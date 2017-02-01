Magellan Keeps On Rallying

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) is set to report quarterly earnings later this week on February 2. This is happening in light of the stock hitting a new 52-week high during Monday's session of $81.70. The company is starting the year off on the right foot considering that they're expanding one pipeline that services the Permian basin, all the while having fundamental support from the Trump administration in terms of pipeline approvals. This is one of the few stocks that has not seen its "Trump rally" come to a halt and still paying a sizeable yield, it's certainly a stock to watch out for in 2017.

Source: Arseal

Performance: New 52-Week High

I tend to not follow MMP as closely as other midstreams when it comes to price action, however it was hard not to notice that the stock put up a 52-week high during Monday's session. This comes after the stock has gapped up, which occurred last week. The gap up is quite interesting considering that Q4 2016 earnings have yet to be reported, yet there was significant buying activity last week. Now up 5.55% for the year, MMP is off to a strong start in 2017. The company has pushed past its core moving averages, but was down heavily in Monday's session as investors took their foot off of the gas pedal.

Source: Bloomberg

The buying the last few months has been marked by a few periods of the stock being oversold. Right now, MMP is just barely under the oversold level, with the RSI showing a 68 mark. There was a normalization of momentum just prior to last week's pop, but as investors take off some of the steam from the recent pipeline capacity increase announcement, momentum should settle back down to neutral.

From a five-year perspective, the stock is starting to tick up back towards its pre-crude oil crash highs, which were just above $90/share. Whether or not MMP can take out this heavy resistance level will be something that may be decided this year, but I don't expect it to happen in 1H 2017. I don't think that $90 is the long-term price target, but rather something achievable in the next twelve months should fundamental factors remain positive.

Source: Bloomberg

Now, with that being said, the yield, which is obviously a major buying factor for this stock, has contracted significantly since the election. The current yield sits at 4.28%. This is a sizeable yield at the end of the day and rests on a 15.83% 5Y net growth rate. In fact, one of the items I admire most about this company is that when operating conditions became challenging starting in late 2014, this company did not cut its dividend. In fact, the normal string of quarterly increases to the dividend has continued to occur, much to shareholders' approval.

Buying Before Earnings

The excitement before earnings is notable. It comes on the back of Plains All American (NYSE:PAA) and Magellan partnering to expand the BridgeTex pipeline system. This is good news because it means the volumes that Magellan can transport, after the expansion occurs, will be 33% greater than what they are now. That means an increase to the top-line and all else equal, an increase to the bottom line. Perhaps a solid development from this news is that the increased capacity will come online as soon as next quarter. Additionally, it's servicing the Permian Basin, which is one of the heaviest producing basins in the entire continental United States.

In light of the significant pop just a few days ago, it's likely not a bad idea to pick up a few more shares of MMP, if not already a shareholder. This is a "sleep well at night" dividend that you can count on every quarter to provide an ample stream of current income. This capacity increase comes as a further compliment to their already massive 9,700 miles worth of refined products pipelines. On their December investment presentation, this was a pipeline that was not mentioned at all, so it comes as a positive surprise to the market.

Trying to think in terms of other fundamental factors at work, we naturally continue to Trump's recent executive order to approve Energy Transfer's (NYSE:ETP) Dakota Access pipeline and TransCanada's (NYSE:TRP) Keystone XL pipeline. Both pipelines have seen their fair share of negativity, with the Dakota Access pipeline, most recently, seeing significant protests. I will not try to determine which side of the argument is correct, but rather I'll recognize that this sets a precedent for future approvals. Trump, very specifically, in the video of him signing the executive orders to approve both pipelines, said he is looking to "expedite" approvals, meaning should MMP have any problems from other regulatory bodies in gaining approvals, the President will likely have this company's back in getting the pipeline underway.

Conclusion

I'll be interested to read through Magellan's Q4 2016 report so that we can see the full year's worth of internal improvements as they relate to reduce expenses, improved margins, and increased capabilities. With a favorable government ready to approve pipelines with the rationale that they lead to thousands of construction jobs, further capacity increases may be in the works for Magellan and those companies it partners with. That will cause further increases in the stock and investors can now supplement their consistent yield with solid capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.