Say Hi To IBUY And Bye To XRT

IBUY only has $7.1m AUM raising the risk level for this strategy. The strategy may not be suitable for risk-averse investors, or for newbies who are unfamiliar with ETFs.

XRT holds 20 companies with a Debt-to-MktCap greater than 50%. When interest rates rise, these companies will have difficulty servicing their debts. IBUY holds 2 high debt companies.

It is possible for investors to play this macro trend with an ETF pairs trade: long IBUY / short XRT.

U.S. online retail growth rate from 1999 to 2016 has been a staggering 20% per year! And E-commerce still represents only 8.4% of total retail sales.

One of the biggest and most obvious macro trends for 2017 is the shift in shopper preference from brick-and-mortar to online retail.

The best long term investment strategy is one that takes advantage of macro trends. If you are on the right side of a major trend, there is not much you can screw up, as your position(s) have a strong tail wind. One of the biggest and most obvious macro trends for 2017 is the shift in shopper preference from brick-and-mortar to online retail. This trend has been very evident this winter and it appears to be just getting started. I am happy to say that it is possible for investors to play this macro trend with an ETF pairs trade: long the Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) / short the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT).

Before I go any further, I would like to mention that IBUY started trading in Apr 2016 and only has $7.1m Assets Under Management (AUM). I am very surprised that IBUY has not attracted more attention, but I believe that the fund will eventually experience serious inflows as the theme catches on, or as a result of this article going viral, whichever comes first. In any case, the low AUM raises the risk level for this strategy and it may not be suitable for risk-averse investors, or for newbies who are unfamiliar with ETFs.

Clicks are beating the bricks

(Yeah, I stole that title but I could not resist).

While online sales are skyrocketing, traditional retail is hitting the bricks (literally). Over the holidays, online sales generated $91b, an increase of 11% from one year ago, with a staggering $1b in sales generated per day between Nov 1 and Dec 31. Meanwhile, mall sales declined 9.9% in November and December. Macy's (NYSE:M) experienced a 2.7% dip in sales, Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) saw a 2.1% drop in sales, and Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) also had troubles with 12% decline in sales.

(Source: amplifyetfs.com)

But this is only the beginning! U.S. online retail growth rate from 1999 to 2016 has been a staggering 20% per year! And E-commerce still represents only 8.4% of total retail sales.

Global online retail sales continue to rise, and that trend is expected to continue. Consider that global online sales were $1.5 trillion in 2015 and are projected to be $4.1 trillion in 2020.

(Source: amplifyetfs.com)

Amplify Online Retail ETF

IBUY is a relatively new ETF that provides a cost-efficient way to invest in a basket of companies with greater than 70% or more of revenue from online and virtual retail sales. The fund is diversified across market capitalizations, geography, and types of business.

As can be seen from the chart below, the share price of IBUY has formed a wedge and is poised for a breakout.

IBUY time series since inception

In order to get a longer-term picture of IBUY's performance, I used Portfolio123 to simulate the performance of IBUY's U.S. holdings for the last 3 years. The U.S. holdings represent 79% of the total IBUY holdings. The results are shown below, along with the stock chart of XRT.

Simulated performance of IBUY U.S. holdings

As can be seen from the above chart, the IBUY holdings track XRT from 2014 to early 2016 (with some volatility) but then their paths diverge starting in March 2016 with the simulated IBUY holdings taking off, leaving XRT behind.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF

This is an older, well established ETF that offers exposure to the U.S. retail industry, primarily brick-and-mortar department stores, discount stores, warehouse clubs and superstores; specialty stores, including apparel, electronics, accessories and footwear stores; and home improvement and home furnishings stores. The ETF also has holdings in online retail companies.

Checking under the hood

Let's have a look at the two ETFs, IBUY and XRT, side-by-side. The first thing to note is that IBUY has international diversification, while XRT is 100% allocated to U.S. stocks. There are pros and cons to international diversification. I believe that the international flavor makes IBUY stronger, but one also has to consider fluctuations in the dollar and Trump protectionism.

Asset allocation

Both ETFs have good distribution for all market capitalizations.

Market capitalization distribution

IBUY and XRT both have the same allocation of 75% to the consumer cyclicals sector. The next highest sector weighting is technology for IBUY with 17%, and consumer defensive for XRT with 21%.

