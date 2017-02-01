Trump Terror May Mean At Least A Pullback For U.S. Markets

Hopefully this article will help you grow your assets.

Markets, and I will use the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) as proxies, ran up from the election through Donald Trump's Inauguration. They ran up a little farther as President Trump approved the Keystone XL and the Dakota Pipelines. However, as Trump has angered more and more groups of people and countries, US markets have stalled out; and they look ready to fall. When I say this, I cite the forward 12-month PE of the S&P 500 of 17.2 as of January 27, 2017. This 12-month PE is above the five year average of 15.1 and above the ten year average of 14.4. Technically this means the market needs to fall at least (17.2-15.1)/17.2 = 12.2% from its January 27, 2017 value just to get back to its 5 year average 12-month PE.

President Trump has made a fall more likely by upsetting a lot of longstanding agreements. He has also offended many national leaders. When you have both an overpriced market and negative market psychology and high uncertainty, you have the recipe for a market fall. Below are some of the main factors that may be leading to a market fall.

On a technical basis the two year S&P 500 ETF (SPY) chart appears to be showing signs of a turn downward.

The two touches of the upper Bollinger Band to the SPY stock price line indicate a possible near term topping. The yellow horizontal lines in the chart above indicate a few of the possible areas of support for the SPY. If 229.57 is the top, then -12.2% is approximately 201.6. Technically there are a lot of different things that could happen off of this set up.

Chinese Import Taxes:

First China has two different kinds of taxes on its imports. The first are tariffs (see table below).

China has a high tariff on US agricultural products; but the non-agricultural products tariffs are only separated by 2.1% with China having the higher tariff. However, China also has a 17% VAT (Value added tax). This is applied to all products sold in China, including domestic products. In some cases this VAT is reduced to 13%. This is an additional tax that makes US products more expensive. The US does not have a VAT. The US faces the same sort of thing in Europe. For instance, Germany has a VAT of 19%. France's VAT is 20%; and Italy's VAT is 22%.

Alienating Chinese Leaders:

Trump has been threatening to impose a 45% import tax on all Chinese goods. In reply Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Trump against protectionism. He threatened a future trade war (or future actual war). In other words each leader escalated the seriousness of the disagreement. It appears that Trump is using business negotiating tactics by starting at a 45% US tariff. Then he may be wanting to settle for something closer to 20%. Such a tariff (or VAT) might even things up a little. This situation with both parties escalating is creating uncertainty and fear in the markets. Trump has made similar comments about German autos. He threatened German automakers with a 35% tax on their autos if they build factories in Mexico with the intent to ship to the US. Trump made the same sort of threat to Toyota. There is some truth to the claims by Trump about the Chinese, German, and Japanese trade practices; and the US does need to address them in some way.

Hardline business negotiator Trump does not seem to believe in the word "diplomacy" when it comes to foreign relations. While there may be some veracity to the things Trump says, the confrontations have to come as a shock to the other parties involved. Many of the current trade policies have been standard operating procedure for many years. Another idea Trump has floated is a 5% tariff on all goods Americans buy from foreigners. Many have argued that this violates many WTO agreements.

Trade With Mexico:

The US has a huge trade deficit with Mexico. This trade deficit was -$55.4B in FY2014. It was -$60.7B in FY2015. It projects out to about -$65B in FY2017. This is not a small problem. It is not one the US can afford to ignore any longer. Trump has recognized this. Those touting NAFTA as good for the US have their heads in the clouds. They have to believe that increasingly selling your country to foreigners is good for the US economy and US workers in the long term! WRONG!

Trump has proposed a 20% Border Tax, starting with Mexico. Trump wants this money to help pay for a wall between the two countries. Many think that what Trump and Spicer meant by this is a Border Adjustment Tax. This would actually be paid by the companies selling the goods in the US. They in turn would have to pass those costs on to consumers. Hence US consumers would actually end up paying for the wall. Second this BAT would be expected to cut down on imports from Mexico. That would lead to a strengthening of the USD. A strong USD is the chief complaint of US companies that are trying to export their goods to other countries. This is likely a problem the US would have to live with if the trade deficit with Mexico problem is ever to be resolved. Third a Border Adjustment Tax incentivises domestic production, which may violate the WTO standards. Fourth Barclay's chief economist, Michael Gapen, believes that such a tax would decrease US real GDP Growth by 1%-1.5% per year. He also thinks it would increase inflation by 0.5%-1.0% per year. Gapen's inflation numbers make some sense; but the GDP Growth numbers are highly questionable. In theory making more goods in the US should increase US GDP Growth in the longer term. The severity of the negative effects from any new Trump policy may be directly related to the "shock" experienced by both the US and the Mexican people due to any such changes. Fifth the US would also have to pull out of NAFTA, which would impact US - Canada trade.

