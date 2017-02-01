My Second Half Forecast For 2017

With the sole exception of the 1981 "double-dip," corporate bond yields have always made their most recent low over 1 year before the onset of the next recession. Following Brexit, in the beginning of July, BAA corporate bonds yields made a new all-time low, and AAA bonds tied their all-time low. Treasuries yields also made new lows, but interestingly, mortgage rates did not. While that was a big positive, in November and December interest rates made two-year highs, as shown by the Bloomberg corporate bond index: