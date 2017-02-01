Has American Airlines Flown Past Other Legacy Carriers

Rising fuel and labor costs will cause a drop in pre-tax margin which is forecasted to be in the range of 3% to 5%.

However this performance has been overly dependent on the growth shown in Brazil where it has much bigger footprint than Delta Air Lines and United Continental.

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) has become the first legacy carrier to show unit revenue growth after several quarters of decline. But on digging deeper into the regional data provided by these airlines we can see that AAL has a much higher footprint than Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and United Continental (NYSE:UAL) in Brazil. This market saw 53% jump in unit revenue this quarter. This growth was because of extremely poor results last year rather than any strong fundamental demand.

Minus this market the unit revenue growth for all the legacy carriers are almost at par. On the other hand higher fuel and labor costs are eating into AAL's margin which is forecasted to dip to 3% to 5% in Q1 from 11.84% last year. From valuation and growth perspective there are better alternatives than American Airlines.

Can American Airlines continue to outperform in unit revenue growth

In the fourth quarter, AAL showed growth in revenue per available seat mile (RASM) of 1.3%. Excluding baggage fees, other non-ticket revenues and cargo revenue (also called passenger revenue per available seat mile or PRASM) the growth was 0.2%. On the other hand UAL showed a decline of 1.6% and DAL showed a decline of 2.7% in PRASM.

The traffic carried by AAL in Brazil is almost two times the traffic of DAL and UAL combined. The Brazilian market saw enormous unit revenue decline last year due to oversupply, weak Brazilian real and a sluggish economy. Improvement in this quarter has helped AAL and other carriers deliver much better unit revenue growth in Brazil. AAL's PRASM in this region has surged 53% and this has helped it more than other legacy carriers due to its higher traffic. However, as mentioned during the earnings call, American Airlines unit revenue is still below the level reached in Q4 2014 in Brazil.

On the other hand AAL saw PRASM decline 7.7% in transatlantic and 4.9% in transpacific markets. In the domestic market PRASM grew by 0.3%. As the market conditions in Brazil improve, we can see it benefiting AAL more than DAL and UAL for the next few quarters. But most of this growth would be recouping the losses suffered in the last two years.

Increase in unit cost

Increase in labor and fuel costs is far exceeding the growth in unit revenue. This has resulted in drop in margins for AAL. It is forecasting pre-tax margin of 3% to 5% in Q1 whereas last year it was 11.84%. UAL has also given poor guidance but DAL is projected to deliver double digit margins. AAL is also burdened with heavy debt in comparison to other carriers. The long term debt for AAL has reached close to $25 billion compared to $10 billion for UAL and $7.5 billion for DAL. Increasing costs, low margin and high debt makes AAL a less attractive choice for investment at this point.

Forward P/E ratio for AAL is 9.7 in comparison to 9.1 for DAL and 10.6 for UAL.

Fig: Comparison between AAL, UAL and DAL

Other options

Moving beyond the legacy carriers, other carriers like Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) and JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) look more promising. Alaska Air is benefiting from the merger with Virgin America and should give better EPS growth due to greater synergies. JetBlue is expanding its successful Mint service and has a long runway for growth. Forward P/E ratio of ALK is 12.1 and JBLU is 10.6 which are marginally higher than AAL. On the other hand operating margin for both is much better than AAL at close to 20%.

Investor Takeaway

Although unit revenue growth by American Airlines is a positive signal, it is mostly due to its higher traffic in Brazilian market. This market is showing improvement after last year's poor performance which has helped in giving better growth metrics in this quarter. As fuel and labor costs increase, AAL will find its low margins under further pressure. At the same time investors also need to consider the heavy debt burden of AAL. At current valuation levels other options like Alaska Air and JetBlue look more promising.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.