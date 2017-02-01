Cielo's (CIOXY) CEO Eduardo Gouveia on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cielo SA (OTCQX:CIOXY) Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call January 31, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Eduardo Gouveia – Chief Executive Officer

Clovis Poggetti – Chief Financial Officer

Victor Schabbel – Director-Investor Relations

Analysts

Mario Pierry – Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Eduardo Rosman – BTG Pactual Bank

Marcelo Cintra – Goldman Sachs

Jorge Kuri – Morgan Stanley

Rafael Frade – Bradesco Bank

Tito Labarta – Deutsche Bank

Domingos Falavina – JPMorgan

Alexandre Spada – Itau BBA

Carlos Gomez – HSBC Bank

Rob Wildhack – Autonomous Research

Wesley Bernabe – Banco do Brasil

Eduardo Gouveia

Good morning. It’s a great pleasure to be with you here. During my first presentation of results concerning Q4 2016, we have here with us CFO of the Company, Clovis Poggetti; Victor Schabbel, Director of Investor Relations; and other Members of the Board. First, I would like to say that I’m very proud to be here. It is I’m very proud to be in such an important company. I’ll give you a strategic view with my contribution to Cielo and then we will have those supplemental highlights. During the conference, we will be able to clarify any of your doubts.

We have four pillars: digital transformation, innovation being close to the clients, human capital and operational efficiency where the company has been very confident. Across the digital transformation, we have had a great focus on building of acquired through the center of our business. We want to be protagonists in all the developments, all the developments for technological solutions. We want to really deliver value to the right segments according to the clients demand and this process is not a simple project, it's surely a transformation and it had a lot of focus.

We launched Cielo LIO for us. It’s a very important reinforcements in terms of adding value, so it will bring more values and more solution to take care of our client needs, and not only across company. So we will look at our client base in a segmented way, and understand the right saturation for each segment, each client, and that's giving a good solution. We want to have a more agile Company and more connected with the digital revolution, so we are beginning this program, we began at the end of last year and we hope to continue in this journey of transformation for the Company.

The second element, the second pillar of my work is commercial proximity, what is commercial proximity? Of course the assets that I have in my career, I graduated in sales and we do this very naturally and we want to have the growth focused on being close to the client. For example, I have been here for a month, and I visited three states [indiscernible] clients, and visited many clients in Sao Paulo, so we had a strong look and we want our sales area to be more connected to the clients, closer to the clients, which is what we wanted to do in the next few years.

We want to understand clearly, what are the needs of the each clients, each segment to deliver value, and have those correct perception delivery. We had a good surprise with what we found in terms of technology, commercial technology, every one of our consultants has an iPad or Smartphone and every morning they receive alert information delete for the day, the routes, the clients to be visited and the type of product to be offered all of the information, all the clients information as all of sales persons have, which impressive the technology that we have in hands of our sales people.

The third element is the strengthening of distribution channels. We already have the strong distribution area. So this is an important period strengthening this area and our management, our commercial relationship with our clients. The third pillar which is also very important in my vision is to take care of our talents. I have a personal believe, this people who are happy contribute to the profit. We will work even more strongly to have the company with talent. We want to recognize with good practices and I want to reinforce engagements.

In the last six years, we have been chosen as one of the best companies to work in Brazil. Also we are very strong in our cash in terms of compensation, we have a modern system, all we launched last year, the channel improvement and we have a lot of knowledge alignments, training is fundamental for our employees. So we have a strong Cielo University and is a landmark of our management focusing on the talent we have, the people we have. In terms of our meritocracy, we know that the most important metric, the most important goal is here.

We’re making an important transformation we want, consistent borderline results in order to deliver value to you our shareholders. Nonetheless this is an important approach. We have had a good performance, expense control. So we will continue strongly with expense control and try to be more and more efficient looking at very detail, so we can do profitability and also higher margins in a sustainable way in order to deliver always the bottom line.

So in terms of the strategy for the last few years, I will be working on these four pillars: transformation, additional information, proximity, and also human talents. So I believe it's a great challenge, it's an important challenge in our career and we're very happy concerning the potential and the possibilities of this Company.

Now, I would like to pass the floor to Clovis. He will talk about the results of Q4.

