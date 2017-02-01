Playing The Cyber Security Executive Order

After the spate of the hacking attacks that ravaged the election period, subsequently bringing the democratic party to its knees, President Trump is set to sign an executive order for a comprehensive review of the cyber security posture of the United States.

According to the released draft:

Trump's order will give the Department of Defense 60 days to conduct a review of national security systems for vulnerabilities and 60 days for the Department of Homeland security to review "protection of the most critical civilian Federal Government, public, and private sector infrastructure." The Director of National Intelligence will conduct a review of cyber adversaries - it will be interesting to see the role Russia plays in this report - and the Department of Commerce will review its efforts to encourage businesses to adopt better cybersecurity practices.

The democratic party fingered Russia as the culprit in the hack attacks targeted at the US election. President Trump called out the Chinese.

It is safe to assume Mr. Trump is not comfortable with the name calling. Rather he wants to know the truth and he deserves to know it.

In the wake of this call, several cyber security plays have jumped, with the biggest gainers being FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) and CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR).

While a lot of the top cyber security plays have benefited from federal spending, playing this development can be done in several ways.

Strategy 1

If you believe this order is all about calling China out, then you can simply buy FireEye. FireEye came into limelight after its extensive research (performed by the Mandiant division) of a nation state attack fingering the Chinese in a report titled APT1. Not only that, FireEye is also known for making one of the most advanced security technologies leveraging state-of-the-art tools, tactics, and procedures. A major advantage for FEYE is the Mandiant division. If this is about investigative security and forensics, FEYE just landed a big paycheck.

I am convinced Mr. Trump will not be deterred to investigate further, and I won't be surprised if FEYE tops the list for RFPs.

Strategy 2

If you think this is about protecting confidential emails, then you should be looking at Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT). Proofpoint is a leader in email security, ranking high in Gartner's magic quadrant for secure email gateways. It is FireEye's biggest competition in the email security space, and I see both companies going head to head in the final showdown.

PFPT has solutions that can prevent all manner of phishing attacks, a vector which is one of the biggest technique attackers use to gain a foothold into a network. It also has advanced threat protection capabilities against APTs (advanced persistent threats).

It has one of the fastest growth rate in the industry, and it is already unseating FEYE as the leader in APT protection.

Strategy 3

This implies that the move is about reinforcing the cyber security posture of the United States and its mission critical infrastructures. This will require a comprehensive security configuration cutting across web assets, networks, advanced threat protection, cloud, mobile, SCADA, email and threat intelligence.

This is harder to play. Given that a lot of cyber security firms now offer a comprehensive solution, key names that jump to mind in no particular order includes Palo Alto (NYSE:PANW), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) and Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Since this is about the US adopting best-of-breed security measures, it will be hard picking a winner here.

However, investors that want exposure to the cyber security sector can buy the PureFunds ISE Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK). It has recorded significant gains off the back of the rumors of an increase in federal government budget in cyber security.

Early last year, $19 billion was proposed in the 2017 budget for the cyber security sector during the Obama regime. This represented an increase of $5 billion YoY.

Conclusion

This is a big boost for the cyber security sector. The biggest winners will be the companies who can differentiate themselves in a heavily congested sector through a robust security offering with best-of-breed technologies in multiple niche segments.

The cyber security market will continue to expand, largely driven by the proliferation of IoT (Internet of things), and there will be a growing demand for sophisticated security technologies to protect networks, endpoints, and cloud infrastructures.

While the market is currently congested, more consolidations will reduce the number of players to those that only offer the best solutions at an attractive price package.

Risk-averse investors can choose to buy a cyber ETF like HACK while more daring investors can go with market leaders in the fastest growth segments such as cloud security.