, providing drivers with a seamless experience across multiple screens before during and after their journey. We use our big data platform and intelligent platform to understand drivers schedule routine routes and road conditions to anticipate consumer needs and actions and to provide proactive driver assistance.

Within this theme, we also showcased our semi sales driving technology in the navigation context, which provided our seamless experience between manual driving and autonomous driving. We believe the market for fully autonomous drive for fully autonomous cars will evolve from semi-autonomous developing over time to fully autonomous. And we are well positioned to extend our navigation offering to autonomous driving. We will continue to low test, research and promote our semi-autonomous driving technologies to OEM customers.

Our second theme was about crowd-sourced map making on top of OSM. In this theme, we showcased our ability and vision of working with auto OEM partners to view the necessary map players to power different experiences from single navigation to ADAS and high definition maps. This layers of rich, dynamic, and fresh content such as real-time road events will enable us to improve our navigation experiences. Leveraging those millions of OSM editors and vehicles on the road, we can create pressure more accurate maps at lower cost than by traditional mapmaking needs. As reminder, our Toyota solution uses our current OSM Squared map platform.

Our third theme was in car advertising. We delivered location-based advertising into the car, leveraging our Thinknear expertise to target a more personalized services to consumers, while ensuring the safety of drivers. In-car advertising will create additional revenue streams both for the auto OEMs and Telenav which will subside the cost of operating navigation to mid to low-end cars allowing the OEMs to offer navigation service to all drivers.

Now let me turn to our location-based advertising business. We had a great quarter and achieved several significant milestones. We delivered record revenue, record bookings and we're cash flow positive for the first time in the history of this business unit history. I am pleased to report that for the second quarter, we delivered record revenue of $8.2 million. We also improved our gross margin by optimizing our bidding process on inventory and achieved lower cost than forecast due to continuous cost management. All of these resulted in approximately $0.5 million of adjusted EBITDA profit.

It is significant to note that this business is highly affected by seasonality with the December quarter being traditionally the strongest quarter. We are pleased with the progress we are making with our advertising business. And as we have shown at the CES, it is a strategic component of our connected car business strategy. At CES, our in-car advertising vision was increasingly well received by our OEM partners.

Let me take a moment to congratulate the advertising team on their strong second quarter performance and continuing efforts to grow the business while being mindful of the goals to balance our profitability targets. Related to our ad business, earlier today, we announced that Dr. Loren Hillberg, our General Counsel and President and GM of advertising has decided to leave Telenav to pursue other opportunities. We thank Loren for his contribution to Telenav as a part of the transition. We have two strong leaders from our F team who are stepping up to share the General Manager duties for our Thinknear business.

Brent Fraser, Thinknear's Chief Revenue Officer and Brad Cohen, Thinknear's Vice President of Products and Marketing. Brent and Brad have each been key contributors to the Thinknear business to-date and have a strong background in the location-based advertising industry.

Before I conclude, I would like to welcome Karen Francis and Rich Gold to Telenav's Board of Directors. Meet Francis currently serves as a Independent Director of AutoNation and The Hanover Insurance Group and bring strong President's leadership and extensive management experience at Ford and GM. Mr. Gold brings diverse prospective as a Entrepreneur, Executive at CalAmp, Director and Venture Capitalists. They were add significant value to our Board as we continue to execute on our strategy in connected car software and services.

In summary, Telenav continues to deliver on its stated strategy of growing into revenue and total billings as we continue to further develop our existing relationships with our global auto OEM partners and others. We continue to remain well-positioned in the connected car space. At the forefront of the movement with the intelligence navigation platform, crowd-sourcing map capabilities, and big data intelligent platform and applications. We are excited about the future of Telenav.

Let me now turn our call over to Mike Strambi, our CFO. Mike?

Michael Strambi

Thanks, HP, and good afternoon, everyone. I'll start my discussion with the detailed review of our second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results followed by our guidance for the third quarter before opening the call up for questions. Earlier today we posted total revenue for the quarter of $52 million as compared to the prior-year period of $45.3 million, an increase of $6.7 million. The increase in revenue, as expected, was driven primarily from higher royalties are on navigation units with Ford in our seasonably strong advertising business.

Automotive revenue for the quarter was $38.7 million, including $600,000 of customized engineering fees compared with $31.8 million of revenue in the prior-year period, an increase of $6.9 million. Location-based advertising revenue for the quarter was $8.2 million compared with $6.7 million in the prior-year period, an increase of $1.5 million. As HP noted, while we were pleased to have achieved almost a $0.5 million of adjusted EBITDA profitability in the December quarter, in the March quarter, we anticipate seasonal revenue declines and do not expect to be profitable in the quarter.

