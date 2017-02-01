Dividend Champions For February 2017

The Dividend Champions spreadsheet and PDF have been updated through 1/31/17 and are available here. Note that all references to Champions mean companies that have paid higher dividends for at least 25 straight years; Contenders have streaks of 10-24 years; and Challengers have streaks of 5-9 years. "CCC" refers to the universe of Champions, Contenders and Challengers.

January Thaw

The year 2017 started out in typical fashion, with sparse activity for dividend increases. But then, in mid-month, the floodgates opened and many of the dozens of companies due to boost their payouts began to do so, including many with February Ex-Dividend dates. I expect this trend to continue through March and into April, when the Annual Shareholder meetings "season" gets under way. The next few months, in fact, tend to be the busiest time of year for dividend increases, and that's reflected not only terms of those extending impressive streaks of increases, but also in terms of new Challengers and Near-Challengers. There was one new Champion, Linear Technology (NASDAQ:LLTC), but its status may be fleeting, since it's about to be acquired.

After the CCC universe expanded slightly to finish the year at 768 companies, it jumped to a total of 788 companies at the end of January. The latest month featured 22 new Challengers (plus a reinstatement), 3 deletions and 4 promotions. The Near-Challengers listing also picked up 22 "NEW" notations (in Appendix B on the Notes tab), bringing the number of Near-Challengers to 120, up from 117 last month but still well below the record of 281 companies in September 2014.

After December's action saw the average price of CCC stocks rise by $1.43, that figure dipped by 23¢ in January, although I think that change may be somewhat of an anomaly (due to the large number of new, lower-priced Challengers), since many companies saw price increases. The average "age" of the dividend streaks declined from 13.9 to 13.8 years, the average yield rose from 2.61% to 2.66% and the average of the Most Recent Increases moved from 8.45% to 8.41%.

As always, please use the CCC only as a starting point for more in-depth research. Feel free to leave any suggestions in the Comment section below.

Quick Summary

The Summary tab includes a table comparing the composite numbers from the latest update to those from the previous month and the end of the previous year. Below that is a summary of the latest month's activity in terms of companies added, deleted or promoted. That is reflected below.

Quick Summary: 1/31/17 Champions Contenders Challengers Total No. of Companies 109 229 450 788 Ave. No. of Years 41.2 15.5 6.2 13.8 Average Price 83.03 72.77 58.41 65.99 Average % Yield 2.35 2.66 2.74 2.66 Ave. MR % Increase 5.90 7.39 10.00 8.41 12/30/16 Champions Contenders Challengers Total No. of Companies 108 227 433 768 Ave. No. of Years 41.3 15.6 6.2 13.9 Average Price 82.84 72.43 58.82 66.22 Average % Yield 2.33 2.64 2.67 2.61 Ave. MR % Increase 6.02 7.47 10.02 8.45 12/31/15 Champions Contenders Challengers Total No. of Companies 107 250 396 753 Ave. No. of Years 41.0 14.9 5.8 13.8 Average Price 69.72 63.23 50.28 57.34 Average % Yield 2.76 3.21 3.37 3.23 Ave. MR % Increase 6.76 7.81 11.96 9.44 MR = Most Recent Additions: AGCO Corp. (NYSE:AGCO) to Challengers Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) to Challengers Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) to Challengers First Business Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Challengers First Community Corp. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Challengers First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) to Challengers German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) to Challengers Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to Challengers Heartland BanCorp (OTCQB:HLAN) to Challengers Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Challengers MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) to Challengers New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to Challengers Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to Challengers Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to Challengers Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Challengers Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) to Challengers Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to Challengers Tallgrass Energy Partners LP (NYSE:TEP) to Challengers Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) to Challengers Truxton Corp. (OTCPK:TRUX) to Challengers Union Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) to Challengers Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP) to Challengers Reinstated: Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to Challengers Deletions: Colony Capital Inc. from Challengers Poage Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:PBSK) from Challengers St. Jude Medical Inc. (NYSE:STJ) from Challengers Promotions: Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from Challenger to Contender Finish Line Inc. (The) (NASDAQ:FINL) from Challenger to Contender Linear Technology Corp. from Contender to Champion Western Gas Partners LP (NYSE:WES) from Challenger to Contender

Every Picture Tells a Story

As a bonus, I'm inserting one of Chuck Carnevale's F.A.S.T. Graphs below, highlighting one of the companies listed above. When the price line is in the green area, it suggests possible undervaluation.

