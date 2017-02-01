Foot Locker: A Look At Its Business Fundamentals

Photo Credit

Investment Thesis

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) is fundamentally a solid business. Its revenues, profitability, and cash flows are much strong as compared to industry peers. FL's financial position is robust that makes the company a must have component of the investor's portfolio. Moreover, the stock is undervalued on the relative valuation basis.

Business Overview

Companies in the retail business are going through difficult times as the result of conservative consumer spending behavior. Consumers have become reserved due to the number of macroeconomic headwinds including lower income levels, unemployment, global political uncertainties, slow growth of the world economy, and increasing trend towards housing and healthcare needs. This situation has created real challenges for retail sector companies to remain competitive in the industry.

Investors love companies that yield encouraging performance consistently. FL, despite the above mentioned headwinds, has been generating positive results for its owners since many years back. The company has proved itself a strong business by showing increasing trend in both revenues and profitability year after year. Please look at the below two graphs to get an insight about how solid this business is. The revenues and net earnings have outperformed the expectations consecutively since last three-to-four years. FL seems to be committed to growing cash flows by spending more capital every year in order to remain profitable and competitive in the very dynamic business environment. More recently, when the overall sector was reporting disappointing results, FL again beat the expectations by recording earnings per share of$1.13. The company recorded 5.6% growth in revenues over the same period last year. For the fourth quarter fiscal 2017, the company is expected to report EPS of$1.31 as compared to $1.16 in the same period of the previous year. This ensures the company's shareholders that your business is performing much better than the competition.

Key Fundamentals

Let's have a look on some of the important fundamentals of FL in relation to its industry peers. The company looks fundamentally very strong as its almost all of the fundamentals listed in the below table are robust as compared to its competitors. FL's EBITDA margin and net profit margin both are higher than the peers' average margins. Free cash flow (NYSE:FCF) is a useful measure because it's more belongs to investors. Companies that generate FCF margin of more than 5% are considered strong. FL's FCF margin is 7% as compared to 5.40% average margin of its competitors. Moreover, it is obvious that the company's management is utilizing assets more efficiently as compared to its peers.

Return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (NASDAQ:ROIC) are most important for me here as an investor. These two measures are enough (if these are consistent and higher than the peers) for a company to enjoy the Economic Moat for a long-term period. Investors are concerned about what the company adds to their capital. Look at these two return measures. Both are much higher than the peers' averages. FL's ROIC has been consistently increasing since 2010. This indicates that the company generating more wealth for its capital providers as compared to its peers.

It is always better to look the business fundamentals over the long period of time to see the trends along with recent measures. The following two graphs highlight the trend in FL's key business fundamentals. It is very clear that the company has been consistently generating positive results since last ten years. Moreover, the compound annual growth rate (OTCPK:CAGR) of FL's revenues per gross square foot is more than 8%. It is the company's policy to maintain the inventory turnover of above 3, which is consistently over-achieved. This means that FL is pro-active for new trends in the retail industry by keeping its inventory away from becoming obsolete.

Financial Position

FL's financial health is very robust as you can see in the below images. Wonderful, everything looks amazing here. The company has $865 million cash on its balance sheet and only $128 million debt, meaning a very strong leverage position. It can easily pay off all the debt from the existing cash balance and still left with more than $735 million in excess cash. Therefore, FL has much flexibility in its strategic moves. It can expand its business internationally, pay/increase the dividend to shareholders, or repurchase shares (which it is already doing). Additionally, the liquidity position of the company is very solid as well. It looks that the company has no issue at all to fulfill its short-term commitments. FL has $4.64 in current assets to meet every dollar in its short-term obligations. FL's strong financial position makes it the right candidate for investment.

Valuation

FL is trading at 7.25 times of its EBITDA, which is cheap than the industry multiple. Additionally, its forward-looking P/E multiple is hovering around 14x, based on expected earnings growth rate of 10% in the next five-year period, as compared to 20.52x for the industry. This indicates that the stock of the company is undervalued and should be considered for a diversified portfolio of investments. Moreover, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock is under 35, which also support the investment case.

Strategic Plans for 2020

If we look at FL's strategic plans for 2020, it seems that the company is very much on track. The company is looking for $10 billion in sales revenue in 2020. Its current fiscal total revenues are expected to be$7.77 billion, and for next fiscal year, the revenues are forecasted to be $8.14 billion. The net profit margin target is 8.5% Vs the current margin of 8.26%. Additionally, the inventory turnover target is more than 3 times. As discussed above, the company is very much in-line with its strategic plans. All of the above analysis makes the company a good investment candidate.

However, some risks are on the way that may harm the FL's investment prospects. Under Armour's fourth-quarter earnings missed the expectation, which is creating a panic across athletic apparel sector. FL may face similar phenomenon in near future as the result of the change in consumers' spending habits. Analyst Matt Powell is also conservative for the retail sector. He recently commented as:

"The Sports Authority and Sports Chalet bankruptcies certainly shook the industry, with the greatest impact hitting in the fourth quarter, when both retailers were fighting for their survival. It is likely that we will still see the impact continue through the first quarter, but after that the drag should be over and trend should return to normal."