Total billings, a non-GAAP measure which we introduced in October 2015 and which we consider to be an important indicator of the health of our business for the second quarter were $59.7 million compared with $48.4 million in the year-ago period, an increase of $11.3 million. Ford remains our largest customer at 70% of total revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 compared to 66% from the prior year period.

Gross margin for the December quarter was 45% compared to 46% in the same period last year. During the quarter, total operating expenses were $34.9 million compared with $27.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2016. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to legal settlements of $8 million of which $6.4 million was incurred during the quarter.

Our net loss for the quarter was $11.4 million, compared to a $6.6 million loss for the prior year period, of which $6.4 million of this loss was attributable to the aforementioned legal settlements. We reduced our adjusted EBITDA loss to $2.6 million for the quarter compared with up $4.1 million loss in the second quarter of fiscal 2016. As a reminder, we exclude legal settlements and contingencies as part of our adjusted EBITDA calculation. Free cash flow for the second quarter improved to $2.7 million, compared to the prior year ago period of negative $900,000.

Turning to the balance sheet, we continue to be debt free and ended the December quarter with approximately $104 million in cash in short-term investments. Deferred revenue as of December 31, 2016 was $36.1 million compared with $28.4 million as of September 30, 2016. This increase was primarily attributable to the continued growth of our automotive connected solutions and bundled maps services, which are provided over time as well as customized engineering fees of approximately $2 million, which were build, but not recognized in the quarter.

We ended the quarter with 652 full-time employees compared to 585 from the year ago period. While our headcount has been increasing most of the hiring we have done has been conducted in lower courts geographies, where we are able to acquire highly skilled engineers.

Let me now discuss, select measures of our business outlook for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017. As HP mentioned earlier, Ford has indicated to us its intention to extend its MapCare offering to Europe, similar to the current offering in Australia and New Zealand.

As a result, we will see increased per unit revenues related to the distribution of our products offered with MapCare. However, because MapCare updates are to be provided over time, the revenue related to this combined offering is required to be recognized over the contractual period, which is seven years.

As a result, certain revenue related to royalties earned from embedded navigation with Ford in Europe, which Telenav has been recognizing upon product delivery, will now be recognized over time along with the MapCare updates. Starting with the March 2017 quarter, this impact will cause our recognized revenue, gross profit and net loss to decline significantly, and gross margin to increase under current GAAP accounting measures.

Accordingly, we have decided to provide to investors, three new non-GAAP metrics. That management is utilizing in conjunction with GAAP financial measures to assist and measuring the financial performance of the business. These non-GAAP measures are non-GAAP gross margin on billings, non-GAAP gross profit on billings and adjusted EBITDA on billings.

We have provided supplemental disclosures on our IR website, which includes six quarters of historical adjusted EBITDA on billings results. We encourage you to carefully review the disclosures provided in our press release related to the calculation of these new measures. In particular, I want to know that these non-GAAP measures do not include certain feature costs that the Company will incur in connection with providing these solutions over time.

Starting with fiscal 2018, we anticipate that we will early adopt to pass these new accounting standard ASC 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers. We believe that in adopting this new accounting standard under GAAP, our reported revenue will more accurately reflect the economic substance of our transactions with our customers. Accordingly, starting with the first quarter of fiscal 2018, we do not anticipate continuing to report on the aforementioned non-GAAP measures.

Our full guidance for the third quarter which is disclosed in our earnings press release reflects the near-term impact of Ford MapCare in Europe. Our expectations for the March quarter are as follows: Total revenues expected to be $37 million to $39 million. Total billings are expected to be $60 million to $63 million. Gross margin is expected to be approximately 48%. Non-GAAP gross margin on billings is expected to be approximately 39%.Operating expenses are expected to be $30 million to $31 million.

Net loss is expected to be between $12 million and $13 million. Our adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be between $9 million and $10 million. Our adjusted EBITDA on billings loss is expected to be between $3.5 million and $4.5 million. The expected 3% sequential increase in gross margin is primarily attributable to the fact that lower gross margin revenues from Ford Europe which carry higher relative map costs are now being amortized over time.

