On Monday, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) released their Pending Home Sales Report for December showing an improvement in sales activity with the seasonally adjusted national index rising 1.6% from November to stand 0.3% above the level seen in December 2015.

The following chart shows the seasonally adjusted national pending home sales index along with the percent change on a year-over-year basis as well as the percent change from the peak set in 2005.