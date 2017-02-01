How Emerging Markets Bonds Enhance Portfolio Construction

The emerging markets debt market has evolved significantly over the past two decades, growing in both size and diversity. The market's growth reflects the dynamic structural reforms that have transformed many emerging markets' economies and helped boost economic growth. Also, investor understanding and appetite for emerging markets bonds has increased significantly as more investors seem to recognize the asset class's potential income and diversification benefits.

In this five part series (read my previous post, The New Year May Bring Opportunities in Emerging Markets Bonds), we advance the case for investing in emerging markets bonds and identify some of the potential opportunities the asset class may offer in today's market environment.

Historical Performance of Emerging Markets Bonds

This, the final of our five part series, concludes with a brief overview of the performance characteristics and potential opportunities available when investing in the asset class from a portfolio construction perspective.

The historical performance of various sectors of emerging markets bonds is shown below compared to certain developed markets fixed income asset classes. The chart also shows emerging markets equities which have actually underperformed emerging markets bonds over the period and with much higher volatility.

Comparable 10-Year Returns: Emerging Markets and U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds

Over the 10-year time period analyzed, U.S. dollar-denominated sovereign bonds outperformed most other fixed income sectors on both an absolute and risk-adjusted basis. Local currency sovereign emerging markets bonds were more negatively impacted by events of the past few years, including slower global growth, a strong U.S. dollar, and weak commodity prices. Within emerging markets corporate bonds, those rated high yield provided returns comparable to U.S. high yield bonds over the period.

Asset Class Performance Comparison

January 2007 - December 2016

EM

USD

Sov EM

Local

Sov EM USD

Corp EM HY

Corp EM USD

IG Sov EM

Equity Global

Agg U.S.

Agg U.S. HY

Corp U.S.

Equity Annualized Return 6.88% 3.82% 6.16% 7.40% 6.10% 1.84% 3.29% 4.34% 7.45% 6.95% Standard Deviation 8.95 13.24 8.62 14.38 7.86 23.44 5.92 3.31 10.75 15.28 Sharpe Ratio 0.71 0.30 0.65 0.53 0.70 0.17 0.46 1.08 0.66 0.47

Source J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch and Morningstar as of 12/31/2016. EM USD Sovereign represented by J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index. EM Local Sovereign represented by J.P. Morgan GBI-EM Global Diversified. EM USD Corporate represented by J.P. Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified. EM HY represented by BofA Merrill Lynch Diversified High Yield US Emerging Markets Corporate Plus Index. EM US IG Sov represented by the by J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Diversified IG Index. EM Equity represented by MSCI Emerging Markets NR Index. US HY Corporate represented by the Bloomberg Barclays US Corporate High Yield Bond Index. Global Aggregate represented by Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Bond Index. US Aggregate represented by the Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index. US Equity represented by the S&P 500 Index. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index descriptions are below.

From a diversification perspective, emerging markets bonds generally exhibit moderate correlation to other core fixed income asset classes. As one might expect, U.S. dollar-denominated emerging markets sovereign bonds exhibit a higher correlation to U.S. dollar asset classes than local currency emerging market bonds.

Emerging Markets Bonds Provide Unique Diversification

Due to their generally higher volatility and exposure to risk, emerging markets bonds should not be expected to provide the "ballast" to investor portfolios that an asset class like U.S. Treasuries can provide. However, they generally exhibit lower correlation to U.S. equities versus U.S. high yield bonds, indicating diversification potential within an investor's credit portfolio.

Another potential opportunity becomes evident when analyzing the correlations and historical returns of emerging markets corporate bonds compared to emerging markets equities. Over the 10-year period analyzed, emerging markets high yield corporate bonds had greater returns than emerging markets equities, with lower volatility and the benefit of a substantial and steady yield. Due to similar correlation to U.S. equities and global fixed income asset classes, there may be a case for allocating a portion of emerging markets equity exposure into emerging markets high yield bonds.