Clovis Poggetti

Thank you, Gouveia, good morning. Concerning the highlights for 2016, the points, we'd like to call your attention to, page 4 please. We would like to highlight the growth of 6.7% of the volume captured in acquiring an acquisition, reaching BRL585 billion. The growth is a little more modest than the ones in previous years, and as you already know, especially due to the economic scenario that is very challenging that we have had. In terms of competition, we, this year included hard work, a year where we tried to preserve the franchise with focus on the profitability of our operation.

In this context, we prepared ourselves for the new model multivan, and we're ready to begin to capture the new model as acquiring. I'd like to stress that the markets continues to have a behavior that is similar to previous years. We haven't seen any changes. Also it's important to say, we have an economic scenario and competition. We have seen a lot of difficulty in retail, and due to this our base had a drop of 9% during the year, but it is important to stress that although we had a drop in revenue, we made resilient during the year.

So since the base of our equipment represent 60%, another highlight is the delivery of our guidance, the expenses grew 5.8% below the guidance that we gave to the market for this year. Our last slide, the financial deleveraging process also had an important role, financial deleverage an important contribution to the profit 14%. And with that I'd like to pass the floor back to Mr. Gouveia.

Eduardo Gouveia

Well now, we can begin the Q&A session. We already have some questions, so let's begin the Q&A. And then we will make the final comments.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Mario Pierry, Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Mario Pierry

Good morning, I have two questions. The first, looking at your revenue yield, it dropped a lot in this quarter, we had 10%. I'd like to understand better this drop, were there any changes? Maybe the mix contributed a bit, but did you have changes in interchange during the quarter? Because in Q4 last year, we also saw a large drop in this area, but then there was a recovery, so I'd like to understand is there a point that is non-recurrent point or can we expect more this looking forward?

The second question has to do with regulatory changes announced by the governments especially the cycle for prepayments announced by the Treasury Ministry. So, how should we monitor this situation from now on and if you had any studies concerning this reduction from payment terms from 30 days to 3 days the impact this will have?

Eduardo Gouveia

Mario thank you. It's a pleasure to talk to you again. Concerning yields, there is no change in incentives, everything continues the same as last year. We had an impact on the volume and a greater relevance in large accounts right now, with a stronger loss at the base of the pyramid. It's important to say that this loss, we have the loss but we have a resilient revenue, we have loss from POS installed less wireless where we have an average price that is a little higher, so there is no effect that is not normal.

Now the second question, once again it's a complex topic. We have a strong regulating agency will work with the industry. We're working strongly to support this discussion on the part of the Treasury Ministry, to give you numbers, rotating credits represents 30% and credit card, loans, and the impacts if we think a little, if we have a stronger change in payment terms of credit cards.

Let me supplement, it's important at this point concerning the impact on net profit to demystify the importance of RB in our business. We've shown the contribution of the managerial result of RB. We always tell everyone to look at this number because there we have the value of number of money as time goes by.

So today I mentioned well considering RB as a whole, the contribution or profit would be close to 20%, 21% in this quarter, since we've 30% concerning credit, this would be the part that is at risk, 40% of 20%, 21%.

Let me supplement, I also remembered something. Are these an important unit for us? So if this is very important for the Company's results, so my first action was to talk to the providers of call centers, active processes, how we can improve conversion? We put together a very aggressive plan concerning performance, penetration in order to somehow improve the delivery.

Just to make clear, so in the worst scenario, we can imagine an 8% drop in Company’s profit.

Mario Pierry

So I would like to understand do you have any timings, is there a date we should look at prepayments announced by the Treasury Ministry the regulating agency.

Eduardo Gouveia

Yes that is the number, and timing we do not have. We are giving support, we are working together but we don't have a timing. There is no decision made yet. Now going back to my first question on what is your yield. First I’ll try and explain, so while we see a drop in Q4 2016 in Q1 revenue through the higher levels.

If I understood well, we should not expect a great change in revenue yield for now on. This revenue yield that we saw in Q4 should continue, should be maintained, we have some solutions for example. We have been working strongly to deliver more value, and more solution to take care of our client's needs, and not only our current Company.

Don't forget to consider in your analysis that for some time we have a very strong in debit. When we look at Q1, this has nothing to do with debit growing more than credits. This is a characteristic of the year-end sales.

