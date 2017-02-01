Has The Trump Slump Begun? - Bezek's Daily Briefing

Bears have more to prove before we get a real correction going.

The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) hasn't seen a 1% down day since President Trump was elected almost three months ago. And that didn't change yesterday; the streak from October lives on. But we got close.

Stocks around the world sold off to start the week, with many major indices down at least 1% across Europe and Asia. The weakness spread to the US, with American markets opening down almost 1%. A late-day rally lifted markets enough to keep them well clear of the -1% threshold on Monday, but losses were still significant.

The weakness very much carried on into Tuesday. As of early afternoon, markets are taking another leg lower, with the Dow Jones off around 150 points, and the S&P off another 0.5% or so. Tech stocks are also down significantly, despite a sizable bounce in biotech.

The media was quick to blame Trump fears for the recent selling. The narrative pinned the market selloff to concerns about Trump's unorthodox immigration ban on nationals of seven majority-Muslim countries.

It's unclear from my perspective if this is what actually caused the selling. From an economic standpoint, Trump's actions related to trade - particularly with crucial neighbor Mexico seem more market-moving. It's not like the US and Syria, for example, have close economic ties. Regardless, volatile political actions could finally be reaching the stock market, even if this particular action isn't likely to have a great deal of effect on US GDP directly.}

To the extent that the market rallied because investors figured Trump would be good for the economy, it's probably fair to credit him with downside as well. Most investors were hoping the first 100 days of Trump's administration would feature more infrastructure, regulatory reforms and tax overhauls. Instead we seem to be getting lots of talk of trade wars and controversial immigration policies.

However, an alternate possibility is worth considering as well for the sell-off. Markets were seriously overbought, and had remained so for weeks on end. Mounting political uncertainty, combined with some soft economic releases lately had to be building some tension up in bulls' minds. Give them another political story, throw in a sell-off in the energy pits, and you may get enough momentum to get a real drop rolling.

While the fall overseas started for other reasons, in US equities, energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) led the way lower on Monday. The energy sector fell 1.8% on the day, tripling the loss of the broader S&P 500. A sharp fall in natural gas, along with a modest drop in crude oil led to pressure in the sector.

These sellers appear to have been on to something. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was out with a bit of messy quarter today, including a sizable impairment charge, and shares are down again, continuing an ongoing sell-off in the sector leader's shares.

Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) have also been struggling to start the week. They have found a ceiling just under 24, failing to break out from that level numerous times, and are now back on the decline:

XLF data by YCharts

There's also the question of weak earnings. Sure, Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is getting the headlines with their 26% decline. It's as if Curry-mania never happened, shares have given back nearly all their gains dating back to late 2013.

But arguably more important were the weak numbers out of some larger-caps. MasterCard (NYSE:MA) is trading lower on some fairly lackluster results, while United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) is sharply lower on a weak quarter and guidance cut. Combine with the horrendous action in retail stocks recently, and it paints an interesting picture.

Heading back to the Trump causing stocks to sell-off narrative, it's worth considering Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) specifically:

GOOGL Price data by YCharts

The first decline in GOOG stock came on Friday following a mixed earnings report. However, it appeared that wasn't going to hit the stock too badly. The gap-down came on Monday, it would appear, in reaction to Trump's immigration orders.

Google came out swinging against the order, setting up a crisis fund and urging employees to return to the country before the order went into effect. Google's CEO stated that the ban would effect more than 100 employees of the firm.

To the extent that the ban hurts companies, it probably hurts tech most, since a US immigration policy that discourages free movement of labor will make life a bit more difficult for tech firms which rely heavily on foreign labor. To the extent that Google puts itself in the spotlight as a vocal opponent of Trump's plans, the stock may become a political football.

It's also worth watching the trade over at Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN), another firm with heavy reliance on foreign engineering talent. The stock appears to be breaking out following earnings last week, but has snapped sharply lower today:

TXN data by YCharts

All in all, I do think Trump's activities since taking office are unsettling the market to some degree. But it's too easy to blame him for everything. The market was seriously overbought, and even if you're bullish and wanting the market to rally further, a period of digestion is called for. Markets don't go straight up.

For bears, they're going to need a bigger down day to really change the narrative. The sell-off so far has been so gradual as to barely wake volatility (NYSEARCA:VXX) (NYSEARCA:UVXY) at all. Let's see how the trading week continues to develop before rushing to conclusions on market direction heading into February.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TXN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm short UVXY.