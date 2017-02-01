Apple's Services Business Is A Big Reason Why It Is A Value Trap, Not A Solution To Its Problems

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) reported earnings on Tuesday that were better than expected across the board, giving AAPL bulls reason to be positive. From iPhone sales to services revenue to ASPs, all signs pointed positively. However, there is reason to think that many of the perceived positives from this quarter are not likely to be able to drive the stock higher on a sustainable basis going forward.

The story people are most focused on for AAPL, around services, may actually be a headwind, not a tailwind, for valuation going forward because of how dramatically different it is from AAPL's legacy model. Also, while ASPs were a tailwind for the quarter, management has repeatedly shown concerns that this is going to be a headwind going forward, which limits their ability to sustain robust profitability, which they'll need to do to justify upside.

While the quarter was positive, there are reasons to think AAPL is a value trap longer term, and this earnings report won't be the catalyst to upside AAPL investors are hoping for.

Apple is one of the largest and most widely known companies in the world. They design and manufacture some of the most popular smartphones (iPhone), laptops (MacBook), desktops (iMac), and smart watches (Apple Watch), among other media devices (AppleTV, iPod). Additionally, they offer a range of related software, operating systems, services, accessories, and networking solutions to complement their hardware. These include iOS, Mac OS, watchOS, iCloud, and Apple Pay. Furthermore, AAPL delivers and sells digital content and applications under their iTunes, App Store, Mac App Store, iBooks, and Apple Music names, which are collectively known as Internet Services.

As a result of a cult-like following and strong demand for their branded products, AAPL had seen incredibly strong profitability historically, with Uniform Adjusted Financial Reporting Standards (UAFRS) based ROA (ROA') rising from -9% in 2001 to a peak of 153% in 2011. However, since then, profitability has declined fairly steadily, to 75% in 2016, as iPhone sales have lagged, AAPL has had to compete in lower profitability markets to try to sustain share and growth, the company has had to invest in infrastructure to support their services business, and the firm has struggled to develop new successful products to drive growth.

Adjusted Asset growth (Asset' growth) has seen similar trends. As AAPL grew aggressively, driven by new product development and growing demand, the rate of growth for the company steadily rose until 2012. Asset' growth rose from 8% in 2005 to 67% in 2012. Subsequently, AAPL has continued to grow strongly, but not as strongly as it had previously, with Asset' growth ranging from 16-27% since then. This shows a company that has still been able to grow with the market, but has seen more challenge sustaining prior growth rates, as they've also struggled to sustain profitability with competitors gaining share and AAPL losing pricing power.

As-reported ROA and Asset growth numbers do not do nearly as well of a job highlighting the strength in AAPL's profitability into 2012, and subsequent decline, as traditional return metrics are artificially depressed due to accounting distortions. There are a lot of issues driving these distortions, including around the company's R&D investment and how to correctly treat cash balances for the company. However, when these adjustments are not made, the artificially muted performance of AAPL makes it less clear why they were able to become the largest company in the world, and why so many rushed to compete with them and gain a share of their profitability.

For context, the PVP chart below reflects the real, economic performance and valuation measures of Apple after making many major adjustments to the as-reported financials. The blue bars in the chart are the company's real economic performance, while the orange bars are the company's as-reported distorted accounting performance. This chart, along with all of the charts included in this article, as well as the detail behind the graphics, can be found here.

The four panels above explain the company's historical corporate performance and valuation levels plus consensus estimates for forecast years as well as what the market is currently pricing in, in terms of expectations for profitability and growth.

Performance Drivers - Sales, Margins and Turns

It can be helpful to break down Adjusted ROA into its DuPont formula parts, UAFRS Earnings Margin and UAFRS Asset Turnover, which are cleaned up margins and turns metrics used to calculate Adjusted ROA. The chart below details both Adjusted Earnings Margin and Adjusted Asset Turns historically, to help us better understand the drivers of the firm's profitability and performance.