Correlation of Monthly Returns

January 2007 - December 2016

Source J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch and Morningstar as of 12/31/2016. EM USD Sovereign represented by J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index. EM Local Sovereign represented by J.P. Morgan GBI-EM Global Diversified. EM USD Corporate represented by J.P. Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified. EM HY represented by BofA Merrill Lynch Diversified High Yield US Emerging Markets Corporate Plus Index. EM US IG Sov represented by the by J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Diversified IG Index. EM Equity represented by MSCI Emerging Markets NR Index. US HY Corporate represented by the Bloomberg Barclays US Corporate High Yield Bond Index. Global Aggregate represented by Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Bond Index. US Aggregate represented by the Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index. US Equity represented by the S&P 500 Index. Index definitions are below.

Emerging Markets Bonds Can Boost Income Producing Potential

For income-oriented investors, emerging markets bonds may also boost a portfolio's income producing potential. As discussed in previous posts, this yield pickup may be attractive in absolute terms, particularly in light of the improving fundamentals within emerging markets corporates, and in relative terms when compared to their developed markets counterparts.

Yield Comparison

As of December 31, 2016

Source J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch and Morningstar as of 12/31/2016. EM USD Sovereign represented by J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index. EM Local Sovereign represented by J.P. Morgan GBI-EM Global Diversified. EM USD Corporate represented by J.P. Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified. EM HY represented by BofA Merrill Lynch Diversified High Yield US Emerging Markets Corporate Plus Index. EM US IG Sov represented by the by J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Diversified IG Index. EM Equity represented by MSCI Emerging Markets NR Index. US HY Corporate represented by the Bloomberg Barclays US Corporate High Yield Bond Index. Global Aggregate represented by Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Bond Index. US Aggregate represented by the Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index. US IG Corp represented by the Bloomberg Barclays US Corporate Bond Index. Index definitions are below.

Overall, allocations to the various sectors of emerging markets bonds have historically provided investors the opportunity to enhance yield and diversification within a diversified portfolio. However, investors should keep in mind that there is significant diversity within emerging markets bonds. Each country has a unique economy with differing policies and social and political structures which can impact long-term investor returns. Although an analysis of the characteristics of each emerging markets bonds sector is beyond the scope of this blog, each is affected differently by shifts in interest rates (U.S. and local), currencies, and credit spreads. As a result, each sector may exhibit very different risk and return profiles over a given time period. Investors may not realize the full benefits of emerging markets bonds with exposure to only one of these sectors.

10-Year Risk/Return Comparison

As of December 31, 2016

Source J.P. Morgan and Morningstar as of 12/31/2016. EM USD Sovereign represented by J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index. EM Local Sovereign represented by J.P. Morgan GBI-EM Global Diversified. EM USD Corporate represented by J.P. Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified. EM HY represented by BofA Merrill Lynch Diversified High Yield US Emerging Markets Corporate Plus Index. EM US IG Sov represented by the by J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Diversified IG Index. Index definitions are below.

A Strong Investment Rationale for Emerging Markets Bonds

At VanEck, we believe the long-term investment rationale for emerging markets bonds remains strong as the asset class continues to grow in both size and diversity. Over the past several decades, emerging markets economies have evolved and are today characterized by more dynamic and less vulnerable economies. Economic growth, although slowed by recent headwinds, has remained higher than in developed markets and is expected to increase.

We believe emerging markets debt will remain attractive for income-seeking investors, who may benefit from the yields the asset class can potentially provide, as well as supportive fundamentals and global monetary policies. Investors must balance the potential yield achieved with the additional risks associated with these investments, such as foreign exchange rate or political risk. However, with generally low allocations to emerging markets bonds in many global bond funds, we believe this asset class warrants a strategic allocation, given the unique characteristics and opportunities it can offer.

IMPORTANT DEFINITIONS AND DISCLOSURES

Correlation is a statistic that measures the degree to which two securities move in relation to each other.