Now, I would like to reinforce you to points mentioned by Gouveia. So there is a seasonality effect in Q4. Thank you, thank you very much. Thank you Mario.

Eduardo Rosman

The next question is Eduardo Rosman BTG Pactual Royal Bank. Good morning. Two questions. The first, concerning prepayments. In the call to the press you mentioned the guidance of 19% to 21% penetration. I'd like to confirm this is the right number, the same that was delivered in 2016.

The second question, concerning the migration to the firm acquired model. How do you believe the prices would be one of the prices – do you believe that the competitors with pricing power, will be more aggressive or whether the impact has already happened in the last few months…

Eduardo Gouveia

Well Eduardo, thank you. It's a great pleasure to talk to you. This is an information that we are giving a better performance, we believe we will continue with this performance without greater losses. Once again just reinforcing the point we are working very strongly on a plan to have better conversion and better profitability in our view. This is very important in our business.

Now, everyone all the players are capturing – and everyone is working for the clients. So you can ask me as of July with all we’ll acquire we also look at our segment core goods opportunity in Amex they are different from LIO. Has LIO has participation in debits that is very strong, then we also have Amex that is very strong in credit with a higher ticket value. So we know somehow to offset this loss in revenue, we are working strongly to preserve the bottom line that's an important concept for us, competition is important it's healthy, but we now have a great focus on the bottom line and not only in share, delivering revenue and profits so we can have a sustainable performance in the long term.

Eduardo Rosman

That’s very cool, thank you. Just a follow-up. It's very good to see the Company talking about focus on bottom line. Can you give us a range of guidance for the bottom line for next year, since this is the main goal of the Company and this is how we also evaluate main executives?

Eduardo Gouveia

Thank you for the question. The company's goal when offering a guidance is try to help you give late projections as we have an environment with many uncertainties, we can't give you a profit guidance because the Company's effort is always at the medium and long-term to generate value to the shareholders and not all the generation of profit in one quarter.

So we've a strong commitment with the medium and long range and only the profits in one quarter. We tried to avoid this trend to think too much about the profit – signaling profit when our commitment is value generation.

Eduardo Rosman

Thank you. Thank you Eduardo. Pleasure to talk to you.

Next question Marcelo Cintra, Goldman Sachs.

Marcelo Cintra

Good morning. Thank you. I have two questions, the first concerning the changes in multi-brand for the quarter, I'd like to understand when we see the evolution of multi-brand, it has accelerated especially in the Elo brand. You said 15% of that is already in multi-brand. So what I would like to learn, two things, first in the scenario where the home markets close to the acquire to all players.

Hence based on the numbers, 15% goes to your competitors. Do you have an estimate of the impact of this effect on the bottom line? And this will be terribly offset by agreements with Elo. How should we see revenue in this – and if your guidance for growth in transactions for Cielo Brazil? Have you considered this volume of full acquiring leaving LIO because, I mentioned it today. So what I do Cielo is through multi-brand, so you might lose this volume, it did consider any guidance?

Eduardo Gouveia

Good morning Cintra. It’s a great pleasure to have you here. As I said in the previous question, this scenario is open as of July. We hope that the part of LIO captured will be partially offsets by capturing Amex. So the results in the guidance that we gave in terms of volume and expenses already includes this movement…

Marcelo Cintra

Thank you. My second question is about POS. In this quarter, there was a sharp drop, you mentioned during the call. Do you have any visibility, how much of this stock is related to mortality and which part is related to competition. That the competition have a relevant impact on the drop in the number of periods. And how should we imagine this in the future. Normally, Q4 is very stronger in terms of POS, due to seasonality. In Q1, there was a drop. We believe this will be the scenario in 2017 or can we expect a recovery. Thank you once again.

Eduardo Gouveia

When we talk about the yield, there is a strong there will be increase in wireless, because of market demands. This is demanded by the consumer. For example, 200,000 that we lost, 70% for dial. So, that's why the POS is more expensive with more added value. But we notice yes, we has had mortality rates in this quarter we have many surveys, digits to the clients to the field. We know when people stock decrease transactions and we see how higher mortality rate than the last quarter 70% is due to competition.

