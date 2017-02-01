The Good Things About Enterprise Products' 4th Quarter Results

I found Enterprise Products Partners' (NYSE: EPD) fourth quarter numbers to be pretty impressive overall. EPD closed 2.2% lower on the earnings release day, but the fall was in-line with the broader MLP sector. The Alerian MLP index closed 2.25% down too.

Source: yahoofinance

In a previous article, I had discussed the strengths of Enterprise Products Partners. The company's fourth quarter results reinforce the points I discussed. The first positive factor in EPD's latest results is its volumes, which improved significantly. Reproducing the table here with an update for fourth quarter for quick reference:

Source: EPD reports

Note that the decline in volumes across board experienced in the third quarter of 2016 over Q3 of 2015 has now changed to year-over-year increases or flat volumes except for natural gas transport and processing volumes. I would not consider the declines in natural gas transport and processing to be extraordinary considering the headwinds that natural gas business is facing in general. The gas gathering and processing part of this decline is a rather longer-term trend as captured in the chart at the right in the below slide:

Source: EPD investor presentation

The good thing is that for 2016 EPD managed to offset the declines in its commodity sensitive cash flows with fee-based businesses and new projects, as summed up by CEO Jim Teague in the earnings release for the fourth quarter and full-year:

"Cash flow generated from our fee-based businesses, new assets, expansions and cost control more than offset the decrease in cash flow from our crude oil, natural gas and commodity-sensitive businesses."

Not many midstream players managed to achieve this.

Leverage

The second notable good thing about the EPD's results is its leverage, which had been a matter of concern for investors lately. Total debt, which rose to $24.2 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2016, fell to $23.9 at the end of 2016. Moreover, majority of the $900 million of debt attributable to working capital associated with EPD's marketing businesses is expected to roll off in the first quarter of 2017.

EPD ended the year with a debt/EBITDA ratio of 4.4 times. This, again, improved from 4.5 times at the end of the third quarter. EPD expects this to improve further, as noted by Bryan Bulawa, EPD's CFO, in the conference call,

"Further, we anticipate gradual improvement in our leverage metrics over the next several quarters as late stage projects come into service. The aforementioned short-term marketing inventory positions liquidate, and the increasing contribution completed projects with a contractual ramp in cash flows, such as our ethane export facility, our Aegis pipeline, our EFS Midstream assets and our Aegis pipeline."

EPD targets leverage metrics at 3.5 to 4 times in the long-term. The growth projects that EPD recently completed, as well as those that are expected to be in-service over the next couple of years, should contribute to its EBITDA growth. EPD started commercial operations on $2.2 billion of organic growth projects in 2016. Including the isobutane dehydrogenation project that EPD announced yesterday, it has $6.7 billion of growth capital projects under construction that are scheduled to come online over the next three years.

Overall, EPD's fourth quarter results reinforced my belief in the long-term performance of the company.