Trump's Relationship With Mexican President Nieto:

Trump wants to dramatically decrease the US trade deficit with Mexico. This projects to be about $65B for FY2016; and it has been growing at close to 10% a year recently. Trump is correct that the US cannot afford to ignore it anymore. Trump also wants Mexico to pay for a wall all along the US - Mexico border. Projected costs for such a wall are in the range of $15B-$25B. Such estimates are virtually always underestimates, so I will use the high end of that range as the estimate. All told this amounts to about $90B in costs for Mexico. Mexico had a $1.14T GDP in 2015. $90B is close to 8% of Mexico's GDP. Mexico already has severe budgetary problems due partially to its falling oil and gas production and the much lower prices of those commodities than a few years earlier. Mexico cannot afford to lose 8% of its GDP in one fell swoop. It cannot afford to lose the roughly 10% trade surplus growth with the US that it has seen in recent years. That amounted to about +$0.5% GDP Growth in 2016 (much of Mexico's GDP Growth). It also cannot afford to alienate its major trading partner -- the US. Nieto is between a rock and a hard place. It is apparent that Trump has to show some diplomacy in order to make sure that this relationship does not go bad. For instance, would the US like to have the Chinese move into Mexico in force? Mexico is an ally the US should logistically be trying hard to keep. All of Trump's advisers with former military backgrounds should be telling him this. The message is apparently not getting through.

Trump has to give reasonable consideration to Mexico's economic position. Mexico's GDP growth rate has already been slow in recent years. Mexico cannot afford to make severe cuts. It cannot afford to build a wall. General George Patton called "fixed fortifications a monument to the stupidity of man". Trump should be able to see that a wall will not be the answer for the US or for Mexico. It will only tend to alienate Mexicans. It will cost whomever ends up paying for it say $25B+ that could be better spent on other things.

Further pushing Mexico into a recession will be counter productive for the US and for Trumps' agenda. More Mexicans will then immigrate to the US illegally. Yes, Trump is correct that the US trade deficit with Mexico needs to be curbed, if not done away with entirely. However, any action that attempts to do that in one fell swoop is sure to spell disaster for both Mexico and ultimately for the US. Some diplomacy with one of your closest neighbors is indicated. Trump does not appear to be making a substantive effort at such diplomacy at this time. Mexican President Pena Nieto has made it clear that Mexico will not pay for the wall. Given its GDP and its GDP Growth Rate, it is easy to see why Pena Nieto is refusing to pay for such a wall.

The above situation is creating market uncertainty. That argues for a fall in both US and Mexican markets.

Trump's Executive Order Banning Immigration From Seven Countries For 90 Days:

Trump's executive order bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for the next 90 days and suspends the admission of all refugees for 120 days. A lot of people are up in arms about this. They range from Muslims, to professional athletes who may have trouble going to Canada and back, to many corporate entities that have employees from/in or do business with these countries. Fear mongering is rampant. Some rabble rousers are inappropriately (in my view) drawing comparisons to the US internment of Japanese in World War II and the Nazis treatment of the Jews in Hitler's Germany. It is hard to see what the longer term implications of this policy are. Yes the US does need to be more careful about admitting possible terrorists. Yes, a lot of the recent terror acts in the US have been perpetrated by people from those countries. However, it is unclear what Trump's policy is or will be going forward. It may be that he himself is unsure. He may have issued this Executive Order to buy himself some time to come up with a good, cohesive, longer term plan.

For the moment Trump's actions in this regard are creating uncertainty and hard feelings that will not easily be undone. One would wish for better. However, I cannot second guess Trump on this one without knowing a lot more. If you let a lot of people in who may be much more likely to be or to become terrorists in the future, then you are shooting yourself in the foot in the name of diplomacy. If you keep them out via the Trump method, you again may be shooting yourself in the foot. Shooting yourself in the foot is something that happens when you are too anxious to draw your gun.

It is no wonder that markets are upset. There is a lot of evidence of hasty, poorly planned actions by the President of the US. There is evidence of perhaps long term negative effects on diplomatic relations with foreign countries. I believe that Trump is failing to address cultural differences. I believe Trump is failing to address the needs of the other countries involved. Naturally they will not be amenable to being dictated to by Trump, especially when virtually all of his proposed actions will be detrimental to their GDP's. On the other hand Trump's actions are also exposing US weaknesses. The exposure of such weaknesses has to be upsetting to markets. Trump probably needs to take a step backward. He needs to come up with plans that address both his and the other countries' needs as best he can. Thus far his decrees, etc. only seem to be addressing US needs; and that has to be apparent to the rest of the world. When you act like a belligerent bully, you will not be well liked. You are not likely to be well treated. However, Trump is correct about US interests to a large degree; and these are important too. Again this is very unsettling to overpriced US markets. I think investors have to plan for a significant pullback near term.

The chart of the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF shows much the same thing as the SPY chart above.

This is much the same as the SPY chart further above. However, the DIA chart does appear to be technically much more apt to fall rapidly. There does not appear to be any strong support until roughly 180. This bodes ill for the markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SPY,DIA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.