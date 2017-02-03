Dividend Stock Yields 13%, Attractive Outlook, Offers Significant Upside

However, investors should be aware, CCLP comes with some risks due to a high number of convertible preferred units.

With increased oil & natural gas production in the U.S., demand for compression services is poised for high growth.

CCLP is a compression company which not only leases compressors but also manufactures them.

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) is a MLP which closed recently at $11.7 per unit. It currently pays an annual distribution of $1.51 for a yield of 12.8%. CCLP is in the compression business which is a relatively stable part of the energy infrastructure world.

The Business - We have discussed the compression business in our recent article about Archrock Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:APLP). CCLP has some features which differentiate it from others in the industry. CCLP not only leases compressors, it also manufactures them. In addition, CCLP operates internationally - generating 20% of its business in Mexico, Canada, and Argentina. CCLP's compression services business provides services to both the oil and gas industries with 20% of the fleet used for "gas lift" oil production.

In addition, CCLP generates revenue by providing aftermarket services (maintenance, parts, repairs, etc.) on customer-owned equipment.

CCLP generates its revenues as follows:

Compression services (leasing compressors) - 75% of revenues.

Sales of compressors - 13% of revenues.

Aftermarket services - 12% of revenues.

It should be noted that the fact that CCLP is in the business of selling compressors makes its financial results more volatile than some of its high-yield competitors. For example, between the 3rd quarter of 2015 and the 3rd quarter of 2016, revenue from compressors sold declined by 79%. The good news is that revenue from compressors sold is now so low as a percentage of total CCLP revenue (13% only) that the potential for further decline is limited. In fact, from this low level, the potential for major increases in compressor sales revenue as the industry recovers creates a huge potential upside for investors.

Horsepower by Compressco

Industry Outlook - Oil and natural gas production in the United States has been increasing recently along with the large increase in rotary rigs. This trend is expected to pick up after announced production cuts by OPEC. Reduced OPEC output means more oil & gas production in the U.S. to fill the production gap.

A policy that favors U.S. production by President Trump is also a great plus and encourages investment growth in this sector. It is worth to note that the International Energy Agency (the IEA) raised their 2017 estimates for crude oil demand, and project that 2017 demand will exceed supply. At the same time, Goldman Sachs hiked their WTI oil price outlook from $55 to $57.5 a barrel in mid-2017.

Demand for U.S. Natural Gas in particular has been growing fast due to several macro growth drivers, including growing LNG Exports, use of natural gas as a replacement for coal in Energy Production, and higher industrial consumption and demand from Mexico. The Trump Administration is likely to be very friendly to natural gas exports and the FERC permitting should be speeded up.

On the other hand, the replacement of coal may slow down as air pollution rules are eased allowing more coal-fired power plants to continue operations. However, this will not reduce demand for Natural Gas, as it is highly unlikely that new coal power plants will be built again.

It is almost inevitable that compression in general will recover as natural gas production and drilling activity increases. This should be a major positive for CCLP and other companies in the compression sector.

Financial Results & Valuations

Distribution Coverage: CCLP generated in the 3rd quarter EBITDA of $24.0 million and distributable cash flow (DCF) of $12.7 million. With a share count of 33 million, the distribution coverage was 99% .

. CCLP's profits have been declining sequentially but there are many reasons to believe that we are at or near the bottom.

The DCF number should increase by $5 million per year or $1.25 million per quarter because of the retirement of some debt in the 3rd quarter and a resulting decline in interest expense. Making this assumption, annualized DCF would be $55.8 million and annualized EBITDA would be $96 million. Using the current 33 million unit count, DCF per share would be $1.69 and the price/DCF ratio would be an attractive 6.9x.

Balance Sheet - CCLP has recently completed the issuance of 7 million preferred units raising some $77 million and has used the proceeds to retire debt. CCLP has total debt (including the impact of the debt retirement) of $495.7 million. Because CCLP is in the equipment sales business, it carries a certain amount of inventory and accounts receivable.

To arrive to an accurate "net debt" level:

We should add cash of $13.4 million, accounts receivable $36.2 million, and inventory of $45.8 million. We should deduct accounts payable of $11.8 million.

The result is $83.6 million in current net assets which could support working capital debt. This is not how CCLP's ratios are currently calculated, but an investor could conclude that CCLP really has only about $412 million in net debt - resulting in a Debt/EBITDA ratio of 4.2 times.

At any rate, the debt retirement as well as the renegotiation in terms places CCLP in a reasonably stable balance sheet position.

No debt has to be repaid until 2019.

The covenant debt ratio is 5.95 and CCLP is currently well below that ratio.

CCLP has $151 million available under its credit agreement so that it has significant liquidity.

Depending upon how we calculate the numbers, it could be argued that CCLP has an enterprise value of $744 million (using the net debt number of $412 million and market cap of $360 million) yielding a reasonable EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.