The higher weight of technology reflects the underlying nature of online retail.

Portfolio123 was used to calculate some key aggregate fundamentals for the stocks held by the two ETFs, Again, only the U.S. holdings for IBUY were included in this exercise. All stocks in the XRT portfolio were included.

Key fundamental aggregates for IBUY and XRT

Aggregate IBUY XRT Cash & Equivalents $409m $232m Debt-to-MktCap 0.1 0.19 Return on Equity 7.96% 15.94% 3 Year Sales Growth 16.8% 6.43%

This is where the differences between the two ETFs becomes clear. IBUY has much more cash and almost half the debt on average, making the underlying company's balance sheet stronger, and more capable of functioning in a rising interest rate environment.

The Return on Equity for XRT is double that of IBUY but this reflects the fact that IBUY holds high growth companies, whereas XRT generally holds mature and even twilight companies, such as Sears. The 3-year compound annual sales growth for IBUY is 16.8%, whereas it is 6.43% for XRT.

The high sales growth rate is the reason for owning IBUY.

Now let's have a look at why XRT should be shorted. It all comes down to debt load in a rising interest rate environment. Starting with IBUY, the fund only has 2 companies with Debt-to-MktCap greater than 50%, shown in the table below.

Companies held by IBUY with a Debt-to-MktCap greater than 50%

Ticker Name MktCap Cash Debt/MktCap LE Lands' End Inc $490m $134.8m 1.00 QVCA Liberty Interactive Corp QVC Group $8.90b $348m 0.72

XRT, on the other hand, holds 20 companies with a Debt-to-MktCap greater than 50%. When interest rates rise, these companies will have difficulty servicing their debts.

Companies held by XRT with a Debt-to-MktCap greater than 50%

Ticker Name MktCap Cash Debt/MktCap SHLD Sears Holdings Corp $734m $258m 4.43 GNC GNC Holdings Inc $602m $37.2m 2.56 JCP J.C. Penney Company Inc. $2.02b $183m 2.24 ASNA Ascena Retail Group Inc $897m $270.7m 1.78 TLRD Tailored Brands Inc $986m $34.9m 1.61 RCII Rent-A-Center Inc $454m $130.3m 1.6 SVU SUPERVALU INC. $1,034b $47m 1.41 RAD Rite Aid Corp. $6.02b $220.0m 1.2 IMKTA Ingles Markets Inc $895m $5.68m 0.97 KMX CarMax Inc $12.53b $380.7m 0.92 CAB Cabela's Inc $3.85b $485.3m 0.85 SAH Sonic Automotive Inc. $1.03b $2.9m 0.81 M Macy's Inc $9.02b $457m 0.73 GPI Group 1 Automotive Inc. $1.71b $22.9m 0.72 QVCA Liberty Interactive Corp QVC Group $8.96b $348m 0.72 MIK Michaels Companies Inc (The) $3.95b $150m 0.69 KSS Kohl's Corp $6.99b $597m 0.64 ABG Asbury Automotive Group Inc $1.44b $3.7m 0.64 SFS Smart & Final Stores Inc $1.05b $54.0m 0.58 SBH Sally Beauty Holdings Inc $3.52b $86.6m 0.51

Risks for this pairs trade

The primary risk for the long IBUY / short XRT position is the possibility that the new government will eliminate net neutrality, which may have an unpredictable effect on internet usage. There are also other possible inhibitors of internet usage such as a digital bit transfer tax, and sales taxes for digital products.

Summary and Conclusions

One of the biggest and most obvious macro trends for 2017 is the shift in shopper preference from brick-and-mortar to online retail.

U.S. online retail growth rate from 1999 to 2016 has been a staggering 20% per year! And E-commerce still represents only 8.4% of total retail sales.

It is possible for investors to play this macro trend with an ETF pairs trade: long the Amplify Online Retail ETF / short the SPDR S&P Retail ETF.

XRT holds 20 companies with a Debt-to-MktCap greater than 50%. When interest rates rise, these companies will have difficulty servicing their debts. IBUY holds 2 high debt companies.

IBUY only has $7.1m AUM raising the risk level for this strategy. The strategy may not be suitable for risk-averse investors, or for newbies who are unfamiliar with ETFs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.