Yield to Worst (YTW) is the lowest potential yield that can be received on a bond without the issuer actually defaulting.

Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of the price of a fixed income investment to a change in interest rates.

Diversification does not assure profit nor protect against loss.

Any indices listed are unmanaged indices and include the reinvestment of all dividends, but do not reflect the payment of transaction costs, advisory fees or expenses that are associated with an investment in a fund. An index's performance is not illustrative of a Fund's performance. Indices are not securities in which investments can be made.

Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index tracks investment-grade debt from twenty-four local currency markets, and is comprised of treasury, government-related, corporate and securitized fixed-rate bonds from developed and emerging markets issuers.

Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index is a broad-based benchmark that measures the investment grade, U.S. dollar-denominated, fixed-rate taxable bond market. The index includes Treasuries, government-related and corporate securities, MBS (agency fixed-rate and hybrid ARM pass-throughs), ABS and CMBS (agency and non-agency).

Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Bond Index measures the investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bond market. It includes U.S. dollar denominated securities publicly issued by U.S. and non-U.S. industrial, utility, and financial issuers.

Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield Index measures the U.S. dollar-denominated, high yield, fixed-rate corporate bond market. Bonds from issuers with an emerging markets country of risk, based on the indices' emerging markets country definition, are excluded.

BofA Merrill Lynch Diversified High Yield US Emerging Markets Corporate Plus Index is comprised of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued by non-sovereign emerging markets issuers that are rated below investment grade and that are issued in the major domestic and Eurobond markets.

J.P. Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified Index is comprised of U.S. dollar-denominated Brady bonds, Eurobonds, and traded loans issued by emerging markets sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities. The index weighting methodology limits the weight of countries with larger debt stocks.

J.P. Morgan GBI-EM Global Diversified Index tracks local currency denominated emerging markets government debt. The index weighting methodology limits the weight of countries with larger debt stocks.

J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index is comprised of U.S. dollar-denominated Brady bonds, Eurobonds, and traded loans issued by emerging markets sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities. The index weighting methodology limits the weight of countries with larger debt stocks.

J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Diversified IG Index is comprised of investment grade U.S. dollar-denominated Brady bonds, Eurobonds, and traded loans issued by emerging markets sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities. The index weighting methodology limits the weight of countries with larger debt stocks.

J.P. Morgan GBI-EM Global Diversified Index tracks local currency denominated emerging markets government debt. The index weighting methodology limits the weight of countries with larger debt stocks.

MSCI Emerging Markets NR Index tracks captures large and mid-cap representation across 23 emerging markets countries. The index assumes dividends are reinvested after deduction of withholding tax.

The S&P 500® Index consists of 500 widely held common stocks covering industrial, utility, financial, and transportation sector.

This content is published in the United States for residents of specified countries. Investors are subject to securities and tax regulations within their applicable jurisdictions that are not addressed on this content. Nothing in this content should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell shares of any investment in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction, nor is it intended as investment, tax, financial, or legal advice. Investors should seek such professional advice for their particular situation and jurisdiction.

Please note that Van Eck Securities Corporation offers investment products that invest in the asset class(es) included in this commentary.

Debt securities carry interest rate and credit risk. Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa. Credit risk is the risk of loss on an investment due to the deterioration of an issuer's financial health. Securities may be subject to call risk, which may result in having to reinvest the proceeds at lower interest rates, resulting in a decline in income. International investing involves additional risks which include greater market volatility, the availability of less reliable financial information, higher transactional and custody costs, taxation by foreign governments, decreased market liquidity and political instability. Changes in currency exchange rates may negatively impact a Fund's return. Investments in emerging markets securities are subject to elevated risks which include, among others, expropriation, confiscatory taxation, issues with repatriation of investment income, limitations of foreign ownership, political instability, armed conflict and social instability.

Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. Bonds and bond funds will generally decrease in value as interest rates rise. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of a Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contains this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.