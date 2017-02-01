Buy UnitedHealthcare - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/31/17)

Cramer likes Carnival Cruises as its cheaper to Royal Caribbean.

Teck Resources will gain if the world economy grows.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, January 31.

Bullish Calls

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK): If worldwide economic growth continues, this stock will go higher.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL): "Royal Caribbean is terrific. Why am I partial to Carnival (NYSE:CCL), then? I think CEO Arnold Donald has done a remarkable job, and I actually think it's now cheaper than Royal Caribbean."

Bearish Calls

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH): Cramer is not recommending healthcare stocks apart from UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX): Mexico stocks are a dangerous territory to get into now.