Okay. I should leave, look at this in the future. So periodically, we should not have great effect in Q1. There should be a recovery – we’d see a recovery in January number of POS as a whole. We have the impact of the economy, as I said one of the programs is proximity to the client. We're trying to deliver this to be closer to the clients more focus on each segments but with the economy improved we'll have more clients to capture. Thank you. Thank you, pleasure to have you with us.

Next question in English Jorge Kuri, Morgan Stanley.

Jorge Kuri

Hi, good morning everyone.

Eduardo Gouveia

Hi, good morning.

Jorge Kuri

Wanted to understand your – Cielo Brazil volumes 4% to 6% for this year that number last year was 7% this year, it's just close to 7%, you're expecting lower volume growth this year. In the context of an economy that is supposed to do much better than last year, await on an absolute basis, still not fully recovered but year-on-year there is a very strong improvement on the some of the – economies starting 3% last year probably than a grow close to 1% this year, unemployment is probably improving in second half, a lot of the initiatives that you've been working on over the last few years have hopefully start to bear fruit this year particularly on LIO. So why the lower expectation for volumes vis-à-vis last – should have we seen recovery this year versus what we were able to deliver in 2015 and 2016? Thank you.

Eduardo Gouveia

Okay, hello, hello. Sorry, could you tell that – repeat the question we were not able to hear the full question, could you please talk a little closer to the microphone, Jorge.

Jorge Kuri

Yes. Sure, so you're translating my question in Portuguese or should I just – I don’t understand.

Eduardo Gouveia

Please repeat.

Jorge Kuri

All right. So I wanted to understand your guidance for the year in terms of Cielo Brazil volumes, you're saying 4% to 6% 2017. That's below the number that you delivered in 2016, when you did almost 7% given that the economy is supposed to do better this year versus last year, last year the economy contracted 3%, this year hopefully is going to grow close to 1%, unemployment particularly doing much better this year than last year. And some of the initiatives that you've been working on over the last couple of years are going to start to bear fruit this year particularly everything you're doing on LIO. So I'm just wondering why you are expecting a more modest outlook for volumes this year versus last year, when everything points at least on the macro side, everything points to a recovery of 2017 versus 2016 and 2015? Sorry, I can't hear anything. Hello?

Clovis Poggetti

Thank you, Jorge. We noticed clearly the economy improving at the end of the year, and a nonrecurring effective multi-van this year. And our expectation is that the economy will come back investments and consumption. So the combination of these factors gives us a guidance between 4% and 6%, a little lower than this year. This combination makes it a little more conservative concerning our expectations, this year reminding we have a strong work, we're working strongly on the bottom line more than on volume. So we're looking very much at the efficiency of the Company.

Jorge Kuri

Hello?

Victor Schabbel

Rafael Frade

Good morning, two questions. First, exploring the guidance for 2017, a growth of 4% to 6%, I'd like to understand how do you see revenue, because the mix will be unfavorable where the debit revenue is more than credit, and how should we imagine the impact of renegotiation of rebuilds with controllers. Will this have an impact on revenue? How we should see this 4% to 6% growth in volume and effect on the revenue, and also – if I am not mistaken Mr. Gouveia based on your prior experience, you worked to anticipate receivables in other companies. You said, you will reevaluate the processes. Do you see anything that could be done based on your experience having an impact anticipating receivables in 2017. Thank you for the question.

Eduardo Gouveia

We begin with incentives, there was no change in the incentives. We didn't have any change in incentives in the last quarter. Once again, we're looking at this expense are something natural. It's grosses that is always win-win there is no pressure from shareholders. We're refers to them also – we're looking at this in a triangle way, by quality, concerning this topic. Now the ratio to guidance the market is more competitive, you have more pressure that's natural competition in price. It's were concerned with the bottom line. We want to deliver the results in a sustainable and consistent way as we have done in the previous years. And this would be the first point.

The second, we are working there is – it is an important component of our business. As you know, you mentioned – it's an important improvement in efficiency in R&D that was one of the pillars to grow the Company's results. And it was already been done very efficiently. Now we're looking at each process and also we know that this is very important for the Company's results, its on my list, its on my daily list to do this. And can you take the follow-up concerning the first question, the volumes so I'm imagining the volume going up for 46% the revenue will be growing a little less due to pressure 46%. So we should have pressure on the margin. EBITDA margin will be lower than that of 2016. Is that right?