The expected 6% sequential decrease and the newly established measure of non-GAAP gross margin on billings is due to the combined effect of higher billings carrying higher gross margins from customized engineering fees, mobile nav, and advertising revenue in the prior quarter, and the impact of lower gross margins on the incremental billings from MapCare solutions in the March quarter.

We are keenly aware that the revenue recognition impact of Ford MapCare being extended to Europe and our anticipated adoption of ASC 606 in fiscal 2018 results in additional complexity with regard to understanding Telenav’s operating results and underlying business trends. We are making every effort to provide meaningful metrics of our performance and emphasizing those that we use to measure our progress as a business. We are hopeful that as we move to ASC 606 this complexity will be reduced.

In summary, we remain confident in our long-term strategy for growth as we continue to focus on reaching profitability. With that HP, Hassan and I are available to take your questions. Operator, if you can please open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And first from B. Riley, we will hear from Josh Nichols.

Josh Nichols

Yes, thanks for taking the question. Real quick, I just wanted to clarify, is this the accounting difference just going to be the case for couple of quarters than it's been transitioned back in fiscal year 2018 or how should I think about fiscal year 2018 as far as from the accounting perspective. Just want to clarify?

Michael Strambi

Hi Josh. I think you characterized that correctly. We think the new accounting literature will allow us to recognize a significant amount of the royalties related to the embedded navigation product that we offer in combination with the MapCare solution that we can recognize that upfront like we currently do when we sell embedded navigation alone.

Josh Nichols

Got it. So, really just two quarter impact here and one other thing I did want to clarify because I don't think it was pointed out to a big extent, but if people look at the revenue decrease from Q2 to Q3, yes, revenues were down about $40 million, but on a billings basis, despite how strong Q2 as you actually expecting total billings to grow sequentially to about $61.5 million at the midpoint, which it was about, I mean over almost $60 million of additional deferred revenue growth?

Michael Strambi

Yes, most of that is coming in the form of automotive royalties as well.

Josh Nichols

Okay. And then, if you could provide a little bit just more color on what you're doing with the MapCare solutions, some of the features anything else like that?

HP Jin

Hassan, you want to speak to that?

Hassan Wahla

Yes, certainly Mike. As part of the MapCare program, we will make sure that customers have access to the freshest map. So Ford will be working with its dealers and the customers directly to give them the ability to download complete map updates without any cost to them. Currently, the customers have to pay a significant amount to update their maps.

Josh Nichols

Great. And so you're going to be generate some additional revenue from this solution, which is nice. And last question and then I'll pass the torches. Any impact over on the margin perspective with – and in this new feature to the European offering?

HP Jin

So true with New Zealand, Australia and with Europe, the incremental revenue that we will derive from the map updates is lower than our typical automotive navigation royalty, and that's because much of the value-added solutions that we're offering with MapCare is with regard to maps. It does not include feature upgrades with regard to navigation. And so, the incremental gross margin is lower.

Josh Nichols

Thanks. I appreciate it.

HP Jin

Yes.

Operator

The next question comes from Steve Dyer with Craig-Hallum.

Steve Dyer

Thanks, good afternoon. A couple of just follow-ups as it relates to Ford. Wondering two things, one MapCare, is it – I guess, could you maybe describe a little bit the magnitude of the upside potential there relative to the existing contract? Number two, do you anticipate they may move that to other regions such as North America. And number three, I know that the master agreement kind of ends at the end of the year. I mean should we take this as a signal that you feel pretty good about that being renewed?

Michael Strambi

Hassan do you want to start and then I'll wrap up on the finance part.

Hassan Wahla

Certainly. Yes Steve, I think our relationship with Ford remains very strong and as we have mentioned previously, we have a contract amendment in place to start development of type of services that combined with the MapCare program, makes us more confident about the contract renewal.

Michael Strambi

Yes, I think we can't really comment on Ford's product roadmap with regard to whether they would offer MapCare Solution in other regions, if that were to occur in fiscal 2018 after we adopt a new accounting, we don't expect that to have any significant impact with regard to the embedded navigation royalty being recognized upfront.

Steve Dyer

Got it, okay. Could you maybe help us with the order of magnitude of what MapCare adds, I mean is it a potential 10% bump how should we think about that sort of relative to the overall Ford business?

HP Jin

Yes, so with regard to Ford, we can't speak specifically with regard to their ASP because of the confidentiality obligations that we have in place nor with regard to the units. I will comment as to echo what we said in our prepared script is we are seeing additional momentum with regard to royalty units on SYNC 3 and so we find that very promising, this past quarter we launched SYNC 3 in Europe and China and so we need a little more perspective and history to build the measure of the full impact on the royalty rates in these other reasons, but the take rates with Ford SYNC 3 on the preliminary data quite promising.