The Preferred Units - In order to raise the money to pay down debt, CCLP issued 7 million units of preferred equity. The terms are rather unusual and investors should be sure that they understand them:

The preferred units pay distributions at 11% of the $11.43 issue price. However, the distributions are pay in kind (PIK) which means that they are simply additional preferred units. All preferred units can be converted into common units on a one-to-one basis. At the current price of common units, this is unlikely, but it could occur if the common unit price went over the conversion price ($11.43) of the preferred. More importantly, the units will convert into common units on a monthly basis starting March 2017 over a period of 30 months. Each month the number of units converted will be the total number of units owned by a holder divided by the number of months left in the conversion period (in the first month, 1/29th of the units will convert). The number of new common units issued for each preferred unit will depend upon the average price of the common units during the preceding month. Thus, the lower the price of the common units in the market, the higher the number of common units that will be issued through the conversion process the following month. Of course, the issuance of these common units will increase the number of outstanding common units and thus will increase the cost of paying distributions each quarter and reduce DCF/per unit. The company acknowledges that it is impossible to determine exactly how many common units will be issued through this process. At current prices and taking into account the PIK distributions (which will have the effect of increasing the number of preferred units to be converted), there would be an additional 9-10 million common units. It should be noted that CCLP does have the option of converting the preferred units into cash rather than common units each month.

Risk Factors - The main risk factors relate to the large number of Preferred units and investors should be well aware of them:

1- If the compression business stagnates, CCLP's numbers should be analyzed using a higher unit count which could result in a lower DCF per unit and a higher enterprise value. Using 9 million additional units (which we think is an optimistic number), unit count would be 42 million and DCF per unit would be $1.33. The results:

This would produce a price/DCF ratio of 8.8 times.

It would also produce a distribution coverage of 88%; therefore, the current distribution of 12.8% will become unsustainable. But, even making these pessimistic assumptions, CCLP would be able to support an attractive yield of 12.2% on original cost for buyers at the current price level.

2- If the compression business declines, this is likely to lead to a large distribution cut and price decline. The situation will be further exacerbated as preferred units convert into common units. A higher number of new units will be issued each month, which in turn, will put pressure on the distribution coverage ratio and lead to additional distribution cuts, share price declines, and larger and larger numbers of new units. In a sense, the Preferred Unit structure could place the company in a very difficult financial position. Although there are signs that we are at or near the bottom of the cycle for this business, investors should also be aware of this risk.

It should be no surprise to investors that a yield north of 12% comes with some legitimate risks. CCLP is very much a bet on the direction of its business. As the industry outlook improves, additional revenues are likely to continue to cover the distribution and offset the issuance of new units. In this case, the company will be able to manage the conversion process without undue dilution.

Most Likely Outcome - CCLP's general partner, Tetra, owns 44% of the existing common units and 12.5% of the preferred units so it has a big incentive to manage the process in such a way as to avoid dilution in favor of the preferred units. With the industry seeing signs of a recovery, the most likely outcome is that the situation remains manageable and that the stock remains stable or may even move higher on better numbers. CCLP could also see a major recovery of its equipment sales business which could propel distributions and unit price much higher.

Comparative Dividend Coverage - For this purpose, we will compare CCLP with its two largest high-yield competitors:

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC). Archrock Partners L.P.

CCLP has the 2nd best dividend coverage among the 3 high-yield compression companies - a 99% coverage. CPLP effectively returns to shareholders - on a cash flow basis - 12.7%.

Comparative Valuations - CCLP trades at very attractive valuations of 6.9 times Price/DCF and 8 times EV/EBITDA - slightly higher than APLP but quite attractive.

Should the compression business remain stable, we expect CCLP to trade at around 10 times Price/DCF, which would result in ~45% upside potential, in addition to the very generous yield. On the other hand, if the compression business continues to improve, CCLP's price could trade much higher at $22/unit - offering a 100% upside potential. Note that CPLP traded around $22 during the year 2014 when natural gas production in the U.S. was running high.

Bottom Line - CCLP is an exceptionally generous high-yielder which operates in an industry seeing a major turnaround. The general partner owns a large stake in the existing common units and would be badly diluted if the Preferred Units are converted at unfavorable terms. Management has every incentive to steer the company through in a responsible manner. The company also has gotten its debt issues well under control. As noted above, there are signs that the industry has seen the bottom of the cycle and should rebound.

CCLP has a special "kicker" in that its sales business could rebound big time. It will also get a DCF tailwind due to lower interest payments in coming months as a result of the recent debt paydown. Our recommendation is that investors consider CCLP for a small percentage of their portfolios (no more than 3%) as part of a strategy to diversify within the very attractive compression subsection of natural gas-oriented MLPs. Both CCLP and APLP are our favorite high-yield compression companies.

Note: Photos above extracted from CCLP website, and tables provided by the "High Dividend Opportunities" service.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APLP, CCLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.