Clovis Poggetti

No, don't forget to consider the impact of the deleverage process. Operationally, yes you are right, but we have the result of R&D and the deleveraging where contribute to the bottom line of the company. Thank you.

Victor Schabbel

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. I'd like to go back to the regulatory issues, last year we asked the same question, maybe relative it was on the rebound was the opening of the banners? In the last few months, we had a lot of the progress in the regulatory due to price and out payments. I'd like to know from you how do you see the regulatory issues with the Companies doing. The follow-up, what will you see on your radar that is important for its investors to know. And if there is any other important point that we should monitor right now? And I’m sorry, I'm going back to the reduction of the cycle. I'd like to know from you, should this be done gradually during many years or should this be result in the short-term in a more radical way?

Clovis Poggetti

It's a pleasure, let me see concerning your first point, regulatory issues, we are cooperating closely we are always there, it's on our list to be close to the regulating agency. The treasury ministry, we are working on our site to add value to the client. I can't give you any information yet, we don't have any expectations concerning the treasury ministry and the terms now concerning timing. We have no information, no sign in the short-term that we can give to you in terms of what will be done apart from regulatory announced by the Central Bank, what their item the part of the reduction of the cycle and point of time being, no, as I said we've been classifying in the very precise way and the changes have an impact of 8% in our Elo. The change in returns from 30 days to 3 days, so this will be gradual.

Unidentified Analyst

My second question has to do with competition. The competitive scenario, how do you see this in the next few years when it changes that there were price increase, so the dynamics and your rental POS, you launched in the last year. You've the objective of 50,000 POSs licensed by the end of the year, what happened, why did you delayed the objective, postpone the objective and next year issue.

Clovis Poggetti

Please repeat your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Concerning competition I'd like to know how you see prices for MDR and POS. Two points, I'd like you to give us more detail some regulatory issues that favor this on the acquirer side and POS you've the objective of having 50,000 POSs last year. So I'd like to know about the results if you reached this objective and what is the goal for 2017? Thank you.

Clovis Poggetti

Thank you. Competition, there was no change, competition is rational in terms of acquiring. We don't see any change, we don't see more aggressiveness on the part of the competition. Now concerning LIO, we launched the concept, we had an entry level for those who have BRL1 to BRL5,000 including the cost of rental, a package that had a good acceptance. But for each terminal we're trying to delinquent, the value that must be delivered concerning we've a strong bets on the project we are betting strongly on the project. I would say that I'm very well impressed about the concept, I’m really inserted in my car every time I visit someone, I have it I demonstrate the concept, except it has been very good.

LIO without content is a traditional POS. So we're working very strongly to include more content, more value that we can deliver to clients concerning accounts payable, receivable, ERP, concerning their clients so there is – to deliver value that we'll promise if the project continues, it has our total priority and I would repeat every time I visit a client I have shown the potential and people are very well, we've had a very good acceptance. So we continue with it.

Unidentified Analyst

Any goals for this year?

Clovis Poggetti

We have worked to win the goal one million terminals, so we continue pursuing this number. There we're developing new things and we hope to get to a 100,000 LIOs by the end of this year. Thank you.

Victor Schabbel

Tito Labarta

Hi, good morning and thanks for the call.

Clovis Poggetti

Good morning, Tito.

Tito Labarta

Can you hear me? Yes, good morning, a couple of questions so first, just a follow-up on revenue growth, we saw revenues at the subsidiaries in the quarter fell 11%, for the – and year-over-year was impacted by the depreciation of the dollar given in the dollar revenues, but just want to get maybe some guidance in terms of high. We expect to have revenue subsidiaries to perform this year, I mean, they were strong growth for the full year but on the quarter, we saw a big drop even get understand the sustainability of the revenue and the other subsidiaries going forward. And then the second question, in terms of your expense guidance sort of 46%, but the difference between other the cost of services and operating expenses at the cost of services as well as there is a change in the remuneration model for certain products are done for you, just want to get a little bit more color on that. In meanwhile operating expenses grew quite a bit faster particularly personnel expenses growing 8% on the quarter. If you can maybe give some color in terms of how that cost of services will grow compared to the operating expenses would appreciate that. Thank you.

