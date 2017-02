My Second Half Forecast For 2017

A variation of the above is Paul Kasriel's "foolproof recession indicator," which combines real money supply with the yield curve, i.e., the difference in the interest rate between short and long-term treasury bonds. This turns negative a year or more before the next recession about half of the time.

Another long leading indicator has been described by UCLA Prof. Edward E. Leamer who has written that "Housing IS the Business Cycle." In that article, he identified real residential investments as a share of GDP, as an indicator that typically turns at least 5 quarters before the onset of a recession.

Several other series appear to have merit as long leading indicators as well. Real retail sales in several forms also have value as a long leading indicator. Doug Short has identified real retail sales per capita as another important metric.

That gives us a total of 8 long leading indicators. All of these economic series have a long-term history of turning a year or more before a recession.

Finally, the tightening of credit conditions also appears to have merit as a long leading indicator. Two measures, the Senior Loan Officer Survey, and the TED spread, are worth noting.

It also appears that the Fed' Labor Market Conditions Index also turns negative serves as a long leading indicator, typically turning negative at least one year before the onset of a recession.

The post-Brexit stimulus effect of low rates will fade as the second half of 2017 progresses and the post-US election highs will move to the forefront by the end of the year, a negative.

Treasuries also made new lows at the beginning of July, while significantly, mortgage rates didn't, before these too made 2-year highs in November and December:

With the sole exception of the 1981 "double-dip," corporate bond yields have always made their most recent low over 1 year before the onset of the next recession. Following Brexit, in the beginning of July, BAA corporate bonds yields made a new all-time low, and AAA bonds tied their all-time low. Treasuries yields also made new lows, but interestingly, mortgage rates did not. While that was a big positive, in November and December interest rates made two-year highs, as shown by the Bloomberg corporate bond index:

The picture is mixed here as well. Corporate profits last made a new high over a year ago, but it looks like it may have bottomed in Q4 of last year, while a reasonable, but not so accurate proxy, proprietors' income, did make another new high in Q4 as reported last week:

So the ultimate input is mixed for Q4 of this year, although almost all signs point to positivity through Q3.

Further, housing as a share of GDP declined for two quarters, before turning up but not to a new high in Q4 as just reported last week:

Although I haven't shown it, the slightly less leading and more volatile housing starts made a new high in November, while housing permits overall have not made a new peak since the NYC affected spike 18 months ago.

This is a complicated and changing picture. For example, new single-family home sales made a new post-recession high in December, but the more leading but more volatile new home sales last peaked in July:

I do want to caution that the yield curve did not invert during the deflationary 1930s and low-flation 1940s, and several recessions happened anyway, so while I am including it, I suspect this is the long leading indicator most likely to signal falsely before the next recession.

This is an excellent long range forecasting tool in times of inflation. Typically, a recession begins after the Fed raises rates to combat inflation, sufficiently so that the yield curve inverts. Neither the 2-year nor 5-year vs. 10-year spreads are anywhere near inversions: