The Defunct Hercules Offshore Sold 13 Jack-Ups For $22.25 Million At An Auction

13 rigs (8 ready stacked and 5 cold stacked in the US Golf of Mexico) were sold for $22.25 million or $1.71 million per Jack-up.

Image: Jack-up Hercules 205 - Ready stacked in USA Gulf of Mexico.

This article is an update of my earlier article on Hercules Offshore from December 3, 2016, about the sale of the Hercules Triumph and the Hercules Resilience for $130 million to Borr Drilling in Norway.

Investment Thesis:

Hercules Offshore is the first company in this segment to be forced to liquidate and will probably be followed by Paragon Offshore (OTCPK:PGNPQ) in a not so remote future. These offshore drillers had no ground to be kept alive by their lenders and no hope left to see a V recovery in the offshore that could allow them to push the can further down the road. In short, 2017 will be the end of the road for many struggling companies in this sector.

Today, Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) announced that it may file for bankruptcy if the company cannot find an agreement with its lenders next month, and recently Ocean Rig (NASDAQ:ORIG) and Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) announced that they are very close to announce chapter 11, as well. Even Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) has a very uncertain future that may lead to a restructuring.

These two small offshore drillers are only the tip of the iceberg unfortunately, and the list will be long and painful in 2017.

Their business model was flawed, period, nothing more to say, oil prices are too low and exploration CapEx is too scarce.

Flawed, whether by a "not-so-new" rig fleet -- highly specialized in the shallow waters or deepwater, with dismal day rates, tremendous rig oversupply and grim outlook -- or over-specialized with a state-of-the-Art fleet under-utilized, and high debt level.

Only a handful of companies will be able to navigate these trouble waters without a devastating restructuring for the common shareholders, and I see only Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Noble (NYSE:NE), Ensco (NYSE:ESV), Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) and probably Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO) as "safe" in this segment, assuming a price of oil going to around $55-$60 a barrel in 2017-2018.

The trouble is that most of the companies that will restructure in 2017 will emerge financially stronger from bankruptcy with a limited debt load and high competitive potential, which will pressure further the five aforementioned "safe" companies above. The only damaging part is concentrated to the actual shareholders who will pay the price (stock dilution) of this financial necessary metamorphose. And the game will start again as if nothing happened...

This business consolidation phase is an important topic because of the distressed sales. Through the forced selling happening now we can get an idea of what a rig (floater or jack-up) is really worth on the balance sheet and often we realize how over-stated the rig value is still indicated by most of the offshore drillers and they will have to apply some serious non-cash impairment soon.

This is the main topic of this article. I am not interested about what will happen to Hercules offshore shareholders and I simply hope they will get some money at the end of this long liquidation process.

Commentary:

On January 31, 2017, we learned from OffshoreEnergyToday the following:

On December 13, 2016, the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware approved bid procedures for the sale of all the Gulf of Mexico fleet and certain related assets of the HERO Liquidating Trust and authorized the execution of a stalking horse purchase agreement with Enterprise Offshore Drilling with respect to the sale of the GoM assets. Enterprise Offshore was selected as a successful bidder at an auction conducted on January 12, 2017, with a bid of $22.25 million, while Triton Drilling's offer was designated as the back-up bid. The court held a hearing to consider the approval of the sale of Hercules' GoM assets on January 18 and, following the hearing, approved the sale. The sale includes thirteen jack-up rigs, including: Hercules 150, Hercules 173, Hercules 201, Hercules 205, Hercules 209, Hercules 212, Hercules 214, Hercules 251, Hercules 253, Hercules 263, Hercules 264, Hercules 300, and Hercules 350.

Hercules offshore is listed in Infield.com with 22 rigs under the company's name. In fact, one is under-management by Hercules offshore and the company owned 21 rigs.

After this transaction, Hercules offshore will own 8 jack-ups (5 JU cold stacked, 2 JUs Ready stacked and the Hercules 260 which is still operational in Congo for ENI.)

The 13 rigs (8 ready stacked and 5 cold stacked in US Golf of Mexico) were sold for $22.25 million, which means a price per Jack-up rig of $1.71 million. Entreprise Offshore drilling owns already 13 Jack-ups per Rigzone.

On December 3, 2016, Hercules offshore also recently sold two other jack-up rigs -- the Hercules Resilience and Hercules Triumph -- to the Norwegian offshore drilling contractor Borr Drilling for a total of $130 million.

On September 2, 2016, ADES purchased the Hercules 261, 262 and 266 for $65.1 million in cash.

On July 12, 2016, the company sold the Hercules 267 (1979) for $3.16 million.

This is a total of $220.5 million for 19 rigs now, including two JUs under long-term contract with Saudi Aramco. I really wonder how much the HERO shareholders will finally get after all is said and done?

The company has only one jack-up operating left as of January 31, 2017.

Hercules 260, working in Congo for ENI at $75k/d until 4/13/2020. Which is 1,169 contract days at $75k/d of a backlog of $87.7 million, based on the sale of Aramco JU (45% of Backlog) the value should be approximately ~$40 million.

7 Jack-ups (5 cold stacked and 2 ready stacked) ~$15 million based on the last auction.

Hercules is managing the Perisai Pacific 101 (Hess) in Malaysia until 8/4/2017 at ~$8K/d ($4k/d plus 12% EBITDA of the rig and expenses)

19 self-elevating, self-propelled "liftboat" vessels designed to get oil and gas out of shallow waters in West Africa.

This will bring an estimated total cash of approximately $300 million (before tax and costs) in my opinion. I really wonder what will be distributed to shareholders with such a low amount?

Conclusion:

This painful process is the price the industry will have to pay until the next offshore drilling recovery. As an investor and trader, it is paramount to look at the situation honestly, without going overboard in expectation one way or some other.

Trading and investing the offshore drilling sector is, in fact, very easy, simple and profitable for somebody who can see what is going on and apply an adequate trading strategy as the industry sail through this bear cycle.

The problem that often leads to staggering losses is the lack of understanding of the fundamental and the inability to react "fast enough" leading to blind emotion driven by greed or illogical hope.

No one likes to admit he/she is wrong, I know, but when it comes to investing the longer you wait the harder it can be for your wallet.

Use both of the instruments that the market offers to your trading, hedge a risky long position by shorting or use an adequate set of options. Above all, learn to look at the stock as a business man not a young foolish lover.