Steve Dyer

Great. So it sounds like, and I guess I missed, HP, which you said about GM's launch, did you say its days away or week away? How should we think about that?

HP Jin

It's a month away. It's not days away.

Steve Dyer

Okay.

HP Jin

I said a couple of month, so before we said is before the end of the first half will be launched in the first half of the year, but now we have a little more visibility, we can say a couple of months.

Steve Dyer

And I guess as you look out a year from now, do you have any sense as to what percentage of the overall GM award will be ramped or I guess any more color around the cadence of that ramp would be helpful? I know you've said it's going to ramp faster than Ford did?

Michael Strambi

Yes, I think we characterize that fiscal year 2018, which aligns with model year 2018 is still significant volume and that we reach almost entire penetration out there globally and model year 2019. But again we don’t have visibility much more in three to six months out with regard to any of our automotive customers, specifically on what those volumes look like. So we have data from our original RFQ, which we believe is still a strong indicator and so our characterization has been model year 2018, volumes are still going to be significant, but nothing to update in that regard yet.

Steve Dyer

Okay and then one last housekeeping question for me and I'll hop back in the queue. I think you said $6.4 million of the $8 million legal settlement was recognized in the December quarter, can you remind me where the other $1.6 million comes in?

Michael Strambi

Sure, so with regard to that specific claim, we had in original reserve that we have established a year or more ago that was $900,000 and in the quarter we were carrying another $700,000 reserves related to some indemnity claims that we also had closed out during in the quarter. So the net effect of the $8 million settlement less those reserves of $1.6 million resulted in the $6.4 million charge in the quarter.

Steve Dyer

Okay, I guess what I'm getting at is operating expenses were really very good, nicely lower backing out that expense in the quarter…

Michael Strambi

Yes.

Steve Dyer

And I'm trying to figure out if there was anything one-time in nature and I'm trying to figure out what's baked into that move back up to the $31 million range?

Michael Strambi

Yes, so part of the impact of that increase and operating cost is just kind of the seasonal nature of some of the payroll related costs, so employer taxes come back in the first quarter and the December quarter, we also have a mandatory company shutdown. So there is some savings that emanate from that shutdown. And then as we indicated in the quarter, we did have some headcount increase, albeit most of that was in lower-cost jurisdictions, but you'll have more of an effect from that incremental headcount increases in the March quarter.

Steve Dyer

So looking beyond kind of the March quarter, we should think more in terms of that $30 million, $31 million level instead of those $28 million, $29 million level?

Michael Strambi

I think that's a right way to think about it if you look back at our history, we don't want to get ahead of ourselves more than a quarter out. But if you look back over four years, we’ve generally been in that $30 million range. So we continue to be focus on cost optimization and being able to leverage those other regions. But other factors that can affect cost structure is our success and winning more awards and also just having a deeper relationship with the product initiatives that we have with our existing customers.

Steve Dyer

Got it, okay. Thanks guys.

Operator

Moving on from FBR, we’ll hear from Chris Van Horn.

Chris Van Horn

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my call. Can you just embellish a little bit on the in-car advertising, is that something that's part of the embedded navigation solution or is that something that you could break out separately? And then who is the customer there? Is it the OEMs themselves or is there a service provider involved? How does that work?

HP Jin

So the in-car advertising, it can be part of navigation, it can be all set of navigation, that's one. In terms of who is the customer, so OEM will be partner of us and advertisers will be the customer, right. We sell advertising campaign to advertisers whether they are Danny's or whether Starbucks. We sell to them then we do the revenue split with OEM.

Chris Van Horn

Okay, got it. And then moving on to the autonomous, could you just – what's the product there and are would you again kind of with the encore advertising is there a partnership there that you would work on and what specifically are you providing on the autonomous side, because it seems like there were some interest there.

HP Jin

So if you look at the today’s navigation solution, right, and that basically help drivers to drive from A to B. So what we're trying to do is make our navigation to even guide a machine to drive from A to B, but we call semi-autonomous in a way, we only focus on specific segments of the route for self-driving and for other areas we do manual driving. So in a way it's a mixed solution, technology solution to kind of grow with the market, to grow with the regulation limitations right. With the fully autonomous driving will be far away because of the lack of regulation in place, but what we're offering today can be launched today. So think this as a navigation plus, right so the premium navigation package.

Chris Van Horn

Okay, got it. Great. Thanks for the color.

HP Jin

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mike Latimore with Northland Capital Markets.

Michael Latimore

All right, thanks. Just a little bit on General Motors there, did you say that you're going to in the first half of calendar 2017 you expect to launch General Motors, with General Motors in Europe on a few models and that is embedded only is that we saw?

Michael Strambi

Yes, correct. We had announced that on the previous call as well.

Michael Latimore

Okay. What about North American model, any of those in the first half of calendar year?

HP Jin

For the North American model market that we announced is embedded connected solutions will be launched in the next couple of months.

Michael Latimore

Okay. So in the first half of calendar 2017, you're launching embedded connected in North America and embedded in Europe.

HP Jin

Correct.

Michael Strambi

That’s right. And as we’ve indicated the volume in North America is low. It's really a milestone of the launch and then it's more significant volume in model year 2018.

Michael Latimore

And then with regard to Ford, you touched on the connected service agreement there. Can you just give a little more detail, is that sort of what's the focus that, is it how you launch connected services, is it how to implement a plan, or just a little more detail on the service agreement would be interesting?

HP Jin

Hassan, do you want to give a try?

Hassan Wahla

Certainly. So we mentioned previously, we have been contracted by Ford to start development of connected services for SYNC 3. We are not at liberty to disclose the scope or the timing of this launch.

Michael Latimore

I guess, is it – how to launch it or is it a service to sort of see if it could be launched in a certain of that? Is that the focus?

Hassan Wahla

Well, our focus is to start development. And in the past, we have talked about the kinds of connected services which we offer in general, which include things like online search, map updates, online traffic, personalization, but we are not allowed to talk about our partners' specific roadmap or timings.

Michael Latimore

Got it. And then just on gross margin. Mike, I think you said non-GAAP gross margin of 39% for the next quarter, where do you see that sort of that non-GAAP gross margin sort of trending over time?

Michael Strambi

It’s generally going to be in that high 30%, low 40% range and there is some significant factors that it can impact that. If MapCare became more pervasive, not only within Ford, but even with some other customers, because that incremental revenue line MapCare for a map update has a lower gross margin that can impact it. But based on the business – the scope of the business awards that we have today, we think it's really going to be in that high 30% range.

Michael Latimore

Okay, great. Thanks.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Next from Sidoti & Company we have Greg Burns.

Greg Burns

Apologize if this is touched on, but I missed in the beginning of the call. For the ad business obviously profitable, this quarter how are you looking at on an annualized basis. Is there some commitment to profitability for the full-year for fiscal 2018 or how should we think about – how you view that as that business going forward?

Michael Strambi

Yes, so we are not going to get too far ahead of ourselves as arguably we did last year where we targeted breakeven and then we've been think we’re going to get there and then we got there. There can be some seasonality in the business.

I would characterize that we're quite pleased with the momentum that we have in the business, we're going to clearly be continue to be thoughtful about cost management and the strategy that we have agreed to that we've expressed externally is a balance of growth and a path towards profitability, but we establish a hard line on a point in time that we'll get there.

Clearly, if you look at midpoint of the guidance I provided and measure that against where we ended up in December we're going to be in a net capital loss position in the March quarter. But we'll continue to be resolute in our path toward profitability with that business.

Greg Burns

Okay. And then for GM, do have better clarity on the revenue recognition for that. I know that would be embedded in connected, is it going to be more deferred revenue with the agreement or will it be recognized in revenue upfront you know yet?

Michael Strambi

Yes, so that's a great question, Greg. We're still engaged in the due diligence phase of our effort to be able to adopt the new accounting rules effective July 1 in our next fiscal year. But based on some of the preliminary work that we've done, we are cautiously optimistic that our revenue impact going forward on a typical embedded connected solution will allow us to record a significant amount of the relative revenue upfront for embedded and connected solution. Much in a way that we kind of characterize how we think the revenue will play out with regard to our embedded navigation combined solution with MapCare.

Greg Burns

Okay. Thank you.

Michael Strambi

Yes.

End of Q&A

Operator

All right. Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today's question-and-answer session for today. I'd like to turn things back to Mike Look for any additional or closing remarks.

Michael Look

Great. Thank you and thank you for joining us this afternoon. We look forward to meeting with many of you in the coming months. Good evening.

HP Jin

Thank you.

Operator

And once again, ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today's conference. We appreciate your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.