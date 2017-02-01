Investing Advice For 2017, Part 2

Be judicious: Know how and why stocks move. It is supply and demand, but it goes beyond that.

"Caveat Emptor", Lord Wright (Eng.)

Markets are at or near all-time highs, so, it's time to buy stocks. What? That statement goes against every investing principle I can think of, except "speculate." Buy low, sell high, right? That said, there are good stocks out there, but there are risks:

Risks of investing in stocks

Investors buy a stock when they believe it's a good investment. More demand drives the stock price up. But if people think a company's outlook is poor, and either don't invest or sell shares they already own, the stock price will fall. In effect, investor expectations determine the price of a stock and follow the economic principle of supply and demand virtually perfectly (nearly).

For example, if lots of investors buy stock A, its price will be driven up. The stock will become more valuable because there is demand for it. But the reverse is also true. If a lot of investors sell stock A, its price will plummet. The further the stock price falls, the more investors sell it off, driving the price down even more. Despite the homily "For every buyer, there's a seller," sometimes the (forced) buyer is the market maker trader.

Investor enthusiasm for a stock can sometimes take on a momentum of its own, driving prices up independent of a company's actual financial outlook. Investor disinterest can drive prices down in a similar manner.

Many investors, however, disregard market trends and base their expectations on a company's sales and earnings, as quantifiable evidence of its current strength and future potential. When a company's earnings are up, investor confidence increases and the price of the stock usually rises. If the company is losing money - or not making as much as anticipated - the stock price usually falls, sometimes rapidly. The rising stock prices and regular dividends that reward investors and give them confidence are tied directly to the financial health of the company. Hint: Look at free cash flow!

Dividends, like earnings, often have a direct influence on stock prices. When dividends are increased, the message is that the company is prospering. This, in turn, stimulates greater enthusiasm for the stock, encouraging more investors to buy, and driving the stock's price upward.

When dividends are cut, investors receive the opposite message and conclude that the company's future prospects have dimmed. One typical consequence is an immediate drop in the stock's price. Companies known as leaders in their industries with significant market share and name recognition tend to maintain more stable values than newer, younger, smaller, or regional competitors.

There have always been speculative bubbles - periods when stock prices have risen to unsustainable levels on investor optimism. The late 1990s was one such period, as were the bull markets of 1970 to 1972 and 1982 to 1987, and maybe 2008, up until… well, we all know what happened. Usually, a period of very high stock prices is followed by a period of depressed prices. Only, nowadays it happens in days; sometimes, interday. Stocks become undervalued - or fall lower in price than a company's prospects would seem to warrant - when investors overreact to negative news such as a company profit warning, rising interest rates, or political or economic upheaval at home or abroad like Greek earnings (what's a Grecian Urn, anyway?), Brexit or a Trump election. Today, we still have some undervalued stock prices, despite the recent extended run-up. We may still be in the midst of what Warren Buffett called, "The mother of all buying opportunities." I think he'd add, "be judicious." Fred Lange, the best momentum analyst I've ever met, advises to be cautious around the second quarter Fed rate hike. So, if there's a "buy stocks now" conclusion, it would be have some cash available to take advantage of drops in prices.

Rating systems and indices

There are a wide range of rating systems and indices to represent various components of the markets. There are public ratings like those provided by Value Line or Morningstar on mutual funds. Most financial services firms, especially brokerage houses, rate the stocks they follow independently. An old common rating system divided securities into "Buy", "Sell", or "Hold" categories (or some variation thereof). A cautionary note - financial service firms often have a stake in the stocks they recommend, say as a market maker, so don't take any one firm's recommendation as gospel. There are "consensus" ratings available on the internet which list what various ratings are opined by various firms. Google "consensus stock ratings." If you are a do-it-yourselfer, using Scottrade or E-Trade for example, don't take their word for ratings alone, either. There is no such animal as an unbiased broker-dealer. Get a lot of opinions. For the "do it yourself" investor, there some great analysts here on SeekingAlpha.com. Read them. Find some you think make sense, but don't restrict yourself to only those who mirror your opinions.

As to the indices, I don't get too excited about a 20,000 Dow; a 1,400 Russell 3000, maybe a little more so. Beyond that, no index accurately reflects your portfolio. You can't compare your portfolio to an index unless you're indexing. Then you'll be assured to underperform slightly. Try to avoid the "herd" mentality and don't be afraid to take profits. Just because some company has had a great run up the last two years, doesn't mean it will continue. Peeling down profitable positions is rarely a mistake. If you do take profits or "peel" down, don't ever look back! "Missed opportunities are yesterday's news."

Next up in Part 3: Some types of stocks to consider this year.

