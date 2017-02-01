Weighing Up Cocoa It Looks Close To A Bottom

Technical charts indicate a correction of the 'long wave' from 2000, and positive chart divergence from accumulation.

COT positions show producers are increasingly long at this level while Rabobank warns of 'late to the party' shorts and increasing second half production.

Anticipated world production shortage of Cocoa was realized as a surplus instead causing an end of year sell-off.

Cocoa was looking pretty bullish last year and just due for a regular correction. Instead of that it's fallen into a full blown 'waterfall' pattern, despite the market considering an actual product shortage, so what's actually happened?

I revisit charts, fundamentals, seasonal position and COT trader positions. This is after all a very small, potentially volatile market.

In November. the International Cocoa Organization released their revised estimates, summarized below, of world production, grindings and stocks of cocoa beans for the 2015/2016 cocoa year, with end of season stocks closing down, and world production down 5%, setting the market up for bullish expectations.

Their summary of revised estimates

Cocoa year

(Oct-Sep) 2014/2015 2015/2016 Year-on-year change Revised

estimates Previous

estimates a/ Revised

estimates (thousand tonnes) (Per cent) World production 4 248 3 988 4 031 - 217 - 5.1% World grindings 4 154 4 160 4 141 - 13 - 0.3% Surplus/deficit b/ 52 - 212 - 150 End-of-season stocks 1 597 1 376 1 447 - 150 - 9.4% Stocks/Grindings ratio 38.4% 33.1% 34.9%

According to an article in Agrimoney

A report from the International Cocoa Organization then followed, revealing heavier than expected stocks, and causing prices to plummet.

Earlier this month, Rabobank warned against "joining the bear party too late," with demand seen likely to recover in the second half of the year.

After markets closed on Thursday, the ICCO released its annual stocks survey. The data showed almost no decline in stocks by the end of the 2015-16, confounding the received wisdom that there was a sizable deficit in global cocoa production that year. Rabobank expects production to outstrip supply by 260,000 tonnes in 2016-17. 'Swimming in stocks' But although Rabobank said markets will be "swimming in stocks for the time being"," demand should pick up in response to low prices later in the year.

On the production side, Swiss chocolatier Barry Callebaut has forecast its sales volumes to increase from April this year.

The company saw its total sales volumes edge down, thanks to a planned withdrawal of its less profitable cocoa delivery contracts. But chief executive Antoine de Saint-Affrique said "we have good visibility on volume growth and expect acceleration in the second half of the fiscal year."

Technical Chart

The five wave 'Elliot wave' structure is indicated below, along with ABC corrections in red. The 'waterfall' sell-off event occurred when support at the R1 level was lost. Trading fell through, typically bounced up to test it, then reversed down. We can see from the RSI that the sell-off continued, as traders were waiting for an oversold level. Prices continued to fall despite accumulation taking place. This is indicated by the rise of the MACD, now approaching a neutral position, a rise of the RSI, bounce of the stochastic, and bounce in price since early January.

Cocoa hasn't yet broken out of the downtrend of the waterfall, and a bullish confirmation would be a confirmed break-out from that trend, a cross over 20 of the fast stochastic, and then a later bullish cross of the ADX and DMA. The positive divergence of oscillators are suggesting that's increasingly likely given that prices have now dropped back to 2013 levels.

Cocoa futures' seasonality over the past 20 years is charted by 'Equity Clock'. On this link, you'll find a chart which emphasizes a below average price in Q4; however, on the same site, I've found this one (which doesn't):

Cocoa futures' seasonality suggests strength from November (not weakness), and also in January, which is followed through into March, albeit with some choppiness.

COT futures from Barchart.com

I've illustrated five waves in the following chart, which suggest that the low which has just developed is a correction of the entire long wave rise from 2000. The chart shows extreme multi-year COT positions with commercial producers generally long, and specs shorting. The current low could be a complete correction in terms of depth and the existence of ABC waves from the 2015 top.

To manage risk, we should be attentive to the possibility of a bounce and then further correction, although the correction so far (with an ABC evident from the high) may already be completely built in. A short wave could reverse back from the approximate 2600 level, while an advance should continue to the 3000 level. Support at the current low needs to be maintained on any further correction, and ideally to a higher level.

There are actually a couple of ETFs which track Cocoa:

Liquidity is an issue to be wary of, also service fees; NIB for example has a service fee of 0.7%.

ETF expense calculator

Summary

What appeared to be a fairly bullish cocoa opportunity but a with short-term correction imminent, has (due to logistics) devolved into an oversold 'waterfall' correction, with prices falling to equally extreme 2013 levels.

Rabobank warns of late to the party 'bearish' positions, and the charts and oscillators are pointing to underlying strength and accumulation at this level. Further weakness in later months can't be written off, so risk management should take account of the need for the market to maintain this January low moving forward. Seasonally, the market is generally stronger into the spring. Lower supply and improved demand and production should help pick up excess stock in the second half of the year.

