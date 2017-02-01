Dermira's Late-Stage Assets Are Undervalued

Risks abound, but I believe investors should keep this one on their watchlists and revisit in six months or so when potential value creating catalysts are closer.

While skeptical of Cimzia's potential in psoriasis, there is room for positive developments. Also the company is a strong acquisition candidate.

DRM01 represents a unique approach to treating acne and could drive value in the latter part of the year and in early 2018.

Company has a solid cash position and is well funded to see programs to potential regulatory approval.

Shares of dermatology focused biotech Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) are relatively flat over the past year.

With a goal of developing differentiated dermatology therapies, the company has a solid cash position and three late stage assets that made me want to investigate it further.

With a market capitalization of around $1 billion and a cash position of $276.6 million (over $300 million if license payment from Maruho is taken into account), this biotech firm is well-funded to see its programs progress in 2017.

Figure 2: Pipeline (source: company presentation)

DRM04 is indicated for hyperhidrosis, a condition that involves excessive sweating which causes significant problems for patients in their daily activities, social activities, workplace, and other areas. According to the company 7.8 million Americans have the condition, of whom 50% also have axillary disease. DRM04 is a topical formulation designed to inhibit sweat gland activation through blocking the acetylcholine receptor.

The company is planning to submit a new drug application (NDA) in the second half of the year, supported by one of two phase 3 trials already completed. 697 adult and adolescent patients were enrolled in a randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled trial, with statistically significant improvements in primary and secondary endpoints.

Figure 3: DRM04 positive topline data (souce: corporate presentation)

Discontinutation rates of 3.5% to 3.8% were acceptable.

To get an idea of how much value this candidate could bring to the company, I remind investors that last September Dermira management inked a deal with Maruho for just the Japan market, receiving a $25 million upfront payment, $70 million in additional potential milestones, and low double digit royalties on net sales. Japan has an estimated eligible patient population for the treatment of around 400,000 patients (5.75% of 7.5 million population).

DRM01 is another wholly-owned asset for the treatment of acne. DROM01 targets sebum production topically with a differentiated mechanism of action, thus providing it advantages over current topical therapies (ie. avoiding systemic toxicity).

Early results for the treatment in a phase 2a and phase 2 b study have been promising, with the company now planning a pivotal phase 3 study to begin in the first half of the year.

Figure 4: Phase 2b results (source: company presentation)

On January 3rd the company initiated its phase 3 program in acne, with data expected in the first half of 2018. 1400 patients ages nine or older with moderate to severe acne vulgaris will be enrolled in two randomized trials, dubbed CLAREOS-1 and CLAREOS-2. An open-label study will be included to study the long term safety of the drug candidate, allowing patients to continue to receive treatment for another 36 weeks.

As for Cimzia, for which the company obtained rights in the US and Canada from UCB and projects a large market opportunity in psoriasis, management reported positive data from the last of three phase 3 studies. 559 patients with moderate to severe chronic plaque psoriasis were randomized to one of two Cimzia dosing arms, a third arm to receive Enbrel, or a fourth arm to receive placebo. Not only did Cimzia treatment result in statistically significant in the PASI 75 measure, but also achieved superiority to Enbrel at the 400mg dose and non-inferiority at the 200mg dose.

However, with plenty of competition coming in the near to medium term, including Johnson and Johnson's guselkumab stunning data, many biotech investors are skeptical of the drug's potential after launch. Psoriasis is currently a roughly $5 billion market in the United States, yet heavily fragmented. It's projected to grow to $9 billion by 2024, but the jury is still out on whether or not Cimzia will be able to grab significant market share. Color me skeptical.

If I assume a net loss of $25 to $35 million per quarter, a secondary offering or other means of non-dilutive funding will probably not occur until the end of 2017 or more likely in the first half of 2018. Other risks to the story include disappointing data and the usual regulatory risks that come with the territory. Additionally, Dermira is targeting several markets that are ripe with competition, heavily fragmented, and full of bigger, better funded companies.

Though not a big value driver in the next couple years, I believe the company's recently acquired option to license programs from Takeda is a net positive. This would allow Dermira to broaden the pipeline and potentially identify new opportunities with untapped potential.

Unlike many other companies I've written about and recommended buying in the near term, I believe investors might be better off putting Dermira on their watch list and taking a look again in six months or so. Material catalysts, including runup events, will occur in 2018, while this year appears to be filled more with new drug applications, regulatory filings, and potential approvals. I wouldn't be surprised if volatility and the above rationale result in significant dips and better opportunities to establish a position.

The only reason I can come up with buying in the near term is if investors are truly convinced the company will be acquired, which is entirely possible as its wholly owned assets are quite desirable for bigger companies looking to strengthen their dermatology operations.

One last note, several well-known healthcare funds I follow own significant positions, including venBio, and an $11 million position recently acquired by Baker Brothers.

