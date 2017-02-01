Buy UnitedHealthcare - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/31/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, January 31.
Bullish Calls
Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK): If worldwide economic growth continues, this stock will go higher.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL): "Royal Caribbean is terrific. Why am I partial to Carnival (NYSE:CCL), then? I think CEO Arnold Donald has done a remarkable job, and I actually think it's now cheaper than Royal Caribbean."
Bearish Calls
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH): Cramer is not recommending healthcare stocks apart from UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH).
Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX): Mexico stocks are a dangerous territory to get into now.
