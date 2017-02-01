Exxon Mobil: Look Past The One-Off Impairments

Q4 2016 Results Demonstrate Continued Recovery

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) announced fourth-quarter 2016 results today which missed both the revenue and the earnings expectations. An around $2 billion impairment charge largely related to its dry gas operations in the Rocky Mountains region significantly dragged down the earnings. On a day where another company, Under Armour (NYSE:UA) (NYSE:UAA), which plunged 25% after also announcing results that missed expectations, the 1% decline in ExxonMobil's share price looks to be a non-issue. This could be attributed to the fact that the company has missed revenue expectations for the third consecutive quarter and investors have been numbed by another miss. However, looking back a few more quarters, you will find that the current set of results are indeed good and a clear indication that progress continues to be made at the company. 4Q 2016 marks the first quarter since 2Q 2014 that the company has registered a positive year-on-year revenue growth. This builds on the consistent momentum which began since the revenue growth bottomed at -37.1% Y-o-Y in Q3 2015.

(Source: Seeking Alpha - Earnings)

XOM Operating Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

#Chart not yet updated for the latest quarter (+2% YoY)

In the latest quarter, the cash flow from operations and asset sales reached $9.5 billion, a 51% increase from the previous quarter. This more than covered dividends and additions to property, plant and equipment. Proceeds associated with asset sales contributed $2.1 billion in the fourth quarter alone, which is almost equivalent to the total amount in the past three quarters ($2.2 billion).

(Source: Data from company, chart by ALT Perspective)

Chemical Segment Relegated to Second Fiddle

Analysts, reporters, and investors have generally trained their sights on the crude oil price movement as a proxy to determine the state of health or earnings outlook of ExxonMobil. This is understandable, given the historically small "Chemical" contribution (less than one-fifth) to ExxonMobil's total earnings before 2015. In 2015, after the crude oil prices plunged from above $100/bbl in 2014 to below $50/bbl, the chemicals segment finally proved to be significant to the bottom line, having increased its share of earnings to more than a quarter of the total. However, an even bigger jump occurred in 2016, where the earnings from the Chemical segment in the first nine months of FY2016 represented more than half (61%) of the total earnings, amidst the poor performance of both the Upstream and Downstream segments. The expanding contribution of chemicals is not unique to ExxonMobil, looking at results for 2016 thus far among the oil majors. Nevertheless, the phenomenon is most obvious at ExxonMobil, compared to the other major integrated petrochemical producers such as Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and BP (NYSE:BP).

Based on the latest quarterly results, the significance of Chemical earnings to the bottom line has shrunk considerably. From as high as 62% of the three segments, the contribution percentage of Chemical has fallen to 25% in the last three months of 2016. However, this is more as a result of the strong recovery in the Upstream business, which is a good thing. It is undeniable that Chemical quarterly earnings continued to drop through the year, though it should be comforting to know the last three months of the year is a seasonally weak quarter.

(Source: Data from company, charts by ALT Perspective)

#I excluded the $2b impairment charge from the Q4 2016 upstream earnings for a more representative comparison with the other quarters.

"Chemical" to Retain Significant Role in Augmenting Earnings

In terms of the capital and exploration expenditures requirements or CAPEX, the Chemical segment only constituted a tiny fraction of ExxonMobil's total spending and looks set to remain so this year. Yet, ExxonMobil managed to achieve industry-leading returns in chemicals-related spending among major petrochemical companies (see chart below). Over a 10-year period (2006-2015), ExxonMobil's Return on Average Capital Employed (RoACE) was 23%, compared with just 6% for Total and 12% for Shell. This is a clear indication that ExxonMobil is deriving more value from its investments than other petrochemical producers. The RoACE for ExxonMobil has been fairly consistent, ranging 18.5-22.1% in 2011-2015. Although the revenue of ExxonMobil is similar to that of Dow, ExxonMobil achieved better profit margins than Dow ($4B vs $3B, respectively).

(Source: ExxonMobil)

It seems obvious that we don't have to worry about the Upstream as much as before given the firming uptrend in energy prices in the past months. How about the Chemical segment then? Would it continue to be the solid steady division? This year, ExxonMobil will have additional ethylene and polyethylene capacities at its Baytown and Mont Belvieu sites. Two new polyethylene units with a capacity of 650KTA each would add an estimated $495 million in revenue per quarter, assuming the two units run in full and taking the average December 2016 domestic US price for polyethylene in the calculations. As the two new plants would use lower-cost ethane as compared to higher-priced naphtha as feed, margins for the chemicals segment should see an improvement. These units were planned at a time when the crude oil price was above $100/bbl, at which the so-called North America "ethane advantage" enjoyed by ethane crackers was huge as compared to those crackers relying on Asia and West Europe naphtha as feed. After the crude oil price collapsed, the "ethane advantage" was severely diminished. Nevertheless, the ethane cracking margin, i.e. the profit to make ethylene, remains better than the cracking margin using naphtha (see chart below), when the Brent crude oil price is at $31/bbl. Now that the crude oil prices have rebounded to above $50/bbl, the "ethane advantage" is expected to recover correspondingly, albeit still far from the level achieved before 2015.

In Asia, a new specialty polymers facility comprising premium halo-butyl rubber and adhesives is scheduled to start up in Singapore this year. In addition, new synthetic lubricant plants in Singapore primarily for blending Mobil 1 would also be starting up this year.

(Source: Wood Mackenzie at North American Rail Shippers Association 2016 Conference)

Major research houses have forecasted that 2016 was the trough. Brent price would rise to above $50/bbl in 2017 and hit above $60/bbl in 2018. The benefit of higher oil prices is not isolated to the Upstream business. It should also lift "Chemical" as the prices of petrochemical products such as ethylene generally correlate highly with the crude oil prices.

(Source: Reuters, compiled by IRPC)

(Source: ICIS)

Conclusion

The huge impairment was as a result of an asset recoverability review that was completed in the fourth quarter. There isn't going to be a review every quarter and the next one would unlikely result in an impairment, if any, of similar magnitude as the current one, with energy prices firmly on the uptrend. Operational-wise, the Upstream and Downstream have shown improvement through the year. With major research houses forecasting an uptrend in the energy prices in the next two years at least, there should be little to worry about the Upstream. Chemical, on the other hand, have been declining in the past quarters. Nevertheless, we should be able to see this segment recovering in 2017 with new petrochemical plant start-ups utilizing advantaged feedstocks supporting earnings growth. That means, for 2017, we could be seeing ExxonMobil firing on all cylinders. The key spoiler, of course, is if the crude oil prices reverse gear and fall below $50/bbl.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in XOM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.