Trends in Adjusted ROA have been driven by trends in both UAFRS-based Earnings Margins and Asset Turns. From 2001-2012, Adjusted Earnings Margins increased from -4% to 28%, before declining to 25% in 2014 and 23% in 2016. Meanwhile, Adjusted Asset Turns, which increased from 1.9x in 2003 to 6.0x in 2011, have declined fairly steadily to 3.2x in 2016, as the firm has struggled to maintain revenue growth at the same rate it has grown its Adjusted Asset base, a result of increased competition and saturation in their markets. The company has mostly done well in maintaining their margins over the past 5 years, but they have not been able to maintain their best-in-class asset efficiency, leading ROA' to decline.

The biggest factor driving the company's declining Asset Turns has been how much faster AAPL's PP&E base has grown than their revenue. The company has seen each dollar of PP&E investment fall from generating almost $11 of revenue in 2010 to only generating $4 of revenue by 2016. A substantial factor in this is AAPL's investment in the database footprint they need to be able to grow the "services" component of their business and their cloud offerings, and their investment in the software to be able to manage those various services. The company has seen the machinery, equipment and internal-use software component of their PP&E rise from $3.6bn in 2010 to $44.5bn in 2016.

While AAPL is known around the world for their decision to outsource most of their equipment assembly to Hon Hai/Foxconn and others, as they did not view that as being a core competency of the business, they have clearly viewed controlling the infrastructure around their services offering to be a core competency. The decision to not remain asset light with this business has driven down Asset' Turns, and lead to ROA' compression.

As-reported (orange chart) Asset Turnover doesn't capture this massive investment AAPL has made into PP&E to pull down the company's returns. Because As-reported metrics are distorted by AAPL's massive cash and investment stockpile - it actually shows the company having improving Asset Turnover from 2010 through 2015, while Uniform Adjusted Asset Turnover (Asset' Turns - blue chart) shows that once the distortion of non-operating cash and investments is removed, the company actually has been growing less efficient in their asset deployment.

Even if AAPL does continue to maintain Earnings' Margin, as they have done a relatively decent job over the past 5 years, if they continue to see these more asset intensive portions of their business grow, they are likely to continue to see ROA' compress, not because of pricing power, but because of their strategy. However, if they also struggle with pricing power as competition grows, and they have to create products to meet lower price points to continue to drive growth by expanding their market, they are likely to see margins compress too, leading to further ROA' compression.

Impact of Adjustments

This analysis uses Uniform Adjusted Financial Reporting Standards (UAFRS) metrics, or adjusted metrics, which remove accounting distortions found in GAAP and IFRS to reveal the true economic profitability of a firm. This allows us to better understand the real historic economic profitability of a firm as well as allows for better comparability between peers. To better understand UAFRS, please refer to our explanation here.

AAPL has regular, and material investments in R&D each year that as-reported financial statements treat as expenses. This violates one of the core principles of accounting, which is that expenses should be recognized in the period when the related revenue is incurred. R&D investment is an investment in the long-term cash flow generation of the company. Because as-reported metrics treat R&D investment as an expense, as opposed to an investment, net income is artificially decreased.

An additional material adjustment to AAPL's Adjusted Net Assets revolves around the firm's cash balance. Corporations inherently need some level of cash to operate their business, without which they would have liquidity issues and customers and suppliers would be hesitant to build long-term relationships with them. However, companies with substantial cash balances (above what one might view as "operating" cash) can see as-reported ROA diluted because of the substantial portion of the balance sheet that ends up being taken up by cash that is earning limited or no return, especially in the current environment. As such, if excess cash is not removed from the asset base of a company before looking at performance metrics, a company can appear to have substantially lower operating profitability than it actually has.

Embedded Expectations Analysis

As investors, understanding what the market is embedding in the stock price in terms of expectations is paramount to making good decisions. Without understanding what the market is pricing in, it is impossible to claim that the market is wrong. We derive market expectations for the firm from valuations and historical performance trends, to give a clearer picture into what the market is projecting for the firm.

AAPL is currently trading at a 10.2x UAFRS-based P/E, which is near historical lows. At these levels, the market is pricing in expectations for Adjusted ROA to continue recent declines, and fade from 75% in 2016 to 26% in 2021, accompanied by 15% Adjusted Asset growth at the lower end of historical averages.

Peer Analysis - Valuations Relative to Profitability

A major benefit of adjusting as-reported financial statements is to clear away accounting distortions to allow for more accurate peer-to-peer comparisons. To this end, we have included a scatter chart below that plots AAPL against its peers based on their Adjusted Price-to-Assets ratio (P/B) and ROA'.

