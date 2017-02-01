Under Armour: Valuation Still Doesn't Fully Reflect Slowing Growth

If anything is clear now, it is that Under Armour is not the next Nike, so the stock should stop trading at multiples that value it as such.

As we had expected, Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) reported dismal Q4 earnings before the open on Tuesday, 1/31, and shares subsequently tumbled more than 25%. UAA is now almost 60% off its Summer 2015 highs and trades right around where it did in early 2014, before the Curry story (and UAA stock) took off in 2015. While that set-up may make a "buy the dip" argument look attractive, the valuation is still expensive and we remain bearish on the stock.

The quarter was pretty ugly. Revenue growth slowed, gross margins compressed, the revenue guide was weak, the income guide was even weaker, and the CFO is leaving. At the heart of the issue, UAA's high growth years appear to be over, and this era of extreme growth is ending much sooner than most anticipated. Some of it can be pinned on an unwinding of what was a superhuman "Curry catalyst" in 2015, but most of the slow growth seems to be a result of the Under Armour brand struggling to remain relevant in a hyper competitive athleisure market that includes Nike (NYSE:NKE), Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), Skechers (NYSE:SKX), and Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU), among others. By our numbers, UAA's valuation has yet to catch up with this reality.

The big "Red Flag" for us was that North America revenues were up only 6%. That accelerates what has been a multi-quarter down trend in North America revenue growth, from 26% in Q1 to 22% in Q2 to 16% in Q3 to 6% in Q4. The down-trend is also apparent in the 2-year stack, where North America revenue growth has fallen from 46% in Q1 to 44% in Q2 to 41% in Q3 to 32% in Q4. North America growth is slowing both on a YoY and 2-year stack basis, signaling that North American revenues are reaching saturation around $4B per year. This compares unfavorably to Nike's $14.8B North American sales last year. In fact, Nike grew North American revenues 3% YoY last quarter on $3.5B in sales while Under Armour reported 6% YoY growth on $1B in sales. In other words, Under Armour is only growing 3 percentage points faster than Nike in the North American market despite having a sales base about 30% the size of Nike's sales base.

If anything is clear now, it is that Under Armour is not the next Nike, so the stock should stop trading at multiples that value it as such. Non-GAAP EPS for FY16 was $0.58, meaning the stock is trading at 37x trailing earnings. Revenue growth next year is forecast to be in the low double-digit range, and we don't see things getting much better on the topline, so we think a reasonable 5-year revenue CAGR is in the high-single digit to low double-digit range. Competition will continue to pressure gross margins while the company should start to benefit from some SG&A leverage after this year's strategic investments, so we actually think the bottom-line will grow at a CAGR in-line with the topline (roughly assuming gross margin compression and SG&A leverage offset one another). All together, that means investors are paying 37x trailing earnings for high single-digit to low double-digit earnings growth. That combination doesn't imply strong share price appreciation in the near-term.

On the bright side, UAA has Kevin Plank at the helm, and if there is anyone who can turn this sinking ship around, it is probably Plank (we point investors to this article). Characterizing the company's recent failures as a learning experience, Plank remained upbeat about the company's future on the call. Unfortunately, the numbers just don't make sense at these levels, and although the stock might get a dead cat bounce in the near-term, we do not think the current fundamentals support a higher stock price.

