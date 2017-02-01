Laws, Regulations, Taxes, And Their Roles In Life Sciences

This article provides an outlook for Life Sciences in 2017, and why investors may be inclined to take positions in the sector for this year. I'll also outline current and future laws, regulations and how taxes play a major role in the industry.

Taxes

Not too long ago, in 2014, taxes were playing a major role in the Life Sciences industry. American based drug companies were at an extreme disadvantage, as the U.S. had the highest corporate tax rate, and still do. For this fact, drug companies would participate in what's called a "tax inversion". This occurs when a company relocates its tax domicile to a foreign country, which would have a much lower corporate tax rate. AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), an Illinois based company, is a company that tried this type of transaction when they attempted to purchase Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) who is based in Ireland, but more is to come on that later.

As mentioned earlier, American based drug companies are at a disadvantage when they pay 35% corporate tax compared to companies like Allergan (NYSE:AGN) who are based in Ireland and pay just 12.5% corporate tax. This large and material difference in taxes allows foreign based companies to have an advantage in terms of M&A, as they can afford to offer more because of the tax savings. American based companies also have no interest in investing in their home country because of the tax rate. Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had their CEO meet with President Trump recently where Joseph Jimenez mentioned the U.S. as being on the bottom of the list in terms of countries to invest in because of the tax rate. However, if President Trump was able to cut the corporate tax rate to 20%, like he has mentioned in the past, Jimenez mentioned the U.S. would be a much more attractive target.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) is another company who took advantage in the area of taxes. Back in 2008, Valeant bought Biovail Corporation specifically for their tax structure. Biovail was based in Canada who had a 26.5% corporate tax rate. That seems like a high tax rate too so why would Valeant want to do this? Canada's tax system allows for companies to move their intellectual property to lower tax jurisdictions with ease, unlike the U.S. You can then repatriate profits back to Canada without tax. Now being in Canada, Valeant then moved their intellectual property to Barbados, where the tax rate may be reduced on a sliding scale to a minimum of just 1.75% (normally it's 25%) for "certain qualified foreign currency earnings generating activities". At the end of the day, Valeant paid less than 2.5% in corporate taxes, which is why you saw the company go on an M&A frenzy a couple years ago before their troubles.

Shire is another company with an interesting tax story. Shire has their corporate headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. Their manufacturing facilities and where top management is located, is in Lexington, MA. Their tax domicile however is in St. Helier, Jersey where there are less than 10 total employees. The tax rate in Jersey is 10% for financial services companies, 20% for utility companies, 20% for oil based companies and "all other companies" at 0%. Shire doesn't pay 0% tax, but they pay very little in taxes giving them a huge advantage.

Flash forward to today and the concept of tax inversion is almost non-existent. The AbbVie and Shire deal was terminated (triggering a $1.6 billion breakup fee from AbbVie to Shire in 2014). The industry also recently saw the biggest merger deal ever break apart when the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) deal for Allergan was basically shutdown by former President Barack Obama.

Laws and Regulations

President Trump has talked about a number of changes in the tax system that can potentially change the course of Life Sciences for the better. The first thing is regarding repatriation. By the end of 2017, Trump is expected to pass new rules regarding the repatriation of profits back into the U.S., which can potentially be huge for Life Sciences. Currently, American based companies like Pfizer, headquartered in New York, NY, and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), headquartered in Foster City, CA, stash huge amounts of cash overseas. Pfizer is said to have around $80 billion in offshore accounts and Gilead Sciences has about $31 billion stashed away. These companies don't want to move that money back because when they do they'll be taxed at the full 35% U.S. corporate tax rate. President Trump wants to lower the tax rate to 10% for repatriated profits, which some say will create growth for America and cause an M&A boom. Like everything in life, there are tradeoffs. This move could potentially reduce jobs in America, as M&A usually results in cost saving synergies, but that discussion would be beyond this article. Many Pharmaceutical CEO's are on record saying the repatriated profits would indeed be used for M&A mostly and share buybacks, which would be beneficial to stockholders.

President Trump would have always been the better solution than Hillary Clinton in terms of drug pricing. When Donald Trump was elected another key event happened that night that has often been overlooked. California Proposition 61 was passed as well on election night, which would have required state agencies to pay no more than what the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs paid for prescription drugs. Pharmaceutical companies raised $128 million to oppose this compared to $19 million raised for those who wanted lower drug prices. The rejection of this proposition could repeat itself, as Ohio has an almost identical proposition that will be on the ballot this year. The Ohio drug price initiative is identical to the California proposition except that Proposition 61 would have exempted Medicaid managed care plans from its initiative, while Ohio would not.

Conclusion

In conclusion, investors should pay close attention to the Life Sciences sector, as there are a lot of changes that will soon be made that would all be beneficial to investors. The repatriation act, lowering of the U.S. corporate tax rate and the Ohio drug pricing initiative, are all "catalysts" for the sector. Large cap drug companies are already pressured to do deals to increase profits, but these catalytic events would cause even more pressure for deals to get done.