Eduardo Gouveia

Okay. You are right. Yes, we have the effect of the U.S. currency the exchange rates hurting us and this was also affected by the turnaround process that we had in the Company since 2012. We worked on changes in the platform. At the end of 2015 we focused more on the business. We had a change in Management. We also changed our location, our headquarters. And these have an impact on the results of that Company.

Now concerning the second part of your question, concerning the change in the operational profile, yes, we left the model where we bought and resold minutes of telephony and now we have a commission. We optimized we had revenue and cost and now we have revenue concerning commission – coming from commission.

Tito Labarta

Yes, that what I expect. Maybe a follow-up on both for that – those questions. And the revenues, what kind of growth maybe exclude the impact of the currency, what kind of growth can we expect in the other subsidiaries for 2017? If you could give some color on that. And then also on – what do you expect the growth in cost versus growth in operating expenses given sort of the decrease in personnel expenses this quarter?

Clovis Poggetti

Tito, unfortunately I won't be able to help you in this area. The Company doesn't give guidance to its subsidiaries, the Company's guidance has to do with Cielo Brazil and Cateno, but it all appears that the Company maintains its growth through operating in an efficient way, more and more efficient way. All this also includes our subsidiaries.

Tito Labarta

Okay. And the question on the expansions or its cost of services?

Clovis Poggetti

Tito, in the same way that we did last year in 2016, the guidance that we're giving has to do with total expenses. We talk about Cielo Brazil plus Cateno cost plus expenses growing from 4% to 6% in 2017. I'll give you more information, it's important to observe not only the projections of growth in the number of transactions, but also if we look at an average inflation, projections for 2017, if we see what’s we’ll have in terms of the expenses it is lower than inflation. So yes, as Gouveia said that a company will continue to work in an absolutely paranoiac way to really keep expenses under control.

Tito Labarta

Okay. Thank you.

Eduardo Gouveia

Okay.

Victor Schabbel

Eduardo Gouveia

Good morning.

Domingos Falavina

Domingos from JPMorgan. We delivered a strong drop in PLS Q4, that we discussed that it's included to have a store owner. It's strange that returning the machine before Christmas. Do you have data concerning January, February concerning the base of installed base of PLS, or active store owners. I'd like to know if this drop is getting stronger. Thank you.

Eduardo Gouveia

Well, it’s not that we return the PLS, they closed, they their business. So we have made surveys, we have gone to the fields, and there are stores that are closing with this challenging situation. Christmas, for example, the sales were very bad the sales in Christmas, still holds the economy as a whole that is not doing well, and once again when we see designs that we never did, there is trouble in the stores. But if you look at the shopping malls, for example, the return is stronger. Some of the stores closed after Christmas. In January and February did it get worse; this is what I'd like to know? It's very early to talk about this, we have done our follow-up. We have all our people working more aggressively to acquire new clients, it's very early I can't give you information about February. We don't have these numbers yet.

Domingos Falavina

Also the use of cash the Company has a debt of BRL2.5 million and since prepayment is not that strong; would it go back to 50% to 80% payments? Are you discussing this?

Eduardo Gouveia

This is something that we're always discussing with the Board. So, we allow it especially at the time of Cateno. We have always discussed this and it's the Company's capital. Today is 30%. The payments and I have no additional information concerning changes. Now we are analyzing, we're looking at this. So we are in the deleveraging process and this is being analyzed.

Domingos Falavina

Thank you.

Eduardo Gouveia

Thank you.

Victor Schabbel

Next question Alexandre Spada, Itau BBA.

Alexandre Spada

Good morning. Thank you for the opportunity, I have two questions. The first has to do with CapEx. When we look at 2016 you spent with terminals, BRL300 million with U.S. currency with the stronger dollar than this year the exchange rate was higher last year. And also – we see also a drop, what justifies this guidance of BRL400 million? Are there media terminals, more expensive? What is the reason for such a high guidance in comparison with last year? Thank you.

Eduardo Gouveia

It’s great pleasure to have you here. That's right; we have a stronger investment – higher investment in terminals. LIO is a little more expensive. We’re also renewing the equipments hence we should invest more in LIO.

Alexandre Spada

Thank you. Second question concerning Cateno. I understand that, for example, you have an approval of the Central Bank – you need approval from the Central Bank for the cost expense reductions. What are the opportunities in this front concerning also the timing and the size of efficiency that can be captured in Cateno concerning expenses?