Looking across industries, markets, and time, there has been a very strong relationship between a company's ROA' relative to the corporate average (6%) ROA', and the multiple the market will pay above the value of the company's Asset' base, in terms of a UAFRS-based P/B (V/A') multiple. A company that generates a 6% ROA' will tend to trade at a 1.0x Adjusted P/B, and a company that generates an 18% ROA' will trade at a 3.0x Adjusted P/B, etc.

Relative to its peers, AAPL appears undervalued with its 6.5x UAFRS-based P/B and 66.2% Adjusted ROA. Even when excluding high growth peers like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) that are trading at exceptionally high valuations, AAPL clearly is out of sync with their peers in terms of valuations. Most of their peers, including Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and other hardware equipment companies, trade along the expected ROA' to V/A' relationship. However, AAPL only trades at a slightly higher valuation than Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), while having an ROA that is over 2x higher. The market is pricing AAPL for their ROA' to revert closer to peer levels, while expecting other peers to be able to maintain the ROA' they currently have.

Initially, this appears overly bearish, but when a company like AAPL has ROA' that is well in excess of their peers' profitability, over time returns do tend to converge. Valuations appear inexpensive for AAPL on an absolute basis and relative to peers. However, considering the factors that are driving AAPL lower, including Asset' Turns compression that is already happening, and potential future pressure in Earnings' Margin that could grow greater than it currently is, these low expectations may be warranted.

Analyst and Management Expectations

Analysts have less bearish expectations than the market, projecting Adjusted ROA to decline to only 63% in 2017, accompanied by 14% Adjusted Asset growth.

Valens' qualitative analysis of the firm's recent earnings highlights that management is confident that they will be making significant investments in R&D in the coming years. However, they appear concerned about declining business performance in China, and may be downplaying concerns about ASPs, even with ASPs hitting all-time highs in Q1 2017. Additionally, they may lack confidence in their expectation for their services business to continue growing at similar rates in the December quarter, and may be concerned about the value of increased R&D spending.

These markers appear to line up with the current market case for AAPL. The company is going to continue to investing robustly in the business, as their commitment to invest in R&D highlights. However, they are concerned about driving revenue, and are seeing concerns about ASPs, which are likely to drive margin compression going forward. They also are concerned that the investments they're making, in R&D and in their services business, aren't seeing the revenue bang they'd expect, meaning they expect to see continued asset utilization declines.

Valuation Matrix - ROA' and Asset' Growth as Drivers of Valuation

When valuing a company, it is important to consider more than a singular target price, and instead the potential value of a firm at various levels of performance. The below matrix highlights potential prices for AAPL at various levels of profitability (in terms of Adjusted ROA) and growth (Adjusted Asset growth). Prices that are in excess of 10% equity upside are highlighted in black, and prices representing an excess of 10% equity downside are highlighted in red.

To justify current prices, AAPL would need to see Adjusted ROA continue to regress to peer mean levels, as it has begun to the past 5 years, accompanied by Adjusted Asset growth at the lower end of historical averages. These expectations appear incredibly bearish at first glance, and with valuations almost at single-digit levels, AAPL may appear to be an interesting value stock.

However, all the key fundamental, peer and management communication signals say these expectations are more likely to be reasonable than not. The company is fundamentally changing into a lower ROA' business as they invest in a more asset intensive services business, as seen by their declining Asset' Turns. Peers ROA' is dramatically lower than AAPL, and historically across industries this level of profitability bifurcation is not sustainable over long periods of time within the same industry and business model. Also, management's communication points to expectations for continued robust investment, but declining returns on that investment, combined with ASP compression on their devices, pressuring margins going forward.

Considering the factors pointing to continued Asset' Turn declines and accelerating Earnings' Margin declines going forward, pressuring continued ROA' declines, market expectations for a business declining from historically high ROA' to just best-in-class ROA' over the next 5 years appears reasonable. Stay away from this value trap.

Our Chief Investment Strategist, Joel Litman, chairs the Valens Equities and Credit Research Committees, which are responsible for this article. Professor Litman is regarded around the world for his expertise in forensic accounting and "forensic fundamental" analysis, particularly in corporate performance and valuation.