Eduardo Gouveia

It can be captured, where we’ll be capturing Cateno. So, I became Chairman of the Council of Cateno, should have more participation of this process, and we just have – by the end of this year we should have the authorization, whatever we can do we’re already doing. We have captured some events but the growth synergy should come after the authorization from the Central Bank.

Alexandre Spada

Could you give us an example of what could be done, that can't be done yet?

Eduardo Gouveia

I can't give you this information now. We are working on many points in order to have a stronger cost synergy.

Alexandre Spada

Any idea about timing. When this approval or will come?

Eduardo Gouveia

By the end of the year we should have this.

Alexandre Spada

Thank you.

Victor Schabbel

The next question Carlos Gomez, HSBC Bank.

Eduardo Gouveia

Good morning.

Victor Schabbel

Please, closer to the mics.

Carlos Gomez

First question, Cateno, your expectations concerning growth in the medium and long-term. Could you comment on the future of this business?

Eduardo Gouveia

I will try to answer the first question, how we can foresee if there are any other clients –other clients for Cateno, rather load back we see Cateno working with other clients. No, we don't have any load back this year, new clients not only a little current from Bank of Brazil, but others. We have difficulties hearing your question. Did I answer your question?

Carlos Gomez

Yes.

Eduardo Gouveia

Please repeat the second part of your question.

Carlos Gomez

Would maintain the business in the U.S. or do you want to sell it?

Eduardo Gouveia

We understand that it's a strategic investments, it would meant through brain technology, by the end of this year we should rebuild with only good results and in June 1, 2018 we hope that probably we will have all the retail clients, the smaller ones and some large clients this year using the results of the new system. We've a new platform and architectures that is currently open, and moderate. So, this operation in the U.S. is strategic. We're working more strongly to look at the operational and also operational efficiency of the Company. The next question…

Rob Wildhack

Good morning guys, this is Rob Wildhack, I come for Craig. A question on distribution channels, can you explain on which particular channels you're most focused on strengthening and give some more detail on how exactly you're going to improve them. Thanks.

Eduardo Gouveia

Thank you, Craig. Our concept is to strengthen the relationship that we have with the banks that are our partners. So to be closer to the branches of these banks to able to – be able to reach the places that we can't reach with our efforts. We've almost a 1,000 people in this effort around Brazil to have this direct relationship and acquiring client portfolios. We've an important part that is digital, there is a part that is aware of the sites, call center, we have, the contact center. So we've a joint work through strengthen all the channels and points of contact with these clients.

Victor Schabbel

The next question Wesley Bernabe, Banco do Brasil.

Wesley Bernabe

Good morning, good afternoon. I have a question concerning the impact of the increased interest rates, especially concerning receivables, whether strong drop of the interest rates, what is the difference between the cost of getting loans and the revenue, is there a great difference, something that could come up in the next quarter?

Eduardo Gouveia

Okay, in the short-term we can say that this drop in the interest rates is productive, because of cost of money. Hence this may or may not affect the price of the receivables. Of course with the lower interest rates – with the drop in interest rates you have pressure on the product now. But let’s not forget the positive sides depending on the drop in the interest rates as far as we know this should promote an increase in volume and this increase in volume coming from debit, credit may be parts of this volume may also offset the pressure that comes from the lower interest rates. As I mentioned this is on our daily work load to work on the efficiency of the company. We're very focused, we work on this, we have this everyday to improve the efficiency penetration.

Wesley Bernabe

Thank you.

Victor Schabbel

We would like to conclude the Q&A session. I would like to pass it over to Mr. Eduardo Gouveia for his final comments.

Eduardo Gouveia

Thank you. As I said in the beginning, it's a great honor and pleasure to participate in this first report. I'd like to reinforce our commitment with the four important pillars in my management; digital transformation, proximity, personals, commercial, also focus on people on talent and also operational efficiency.

First, we have a strong commitment, strong partnership through the month. I'm very happy to be back, I will work four years, and multiples we had a close relationship, very transparent work with the market. We want to have this commitment to deliver sustainable results with a high level of corporate governance as we already have. Soon we're going to continue making this effort. So, let's continue and we're very happy with the possibility of really continuing to manage this Company. Thank you.

